August 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1317

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
Wow!!! I feel like I just came home from Church! What a moving service following God’s Plan for this beautiful Nation called United States of America.
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.
—————————————————————————————————————
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
Describing President Trump…..
🌟 ” Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”🌟
—John 15:13
President Trump took slings and arrows for us. We will never forget what he did. We Love you, President Trump, and have your back, no matter what.
🌟 “ Oh come, let us worship and bow down;
Let us kneel before the Lord our Maker.
For He is our God,
And we are the people of His pasture,
And the sheep of His hand..” 🌟 —-Psalm 95:3
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Thank You, Lord, for blessing us Americans thru President Trump!
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing Deceptions
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
— Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
— For safety for everyone at New Hampshire Rally today
— For those in the path of Storm/Hurricane Laura, fires, etc
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
— *🇺🇸* — “ God * Family * Country ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”America is the place where anything can happen! America is the place where anyone can rise. And here, on this land, on this soil, on this continent, the most incredible dreams come true! ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
—————————
🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…
🌟 “ No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment..” —Isaiah 54:17
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, August 28, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 67 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
😢 In Memory: Robert Trump~~Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn
LikeLiked by 12 people
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
LikeLiked by 7 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 7 people
God bless America, land that I love
Stand beside her and guide her
Through the night with the light from above
From the mountains to the prairies
To the oceans white with foam
God bless America, my home sweet home
God bless America, my home sweet home
LikeLiked by 4 people
A million likes for you Grandma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/27/august-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1316/comment-page-1/#comment-8685143)
Note:
– For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.
– Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for at least 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 8/26/20 – (See link above.)
– TheMonitor article: Border wall event with Trump officials canceled at last minute
( Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan were planning to visit Texas to announce the completion of the 300th mile of the Border Wall System.)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 8/27/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***PRAISE:… This past Tuesday (8/18/20), General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day. that they should have had 300 miles of wall completed by the end of the week, and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall. (Waiting for official announcement…)
• This years goal: 450/500 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the WBTW/Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket from (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process, or (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc. (Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…)
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
Language warning!
Behold as the Legacy Media Transforms 17 Year Old Kyle Rittenhouse into a Gestapo Agent
LikeLike
Also, note that he is being defended by none other than L. Lin Wood – pro bono. He’s never lost a case. I bet folks in Wisconsin are having second thoughts.
LikeLike
Look at what the guy who got shot in the arm supposedly said:
LikeLike
The Alice Johnson speech alone just won the election for PDJT…wow!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dorn widow was pretty strong and emotional.
LikeLike
Man! I missed that speech. I fast forwarded from a speaker and missed her. Time for me to go back to C-Span!
DougEKnow, thank you!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Holy smoke! What a show! Trump Landslide 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Antifa in Portland are extremely nervous after it was reported that the FBI is going to investigate the riots happening in Oregon. #PortlandRiots
Start at 2:27 if the time doesn’t cue correctly:
LikeLiked by 1 person
“DOJ says 74 people facing federal charges for actions committed during Portland protests”
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/514081-doj-announces-74-people-facing-federal-charges-for-actions-during
“Among the charges the dozens of individuals face include assaulting a federal officer, destruction of federal property, arson, failing to obey a lawful order and more.”
Serious stuff. Sucks to be them.
LikeLike
Watch the video below starting at 2:47. Dudes pretty clear about feds on your case being a life-changing thing.
LikeLike
Arson is a 5 year minimum sentence.
LikeLike
5? Yeah, I know it’s not something you want to get yourself wrapped up in.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I love Ben Carson. He is a hero that I relate with. I grew up in Detroit. I know the streets of Detroit. My mother was a nurse and fed me books to read constantly.
I voted for Ben in the primaries of 2016. I was so despondent after the bushes and Clintons and Obamas. My rationale was that Ben would pray harder than any other candidate while the country was going down.
Potus earned my trust and allayed my fears. And to see the humility, respect, servanthood, and patriotism of this man is an inspiration.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
🇺🇸🇺🇸👇
Good coverage in the Daily Mail on the President’s acceptance celebration. Lots of great photos, the list of guests and speakers and the entire transcript of his speech.
You can relive the experience.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ushome/index.html
LikeLike
The transcript of his speech is too long to cut and paste, but anyone who missed it may read it.
LikeLike
The following (haiku) is from today’s “Best of the Web” in the Wall Street Journal.
===========
Bye-Hurricane (MSM Reporting)
As the storm rages,
They sit in the eye. “We see
Mostly peaceful gusts.”
LikeLike
This moment in Canada (March 12, 2020) has its equivalents in USA and in many countries (Europe etc.). As of March 12 here is Canada’s crowd of “public health experts” displaying no masks, no social distancing. Almost overnight everything changes, WHY? The “science” on masks, especially, is a very mixed bag at best. Fauci and Surgeon General had been against masks for public. Yet, behind the scenes someone pulled/pushed and what was unneeded on March 12 suddenly became a huge moral-political imperative within days. Knowledgeable people need to trace the changes in “public health” advice and response, especially during Feb./March.
LikeLike
LikeLike
SorryCheetoface. Not happenin.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw this interview earlier… who recommended Bolton?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Lost my faith in diGenova long time ago. None of his predictions have amounted to anything yet. I generally put him in the file as a member of the Tic-Toc-Boom-Club.
That being said, this would be great, if true.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike