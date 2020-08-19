President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:30pm ET Livestream

Posted on August 19, 2020 by

President Donald Trump holds a press briefing from the White House. Anticipated start time 5:30pm ET.  – Livestream Links Below

219 Responses to President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:30pm ET Livestream

  1. blagg ironheart (@BlaggIronheart) says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    turn off the ac while they wait
    lol

  2. sherryoftexas says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    For those like me who don’t have much of an internet connection it looks like c-span2 will have this on once President Trump comes out to the podium.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Over 60K people on YT just waiting for this PC to start. Probably more viewers than DNC had last nite

  4. stuckin1984 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Expecting big things to start dropping this week.

  5. bcsurvivor2 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    here we go!

  6. booger71 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    All Iran sanctions back in place…..woot

    • Peoria Jones says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:04 pm

      Because 0bama/Byden were the worst ever, LOL! These turds in the media must HATE that they basically handed him the opportunity to campaign at every presser.

      • MVW says:
        August 19, 2020 at 6:55 pm

        Trump pressers are not filled with China Communist and Democrat venom from the so called press any more. Is it possible that Trump after so many years has put the dog collar on these hate filled idiots?

        Even the press that Kayleigh faces are nicer and actually from time to time ask decent questions. How is it possible?

        Maybe the press has figured out that if Zombie-Brain Biden were elected there would not be peace in the Middle East? Maybe the hate America and American press corporations are owned by Muslim enslaved countries? Maybe these countries are tired of the mess and it has dawned on them that peace means more money? Could be other foreign interests too in ownership and control of these $BigCorpMedia companies, certainly not America loving owners and lovers of Americans.

        Anyway, something has changed.

        Or Sundance has yanked on a powerful chain???

    • Maquis says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      No Nuclear Nourishment For You!! 🙂

  7. bcsurvivor2 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Snap back…FU united nations

    • yucki says:
      August 19, 2020 at 10:19 pm

      If the UN was worth the time of day, the General Assembly would be cheering with pom-poms: Normalization of the Arab Middle East with the Nation State of the Jewish people!

      ::::::::!! MAGIC !!::::::::

      Now it looks like Sudan, of all places, wants to join up with the UAE, Bahrain, Oman. Even Saudi Arabia is making friendly noises!

      ~ ~ UNEXIT ~ ~

  8. realeyecandy1 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    restore Sanctions on IRAN …. haha take THAT JoeySleepyJoe

  9. TonyEuropa says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Was a story pulled down from earlier today?

    BTW, Lou Dobbs has been very good this week. Last night he was all over the Assange arrest. He gave the Treehouse and Sundance credit and he is not holding any punches on RINOs and the Deep State.

    OTOH, Hannity gave Barr a pass. “We don’t want Tit for Tat”… Pffft… wimp.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:08 pm

      Tony, this thread is for the presser. POTUS is speaking. The post you’re likely referencing was moved down. Just scroll down the home page, and you’ll find it. It was still quite active with comments today.

    • blagg ironheart (@BlaggIronheart) says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:09 pm

      Though there is some satisfaction in tit for tat.. all i really want is a single standard for all. Not one for them and one for us. We get through God, but I’m strictly talking about on Earth right now in our Government.

    • tpwbama says:
      August 19, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      Yea when Barr mentioned not doing anything inappropriate before the election…Hannity should have been all over that …..like why was it OK for them to interfere in the 2016 election…avoiding that tit for tat ?…..Why do we find ourselves 78 days out from an election after all this time to investigate when there was enough evidence already known and nothing to show for it?. Hey Barr why all these rules about keeping the investigations non political….when Mueller/Comey obviously had no rules hampering their investigation….How many indictments did Mueller hand out? Why is an obvious crook being allowed to run for President and not let the voters know they could possibly put a crook in office. I could go on and on about the things Barr should be doing during this Panscam. FURIOUS sorry.

  10. fred5678 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    The contrast between a BOSS running the greatest country in the world, with amazing foreign relations successes, versus commies running failed cities Zooming at the DNC virtual convention .. is YUGE.

  11. WhiteBoard says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    are you saving the world from santanic people and pedophiles mr president?

