Good Grief, Goodyear is Run By Idiots…

Get woke – Go broke, strikes again. When you consider the scale of the company and the resources available to them on branding and marketing…. one can only come to the reasonable conclusion that Goodyear is run by idiots.
On the positive side, the boycott response -which I fully support, not because of the originating stupid, but rather because I do not want tires from amplified corporate stupid on my vehicles- just shows the scale of economic backlash from average Americans.
There are more of us than them; they just control the mechanisms that allow us to communicate with each other – nothing more. Remember that !
Is the Goodyear company all in sync with the BLM rioters? Does Goodyear support violence? Does Goodyear think it is ok for BLM to loot businesses as it is regarded as reparations by BLM leaders? Would it be ok to loot Goodyear stores? Does Goodyear think it is ok to defund the police. Does Goodyear support BLM blinding police with Lasers? Does Goodyear think it is okey dokey for BLM to beat up or kill?
They like when they burn police and other cars and slashing tires really gets them off.
Good for business.
To be fair, there was a nice video of a Seattle police team deflating an Antifa car’s tires by slashing the sidewalls of all tires. Blocking the road but not for long. Antifa boy could only say WTF over and over.
Well, Mr Morris, you see, Goodyear doesn’t wanna lose the business from BLM and the other commie groups because they prefer using Goodyear tires as fuel when burning down our cities….
Goodyear doesn’t think, period.
Gotta say, the President’s bigger statement is that we all need to get off the bench and start punching corporate America in the teeth. That’s the real story.
I put BF Goodrich T/A KO2’s on my truck, so it’s not a huge loss to me anyway.
I am as likely to ever buy goodyear as I am buying a starbucks wearing a MAGA hat.
Don’t forget to wear you matching Nike sneakers.
We got a home brew machine that makes great cappuccinos and lattes, and I can’t remember the last time I went to CoffeeBucks.
It’s like the Sportsball. I just walked away from it, and I don’t miss it as much as I thought I would.
until i know that all the people involved are fired I won’t purchase goodyear.
if i purchase a car and they are standard, the deal won’t be made until the dealer replaces them
Now that’s the spirit.
But they didn’t say anything about MAGA gear.
They consider MAGA to be a political slogan which they still ban.
What about ‘All Lives Matter’?’
They banned that also
They did not cave. MAGA gear is still banned. Ban the Goodyear logo from appearing on any tires used by the Govt. Government shouldn’t be promoting private companies by displaying their logos. They don’t want MAGA? We don’t want Goodyear.
That’s Rich! I notice your statement only talks about POLITICAL parties, not the thousand of dysfunctional life styles that offend some part of our community. And you didn’t say a word about wearing “message” clothing in the work place to offends some of us.
Stupid cannot be cured.
At yesterday’s presser when fake news brought this up, PDJT says he was open to purchasing the tires from another company. He handles details…..
I hope the communist Harvard grad who created that slide is now fired. Did Goodyear really think he would be harmless in any department? Harvard only accepts idiots with rich parents because they are easier to convert.
He was already compartmentalized to HR. That’s where all the incompetents are sent.
Michael Scott had good reason to hate Toby Flenderson.
Look what the Anglophile Skull and Bones BlackStone Investments did to Cadillac and General Motors and then extrapolate and see what the City of London foreign based hostile entity Antifa is doing to Goodyear tires and the U.S.. It does not take a genius to see U.S. Patent #10,130,701 for augmented corona viruses and the destruction of G.M. and Goodyear emanating from the same alley rats.
1) Quoting their tweet from this morning: “… we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall OUTSIDE THE SCOPE OF RACIAL JUSTICE AND EQUITY ISSUES.”
They have doubled down on the pro-BLM & rainbow policies! BLM and LBG-XYZ shirts are still allowed!!!
2) Cooper makes great tires and my truck is very happy with them.
https://us.coopertire.com/
Boy it must hurt straddling that fence!
Look to GE as prime example of idiots in force. The company that I was employed for over 32 went woke some time ago. It is disguised under the term “metrics”. Typical business models are thrown out the window.
