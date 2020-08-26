Louisiana Democrat Governor Requires Masks and Social Distancing During Hurricane Rescue and Relief Efforts…

Posted on August 26, 2020 by

Comrades, if you survive hurricane Laura, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wants to remind you that any rescue, relief and recovery efforts will require your agreement to continue participation in the phase-2 COVID rules and regulations.

If you need to be rescued by the Coast Guard remember to stay 6 feet away from any rescue personnel and if you cannot hear the instructions because of the mandatory mask, well, tough.   Masks are apparently required when entering any boat or rescue operation.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 of the coronavirus recovery for at least two more weeks. Gov. John Bel Edwards announce the extension of his Phase 2 order on Wednesday during a news conference on Hurricane Laura. (more)

The lack of common sense amid these public officials is jaw-dropping.  People in East Texas and West Louisiana have enough to think about without the ridiculous rona rules.

 

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Coronavirus, Election 2020, media bias, People I'd Like To Punch in the Nose, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to Louisiana Democrat Governor Requires Masks and Social Distancing During Hurricane Rescue and Relief Efforts…

  1. AceODale says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Control.

    From the very beginning it has always been about control.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      Mask wearing is preemptive health care for at risk people. With socialized medicine, you will be responsible for the preemptive healthcare for others. See the difference?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      Just goose step through the rising tide peons!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Elvis Chupacabra says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      To borrow a word from Justin Wilson, I gah-rohn-tee that NOBODY, least of all Edwards or any of his toadies will be even CLOSE to where things are going down. If anyone is there, they sure won’t have the guts to say anything about a MASK to a guy wading in neck-deep, filthy, snake-infested water, who hasn’t slept in three days. Doing so would probably result in said person being fed to the nearest mean-looking, upset Alligator mississippiensis. In fact, making anybody mad in south Louisiana ain’t good.

      No, John Bel is just serving up an expectation to his boss, Mr. Soros.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Francesca says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:08 pm

      Insanity abounds.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Gary Lacey says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    We need ……”Go kill them”…..rather than…..”Go fund me’s”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. peace says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Until the people start fighting back by refusing nothing will change. Here in Illinois i’m a lone soldier when I venture out maskless. It’s so bad here, I see people driving around in cars with masks on. I see people wallking in parking lots on the way to the store in 95 degree weather wearing masks. Illinois is sheep state.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Blue Wildflower says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      I see the same in El Paso, Texas.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • gingergal says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      Husband and I still have not worn them, and are pretty much the only ones; we feel like Bonnie and Clyde.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Verboten says:
        August 26, 2020 at 7:37 pm

        WE feel that way too. We don’t and won’t wear them. We are absolutely alone in it.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • thingsgoround says:
          August 26, 2020 at 8:08 pm

          I won’t wear one either. Someone at the grocery store today asked me if I needed a mask and tried to hand me one. I said “no thanks” and kept walking. Later, I saw a cashier take her mask off so she could sneeze.

          Like

          Reply
      • hardworkinghousewife says:
        August 26, 2020 at 7:57 pm

        I walked into the post office and they all stared me down. On the way out I saw one other person without a mask, though I don’t know if he put one on before entering.

        This nonsense needs to stop. It has no scientific basis whatsoever.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • keeler says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:36 pm

      It’s been in the mid 80s here in Massachusetts. I’ve seen bicyclists wearing masks. And I’m not talking about bike couriers in Boston. I’m talking about pleasure bikers using dedicated bike trails in rural areas.

      I don’t think the masks do anything, but I live with a high risk family member. Out of respect I wear a mask when required, but it goes on right before I enter any building and comes off before the door closes behind me.

      Overall, mask compliance here appears to be slipping. People are getting tired of what is becoming increasingly nonsensical.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • calbear84 says:
        August 26, 2020 at 7:43 pm

        I’m out in California. I’ve been riding a mountain bike on fairly deserted trails (no mask, thank you) but occasionally I pass a walker or jogger. When they see no mask on my face, they scramble for the side of the trail to get away. One guy went behind a tree and turned his back! I swear these people are sheep.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Verboten says:
          August 26, 2020 at 8:16 pm

          Ohmygosh yes. My daughter hikes a lot. She has reported that behavior from mask wearers on the trails. One woman cowered to the side of the trail and hid her face. My daughter said hello and the freaked out hiker shouted away from daughter into the sage brush : “No talking! “No talking!”
          That was last weekend. The CRAZY is growing. I see no let-up at all.

          These dear people expecting storms, floods and hurricanes in Texas and Louisiana will surely not give a damn about masks.
          They/you are in our prayers!

