August 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1309

Posted on August 20, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

129 Responses to August 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1309

Older Comments
  1. Janie M. says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:02 am

    It would appear this cartoon was created back in 2012. Apparently, Joe has had cognitive issues for a while. 😏

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Robert Smith says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:16 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. Tornarosa says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:22 am

    It looks like there are thirty delegates that attending the exiting DNC Convention, but three feeds are duplicates, so does that mean there were only twenty-seven in their Zoom chatroom? Someone should ask them to hold up today’s newspaper. H/T @AndrewHClark

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. hawkins6 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:29 am

    More of the same in dystopian Wheelerland,Oregon. Some of these participants have been bailed out several times.

    Like

    Reply
  6. starfcker says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:31 am

    Is Bill Barr any better than Chris Wray? Luckily we only have 10 more weeks of this douchebag.

    Like

    Reply
  7. RAC says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:55 am

    An article about Bidon and a lobbyist and deals, it’s from years ago don’t know how useful it is.
    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/28/james-biden-lobbyist-virgin-islands-099318

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s