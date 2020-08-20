Thursday August 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy Cow, I couldn’t imagine living in one of those buildings. I’ve had nightmares about tidal waves.
But yes, there’s something majestic about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something we could all use a bit of right now, Peace of Mind, Loggins and Messina. (Kick off your shoes and let your thoughts be kind) And to Kenny Loggins, I thank you for being so easy on the eyes and ears all these years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of my all time favorites, Return to Pooh Corner. Such a wonderful time in my life, and I’m old. Thanks for bringing me back to a better place.
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers! This one is for Sweetie . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just an old mutt . . . ridin’ shotgun . . .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesus once said a house divided will not stand.We the people need to come together in prayer and purpose to bring our nation back to our almighty creator.This nation has been blessed with great abundance as I believe we all know very well.We can t forget that for one minute when we look at so many other countries in the world that have a fraction of what we have been blessed with.Father ,we thank you for your abundance that you have given us,despite the fact that sometimes we turn away from you with such things as abortion.Father we repent and ask that we as a nation and people come totally back to you.,for your word says ‘if my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray,I will hear their prayers from heaven,forgive them their sins and heal their land.Father,we thank you that this is occuring now across our land.We thank you in Jesus Christ precious name.The name above all names.The King of Kings and the Lord of Lords,soon to retun Messiah,Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
Might as well “drop” this here, tooDidn’t anyone pay attention to the “briefings” today…. WH first, and then PDT himself???
Didn’t any bells go off with TWO pointed questions at first (WH) show…re: Q anon ???
THEN…directly to our Lion, PDT, himself…and, I think that was followed by another/follow up.
WHAT’s With the “interest” from the MSM about Q Anon all of a sudden???
AND….with those questions of “what did the President say about it” ??? or, THINK about ??
I smell a very nasty RAT here….trying to “pre-associate” SD’s material with the likes’ of Q…
Trying to “blunt” any effort to “lay it all out” for the American people, by a “tar and feather” job around the edges first….ie: Isn’t this SD just another version of Q Anon…wink, wink…
I say we need some “counter punch” in here… Can we get to ONA so she can “ask the big questions” right there in the lion’s den….ie: news room of the WH??? Anyone else regularly in that room we can get to, and get a follow up asked ??? How about a right in the friggn’ front door and ask for an hour of the President’s time for a “one on one” briefing ??… Someone have the chief of staff’s phone number (not the public one!)….I’ll gladly doing the asking…. These people are just like us: They put their pants on “one leg at a time”….at least I fairly sure of that… But, it not something worth getting your knicker’s all in a wad about…if they bite me, I’ll bite em’ back….same way you train some animals… Got nothing to loose…to old now, to cantankerous, and too finger happy…
What say you, SD ??
How about those 900 page files in PDF format….how about some DVD’s of your presentation(s)…Give us some training materials…..or, do we just go out and shoot some?….
LikeLike
BEACH DOGS CURSDAY…
Have a blessed day with your loved ones, both human and canine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
No Mas!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Back in 1980, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard squared off with opponent Roberto Duran in what has become known as the No Mas fight. Late in the eighth round of this epic battle, Duran turned away from Leonard and said to the referee, “No mas!” which is Spanish for “No more!” Sugar Ray was declared the winner by technical knockout, and surely experienced an indescribable feeling of elation that no doubt eclipsed the sting of his earlier defeat to Duran a few months before.
As inexpressible as his joy was that day, however, it pales in comparison to the joy the Ephesians experienced when the Apostle Paul used those same “no more” words in his epistle to them:
“Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God” (Eph. 2:19).
These dispensationally revolutionary words no doubt eclipsed the sting of the apostle’s earlier description of their position before God as Gentiles in time past:
“Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles…that at that time ye were… strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world” (Eph. 2:11,12).
Imagine the jubilation those dear Ephesian believers experienced upon learning that they had gone from being “strangers from the covenants of promise” to being “no more strangers”! Sugar Ray never had it so sweet!
But here we need to point out that the Gentiles were not just strangers from God in time past, they were strangers from “the covenants of promise” that God made with Israel. These covenants of promise differed from the conditional “if-then” type covenant that God made with Israel in the Law in that they involved unconditional promises that God made to His people with no strings attached.