          Like

          Reply
    • cajun1 says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:57 pm

      We are fighting them in the courts but they are refusing to take a side which allows these lawlessness edicts to go on…. God help us…… There needs to be a return to normalcy before we all go mad as hell……..

      https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/coronavirus/article_99bedd42-d809-11ea-9cd2-ab33a6dd5316.html

      Like

      Reply
    • petszmom says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:09 pm

      Same here in my Texas county where being a conservative is just another word for coward. I have had a fight at HEB produce dept with one Queen Karen and have to fend off old geezers and hostile stares for being maskless. What has helped is sticking earbuds in my ears so I can at least pretend not to hear anyone. Not sure why someone is riding bikes and jogging in our 100 degree heat. Do they give out virtue signaling trophies?

      Like

      Reply
    • CTmom says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:12 pm

      I see the same in central CT. It is very rare when I meet someone like me who is maskless.

      Like

      Reply
    • BuckyBadger says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:13 pm

      Come on up to Northern Wisconsin, peace! We took a Trump lap around the lake last weekend at happy hour. 90% of other boaters, people on their docks, and people on the shore saw us cruising by and immediately raised their drinks to cheer us, waived, or pumped a fist in approval. It was majestic!

      For the 10% that didn’t approve you could see on their faces that they know they are done for. Too much enthusiasm for our Trumpster! No energy for Joe. Just hate. Hate won’t win.

      Love wins. Peace wins. We win.

      Trump Flag Boat Parade

      //s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

      Like

      Reply
      • BuckyBadger says:
        August 26, 2020 at 8:18 pm

        I will try embedding the picture again. If it doesn’t work, just click on the link for Trump Flag Boat Parade. Feel that breeze in your face and hope on the horizon. And remember, wherever you live, “LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE.” Intimidate the haters with your happiness and optimism. You’ll be surprised how much better you feel.

        As a side note, my brother made a mask out of fishing net material. He got the hardest laughs you can imagine. It was very well played.

        Trump Flag Boat Parade

        //s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

        Like

        Reply
  4. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    That reminds me, fatso IL governor Prickster has announced that now when you go into a restaurant you have to leave your mask on while you place the order. Because there was an increase in cases in the state. (eye roll) There wasn’t an increase in restaurant workers or patrons, just overall. Random cases. And we all know the number of cases is increasing primarily because of the massive increase in testing.

    Please let Trump win again. Please. I don’t think I can survive Dems being in control.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Crandew says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    So insane. I’m from Louisiana and Democrats have always f’d everything up there. Sad.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Leon Brozyna says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    I swear … these power mad Dims are suffering from a terminal case of rectal/cranial inversion.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Magabear says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Democrats (aka demonrats) are insane. And I mean clinically insane. 😵

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Puzzled says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    What is wrong with people how can anyone take these clown governors seriously. Tell them to pound salt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Alleycats says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Well folks, on the bright side we finally found the perfect photo to include in this year’s Websters Dictionary, beside the word idiot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. republicanvet91 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    This sounds as stupid as requiring firefighters here in Colorado to wear masks while fighting wild fires. I’m not saying that happened here, just pointing out the nitwittery.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Patience says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Nuts!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. keeler says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    From the brief news clips airing in the Boston media market, not many evacuees appear too concerned about compliance.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Speechless Henry? 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Simple Citizen says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    As soon as God saves you all from Laura, IMPEACH THIS SUCKA! He is a traitor to the citizens and is putting you all in mortal danger.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Publius2016 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Hey Bel, u suck!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Genie says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Chicom Cooties can jump only 5 and 1/2 feet. However, when pushed by a 100 MPH tailwind, that distance is lengthened to 100 feet. Better plan to wear a pickle bucket on your head and wear a lifejacket.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. OmegaManBlue says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    I am in South Georgia and heat index was in 100s today. This is nuts.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. somebodysgramma says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    I can’t imagine scrambling for a mask with a CAT 4 hurricane bearing down. This is beyond insane and shall I say STUPID! When people are stressed, their need for oxygen is more urgent. It is documented that the cloth masks, which most people are wearing, cut down oxygen intake by 27%. That could be dangerous in an emergency. Maybe there should be intelligence tests for Governorships?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. calbear84 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    According to Wiki, Edwards was a captain in the 82nd Airborne, so kudos to him. However, when he announced that he would run for governor in 2015, he said that Louisiana needs “a healthy dose of common sense and compassion for ordinary people”. So I guess he forgot that part of his platform.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Elvis Chupacabra says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:47 pm

      There were, and still are, a lot of bad, worthless officers in the military, even the 82nd.

