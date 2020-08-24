Night #1 – Republican National Convention: “Land of Promise” – 8:30pm ET Livestream and Open Discussion…

The Republican National Committee kicks off the 2020 convention today in Charlotte, North Carolina. [RNC Convention Website Here] For evening #1 the theme is “Land of Promise.” You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.
RNC Convention Facebook Link – RNC Convention Twitter Link
RNC Convention YouTube Link – RNC Multimedia Link
RNC Livestream Link – CSPAN Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link
From the glorious heights of freedom loving Maximo Alvarez to the depths of swampery with Nikki.
I think she’s the only downvote of the night so far, though.
IKR snooty…I watched the clip of Kimberly instead of Nikki (who will NEVER be president) 😉
I’m glad they put Haley on. Reminded us of what we are fighting. What we are voting for. Wife and I have been riveted for an hour with genuine people. Fake, plastic Haley galvanized it all.
She really belongs in that list of 250 repugs for Biden, rather than this convention stage.
I have watched the whole convention today and tonight, and I think the optics of the convention is just great The speakers are wonderful and we are so lucky to have such a President.
He has done so much in the last 4 years and god only knows if we will be able to get threw this election but with gods help We will find a way.
Thank You President Trump for all you do for us the American people may god bless you and keep you safe..
Nikki is a downer. She should have spoken at W’s Convention. Doesn’t fit here. She doesn’t like our President and it shows.
I wonder if Nikki is a Uniparty plant and plans to defect. There is a video called “they knew” with several current POTUS “supporters” cruz, haley, rubio, Rand paul, Lindsey — all saying POTUS is a liar. I half expect a bunch of these traitors to defect just before the election. We must keep a watchful eye. Trust no one completely. Trust no large group with too much power, voice, or money.
It certainly does show. She is SWAMP.
Nikki Haley delivered her 2024 campaign speech tonight
If that’s all she has to offer, it will be a short campaign. Boring.
Yes, that is exactly what I thought. So obvious self promotion.
Kristi Noem’s presence will expose Haley to the doubters.
Hey Steve Scalise did you wake up just now, I watched jobs leave US to Mexico and China during bush, Clinton, little bush and the Muslim zero. What’s that, 30 years straight? This why I despise Rhinos/uniparty and communist! Remember, Watch what happens after the President is elected for his last term, the gloves are off for 4 years!
All speakers have been very good so far but Kimberly didn’t speak appropriately to the occasion. Over the top works with an audience cheering not in this setting.
She’ll be the only story on all the shows for the next day.
She blew Nikki Tricky out of the water my friend, OUT OF THE WATER
LikeLiked by 5 people
Au contraire! She spoke oerfectly to her audience, imho.
Not what I would call a passionate call to reelect PDJT from Haley.
Nikki wins the award for worst speaker tonight. Blah, blah, blah… But, my wife does like her necklace.
Don Jr now——back to high energy!
All the non political speakers were better than Nicki. Mr. Alvarez brought tears to my eyes. But what a night. So different from amateur DNC production. Boy we are winning the convention battle.
What irony. I thought DNC and hollywood were BFFs. Guess they couldn’t get any talent to help with their commie s&it show.
Don Jr 2024!!!
“Bejing Biden” that works!
OK. Get off the stage Nikki.
DT Jr. now. I know he’s got a lot of fans, but I’m not crazy about him as a speaker. Seems a pretty good match for Kimberly G., tho!
Looks like we’re beyond the normal American speakers now. I LOVED them. Plus a few stars like Herschel Walker. All very good.
So I’ll put up w/ a few of these overly dramatic peeps.
Nikki is not a natural born citizen, and therefore illegible to be President, she wasn’t the best speaker, but she hasn’t been the worst, either. She did a good job, and we should also give her props because she represented the Trump agenda very well while she served as ambassador to the UN. VERY well. Much to our surprise.
Maximo Alvarez brought me to tears. He is the face of the Cuban community here in Miami. What he said is what I’ve heard all my Cuban friends say. There’s finally a good change blue Miami will turn RED!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tears for me , too.
