Tuesday August 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too cool !!!
I kept waiting for Biff from “Back to the Future – Part 2” to show up and go after this guy because he took Biff’s girl.
LikeLike
The Spirit Of Sonship
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the spirit of adoption [Lit., sonship], whereby we cry, Abba, Father” (Rom. 8:15).
The position of the believer in the family of God is amply illustrated for us in the Epistles of Paul. In Gal. 4:1-5 the Apostle alludes to the fact that in the life of every Hebrew boy there came a time, appointed by the father, when the lad was formally declared to be a full-grown son, with all the rights and privileges of sonship.
It was now assumed that the young man would no longer need overseers to keep him in check. There would be natural understanding and co-operation between father and son. And so the “adoption” [Gr., son-placing] proceedings took place, indicating that the child, now a full-grown son, was no longer under law, but under grace.
“And because ye are sons,” says the Apostle, God hath sent forth the Spirit of His Son into your hearts, crying, Abba, Father. Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a [full-grown] son” (Gal. 4:6,7).
This is the position of every believer in Christ. He may, like the Corinthians, still be a babe in his spiritual experience (I Cor. 3:1), but in Christ he occupies the position of a full-grown son, and to grow spiritually it will do him no good to go back under the Law; he must rather recognize his standing before God in grace. This is why the Apostle says in Rom. 8:15:
“Ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the spirit of adoption [sonship], whereby we cry, Abba, Father.”
A recognition of this position will do far more to help us live godly lives than will the “dos and dont’s” of the Law.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-spirit-of-sonship/
Romans 8:15 For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.
Galatians 4:1 Now I say, That the heir, as long as he is a child, differeth nothing from a servant, though he be lord of all;
2 But is under tutors and governors until the time appointed of the father.
3 Even so we, when we were children, were in bondage under the elements of the world:
4 But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law,
5 To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.
Galatians 4:6 And because ye are sons, God hath sent forth the Spirit of his Son into your hearts, crying, Abba, Father.
7 Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a son; and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ.
1 Corinthians 3:1 And I, brethren, could not speak unto you as unto spiritual, but as unto carnal, even as unto babes in Christ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Father,we come to you again in the name above all names,Jesus Christ of Nazareth and we cover our president Donald John Trump with the precious blood of Jesus Christ ,him and his entire family.Father ,we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him that no witchcraft,no hex,no vex,no voodoo,no curse,,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will prosper.Father surround him and all with him and family with the fire of your glory.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way,and that no weapon formed against him shall prosper.Father ,we thank you that you arise and your enemies be scattered and humbled before you.We ask for your warring angelic legions be dispatched to destroy the enemies of this our nation.Father give our president all that he needs to do what must be done for we know that your hand is upon him mightily..We thank you Father for hearing and answering our petitions,in the name above all names,King of Kings and Lord of Lords,Jesus Christ of Nazareth,Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found the volume to be a bit low so you may want to turn it up just a bit. Nonetheless Ana delivers her customary virtuoso performance . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then there’s this version by a guitar duo with full orchestra. Oh, I should also say the “Cavatina” is the theme music from the famous “Deer Hunter” movie from a few decades ago. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odd to remember the scene as I listened…a remarkable turning point in the whole movie.
TY GH.
LikeLike
Yep. It’s been awhile. Good movie. 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
First heard this on my radio in 1963 and the amazing thing is… they STILL sound the same!
LikeLike
Why masks don’t work. Ted Noel is a retired surgeon in Florida. I started watching his video during the ’16 election when his cogent comments exposed the quite serious medical problem the Hillary campaign was trying to hide. This time around he’s turned his attention to debunking mask-wearing politicization (by Fauci, your governor, local mayor, and other frauds). This short graphic video shows just how factually dishonest mask-wearing claims actually is. As Det. Sipowicz on NYPD Blue says . . . “Don’t pee on my leg and then tell me it’s raining”!
LikeLike
Interesting video clip from Wisconsin tonight…
LikeLike