    ” in a way we are”

  12. nimrodman says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    “Is that a bad thing?”
    (saving us from a world of pedophiles and leftist disaster)

  13. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    President handling question about whatever the QANON movement is very well.

    Now the entire world is aware of the perverted sickness stemming from Epstein & associates.

    • Bogeyfree says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      If we could only get PT to say…..

      QANON not so much anymore but that guy Sundance over at The Conservative Treehouse, now he’s spot on!

      I wonder if we email that line to Kayleigh if she might pass it on to PT?

    • More Bore says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      Which email list is doing the talking points for the press today?

    • G. Alistar says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:50 pm

      Excellent, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020 on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of young women and girls by Jeffrey Epstein. It seems as if she has dropped off the face of the earth. Not sure IF that is a good or bad thing?

      • Beau Geste says:
        August 19, 2020 at 8:37 pm

        The Constitution requires a speedy trial.
        The speedy trial Act provides that “Trial must commence within 70 days from the date the information or indictment was filed, or from the date the defendant appears before an officer of the court in which the charge is pending, whichever is later. 18 U.S.C. § 3161(c)(1).

        So why is the trial set for a year from now? To provide time to kill her? To try to track down all the video of politicicians like slick willie clinton?

        • trnathens says:
          August 19, 2020 at 9:56 pm

          Defendant must specifically request the Speedy Trial, by particular motion. It means you’re ready to go to trial tomorrow.

          Very rarely invoked. Typically, like here, her case was added to the end of that particular court’s Trial Calendar.

  14. nimrodman says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Instantly, the banner on Fox news:

    “Trump: QANON people love our country”

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:12 pm

      Sorry Fake News Network. I watch whitehouse.gov. No banners.

      • nimrodman says:
        August 19, 2020 at 6:16 pm

        good for you, that’s fabulous

        • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
          August 19, 2020 at 6:18 pm

          Even RSBN does banners so I moved to WH.gov. Still watch the Campaign Peaceful Protests on RSBN though.

          • Peoria Jones says:
            August 19, 2020 at 6:23 pm

            “Campaign Peaceful Protests” 😀 They need to give us room!

          • nimrodman says:
            August 19, 2020 at 6:25 pm

            All well and good

            What you’re missing is I’m reporting back on the instant media manipulation that goes on

            I said above “they want to get him on tape as “leader of the Qanon wingnut world”

            The instant banner that showed up, “Trump: QANON people love our country”
            … is an instant example of that manipulation

            … one step shy of “Trump loves QANON and is their figurehead and leader”
            … or “Trump thinks QANON are swell people”

            … maybe check around later and see how it’s reported on MSM like CNN etc

            • nimrodman says:
              August 19, 2020 at 6:26 pm

              … in reply to Act of War

            • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
              August 19, 2020 at 6:30 pm

              Nimrod, I understand where you are coming from. It is an important observation and appreciate bringing it to everyone’s attention.

            • Maquis says:
              August 19, 2020 at 6:31 pm

              Taking one for the Team!
              Much appreciated.

            • andythird says:
              August 19, 2020 at 7:41 pm

              The Fake News always does this, answering differently would not change that. What President Trump is a master at, is he can more often control what they choose to talk about. He made a long answer, he wants the FakeNews to talk about it. seriously? what will they report? “President Trump hates pedophile cannibals”, and just like that 10,000 people are convinced it really is “fake news”.

              • Maquis says:
                August 19, 2020 at 7:48 pm

                Yep. Otherwise they’d be claiming he said something positive about “Fine Young Cannibals.”

                He seems them coming a mile away.

                • Cowboy79 says:
                  August 19, 2020 at 8:11 pm

                  Fine Young Cannibals: I’m Not The Man I Used To Be

                  August 19, 2020 at 9:03 pm

                  Maquis, I’m replying to both you and Cowboy79 who didn’t have a reply prompt?!?
                  I still listen to “Fine Young Cannibals” on my cassette player as well as Spotify. They “Drove me Crazy” and I loved how they got a little nitch in the 80’s music scene.

                  “Suspicious Minds” is THE song for the current debacle we face today.
                  Thanks for the memories.

