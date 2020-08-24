August 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1313

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
GOD is LOVE
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
The Trump Party/Republican Convention is tonight thru Thursday: 9-11pm ET
Countdown to President Trump’s Acceptance Speech > > > 4 more Days
Speakers for Monday includes:
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) ~~ House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01) ~~ Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04)
Georgia State Rep Vernon Jones ~~ Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle ~~ Natalie Harp ~~ Charlie Kirk ~~ Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey ~~ Sean Parnell ~~ Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr. ~~ Tanya Weinreis
B-fest..Former Ambassador Nikki Haley & RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
—————————–Looking ahead this week for Pres. Trump
Monday: visit to Food Box Prgram in NC
Wed: Coronavirus Meeting with Medical Professionals
Thur: Campaign fundraiser
Fri: Rally in NH!
—————————————————————————————————————
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “But the Lord has been my defense,
And my God the rock of my refuge. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 94:22
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Exposing the Cover-up
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump
— Continuing 24/7 protection for Sundance
— For safety for everyone at Convention this week
— For KellyAnne Conway who is leaving her WH job to take care of her kids
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like confused James Younger– remember, Young Landen is healed!
— Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism
— *🇺🇸* — “ WeThePeople Know ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Over the past months, the American spirit has undoubtedly been tested by many challenges. Yet, it is in the face of adversity that our country has had some of our proudest moments of triumph. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
—————————
🙏 Be Safe, Sundance…We all know what they did.
🌟 “ But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.”
—2 Thes 3:3
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, August 24, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 71 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
😢 In Memory: Robert Trump~~Cannon Hinnant~~and ~~Many other Patriots
—————-
Note: (B) means Barf
Lord, help us to take advantage of Your grace,to forgive, to heal,
to bring light to the darkness in our world. Many in our country have been deceived by propaganda. We pray that their eyes will be open. Others are true enemies of our country…we pray for their defeat.
Please protect President Trump, his family, and all his MAGA team. Bless the work Sundance is doing. We give you all of our praise. In the words of an old hymn,
“love so amazing, so divine
Demands my life, my soul,my all.” Amen.
Amen.
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
~~ Liberty & The Patriot ~~
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/23/august-23rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1312/comment-page-1/#comment-8666429)
Note:
– For the time being, I’ll probably continue to post on both Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… with the possible addition of border wall content from other wall contractors.
– Fisher Industries is currently working on at least 112 miles of federal border wall contracts, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
– The earliest photos I’ve seen of wall from Fisher’s Federal contracts was taken on March 24. So Fisher has been building Government wall for almost 5 months. My guess is Fisher has probably scaled up by now to be able to build 1 mile of wall per day… or at least close to that figure.
– This past Tuesday (8/18/20), General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day, that they should have 300 miles of wall completed this week, and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall. We’ll see if Chief Rodney Scott posts a Border Wall System update this coming Monday.
(The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.)
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 8/22/20 – (See link above.)
– “Cowboys for Trump” video of the border wall near Douglas, Arizona.
(I’m not sure which contractor built that wall though there are technological similarities to Fisher’s wall.)
– 2 comments comparing the fiber optic seismic detection mentioned in the above video with the same technology which was first used by Fisher in Project 1. As stated by Tommy Fisher last summer… CBP, DHS, and the USACE first observed the rollout of this technology in Project 1, and started including the fiber optic technology in the contract specifications in at least some of Federal wall contracts thereafter.
– 5 photos from the video showing different views and features of the wall.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 8/23/20
– Another “CowboysForTrump” video of border wall at a different location near Douglas, Arizona.
– Photo of trench dug through solid rock.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on. Including the unreported awards, Fisher could have at least 124 miles of contract(s).
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess. I recently discovered in August an even earlier wall photo taken in Arizona on March 24.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is or if the compost blanket needs to be as compacted as the riverbank underneath…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
• Or perhaps Fisher simply spreading the right mixture of topsoil/sand/clay over the surface, as they appear to be doing, would be all that’s required for the hydroseed to become rapidly established…
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (either private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Video – 8/9/20 – (10:48)
Note:
– Here is a video from earlier in the month near Douglas Arizona.
– The video might freeze and pause in a few places. Just click a little after that point on the horizontal bar and play to continue.
CowboysForTrump Facebook video – 8/9/20
“Trump border WALL. Thank you Mr. PRESIDENT.”
2:54 – Discusses solar panels and relay system that sends all the video and sensor data to the Border Patrol.
3:39 – Discusses how CBP the road is their favorite feature of the wall because CBP can now patrol and get up on the high ground without being seen. Whereas in times past the cartels
6:56 – Discusses the difference between illegal activity and immigration and what it really means to be pro-immigration.
9:41 – Show the trench that was dug right through solid rock. (I’ll probably post more video tomorrow how how trenches are dug.
Photo from above video.
Photo:
because there are times, Mr President, when chris wallace sucks on his thumbs… as is evidenced by his concaved cheeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rotfl These kind of tweets are really uplifting. He’s hilarious.
Right Again! (our secret)
Love This !!!
Of Course You are Leading in the Polls !
You’ve been the Bestest President EVER !
🇺🇲Our Awesome President Trump🇺🇲
Thank You , Citizen , for posting this !
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Biden’s Boat Parade:
I did not know there was going to be a double posting. So sorry about my text at top. it was supposed to be for the bottom photo.
The top video is that wonderful Boat parade honoring our beloved President Trump.
The bottom one,,,well you all know about that one….it fits in with Biden’s MO. Lol
Aaaaannnd… Trump just won Wisconsin.
This song’s been on YT only a few hours and already has over 250K views.
Bryson Gray- and friends! MAGA Stepping
Great but keep the hand away from the crutch please…
It’s always climate change…….or coronavirus……or both!!!
Newsom is a madman.
I could do w/out half of them. Some of the Twitter celebs are butthurt they weren’t invited. On one hand they have a point, they have worked hard, and on the other hand one in particular I don’t want to see because he is just too much, and most have yet to see him for what he is.
I agree. Scott, Haley, Crenshaw, McCarthy, McConnell etc. too much swamp.
Plandemic II: Indoctornation released last Tuesday.
https://www.brighteon.com/d6412bff-0421-4190-a7bf-3e5e1f52559d
1 hour and 15 minutes. I havent watched it yet.
Trump people should use this.
Good show by Levin tonight. Hans von Spakovsky (tongue twister of a name!) absolutely nailed what the demonrats are going to try and do with the mail in ballots. They’re going to flood the voting precincts with illegally cast ballots with the intention of going to court and overriding current state election rules to have them counted.
My state of PA is worrisome due to the state Supreme Court being a rubber stamp for Herr Wolf. You’ll hear the word “disenfranchisement” used endlessly by the left.
The Fox news update gal reported that whuflu is still ravaging the U.S. 450 reported deaths today. The word ravaging has lost its gravitas. 🙄
I really felt that Kellyanne Conway helped Trump win in 2016 and losing her this time around is a disadvantage. That said, I can only imagine the chaos in her family home and wish her luck reining in her errant daughter and dealing with her corrupt mentally ill husband. https://nypost.com/2020/08/23/kellyanne-conway-announces-departure-from-white-house-role/
