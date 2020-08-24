RNC National Convention 2020 – Resource Links and Livestream…

The Republican National Committee kicks off the 2020 convention today in Charlotte, North Carolina. [RNC Convention Website Here] For this republican convention we hope to see more MAGA influences upon the traditional party architecture.
You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.
RNC Convention Facebook Link – RNC Convention Twitter Link
RNC Convention YouTube Link – RNC Multimedia Link
Jobs, not mobs.
RNC should post this to address the hubris on the Left that think THEY make the weather. Science should never be funded and altered to be used as a political weapon.
Been predicting the weather for a long time:, founded in 1792.
Old Farmers Almanac. Weather predicted way before the Globalists made up their Global Warming scam..
https://www.almanac.com/winter-extended-forecast-farmers-almanac