                  August 19, 2020 at 9:45 pm

                  Daniel & Maquis: I was responding to the phrase ” Fine Young Cannibals” and it just jogged my memories. Roland Gift is the lead singer. Creative group. Some very good music. “She Drives Me Crazy”, “Suspicious Minds”. Good Stuff. 🙂

                  August 19, 2020 at 9:49 pm

                  Daniel, I don’t think I know their music at all, but I know their name, and considering that the press was fishing for a “fine people on both sides” clip to weaponize in regards to their Q-sez pedophiles and cannibals meme baiting there was simply no resisting the temptation to post it.

                  “Suspicious Minds,” if consistent with Elvis, surely has promise describing our times, though more and more I think we are dealing with “Suspect Minds” of whom our own suspicions have become hard won evidence based rock solid convictions. They could use a new play book, but, serving always the same damned master, it still couldn’t conceal their natures nor intents.

                  August 19, 2020 at 10:05 pm

                  Cowboy, Music is Magic, I wouldn’t be here today without it, wouldn’t want to be.

              August 19, 2020 at 7:59 pm

              In some of my facebook groups (for gardening, etc) they have started to push heavy on the Qanon is a cult theme. In the Victory Garden Revival group, the admin has started posting about the child trafficking issue and says we can’t be silent anymore, etc. She (I’m pretty sure she’s a lefty) won’t let up and is receiving push back, but also A LOT of support for bringing this issue to people’s attention.

              The point: many of the haters are screaming Qanon cult this and that. I hope the Q haters on the conservative side don’t get caught up in that. After watching that ShadowGate documentary, you have to wonder how many “influencers” they have out there trying to protect their pedo lifestyles.

              Anyway, interesting times and she gets my support every time she posts about it.

              • Maquis says:
                August 19, 2020 at 8:14 pm

                Good for her, and you, there should be no divisions amongst Americans on the issue of child exploitation; demonizing those that call it out illustrates and condemns those who refuse to resist evil and who serve its ends.

              • nimrodman says:
                August 19, 2020 at 8:23 pm

                When facebook friends start tilting at windmills like Q cults, “white nationalists”, and such – I ask ’em:

                “Then white nationalists been giving you a hard time this week? Crowd you off the sidewalk? Cut line in front of you?

                “Burn any crosses in your lawn?”

                That kinda thing.

                They’re tilting at windmills … at imaginary demons … that have no – zero – effect on their actual lives

                Why?

                Virtue signalling … makes ’em feel self-righteous

                “I’m against fascists and nazis and white nationalists and KKK and … and … and …”

                “That makes me so much more virtuous than you … i don’t see you condemning fascists!”

                Liberals self-anoint themselves with high-minded attributes … wholly undeservedly

                “We’re the open-minded ones … we’re the virtuous ones … when they go low we go high … yada yada yada”

                Wholly unearned and unwarranted sense of self-superiority

                Hey, but don’t get me started …

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:16 pm

      Dims planing a false flag blaming Q sometime soon?

  15. Kent says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    …I could talk like a lion…but the truth is that I sacrifice like a lamb….I would if I could, but…I have no power….my only power now is Sundance and PDJT…..both on the side of truth and faced with seemingly insurmountable odds…

    I have your backs if it ever comes my way, guys……can’t imagine it happening…but one can hope…

  16. Caius Lowell says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Whatever President Trump says, I agree…

  17. Bogeyfree says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    I wonder what it would take to get Sundance a Press Pass so he could ask a few juicy questions at these press conferences?

    I could just hear PT as he calls on Sundance…….

    Yes the gentleman from The Conservative Treehouse your question please…..

  18. tuskyou says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Q questions becoming more frequent. I don’t care how the evil people are described they’re f^cking EVIL.

    • FofBW says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      Did the press ask O questions why he had BLM and Muslim Brotherhood in the White House and his association with them??

    • nimrodman says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      yeah, why the Qanon question in fhe first place?
      are they in the news or something?
      for what?

      • elarson says:
        August 19, 2020 at 7:32 pm

        About to be, would be my guess. Planning a False Flag attack? I wouldn’t put it past them.