They banned
Blue Lives Matter
All Lives Matter
MAGA attire
All political slogans
But Black Lives Matter and LGBT crap is allowed. They can KMA. I’ll never buy another Goodyear tire again.
I suspect this has more to do with car racing than meets the eye. It was probably in support of the silly “noose” hanging from the garage door. NASCAR is big business and they probably thought they could slide in without anyone noticing “the stoopid”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bubba Smollet run on Goodyears ?
The mercury logo should be a clue. Goodyear tires were crap wont use them. Used Cooper, General even and Bridgestones. Nothing but headaches with goodyears. Overpriced and will not honor roadhazzard waranties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Explain this Ricky ol’ boy…
In the audio, an unidentified executive states that “if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings that will not be appropriate.” The unidentified executive conducting the training said “the rules now around what you can wear, let’s try and comply with these so that ay you know everybody feels good in this factory.”
He added “I want to make sure guys, think about what we do.”
“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equality issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” he says.
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=389729
From their audio…..
“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker on the recording said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”
— not racist or anti-white…….uh huh
If I own a for-profit company, why would I want to pi$$ off half of my client base? Whoever made the decision is light-years beyond stupid.
Am I the only one here that has no idea what kind of tires are on my vehicles? I guess I will have to hobble downstairs and look – manana.
My Hondas are “powered by Kumho”…
Really ? Powered by Kamala Harris ?
The interesting word is “clarify” which implies they did originally approve of such a position.
corporate “advisors”, HR departemnts and BLM/ANTIFA donation-seekers are watching to see if goodyear can shrug this off easily. Does ‘avoidance’ work? They haven’t made a big contribution to the Police organizations, like they do when threatened by the “woke” threats.
We need to make sure that there are severe consequences to pandering to terrorists and cancel-culture threats.
goodyerar must make a large donation to the police associations. And suffer sales declines. to be an example, as the BLM/ANTIFA make ‘examples’
Teach companies to stay out of politics and political HR ‘diversity is out strength’ propaganda.
Now the President needs to ban any government agencies or military from purchasing and more of their products.
I’ve done my part. I had to add a set of tires to my Toyota dealership oil change today thanks to dry rot. This little old ‘ll day’s only question was, what brand. “Goodyear and Yokohama.” I picked Yokohama. It feels good to vote with my wallet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Little ole lady.”
Thankfully my dealer always recommends Yokohama and there’s always a deal!
The good thing about President Trump calling for a boycott is now I’ll bet half of all major retailers are looking at their own human relations departments. The other half has already issued regulations prohibiting cell phones and cameras in propaganda lesions.
Ha! Propaganda like that does cause “lesions”!
This is really worse than it appears on the surface.
Goodyear’s expressed policy is, in a nutshell, “no political messaging.”
If we assume that position is genuine, then the recent leaks indicate Goodyear’s corporate leadership does not view, is actually incapable of viewing, overtly political statements such as “Black Lives Matter” as political statements, which would be a level of disconnect from reality on par with that found among bunkers of 1945 Berlin.
If we assume that position is not genuine, then Goodyear’s corporate is engaged in Minitruth levels of gas-lighting and double think.
As I asked when Google orchestrated an LEO “wellness check” on a whistle-blowing employee last year, which is more dangerous: a corporate entity which is acting this way out of cynical self-interest, or a corporate entity which is acting this way based on genuine ideological principle?
Neither option is a comforting answer.
As Sundance eludes to, tires need to be top quality for safety reasons, and if a company’s management is this stupid and reckless, what does that say about the overall manufacturing and quality?
I don’t want a tire made under the supervision of a management team so dense they’ll sabotage their own company to score social justice points to win over brainless nitwits who don’t have the money to buy a skateboard, much less a car
Nothing else could be more true.
The tires — and specifically a patch of rubber no bigger than a man’s footprint — are the ONLY thing that stops a couple tons of vehicle.
