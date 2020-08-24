RNC National Convention 2020 – Resource Links and Livestream…

The Republican National Committee kicks off the 2020 convention today in Charlotte, North Carolina.  [RNC Convention Website Here]  For this republican convention we hope to see more MAGA influences upon the traditional party architecture.

You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.

RNC Convention Facebook LinkRNC Convention Twitter Link

RNC Convention YouTube LinkRNC Multimedia Link

  1. Sentient says:
    August 24, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Jobs, not mobs.

  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 24, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    RNC should post this to address the hubris on the Left that think THEY make the weather. Science should never be funded and altered to be used as a political weapon.

    Been predicting the weather for a long time:, founded in 1792.

    Old Farmers Almanac. Weather predicted way before the Globalists made up their Global Warming scam..

    https://www.almanac.com/winter-extended-forecast-farmers-almanac