      • tuskyou says:
        August 19, 2020 at 7:40 pm

        Not sure if you’re being cheeky or not 🙂 My guess is the same as sunnyflower5….. FF in the works and they’ll want to blame POTUS for not condemning it as a crazy conspiracy theory with dangerous followers. Scott Adams on Twitter is cracking up about it. The pandemic didn’t pan out the way they planned, more people boarding the Trump train, SD is their second biggest problem (Trump first). If I didn’t hate those demons so much I’d feel sorry for them.

      • Ackman419 says:
        August 19, 2020 at 7:51 pm

        There have been a couple times in Trump Era where I’ve been accused/asked if I’m a Q follower, simply because I have brought up information I’ve learned HERE!

        The implication being that my information on the ongoing coup attempt/Weissmann report/Muh Russia was just conspiracy theory spitballing.

        Each time I’ve emphatically responded; “No. My info is actually researched and backed with facts and logic. Check out The Conservative Treehouse and you’ll know the same things I know.”

      • Deplorably Bonnie Blue says:
        August 19, 2020 at 8:01 pm

        It’s the pedo push-back. They are trying to discredit them and any supporters in order to distract from child/sex traffkicking, etc.

  19. NICCO says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Asking questions about QANON and pedophiles and cannibals.Why are they suddenly bringing this out?Trying to get out ahead of things to come maybe?

  20. Dekester says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Nice how Ms Rion from OAN gets a question, and PDJT filibusters beautifully.

    We know he is Presidential.

    However the world is seeing this in real time.

    These pressers are IMO first class.

    Fox has so far covered it uninterrupted.

    God bless PDJT

  21. Dekester says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    “It can’t be my personality “ 😂😂

    • Derek Hagen says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      Best comedian in years. His “Obiden, Obama and Biden, I get confused.” from the other day, was classic top drawer self-deprecating humour.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      How’s that border up there between Whatcom Cty. and B.C., Dek?

      Are you guys able to cross much/easily? Or what’s the situation like , in general?

      • Dekester says:
        August 19, 2020 at 8:14 pm

        Cheers Sunn D.

        We just returned from a long walk along the beachfront.

        The tide was at full ebb, and I could have waded across the bay and into Washington State.

        Our border has a massive arch shaped monument. The inscription aclong its top States “ Children of a common mother” or something very close to that.

        The border is still closed..and will be for the foreseeable future.

        Some Americans may think that is a good thing, and while it has its benefits, businesses in Northern Washington State are likely being sorely impacted.

        Things are good for our family, friends and acquaintances thanks.

        Our lefty government are dopey, and authoritarian. However we are largely able to ignore their stupidity.

        Cheers again, and all the best to you.

        God bless PDJT

        • Mariposa323 says:
          August 19, 2020 at 8:23 pm

          We could learn a few things from you Canadians . Cheers!

        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          August 19, 2020 at 9:58 pm

          Dekester, I applaud your tenacity for supporting our VSGPDJT! I’ve been hanging on a limb here for a few years and you have never wavered from your support for our President, especially during the battle of USMCA and I truly thank you for that support.

          Besides being a big hockey fan I’m also a follower of the early explorations of the Canadian coastline and the desire to find the Northwest Passage and ultimately the North Pole.

          I’m happy to hear your family is well because unlike what the Communists (Democrats, Enemedia, US Congress et al) try to PSYOP us with, we know that most citizens of both countries want peace, prosperity and liberty to live free.

          The politicians directed by the Deep State are the problem and will soon be cornered into a situation that they either have to give up or meet their maker.

          They have already made their choice and so have we.

  22. Bogeyfree says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Somebody needs to feed Chanel Rion this question……..

    PT you have taken more questions today than Joe Biden has all year, why is that?

  23. cheering4america says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    It is amusing how they ask an actual WORKING President about a comment from the figurehead Usurper who used the titular job for a grifting opportunity.

  24. Derek Hagen says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    “It’s because they (Obama and Biden) did such a terrible job that I stand before you as President.”
    – Then he walks out.
    Luv this guy

  25. fred5678 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Has Colin Powell commented on the Israel/UAE agreement, and Saudi Arabia giving permission for Israel to overfly to get to UAE?