Brakes do not stop the car. The tires do.
Cutting corners on tires is cutting corners on your life.
Give NOKIAN’s a try… They sure serve us good up here in the Rockies’…snow and ice is what their made for…mostly ICE….and, they come in studded or UNstudded…lots of sipes.
Remember to check your tire pressure when cold, not after some high speed runing…
They are not super expensive, but they wear like iron….
Used, I am sure they’ll provide for a Nigerian necktie too….
all, I snorted when I laughed at the skateboard comment!!! Thank you for the humor. I needed that badly today.
Smells like Bubba Smollette to me
When President Trump makes a seemingly out-of-the-blue attack like this he’s always right and he always knows all the facts.
Leftists invaded corporate America through HR departments and rule with an iron fist.
If you go to any company’s internal employee website where employees can view their paychecks and do annual enrollment for health care every November, the home page is entirely filled with warnings and links to additional information about non-discrimination, a gender friendly workplace, carpooling and not using too many paper coffee cups (and now COVID). That is essentially the mission statement of every company: not to offend liberal special interest groups.
“There are more of us than them; they just control the mechanisms that allow us to communicate with each other – nothing more. Remember that !”
Thank you for the reminder.
I don’t get discouraged – I believe this election is in God’s hands – but I do like some encouragement and a reminder sometimes.
Classic gaslighting: we never said that.
Yes. Gaslighters deny what they said even if you show the idiots from Goodyear what they posted yesterday about BLUE lives.
This cracks me up!
https://idioms.thefreedictionary.com/screw+the+pooch
I would suspect HR at the Topeka plant is clueless. Here’s part of their team (public profile):
https://www.linkedin.com/public-profile/in/brandi-stewart-16260aa1?challengeId=AQHQQ884w6QhtwAAAXQOL_W_WH23cnFqj5gwtI2LUvqoLBwdYTya_wRPT_B3_mSIucedh-t2ZZGWwkQorqaqODukNL1_mYfJZw&submissionId=6cd3b141-7b1d-2d16-84b4-4baa0e40b847
These are the folks who bring you hours of diversity training and increase costs for all of us.
I will never buy Goodyear. They only are sorry because they were exposed. To YOKOHOMA – please to not be numbskulls or blockheads
What disappointed me most was LYING about their position and pretending they support the police and yada yada yada when the leaked audio from the meeting clearly says in the voice of the CEO everything stated in the leaked slide. I will NOT do business with a company so dishonest that they lie AGAIN AFTER they have been caught in a lie. That says a lot about their integrity or lack thereof.
I have been running $1400 Wranglers on our Tahoe and replacing them for years, and Goodyear tires on our previous vehicles from the same dealer for about 30 years, but I will NEVER buy another Goodyear product, and I told the store manager why they lost a 30+ year customer. I said I will still do business with his store for other services and maybe buy other brands of tires, which he does sell, but no more Goodyears. I am sure he is s frustrated as we are. This was a self-inflicted possibly fatal wound by Goodyear management.
Unless you are off-roading with it or require dedicated winter tires, the very best performing four season tires on an older Tahoe are Michelin LTX Defenders.
Even better than the factory Bridgestone Duelers, which are surprisingly good for OEM rubber.
This is very good and finally, society is functioning properly.
So let’s look at this (all of this nonsense). There is a fundamental rule I default to when things get weird. That is that ‘Nature Does Not Care’. So when I cant understand injustice etc, I try to pass things through that fundamental truth. What does she care about? Well ‘survival’. We must turn to Maslows Triangle of human needs. The most base needs are to feed, clothe and shelter, and we work our way up to the top (philosophical and spiritual matters).
1. Black Lives Matter – are a threat to most peoples ‘comfort zone’ (which means they are a real threat to their homes and safety (Maslow’s basic needs) – survival. This is what they are – a real threat.
BLM threatens to steal white (well all colours) peoples homes and demands that ‘police’ be removed and that ‘jails are banned’. (this is a fact). This threatens peoples safety. It is operating at the very base needs of other humans. So Maslows is evoked again. Peoples survival instinct is threatened (nature has one intention – survival or not).