      As for his platform, Edwards probably never even read the thing. It’s like a movie prop to most of these clowns. The DemocRATS, especially, do what they’re told.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. erm9164 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    These poor people are getting ready to experience what well may be Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph,a huge storm surge,power outages and a very high risk of tornadic activity and this absolute moron is worried about masks and social distancing? God help the people of Louisiana and Texas! I pray for your safety.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  22. prtomr says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    John Bel Edwards suffers from an intense lack of common sense.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Elvis Chupacabra says:
      August 26, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      I’ll wager that common sense has less to do with it than MONEY. He’s so crooked, that when he passes away, they’ll have to screw ol’ J.B. into the ground!

      I bet Edwards either gets a kickback from whoever provides masks to the state, or Soros wrote him a “campaign check” with a lot of zeroes!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  23. UniPartySlayer says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    I’m from SE Texas and had to evacuate. I already was the guy blowing past every “Mandatory Mask to Enter” sign with my free air breathing face exposed for all to judge accordingly. I had enough before the hurricane. I can promise you, the mask mandate is over when we get back. We have no time for this any longer.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Elvis Chupacabra says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Here in Harris County (Houston), our really good County Judge, Ed Emmett, succumed to the 2018 so-called blue wave. With a 90%+ approval rating post-Harvey, the Dash-Ds didn’t even support his challenger, a 28-year old trial lawyer, Lina Hidalgo. Even though George Soros spent hardly a dime on her, like the Harris County District Attorney, Kim “Boss Hog” Ogg, is a wholly-owned and -operated public official of the old Nazi.

    She was so clueless, she’d never been to a meeting of the Harris County Commissioners, and credible witnesses had her showing up at City Hall, rather than the County Courthouse, on her first day! Being a Stanford graduate doesn’t mean you’re not just another stupid political hack.

    Well, she rose to her full potential during the onset of the Covid-1984 scamdemic. She locked us down, scolded us, and then threatened us with fines/jail for not wearing a mask, until the governor called down her and several other DemocRATic mayors. Oh, yes, she was always on TV and radio scolding us, warning us and telling us how bad the Super Bug was! Making matters worse, she has a whiny, sing-song voice, probably affected in her SJW classes at Stanford!

    Now that we have a Cat-4 hurricaine bearing down on the upper Texas coast, she is M.I.A. Gone. Disappeared. Nowhere to be seen. Hiding. Ed Emmett, and before him Judge John Lindsay, were on TV, continually in contact with state, local and federal agencies, as well as with surrounding counties, and where needed, with people in Louisiana. Judge Lindsay helped coordinate converting the Astrodome into a Katrina shelter, even when Mary Landrieu and Ray Nagan bugged out!

    But Commandante Hidalgo? Nope. George Soros can have her back.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. czarowniczy says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Edwards is really ba pretty good guy, he’s just stuck playing the game. We rely on Federal money heavily (you’re still paying some of our Katrina bills) so he has to toe the line. He’s heavily Catholic and very VERY against abortion but he has to pick his battles – we still have wholesale Planned Parenthood butchery but he’s fought tooth and nail against the Final Solution being expanded. He can not roll it back, it has too much support, but he’s stopping it from rolling ahead.

    The evacuees are coming to NOLA in droves on buses and FEMA is going to have to support their transport, housing, feeding, the whole 9 yards. He has to kiss the FEMA ring to prevent their dumping big chunks of the bill back on to the state for some degree of noncompliance. Many of these evacuees are coming from groups already infected with record numbers of COVID coming to cities (NOLA, BR, etc) still hip deep in COVID infection vectored by groups that historically do not follow directions. NOLS and Baton Rouge are awash with illegal parties and gatherings that have poured gas on the coals of COVID. By demanding compliance with established rules he’s also eliminated some of the state’s exposure to tort suits (there’s a tort lawyer behind ever alligator in the state and the alligators are pissed) so demanding masks, social distancing and strained civilized behavior he’s eliminating the “no one told us or made us excuse. It also shows whom, in these caravans of evacuees, will be compliant and less likely to be a problem during the diaspoora.

    There’s a method behind the madness and it’s valid. The state’s housing evacuees in the almost-empty-for-a-long-time hotels. It not only saves the evacuees but keeps the hotels afloat and they and their insurers/lawyers demand compliance with state and Fed COVID standards – see previously mentioned tort suits. So if the state doesn’t do what the hotels say must be done the state would have to find someplace else to house the evacuees and there jes ain’t none.

