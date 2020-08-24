President Trump Delivers Remarks – Food Box Program Distribution – Mills River, NC – Livestream…RoRum

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Mills River, North Carolina on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution. Anticipated start time 3:45pm ET
.
President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Mills River, North Carolina on Farmers to Families Food Box Program Distribution. Anticipated start time 3:45pm ET
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream LInk – Fox News Livestream Link
.
.
Great part of the country!
I drive up there from Fort Mill for the awesome MTB trails. Wouldn’t mind to live there.
Which plane did he take into KAVL (Asheville)?
Was AF1 the DC-9
He came on Marine 1 to AVL from Charlotte. The five to six miles between the airport and Mills River was packed with supporters. I live about a mile as the crows flies from where he is visiting. I noticed on the local Hendersonville News website blueridgenow.com(owned by the NY Times), they actually found a small grouop of anti-Trump veterans to quote
CLT to AVL is 80 miles in a helicopter!
Sweeeeet!
Were they NVA veterans?
I would rather see HCQ distribution, perhaps under civil defense measures.
I have actually been thinking a lot about this program lately, and all the excuses we hear about needing migrant workers to pick out food for us. I was very happy to see this program roll out when it did, but I would really like to see the farmers take another step to put food on tables.
Open up picking season to families/individuals/groups.. Sell it by the bushel. You pick it, you buy it.
The admin should encourage families to buy freezers. I hope we have American made again by now. Perhaps even give it a gubt rebate to place some importance to it. We have too many situations like this, especially in storm prone areas, fire prone, hurricane, etc.. Not only will it be healthier, it will encourage self-prepping, self-reliance which is always a good idea. It is what we should always push for.
Possibly give gubt rebates for generators too, American made only. It has to have power, and so do families when the power is out.
Have the White House chefs teach canning and freezing. I really think they could do much more educating on this topic. You can’t Be Best until you Eat Best.
These kinds of programs should feed our people, not food cards. Cards are a waste, for the most part, and easily gamed.
President Trump is awesome.
Only he could have pushed through the prescription drug price cuts.
God bless Donald J. Trump for taking time to do this during convention week. He knows that there will be no mention of it on the national news. What a man. What a President.
Love it when Sonny Purdue made the corerect observation about Trump moving at business speed not a government speed
