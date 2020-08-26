Louisiana Democrat Governor Requires Masks and Social Distancing During Hurricane Rescue and Relief Efforts…

Comrades, if you survive hurricane Laura, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wants to remind you that any rescue, relief and recovery efforts will require your agreement to continue participation in the phase-2 COVID rules and regulations.
If you need to be rescued by the Coast Guard remember to stay 6 feet away from any rescue personnel and if you cannot hear the instructions because of the mandatory mask, well, tough. Masks are apparently required when entering any boat or rescue operation.
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 of the coronavirus recovery for at least two more weeks. Gov. John Bel Edwards announce the extension of his Phase 2 order on Wednesday during a news conference on Hurricane Laura. (more)
The lack of common sense amid these public officials is jaw-dropping. People in East Texas and West Louisiana have enough to think about without the ridiculous rona rules.
Control.
From the very beginning it has always been about control.
Mask wearing is preemptive health care for at risk people. With socialized medicine, you will be responsible for the preemptive healthcare for others. See the difference?
Just goose step through the rising tide peons!
To borrow a word from Justin Wilson, I gah-rohn-tee that NOBODY, least of all Edwards or any of his toadies will be even CLOSE to where things are going down. If anyone is there, they sure won’t have the guts to say anything about a MASK to a guy wading in neck-deep, filthy, snake-infested water, who hasn’t slept in three days. Doing so would probably result in said person being fed to the nearest mean-looking, upset Alligator mississippiensis. In fact, making anybody mad in south Louisiana ain’t good.
No, John Bel is just serving up an expectation to his boss, Mr. Soros.
Insanity abounds.
We need ……”Go kill them”…..rather than…..”Go fund me’s”
Until the people start fighting back by refusing nothing will change. Here in Illinois i’m a lone soldier when I venture out maskless. It’s so bad here, I see people driving around in cars with masks on. I see people wallking in parking lots on the way to the store in 95 degree weather wearing masks. Illinois is sheep state.
I see the same in El Paso, Texas.
Exactly the same in Jackson, Wyoming.
Husband and I still have not worn them, and are pretty much the only ones; we feel like Bonnie and Clyde.
WE feel that way too. We don’t and won’t wear them. We are absolutely alone in it.
I won’t wear one either. Someone at the grocery store today asked me if I needed a mask and tried to hand me one. I said “no thanks” and kept walking. Later, I saw a cashier take her mask off so she could sneeze.
I walked into the post office and they all stared me down. On the way out I saw one other person without a mask, though I don’t know if he put one on before entering.
This nonsense needs to stop. It has no scientific basis whatsoever.
It’s been in the mid 80s here in Massachusetts. I’ve seen bicyclists wearing masks. And I’m not talking about bike couriers in Boston. I’m talking about pleasure bikers using dedicated bike trails in rural areas.
I don’t think the masks do anything, but I live with a high risk family member. Out of respect I wear a mask when required, but it goes on right before I enter any building and comes off before the door closes behind me.
Overall, mask compliance here appears to be slipping. People are getting tired of what is becoming increasingly nonsensical.
I’m out in California. I’ve been riding a mountain bike on fairly deserted trails (no mask, thank you) but occasionally I pass a walker or jogger. When they see no mask on my face, they scramble for the side of the trail to get away. One guy went behind a tree and turned his back! I swear these people are sheep.
Ohmygosh yes. My daughter hikes a lot. She has reported that behavior from mask wearers on the trails. One woman cowered to the side of the trail and hid her face. My daughter said hello and the freaked out hiker shouted away from daughter into the sage brush : “No talking! “No talking!”
That was last weekend. The CRAZY is growing. I see no let-up at all.
These dear people expecting storms, floods and hurricanes in Texas and Louisiana will surely not give a damn about masks.
They/you are in our prayers!
We are fighting them in the courts but they are refusing to take a side which allows these lawlessness edicts to go on…. God help us…… There needs to be a return to normalcy before we all go mad as hell……..
https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/coronavirus/article_99bedd42-d809-11ea-9cd2-ab33a6dd5316.html
Same here in my Texas county where being a conservative is just another word for coward. I have had a fight at HEB produce dept with one Queen Karen and have to fend off old geezers and hostile stares for being maskless. What has helped is sticking earbuds in my ears so I can at least pretend not to hear anyone. Not sure why someone is riding bikes and jogging in our 100 degree heat. Do they give out virtue signaling trophies?