    A necessary e-vil.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    CNN belatedly realized that their sanctioned “protests” and attending mayhem were steering decisions in Trump’s favor.
    Now we see an even “slower learner” in yet another Dem Governorship.
    “Common Sense”? It really isn’t that common anymore.
    But if you don’t escape the wrath of this hurricane, at least have the decency to die with your mask on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. simplysoutherngal says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Leadership begins at the top. It is time for the governor to tighten up his boot laces and face mask for the people of his state. Remember gov be sure you have extra masks in case the wind or the rain damages yours. Also remember to change it after contact with each person. By all means you have set forth this edict now apply it to yourself ! The last thing the precious people need in a crisis is a half wit with power ! Bless them !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Dad's son says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Don’t worry – we’re not listening to John Bel. Too busy with hurricane prep. The last few weeks, mask usage is steadily declining to less than 50%, I’d say, except in the big-box stores like Wal-Mart. Most independent places have put signs on their doors that “by entering this establishment, you are certifying that you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask … and that we cannot ask….etc.”

    And no one is hassling anyone.

    The place I go on Fridays nights went mask-free over a month ago. Over 100 people, no one wearing, cops don’t enforce… drive by and give us a wave. No one I know is getting it, because a lot of us already HAD it – in many cases, back in March.

    We are, after all, still Cajuns – and anyone who has ever tried to herd Cajuns quickly learns that herding cats is easier.

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  29. Tl Howard says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Anyone see this? A common cholesterol drug is said to lessen the effects of covid19 to that of the common cold. I take a cholesterol drug, just not the one mentioned here:

    https://nocamels.com/2020/07/cholesterol-drug-covid-19-common-cold-study/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. MsDollie says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Fortunately, the "Cajun Navy" doesn't report to the Governor. 😉— Ms Dollie (@CallMeMsDollie) August 26, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  31. fionnagh says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    “What a terrible thing to have lost one’s mind. Or not to have a mind at all.”

    Dan Quayle aka “You’re no Jack Kennedy.”

    Like

    Reply
  32. starspangledred says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    The gubner should go into the swamp looking for violators of his edict. You can sure get lost in a Louisiana bayou 😎

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. I Hear You Now says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Governor Abbott of Texas also is making sure social distancing and other Covid procedures remain in place during the upcoming Category 4 Hurricane Laura :O

    He mentions this at about 3:00 on this video from 8/23/20

    Like

    Reply
  34. Skidroe says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    God must be involved because every decision the Left have made concerning violence, riots, and the China Plague is just causing more and more people to vote against them in Nov.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. fred5678 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Funny I thought it was hurricanes that had high winds that blew EVERYTHING away — including virus particles floating in the air.

    Maybe it was earthquakes I was reading about.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. California Joe says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Add Louisiana to the list along with Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania of the states whose voters defied common sense and elected a Democrat for governor in spite of everything President Trump had done to help them. A state that relies almost entirely on the production of oil and gas for it’s economic survival elects a Democrat whose party has vowed to end the use of oil and gas forever!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • somebodysgramma says:
      August 26, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      Nothing personal, but I don’t believe the citizens of any of those states elected Democrat governors. It’s election fraud. Those are solid red states filled with Patriots who cling to their Bibles and Guns. Election fraud is so widespread in this country, it’s a miracle there are any Red states left at all. The Democrats have perfected the art of the steal.

      Like

      Reply
  37. Jason Ross says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Theater during a real emergency

    Like

    Reply
  38. peace says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Here’s a laugh: “If you’re driving in your car alone and wearing a mask, you don’t need to put a Biden sticker on the car….. we already know!

    Like

    Reply
  39. joebkonobi says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    No problem. Just tell them you are protesting the hurricane. These govs are brain dead.

    Like

    Reply
  40. LKAinLA says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    It will take the Natl Guard to rescue everyone here from this nut job with his teacher union wife. The Baton Rouge and New Orleans corrupt and ignorant put him where he is. The teachers union and the Republican split vote strategy won him his 2nd term. He is now drunk on power. Add in how corrupt and stupid he is……all of us who live here have to endure his bs. Believe me the productive try to skate his mandates. Edward’s is purposefully ruining the economy. There is no other explanation. At some point the ferals in NOLA will get him because they respect nothing and I hope they do. I hope this idiot is mocked relentlessly for this info.

    Could someone let President Trump know that he needs to bash this idiot and apply pressure to open the state instead of praising him. We are at a breaking point here with the covid bs. No one cares anymore about covid. So much to say but I will stop the rant here for there is nothing but rage at this point.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Steele81 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    I ask our friend from south Louisiana how in the world he got re-elected. They say monkey business with the R’s gave them an unelectable man who went back on his word to run a positive campaign. They can’t stand him.

    Like

    Reply
  42. T2020 says:
    August 26, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Time for every citizen in LA to wear a face mask with the following:

    MY GOVERNOR IS AN IDIOT!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s