The Abrahamic covenant, for instance, was an unconditional covenant that God made with Abraham wherein He promised to give him the promised land “for an everlasting possession” (Gen. 17:8). Inherent in that promise of the land is the promise of eternal life, for Abraham could not possess the land forever without living forever. It is this covenant of “promise” (Rom. 4:16) that Paul says extends “to all the seed; not to that only which is of the law, but to that also which is of the faith of Abraham; who is the father of us all.” In this covenant of promise, God promised Abraham eternal life in exchange for nothing more than believing the gospel that was preached to him, just as God graciously does for us (Rom. 4:3-5). Thus it is that we partake of the spiritual blessing of eternal life that was promised to Abraham without partaking of the physical blessing of the land that was promised to him.
The New Covenant was another unconditional covenant that God made with Israel (Jer. 31:31-34), a covenant to which we were once strangers but now are “no more strangers” to the “spiritual things” of this wonderful covenant of promise (Rom. 15:27) which we receive by grace. We partake of the spiritual blessings of the new covenant without the physical blessings of this covenant which belong to Israel, just as we partake of the spiritual blessing of eternal life that God promised Abraham without partaking of the physical blessing of the land that God promised him.
We know that there are some in the grace movement who hold that we are still strangers to the New Covenant, but when Paul says that we were “strangers from the covenants of promise” in time past, but now “are no more strangers,” we have to assume that he is saying that we are no more strangers to the thing he mentioned we were strangers to just a few verses before, the covenants of promise. The Greek word and English word for “strangers” is the same.
Boxer Manny Pacquiao recently lost the “fight of the century” after Floyd Mayweather landed 148 of his punches to his 81, with 348 of Manny’s punches connecting with nothing but air. But armed with eternal life, and equipped with the spiritual things that once pertained only to Israel (Rom. 9:4,5), and furnished with “all spiritual blessings in heavenly places” (Eph. 1:3), you are now ready to step into the ring and “fight…not as one that beateth the air” (I Cor. 9:26). If you’re not familiar with all of these blessings that God has to offer people freely by His grace, why not get in the Book that you “might know the things that are freely given to us of God” (I Cor. 2:12). Then, “freely ye have received, freely give” (Matt. 10:8), and be ready to fight anyone who tries to put the saints under the conditional promises of the Law!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/no-mas/
LikeLike
Act 28:5 KJV
And he shook off the beast into the fire, and felt no harm.
Commentary Matthew Henry
Acts 28:1-10
https://www.blueletterbible.org/Comm/mhc/Act/Act_028.cfm?a=1046001
1. When the fire was to be made, and too be made bigger, that so great a company might all have the benefit of it, Paul was as busy as any of them in gathering sticks, v. 3. Though he was free from all, and of greater account than any of them, yet he made himself servant of all. Paul was an industrious active man, and loved to be doing when any thing was to be done, and never contrived to take his ease. Paul was a humble self-denying man, and would stoop to any thing by which he might be serviceable, even to the gathering of sticks to make a fire of. We should reckon nothing below us but sin, and be willing to condescend to the meanest offices, if there be occasion, for the good of our brethren. The people were ready to help them; yet Paul, wet and cold as he is, will not throw it all upon them, but will help himself. Those that receive benefit by the fire should help to carry fuel to it.
2. The sticks being old dry rubbish, it happened there was a viper among them, that lay as dead till it came to the heat, and then revived, or lay quiet till it felt the fire, and then was provoked, and flew at him that unawares threw it into the fire, and fastened upon his hand, v. 3. Serpents and such venomous creatures commonly lie among sticks; hence we read of him that leans on the wall, and a serpent bites him, Amos 5:19. It was so common that people were by it frightened from tearing hedges (Eccl. 10:8): Whoso breaketh a hedge, a serpent shall bite him.As there is a snake under the green grass, so there is often under the dry leaves. See how many perils human life is exposed to, and what danger we are in from the inferior creatures, which have many of them become enemies to men, since men became rebels to God; and what a mercy it is that we are preserved from them as we are. We often meet with that which is mischievous where we expect that which is beneficial; and many come by hurt when they are honestly employed, and in the way of their duty.
LikeLike