I see the same in central CT. It is very rare when I meet someone like me who is maskless.
Come on up to Northern Wisconsin, peace! We took a Trump lap around the lake last weekend at happy hour. 90% of other boaters, people on their docks, and people on the shore saw us cruising by and immediately raised their drinks to cheer us, waived, or pumped a fist in approval. It was majestic!
For the 10% that didn’t approve you could see on their faces that they know they are done for. Too much enthusiasm for our Trumpster! No energy for Joe. Just hate. Hate won’t win.
Love wins. Peace wins. We win.
I will try embedding the picture again. If it doesn’t work, just click on the link for Trump Flag Boat Parade. Feel that breeze in your face and hope on the horizon. And remember, wherever you live, “LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE.” Intimidate the haters with your happiness and optimism. You’ll be surprised how much better you feel.
As a side note, my brother made a mask out of fishing net material. He got the hardest laughs you can imagine. It was very well played.
That reminds me, fatso IL governor Prickster has announced that now when you go into a restaurant you have to leave your mask on while you place the order. Because there was an increase in cases in the state. (eye roll) There wasn’t an increase in restaurant workers or patrons, just overall. Random cases. And we all know the number of cases is increasing primarily because of the massive increase in testing.
Please let Trump win again. Please. I don’t think I can survive Dems being in control.
So insane. I’m from Louisiana and Democrats have always f’d everything up there. Sad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Living here, now. I guess if we croak whoever’s left in the family alive will have to go slap a muddy mask on us so we don’t have our dead bodies fined.
Bastage.
Hang in there pal 😘
Thanks Patriot!
I’m from the north but I live in Louisiana now. I tried to vote him out in 2018. I guess he isn’t quite as bad as some Dem Gov’s but good grief! I sure hope Baton Rouge and New Orleans wake up and we can vote in a decent Gov, next time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What did you think of Jindal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m from the north but I live in Louisiana now. I tried to vote him out in 2018. I guess he isn’t quite as bad as some Dem Gov’s but good grief! I sure hope Baton Rouge and New Orleans wake up and we can vote in a decent Gov, next time!
I swear … these power mad Dims are suffering from a terminal case of rectal/cranial inversion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds painful. 🙂
Democrats (aka demonrats) are insane. And I mean clinically insane. 😵
LikeLiked by 4 people
-crat | Definition of -crat at Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/-crat
a person who acts as though he or she knows everything and who dismisses the opinions, comments, or suggestions of others. a person who spends possessions or money extravagantly or wastefully; spendthrift. a well-intentioned but naive and often ineffectual social or political reformer
I swear, this was on the net.
Sounds about right to me. 😄
What is wrong with people how can anyone take these clown governors seriously. Tell them to pound salt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well folks, on the bright side we finally found the perfect photo to include in this year’s Websters Dictionary, beside the word idiot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This sounds as stupid as requiring firefighters here in Colorado to wear masks while fighting wild fires. I’m not saying that happened here, just pointing out the nitwittery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nuts!
From the brief news clips airing in the Boston media market, not many evacuees appear too concerned about compliance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amazing how priorities change, isn’t it?
Speechless Henry? 😉
As soon as God saves you all from Laura, IMPEACH THIS SUCKA! He is a traitor to the citizens and is putting you all in mortal danger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Bel, u suck!
Chicom Cooties can jump only 5 and 1/2 feet. However, when pushed by a 100 MPH tailwind, that distance is lengthened to 100 feet. Better plan to wear a pickle bucket on your head and wear a lifejacket.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, but the Cooties may be diluted by the wind / rain, so we’ve got to consider that. Maybe just mask on mouth but not nose will suffice!
I am in South Georgia and heat index was in 100s today. This is nuts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, and you have a normal Governor too.
I can’t imagine scrambling for a mask with a CAT 4 hurricane bearing down. This is beyond insane and shall I say STUPID! When people are stressed, their need for oxygen is more urgent. It is documented that the cloth masks, which most people are wearing, cut down oxygen intake by 27%. That could be dangerous in an emergency. Maybe there should be intelligence tests for Governorships?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wonder what Bobby Jindal would have done…
According to Wiki, Edwards was a captain in the 82nd Airborne, so kudos to him. However, when he announced that he would run for governor in 2015, he said that Louisiana needs “a healthy dose of common sense and compassion for ordinary people”. So I guess he forgot that part of his platform.
