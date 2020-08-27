Night #4 – RNC Convention “Land of Greatness” – President Trump Accepts Nomination – 8:00pm ET Livestream and Links

The Republican National Committee holds the fourth and final night the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.  [RNC Convention Website Here]  For evening #4 the theme is “Land of Greatness.” President Trump will deliver his nomination acceptance speech. Follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.

RNC Convention Facebook LinkRNC Convention Twitter Link

RNC Convention YouTube LinkRNC Multimedia Link

RNC LivestreamTrump Campaign LivestreamCSPAN LivestreamRSBN Livestream

339 Responses to Night #4 – RNC Convention “Land of Greatness” – President Trump Accepts Nomination – 8:00pm ET Livestream and Links

  1. cjzak says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    The Muellers taking on the Obama administration and how they failed to help save her daughter. What a horrific story. Not a good look for Biden who never even contacted them about their daughter. What a difference in contrast from Obama and Trump. Wow.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Landslide says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    The Muellers—how do they stand? Unbelievable horror.

    Unbelievable indictment of Obama/Biden.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. tuskyou says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Kayla Mueller’s parents with the brutal truth of the evil Obama/Biden administration.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. kallibella says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Kayla’s parents’ love for her and sorrow is heart-wrenching!
    RIP Kayla Mueller. May the Savior hold you for ever.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Kayla Mueller’s parents reliving the nightmare they went thru w/ Obama Admin. when she was captured by Al Queda and thanking Trump for his help.

    ….” If Donald Trump had been President, Kayla would still be here”…. Carl Mueller

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • rpcoastie says:
      August 27, 2020 at 10:07 pm

      Obama, Biden and Hillary Clinton did the same thing with the Americans in Benghazi left them there to die while Obama couldn’t decide what uniform the American military rescue unit was going to wear because it might offend the Muslims! Incredible.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. 4sure says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    The NYPD union POLICE REP. did a great job of pinning Biden with the riots and looting. VERY GOOD.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Alice Johnson. She’s such a sweetie.

    Glad she got back to her family.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. cjzak says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Alice Johnson. Her life story is quite uplifting and shows the theme of this night. Pres. Trump’s compassion and “Never give up.” Yes!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. WhiteBoard says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    this whole night is enraging! but inspiring.

    its unreal how the Obama Biden Administration, held this country under their foot as they watched the life leave bodies of Americans.

    President Trump has brought light to this country and hope. its sick Biden trys to plaigarize that message.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      August 27, 2020 at 10:04 pm

      …”its unreal how the Obama Biden Administration, held this country under their foot as they watched the life leave bodies of Americans.”….

      Just like all the Dem Mayors, CC peeps, and Gov’s are doing as we speak.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. mr.piddles says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    How about Kayla’s letter to her parents? Wow.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. littleflower481 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    Kayla Mueller’s parents were very powerful…touched my heart deeply. So sorry ….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. kallibella says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    All these stories are so powerful! WOW!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    For the debates, the campaign should do a thorough and objective analysis of the media coverage of the two conventions. An analysis will support excluding both CNN and MSNBC from any involvement with the debates.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. T2020 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Tom Cotton’s reference:

    Gates Stands By Statement That Biden Has Been Wrong On Nearly Every Major Foreign Policy Question

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/05/13/gates_stands_by_statement_that_biden_has_been_wrong_on_nearly_every_major_foreign_policy_question.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. kallibella says:
    August 27, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Alice Johnson, “I was destined for such a time as this!”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. cjzak says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Another outstanding video. All about the Pres.!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Alice Johnson is a truly motivational speaker! I think she should speak to inmates, to instill in them that something better can be done with their lives.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    OAN just lost the audio – ack!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. 4sure says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Wow! Powerful story by the woman pardoned by PTrump. She was outstanding.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. mr.piddles says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Hm. That’s quite the list they’ve compiled there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. NJF says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Lordy I’m crying. Beautiful tributes by Muller, Dorn & Johnson.

