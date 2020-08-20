August 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1309

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
It would appear this cartoon was created back in 2012. Apparently, Joe has had cognitive issues for a while. 😏
Trump will be debating a Clint Eastwood empty chair with a mask stretched over the back..
https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/13/unmasking-joe-bidens-mental-state/
Love it! The mockingbird media and the democrats (but I repeat myself) are going to go insane over this!
Meanwhile, at the NYTimes:
It looks like there are thirty delegates that attending the exiting DNC Convention, but three feeds are duplicates, so does that mean there were only twenty-seven in their Zoom chatroom? Someone should ask them to hold up today’s newspaper. H/T @AndrewHClark
More of the same in dystopian Wheelerland,Oregon. Some of these participants have been bailed out several times.
This goof must be trying to break the Repeat offender record in the shortest time:
Is Bill Barr any better than Chris Wray? Luckily we only have 10 more weeks of this douchebag.
An article about Bidon and a lobbyist and deals, it’s from years ago don’t know how useful it is.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/28/james-biden-lobbyist-virgin-islands-099318
