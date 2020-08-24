Night #1 – Republican National Convention: “Land of Promise” – 8:30pm ET Livestream and Open Discussion…

The Republican National Committee kicks off the 2020 convention today in Charlotte, North Carolina.  [RNC Convention Website Here]  For evening #1 the theme is “Land of Promise.” You can follow the convention via a series of links to multiple media resources.

542 Responses to Night #1 – Republican National Convention: “Land of Promise” – 8:30pm ET Livestream and Open Discussion…

  1. snootybaronet says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    From the glorious heights of freedom loving Maximo Alvarez to the depths of swampery with Nikki.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. rustybritches says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    I have watched the whole convention today and tonight, and I think the optics of the convention is just great The speakers are wonderful and we are so lucky to have such a President.
    He has done so much in the last 4 years and god only knows if we will be able to get threw this election but with gods help We will find a way.
    Thank You President Trump for all you do for us the American people may god bless you and keep you safe..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Bigbadmike says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Nikki is a downer. She should have spoken at W’s Convention. Doesn’t fit here. She doesn’t like our President and it shows.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • CountryDoc says:
      August 24, 2020 at 10:31 pm

      I wonder if Nikki is a Uniparty plant and plans to defect. There is a video called “they knew” with several current POTUS “supporters” cruz, haley, rubio, Rand paul, Lindsey — all saying POTUS is a liar. I half expect a bunch of these traitors to defect just before the election. We must keep a watchful eye. Trust no one completely. Trust no large group with too much power, voice, or money.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • NJMAGA says:
      August 24, 2020 at 10:32 pm

      It certainly does show. She is SWAMP.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. twodot says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Nikki Haley delivered her 2024 campaign speech tonight

    Like

    Reply
  5. Fools Gold says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Hey Steve Scalise did you wake up just now, I watched jobs leave US to Mexico and China during bush, Clinton, little bush and the Muslim zero. What’s that, 30 years straight? This why I despise Rhinos/uniparty and communist! Remember, Watch what happens after the President is elected for his last term, the gloves are off for 4 years!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Zimbalistjunior says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    All speakers have been very good so far but Kimberly didn’t speak appropriately to the occasion. Over the top works with an audience cheering not in this setting.
    She’ll be the only story on all the shows for the next day.

    Like

    Reply
  7. bullnuke says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Not what I would call a passionate call to reelect PDJT from Haley.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Texsun says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Nikki wins the award for worst speaker tonight. Blah, blah, blah… But, my wife does like her necklace.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. tuskyou says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Don Jr now——back to high energy!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Raffaella says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    All the non political speakers were better than Nicki. Mr. Alvarez brought tears to my eyes. But what a night. So different from amateur DNC production. Boy we are winning the convention battle.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. EvilWulf says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Don Jr 2024!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. furtive says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    “Bejing Biden” that works!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    OK. Get off the stage Nikki.

    DT Jr. now. I know he’s got a lot of fans, but I’m not crazy about him as a speaker. Seems a pretty good match for Kimberly G., tho!

    Looks like we’re beyond the normal American speakers now. I LOVED them. Plus a few stars like Herschel Walker. All very good.

    So I’ll put up w/ a few of these overly dramatic peeps.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. cheering4america says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Nikki is not a natural born citizen, and therefore illegible to be President, she wasn’t the best speaker, but she hasn’t been the worst, either. She did a good job, and we should also give her props because she represented the Trump agenda very well while she served as ambassador to the UN. VERY well. Much to our surprise.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. romy911 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Don Jr – outstanding. Joe Biden, The Lochness Monster of the Swamp. Hahaha.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. MaineCoon says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech is great (LOUD too)!!