In their manifesto on their website, Black Lives Matter says that they want to destroy the Nuclear family unit (this provides much succor for all of us as far as ‘psychological and physiological survival’. Therefore this ‘concept’ of BLM’s also threatens normal peoples survival – hence Maslows is again evoked. You are chipping at the core of human existence, and you are poking at the bear to say the least! Beware BLM!
SO when Goodyear says their employees can wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts and not Blue Lives Matter t-shirts, they are effectively (no exaggeration here) threatening the human race – the safety and survival of the ‘everyman’. Any wonder there comes a point when it says ENOUGH.
Now because ‘nature does not care’, the human race fights back – out of a core instinct to survive. We need more of this, people to tune into their deepest natural instincts to fight for their lives.
BLM and any idiot who tries to leverage it deserves every bit of ‘consequence’ they get.
Goodyear will become Goodbye if they keep this up.
Black tires matter.
I think that wing on the shoe looks like a gun..it triggers me..They need to change thier logo.(sarcasm, but not really)if it works for thier side well then it works for me.
Good year is so screwed. The son of my boss is a manager for a very large tire company similar to Mr Tire, in the mid Atlantic. They sent out a Company wide notice today that they are removing ALL Good year tires and other goods from ALL of their 500 locations!!! Whoot!!! I personally read the announcement when he text it to his father today. Good job fellow American business!!!
ckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fkentucky.forums.rivals.com%2Fproxy.php%3Fimage%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fi1.wp.com%252Ffoodandeverythingelsetoo.com%252Fwp-content%252Fuploads%252F2019%252F04%252Feva-longoria-joe-biden-1.jpg
https%3A%2F%2Fkentucky.forums.rivals.com%2Fproxy.php%3Fimage%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fi1.wp.com%252Ffoodandeverythingelsetoo.com%252Fwp-content%252Fuploads%252F2019%252F04%252Feva-longoria-joe-biden-1.jpg
Our extended family began “Voting With Our Wallets” back in the early 1980’s! What is ABSOLUTELY REQUIRED is WALKING YOUR TALK!!! It does NO GOOD AT ALL to gripe about corporations (including media) and then tune in their channels and buy their products! You must notify them that you and yours will not be spending your money with them – AND THEN STOP SPENDING YOUR MONEY WITH THEM! That way, they KNOW why their sales are down.
WALK YOUR TALK is effective!
I Live In Topeka And I Can Tell You People Are Not Happy With Goodyear. I Know A Lot Of People That Retired From This Plant. Mostly Big Tractor Tires Produced There Nowadays. The Crappy “Outsourced” Goodyear Tires You Get At Walmart Nowadays Are Junk And Most Wont Even Balance.. Now The New-York Transplant Mayor Is “Floating” The Idea That Police No Longer Carry Sidearms! She Is Meeting With BLM People On The 25th Of This Month. This Isn’t Gonna End Well…
“Side boob–it’s part of the kink!”
Goodyear, the company on Roosevelt’s economic advisory committee that created price fixing to run their cheaper, better competitors out of business.
Many of my family worked there. The ones who are in their 70s now go screwed if they weren’t union.
PDJT really is an expert on everything. I have several vehicles with hundreds of thousands of miles each. Goodyear tires are indeed terrible, and terribly overpriced. All Comp T/A’s are vastly better than the equivalent Eagles.
Too little, too late. They still support anti-American marxist terrorists. Goodbye, communist, I don’t need your crappy tires.
For anyone that was considering GY Duratrac’s for their suv or truck, I highly recommend Falken Wildpeak A/T3W’s.
They are every bit as good as good as the gy’s, and probably better wet-road handling, and they were $40 less per tire in my size.
The Falken’s are quieter too.
Excellent post SD! We must always remember that FACT—we greatly outnumber our enemies. Our task is to get those in this majority truly awake to what is being done that our “media” is just not telling them.