    Kayla in particular is heartbreaking.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Ono says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    The crescendo is building…

    Incredible promotion for the USA

    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Patriot1783 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Mueller family on the murder of their beloved daughter Kayla, every parents nightmare.
    The Obama/Biden/Clinton Administration did nothing to find their child, under them the US Government did NOTHING.
    President Trump comes in and quickly orders the military to go after the terrorists who kidnapped Kayla, tortured, raped and murdered her.
    President Trump listens and gets things done.
    The Trump/Pence Team really shows the stark contrast between the Good and
    The Evil of Obama/Biden.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 27, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      Obama Administration Strategy:
      => Stoke the flames of Revolution In The Middle East
      => Draw a Red Line somewhere (aka “somebody drew something”)
      => Fund Iran’s entire operation
      => Lead from behind

      I think those were the main points, anyway. The big ticket items.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • RobInPA says:
        August 27, 2020 at 10:18 pm

        And all accurately and correctly detailed in Dinesh D’Souza’s movie “2016: Obama’s America”.

        Obama is a special kind of a turgid piece of shit.

        Like

        Reply
  24. BuckeyeMom says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    This is truly incredible tonight!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Tl Howard says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Ivanka absolutely drives the Hollywoodites crazy. She’s prettier than they are and much, much brighter.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. cjzak says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    The People’s President! Yes Ivanka!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. kallibella says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Ivanka in front of a big crowd!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    On my gosh Ivanka looks better than ever!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Lion2017 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Powerful night!

    Like

    Reply
  30. kallibella says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    She is so well-spoken and looks great!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. convert says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    TONIGHT is just amazing. By far the most emotional, most riveting, most brutally honest. David Dorn’s widow just wiped me out, broke my heart. Every person in America must hear what she had to say.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Demtards get so triggered by Ivanka. I can only imagine how many of them are foaming at the mouth right now. lol

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. Lion2017 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    That’s what we call him. Thank you Ivanka.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. kallibella says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    LOVE her passion!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. tuskyou says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Thank you Ivanka!!! You cannot get Trump results without Trump style. The two are linked and people need to realize this. Set aside your need for a more conventional style and vote for substance!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. cjzak says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    She’s bringing it just like the other speakers. With a personal touch.

    A side note: not many masks again! Love it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  37. Lion2017 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Ivanka is on fire!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    The first three nights were wonderful in every way. Tonight is simply stunning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Patriot1783 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Wilbur in the house ! ❤️

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  40. Drogers says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    All of his children are so well spoken.
    That’s really rather amazing.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  41. Talk to the hand Progs says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    PBS just listed in a side bar that Ivanka Trump was the oldest daughter of the president and Marla Maples, How do you make that mistake?

    Like

    Reply
  42. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Wow! Where can I get a pair of those cool shades.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Patriot1783 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Haven’t even heard from the President tonight and I can tell you despite the Covid-19 restrictions, this has been the best RNC I have ever witnessed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      August 27, 2020 at 10:18 pm

      They’ve all been so good, let’s hope he can match them!
      Brett Baier said earlier POTUS’ speech is supposed to be “blistering” regarding Biden.

      Like

      Reply
  44. cjzak says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    I don’t comment on looks that much but I have to say, this family has to be the best looking family ever to lead us! And incredibly accomplished at all they do. It’s quite amazing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  45. snootybaronet says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Ivanka has really improved her speaking technique and presence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. kallibella says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Ivanka: IMPRESSIVE!!!!
    Perfect delivery Wow!

    Like

    Reply
  47. 4sure says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Ivanka sure is patting herself on the back. A little too much for my taste.

    Like

    Reply
  48. Ono says:
    August 27, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    This is a great intro by Ivanka…she leans left, but stands for the USA and her father 24/7

    That is what the USA is all about.

    Like

    Reply
