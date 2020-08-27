Night #4 – RNC Convention “Land of Greatness” – President Trump Accepts Nomination – 8:00pm ET Livestream and Links

The Republican National Committee holds the fourth and final night the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. [RNC Convention Website Here] For evening #4 the theme is “Land of Greatness.” President Trump will deliver his nomination acceptance speech. Follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.
The Muellers taking on the Obama administration and how they failed to help save her daughter. What a horrific story. Not a good look for Biden who never even contacted them about their daughter. What a difference in contrast from Obama and Trump. Wow.
Such a sad and yet wonderful story. She was quite a young lady.
She would never have been compelled to go, had Obama not created the ISIS mess in the first place. A naive response to a fake war.
Absolutely heart breaking watching these two talking about their beautiful daughter. Made me cry. God please bless them and give them peace.
The Muellers—how do they stand? Unbelievable horror.
Unbelievable indictment of Obama/Biden.
When her dad held up her photo my stomach bottomed out. Brave people
Kayla Mueller’s parents with the brutal truth of the evil Obama/Biden administration.
Kayla’s parents’ love for her and sorrow is heart-wrenching!
RIP Kayla Mueller. May the Savior hold you for ever.
Kayla Mueller’s parents reliving the nightmare they went thru w/ Obama Admin. when she was captured by Al Queda and thanking Trump for his help.
….” If Donald Trump had been President, Kayla would still be here”…. Carl Mueller
Obama, Biden and Hillary Clinton did the same thing with the Americans in Benghazi left them there to die while Obama couldn’t decide what uniform the American military rescue unit was going to wear because it might offend the Muslims! Incredible.
The NYPD union POLICE REP. did a great job of pinning Biden with the riots and looting. VERY GOOD.
Alice Johnson. She’s such a sweetie.
Glad she got back to her family.
….” None of us want to be judged forever by our worst decision.”….
Sounds like she did a lot of good things while in prison.
First Step Act.
Something most Dems don’t even know about, cuz corrupt DemMSM doesn’t talk about it.
That’s what redemption looks like.
Alice Johnson. Her life story is quite uplifting and shows the theme of this night. Pres. Trump’s compassion and “Never give up.” Yes!
“I was not delayed or denied. I was destined.” What a message!
this whole night is enraging! but inspiring.
its unreal how the Obama Biden Administration, held this country under their foot as they watched the life leave bodies of Americans.
President Trump has brought light to this country and hope. its sick Biden trys to plaigarize that message.
…”its unreal how the Obama Biden Administration, held this country under their foot as they watched the life leave bodies of Americans.”….
Just like all the Dem Mayors, CC peeps, and Gov’s are doing as we speak.
How about Kayla’s letter to her parents? Wow.
Amazing that was smuggled out. And Trump took Al Baghdadi out!!
When you get time, Google her and read the in-depth story of her captivity. I am in complete awe of her. She awed her brutal captors with her steady faith and miraculous strength and maturity. A truly amazing person.
Kayla Mueller’s parents were very powerful…touched my heart deeply. So sorry ….
All these stories are so powerful! WOW!
Best night!! Amazing! Forgot to record, so hope it is replayed.
For the debates, the campaign should do a thorough and objective analysis of the media coverage of the two conventions. An analysis will support excluding both CNN and MSNBC from any involvement with the debates.
Tom Cotton’s reference:
Gates Stands By Statement That Biden Has Been Wrong On Nearly Every Major Foreign Policy Question
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/05/13/gates_stands_by_statement_that_biden_has_been_wrong_on_nearly_every_major_foreign_policy_question.html
I recall when Gates said it–it was in his book and he was asked about it.
Alice Johnson, “I was destined for such a time as this!”
Class act Alice.
Another outstanding video. All about the Pres.!
Ok that summary just about should seal the deal for 4 more years. The Dems cannot come close to this one. Holy moly it’s terrific!
Agree! They have done a great job at highlighting all his accomplishments!!! I am so impressed!
Alice Johnson is a truly motivational speaker! I think she should speak to inmates, to instill in them that something better can be done with their lives.
OAN just lost the audio – ack!
Wow! Powerful story by the woman pardoned by PTrump. She was outstanding.
Yeah, Alice Johnson was great. Very impassioned speech. It looked like she was just a bit on the edge of a tear or two.
Hm. That’s quite the list they’ve compiled there.
Lordy I’m crying. Beautiful tributes by Muller, Dorn & Johnson.
Kayla in particular is heartbreaking.
The crescendo is building…
Incredible promotion for the USA
MAGA
Mueller family on the murder of their beloved daughter Kayla, every parents nightmare.
The Obama/Biden/Clinton Administration did nothing to find their child, under them the US Government did NOTHING.
President Trump comes in and quickly orders the military to go after the terrorists who kidnapped Kayla, tortured, raped and murdered her.
President Trump listens and gets things done.
The Trump/Pence Team really shows the stark contrast between the Good and
The Evil of Obama/Biden.
Obama Administration Strategy:
=> Stoke the flames of Revolution In The Middle East
=> Draw a Red Line somewhere (aka “somebody drew something”)
=> Fund Iran’s entire operation
=> Lead from behind
I think those were the main points, anyway. The big ticket items.
And all accurately and correctly detailed in Dinesh D’Souza’s movie “2016: Obama’s America”.
Obama is a special kind of a turgid piece of shit.
This is truly incredible tonight!
Ivanka absolutely drives the Hollywoodites crazy. She’s prettier than they are and much, much brighter.
And richer. LOL.
The People’s President! Yes Ivanka!
Ivanka in front of a big crowd!!!!
On my gosh Ivanka looks better than ever!
Powerful night!
She is so well-spoken and looks great!
Good genes… and practice, practice, practice!
TONIGHT is just amazing. By far the most emotional, most riveting, most brutally honest. David Dorn’s widow just wiped me out, broke my heart. Every person in America must hear what she had to say.
Demtards get so triggered by Ivanka. I can only imagine how many of them are foaming at the mouth right now. lol
That’s what we call him. Thank you Ivanka.
LOVE her passion!!!
Thank you Ivanka!!! You cannot get Trump results without Trump style. The two are linked and people need to realize this. Set aside your need for a more conventional style and vote for substance!
She’s bringing it just like the other speakers. With a personal touch.
A side note: not many masks again! Love it!
Ivanka is on fire!
The first three nights were wonderful in every way. Tonight is simply stunning.
“And the best is yet to come!” To quote many famous.
Wilbur in the house ! ❤️
I love Wilbur! And Mnuchin too!
All of his children are so well spoken.
That’s really rather amazing.
PBS just listed in a side bar that Ivanka Trump was the oldest daughter of the president and Marla Maples, How do you make that mistake?
Sleazy easy! Defund PBS!!!
Ha! Fake news!
Wow! Where can I get a pair of those cool shades.
Haven’t even heard from the President tonight and I can tell you despite the Covid-19 restrictions, this has been the best RNC I have ever witnessed.
They’ve all been so good, let’s hope he can match them!
Brett Baier said earlier POTUS’ speech is supposed to be “blistering” regarding Biden.
I don’t comment on looks that much but I have to say, this family has to be the best looking family ever to lead us! And incredibly accomplished at all they do. It’s quite amazing.
Beautiful inside makes it easy to be beautiful outside.
Ivanka has really improved her speaking technique and presence.
Ivanka: IMPRESSIVE!!!!
Perfect delivery Wow!
Ivanka sure is patting herself on the back. A little too much for my taste.
This is a great intro by Ivanka…she leans left, but stands for the USA and her father 24/7
That is what the USA is all about.