And my friends from China- now Americans- sound exactly like him.
Don Jr – outstanding. Joe Biden, The Lochness Monster of the Swamp. Hahaha.
Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech is great (LOUD too)!!
Joe Biden is the Lock ness monster of the Swamp.
Very appropriate, Don Jr.
Made me chuckle.
**Lochness
My thoughts so far ( and I have only seen a few of the speakers) but I think the “regular people”: the McCloskey s from St Louis and the Cuban gentleman- sorry I forgot his name ! ugh! Very powerful, moving, and real.
All the speakers (regular people) in the first hour were outstanding and so real.
I think this was outstanding and amazing how all the points are being pointed out over and over. Kudos to all involved. Agree Kimberly is a bit much and taking bathroom break rather than listen to phony Niki.
Don Jr
I missed the first few speakers bragged about here, though I was looking for it, does anyone know if someone will be replaying it in its entirety?
The early speakers were all great. This will all be archived on YouTube. Clips are now being run on the Trump social media platforms too.
Should find it on C-SPAN
Go to the RSBN youtube feed and you can click back to the beginning on the time bar at the bottom of the video and watch whichever parts you want =)
https://www.c-span.org/ will have it.
I’ve been watching on CSpan since 5:20 PDT, and few minutes before it started, the CSpan White House rep said that our President was very involved with the production of the convention, including inviting in some of the former production team from his TV show, The Apprentice. Now you know why it looks so professional, because it was produced by a real pro!
The production value of this night is absolutely outstanding. Definitely has Trump’s stamp on it.
Please listen to this speech. I heard him speak at the conference that PTrump chaired. It was just as heartwrenching then as it was to hear it again tonight.
This delivery tonight was better… more focused and compressed. Highly moving and effective. Granted, the conference video was totally off-the-cuff…
Chill out Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly. The anger is not needed.
Maybe not..but their anger is understandable.
Vernon Jones speech. Well done.
This is too funny–my husband asked me if “Trump’s people” are reading the comments here about the speakers. Once in awhile he’ll ask me something about “the treehouse” and it always makes me laugh cause we talk about this place and POTUS like we’re talking about family or friends.
If you love my President you’re my friend and family!
MAGA friends and family 🇺🇸
Tone it down a bit, there Jr.
Don jr
“our right to think for ourselves”
“to learn from the past”
“Freedom and expression use to be a liberal value”
“republican party is the party of free speech”
“not allowed to go to church, but mass chaos in the streets is allowed”
“anarchist flooding our streets and democrat mayors are ordering our police to stand down”
“summer of love (sarc)”
“every american must be free to live without threat of violece and fear of it in the streets in your homes”
“our police are american heros”
“when we dial 911 we dont want it going to voicemail”
“no better future, unless we can sleep safely in our beds, and learn safely in our schools”
“Great education cant be a right of the elite” – “school choi ce” “education access the civil rights issue of our lifetime”
:Instead of bowing to big money union bosses theyd like minority parents picks schools”
“endless wars sending our boys to settle problems in foreign lands”
“america is the greatest country on earth” ” we can do even better” Job , home, perfect family you can have it. the country you want to live, equal opportunity, compassion, you can have it, a world without radical terrorism , where heros are celebrated YOU CAN HAVE IT, that is the world President Donald Trump supports AND YOU CAN have it ”
“it starts by electing President Donald Trump President of the United States”
YOU CAN HAVE IT
Thanks WhiteBoard – it was a great speech.
Such a great speaker.
He truly sees the vision.
I wonder if basement joe’s handlers are going to allow him to watch this….Hmmmm
I love him for his strong support of President Trump, but Don Trump, Jr. is no Donald J. Trump, Sr. He should practice his speeches in front of the mirror, and tie his hand down.
And I wish people would stop publicly convicting the Minneapolis police officers before they have gone to trial, and apparently without all of the facts. That was completely unnecessary.
Oh goody. Back to regular peeps. These 2 sisters are great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maximo Alvarez…what a testimony, and what truth!