LikeLiked by 8 people
There were, and still are, a lot of bad, worthless officers in the military, even the 82nd.
As for his platform, Edwards probably never even read the thing. It’s like a movie prop to most of these clowns. The DemocRATS, especially, do what they’re told.
These poor people are getting ready to experience what well may be Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph,a huge storm surge,power outages and a very high risk of tornadic activity and this absolute moron is worried about masks and social distancing? God help the people of Louisiana and Texas! I pray for your safety.
LikeLiked by 8 people
John Bel Edwards suffers from an intense lack of common sense.
I’ll wager that common sense has less to do with it than MONEY. He’s so crooked, that when he passes away, they’ll have to screw ol’ J.B. into the ground!
I bet Edwards either gets a kickback from whoever provides masks to the state, or Soros wrote him a “campaign check” with a lot of zeroes!
I’m from SE Texas and had to evacuate. I already was the guy blowing past every “Mandatory Mask to Enter” sign with my free air breathing face exposed for all to judge accordingly. I had enough before the hurricane. I can promise you, the mask mandate is over when we get back. We have no time for this any longer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stay safe Uni.
Here in Harris County (Houston), our really good County Judge, Ed Emmett, succumed to the 2018 so-called blue wave. With a 90%+ approval rating post-Harvey, the Dash-Ds didn’t even support his challenger, a 28-year old trial lawyer, Lina Hidalgo. Even though George Soros spent hardly a dime on her, like the Harris County District Attorney, Kim “Boss Hog” Ogg, is a wholly-owned and -operated public official of the old Nazi.
She was so clueless, she’d never been to a meeting of the Harris County Commissioners, and credible witnesses had her showing up at City Hall, rather than the County Courthouse, on her first day! Being a Stanford graduate doesn’t mean you’re not just another stupid political hack.
Well, she rose to her full potential during the onset of the Covid-1984 scamdemic. She locked us down, scolded us, and then threatened us with fines/jail for not wearing a mask, until the governor called down her and several other DemocRATic mayors. Oh, yes, she was always on TV and radio scolding us, warning us and telling us how bad the Super Bug was! Making matters worse, she has a whiny, sing-song voice, probably affected in her SJW classes at Stanford!
Now that we have a Cat-4 hurricaine bearing down on the upper Texas coast, she is M.I.A. Gone. Disappeared. Nowhere to be seen. Hiding. Ed Emmett, and before him Judge John Lindsay, were on TV, continually in contact with state, local and federal agencies, as well as with surrounding counties, and where needed, with people in Louisiana. Judge Lindsay helped coordinate converting the Astrodome into a Katrina shelter, even when Mary Landrieu and Ray Nagan bugged out!
But Commandante Hidalgo? Nope. George Soros can have her back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hidalgo has poly-sci degree, wasted $60 million on Reliant Center WuFlu emergency hospital that served ZERO patients. Texas must free itself from Covid tyrant governor Abbott. Here is a legal document to support impeachment, may work in other states >
There is no other way to end this nightmare.
Edwards is really ba pretty good guy, he’s just stuck playing the game. We rely on Federal money heavily (you’re still paying some of our Katrina bills) so he has to toe the line. He’s heavily Catholic and very VERY against abortion but he has to pick his battles – we still have wholesale Planned Parenthood butchery but he’s fought tooth and nail against the Final Solution being expanded. He can not roll it back, it has too much support, but he’s stopping it from rolling ahead.
The evacuees are coming to NOLA in droves on buses and FEMA is going to have to support their transport, housing, feeding, the whole 9 yards. He has to kiss the FEMA ring to prevent their dumping big chunks of the bill back on to the state for some degree of noncompliance. Many of these evacuees are coming from groups already infected with record numbers of COVID coming to cities (NOLA, BR, etc) still hip deep in COVID infection vectored by groups that historically do not follow directions. NOLS and Baton Rouge are awash with illegal parties and gatherings that have poured gas on the coals of COVID. By demanding compliance with established rules he’s also eliminated some of the state’s exposure to tort suits (there’s a tort lawyer behind ever alligator in the state and the alligators are pissed) so demanding masks, social distancing and strained civilized behavior he’s eliminating the “no one told us or made us excuse. It also shows whom, in these caravans of evacuees, will be compliant and less likely to be a problem during the diaspoora.