    ICYMI!Kimberly Guilfoyle on 🔥🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/URgGSaufK2— the conservador (@theconservador) August 25, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sunnyflower5 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Joe Biden is the Lock ness monster of the Swamp.
    Very appropriate, Don Jr.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. convert says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    My thoughts so far ( and I have only seen a few of the speakers) but I think the “regular people”: the McCloskey s from St Louis and the Cuban gentleman- sorry I forgot his name ! ugh! Very powerful, moving, and real.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Chgonana539 says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    I think this was outstanding and amazing how all the points are being pointed out over and over. Kudos to all involved. Agree Kimberly is a bit much and taking bathroom break rather than listen to phony Niki.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. MaineCoon says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Don Jr

    Haha! @DonaldJTrumpJr : "Joe Biden is the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp" #Nessie pic.twitter.com/tKaqIGFlVZ— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 25, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. cheering4america says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    I missed the first few speakers bragged about here, though I was looking for it, does anyone know if someone will be replaying it in its entirety?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. BoomerCat says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    I’ve been watching on CSpan since 5:20 PDT, and few minutes before it started, the CSpan White House rep said that our President was very involved with the production of the convention, including inviting in some of the former production team from his TV show, The Apprentice. Now you know why it looks so professional, because it was produced by a real pro!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. MaineCoon says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Please listen to this speech. I heard him speak at the conference that PTrump chaired. It was just as heartwrenching then as it was to hear it again tonight.

    A WARNING TO AMERICA: Cuban Exile Maximo Alvarez Describes the Hell that Lies Ahead if Joe Biden and the Marxists Take Control of America (VIDEO) https://t.co/axZiAvcU4I via @gatewaypundit— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 25, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 24, 2020 at 10:41 pm

      This delivery tonight was better… more focused and compressed. Highly moving and effective. Granted, the conference video was totally off-the-cuff…

      Like

      Reply
  24. Lynnielu says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Chill out Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly. The anger is not needed.

    Like

    Reply
  25. MaineCoon says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Vernon Jones speech. Well done.

    Democrat GA Lawmaker Vernon Jones Brings Down the House in Explosive RNC Speech – Exposes the Democrats for the Frauds They Are! (VIDEO) https://t.co/sCxmuQw4ym via @gatewaypundit @RepVernonJones @cristinalaila1— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 25, 2020

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. tuskyou says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    This is too funny–my husband asked me if “Trump’s people” are reading the comments here about the speakers. Once in awhile he’ll ask me something about “the treehouse” and it always makes me laugh cause we talk about this place and POTUS like we’re talking about family or friends.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. bullnuke says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Tone it down a bit, there Jr.

    Like

    Reply
  28. WhiteBoard says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Don jr

    “our right to think for ourselves”

    “to learn from the past”

    “Freedom and expression use to be a liberal value”

    “republican party is the party of free speech”

    “not allowed to go to church, but mass chaos in the streets is allowed”
    “anarchist flooding our streets and democrat mayors are ordering our police to stand down”

    “summer of love (sarc)”

    “every american must be free to live without threat of violece and fear of it in the streets in your homes”

    “our police are american heros”

    “when we dial 911 we dont want it going to voicemail”

    “no better future, unless we can sleep safely in our beds, and learn safely in our schools”

    “Great education cant be a right of the elite” – “school choi ce” “education access the civil rights issue of our lifetime”

    :Instead of bowing to big money union bosses theyd like minority parents picks schools”

    “endless wars sending our boys to settle problems in foreign lands”

    “america is the greatest country on earth” ” we can do even better” Job , home, perfect family you can have it. the country you want to live, equal opportunity, compassion, you can have it, a world without radical terrorism , where heros are celebrated YOU CAN HAVE IT, that is the world President Donald Trump supports AND YOU CAN have it ”

    “it starts by electing President Donald Trump President of the United States”

    YOU CAN HAVE IT

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. patti says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    I wonder if basement joe’s handlers are going to allow him to watch this….Hmmmm

    Like

    Reply
  30. cheering4america says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    I love him for his strong support of President Trump, but Don Trump, Jr. is no Donald J. Trump, Sr. He should practice his speeches in front of the mirror, and tie his hand down.

    And I wish people would stop publicly convicting the Minneapolis police officers before they have gone to trial, and apparently without all of the facts. That was completely unnecessary.

    Like

    Reply
  31. sunnydaze says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Oh goody. Back to regular peeps. These 2 sisters are great!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Tiffthis says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    The DNC is definitely shaking in its boots. This RNC is damn good

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. icthematrix says:
    August 24, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Maximo Alvarez…what a testimony, and what truth!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