There’s a method behind the madness and it’s valid. The state’s housing evacuees in the almost-empty-for-a-long-time hotels. It not only saves the evacuees but keeps the hotels afloat and they and their insurers/lawyers demand compliance with state and Fed COVID standards – see previously mentioned tort suits. So if the state doesn’t do what the hotels say must be done the state would have to find someplace else to house the evacuees and there jes ain’t none.
A necessary e-vil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN belatedly realized that their sanctioned “protests” and attending mayhem were steering decisions in Trump’s favor.
Now we see an even “slower learner” in yet another Dem Governorship.
“Common Sense”? It really isn’t that common anymore.
But if you don’t escape the wrath of this hurricane, at least have the decency to die with your mask on.
Leadership begins at the top. It is time for the governor to tighten up his boot laces and face mask for the people of his state. Remember gov be sure you have extra masks in case the wind or the rain damages yours. Also remember to change it after contact with each person. By all means you have set forth this edict now apply it to yourself ! The last thing the precious people need in a crisis is a half wit with power ! Bless them !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry – we’re not listening to John Bel. Too busy with hurricane prep. The last few weeks, mask usage is steadily declining to less than 50%, I’d say, except in the big-box stores like Wal-Mart. Most independent places have put signs on their doors that “by entering this establishment, you are certifying that you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask … and that we cannot ask….etc.”
And no one is hassling anyone.
The place I go on Fridays nights went mask-free over a month ago. Over 100 people, no one wearing, cops don’t enforce… drive by and give us a wave. No one I know is getting it, because a lot of us already HAD it – in many cases, back in March.
We are, after all, still Cajuns – and anyone who has ever tried to herd Cajuns quickly learns that herding cats is easier.
🙂
Anyone see this? A common cholesterol drug is said to lessen the effects of covid19 to that of the common cold. I take a cholesterol drug, just not the one mentioned here:
https://nocamels.com/2020/07/cholesterol-drug-covid-19-common-cold-study/
“What a terrible thing to have lost one’s mind. Or not to have a mind at all.”
Dan Quayle aka “You’re no Jack Kennedy.”
The gubner should go into the swamp looking for violators of his edict. You can sure get lost in a Louisiana bayou 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Governor Abbott of Texas also is making sure social distancing and other Covid procedures remain in place during the upcoming Category 4 Hurricane Laura :O
He mentions this at about 3:00 on this video from 8/23/20
God must be involved because every decision the Left have made concerning violence, riots, and the China Plague is just causing more and more people to vote against them in Nov.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny I thought it was hurricanes that had high winds that blew EVERYTHING away — including virus particles floating in the air.
Maybe it was earthquakes I was reading about.
Add Louisiana to the list along with Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania of the states whose voters defied common sense and elected a Democrat for governor in spite of everything President Trump had done to help them. A state that relies almost entirely on the production of oil and gas for it’s economic survival elects a Democrat whose party has vowed to end the use of oil and gas forever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nothing personal, but I don’t believe the citizens of any of those states elected Democrat governors. It’s election fraud. Those are solid red states filled with Patriots who cling to their Bibles and Guns. Election fraud is so widespread in this country, it’s a miracle there are any Red states left at all. The Democrats have perfected the art of the steal.
Theater during a real emergency
Here’s a laugh: “If you’re driving in your car alone and wearing a mask, you don’t need to put a Biden sticker on the car….. we already know!
No problem. Just tell them you are protesting the hurricane. These govs are brain dead.
It will take the Natl Guard to rescue everyone here from this nut job with his teacher union wife. The Baton Rouge and New Orleans corrupt and ignorant put him where he is. The teachers union and the Republican split vote strategy won him his 2nd term. He is now drunk on power. Add in how corrupt and stupid he is……all of us who live here have to endure his bs. Believe me the productive try to skate his mandates. Edward’s is purposefully ruining the economy. There is no other explanation. At some point the ferals in NOLA will get him because they respect nothing and I hope they do. I hope this idiot is mocked relentlessly for this info.
Could someone let President Trump know that he needs to bash this idiot and apply pressure to open the state instead of praising him. We are at a breaking point here with the covid bs. No one cares anymore about covid. So much to say but I will stop the rant here for there is nothing but rage at this point.
I ask our friend from south Louisiana how in the world he got re-elected. They say monkey business with the R’s gave them an unelectable man who went back on his word to run a positive campaign. They can’t stand him.
My crazy phone. I asked our friends. I need an edit button😂
Time for every citizen in LA to wear a face mask with the following:
MY GOVERNOR IS AN IDIOT!