    Powell is such a turd — openly supporting Obama twice merely because he was black, and then as a former Chief of Staff, Sec State wh should know better, campaigning for classified-leaking Hillary in 2016 and now appearing at DNC Zoomfest. Colin is a colon — and not just a punctuation mark.

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      President Trump is sitting an an approval rating among REPUBLICAN voters of over 90%. Colin, the postman, the frau from Staten island and that other frau has an approval rating among those same voters of of -90%. Now how exactly do they hurt President Trump with REPUBLICAN voters again?

    • nimrodman says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:21 pm

      dunno, but Fox had Pompeo on about a half hour ago to respond to taped comments such as that and a couple by John Kerry

      Pompeo did a great job shooting them down

      On the Bret Baeir show, whatever it’s called

    • OffCourseNation says:
      August 19, 2020 at 8:10 pm

      It was all Colin Powell’s lies, along with Bush’s lies, about a massive amount of WMD in Iraq that got us into a war we never should have gotten into and got almost 5,000 American soldiers dead and thousands more missing one or more limbs. And he was one of the main ones who covered up the My Lai Massacre war crime Covering it up made him an after the fact accomplice to the My Lai Massacre. He should be on trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

  26. Blue Wildflower says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    His press conferences are beginning to sound a little more like a rally. Very upbeat and natural. He must feel the time is correct. I can feel him almost ready to say “Sundance.” Maybe a question: What is The Conservative Treehouse, has anyone ever seen it because I am hearing that they have put the puzzle together. I’ve never read it but I hear it has all the answers for the DOJ. Might be an interesting thing to check out.

    • MaineCoon says:
      August 19, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      That really is what he should do only msm isn’t up to the challenge anymore than the prior ones he’s thrown out suggesting they do some research before asking questions. I can’t fathom have their job and not doing some research in spite of the fact that their bosses tell them what to say.

    • Ninja7 says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm

      Blue Wildflower,
      Thought that the PC Term is “Peaceful Protest ” (snark)
      Totally agree with you on PDJT’s tempo.

      There might be a big mess to clean up with the Sundance and CTH. Lots of splodey heads from the presstitutes, Do admit that it would be fun to watch.🤗😁🤣

    • flatwesttx says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      He is so full of confidence and I know he knows when the time will be right. Yesterday was a bit of a nut kick. That said the best is indeed yet to come.

    • lewfarge48 says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      You are posting here on CTH – just read the post from yesterday for a sample — “Substantive Elements of The Big Story Behind The Mueller Special Counsel Purpose…”
      As Sundance said he did not give them pieces of the puzzle – HE GAVE THEM THE COMPLETE PUZZLE

  27. frogman says:
    August 19, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    It was a good conference. Did not know they were stopping coronavirus plasma treatment, it was used around here with success. I believe. Maybe, it is about better quality control of donors; I do not trust any media reports one way or another as all have been shown to more wrong then right. I guess we will see in the next press conference.

    Then that man got on the step ladder and I was confused, what is he doing? I thought for a brief moment he was going to hang himself.

  28. Eric says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:05 pm

  29. visage13 says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    It was laughable, I actually I did laugh when the reporter asked about Laura Loomer and the lady in GA supposedly not liking Muslims, pretty sure like the rest of us, they do not like radical Muslims but anyway, has anyone asked the squad about why they are antisemitic? Yea, didn’t think so, sit down.

  30. May15thProphecy says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    I STAND BEFORE YOU AS PRESIDENT because OBAMA did a terrible job, on ECONOMY (the slowest growth) BAD DEALS (Iran/PCA) just as the May 15th Prophecy SAID WOULD HAPPEN with 100% ACCURACY! https://twitter.com/May15thProphecy

  31. Judiciary says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    President Trump Tweeted today: “Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday and Monday, just before and during our Convention[?] Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands! @senatemajldr”
    Mitch McConnell is a double dealer.

  32. JAS says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    President Trump has been handed the worst of times of any President ever – period. It is incredible that he just shows such strength day in and day out. Such resolve, and moreover and most importantly, he charges back every hour of the day 24/7. No holds barred.

    I am an old man, and I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime. It is just incredible to me that there could be a person so clean in spirit and the law that would have reached the oval office out of nowhere. I am in awe.

    God bless our president and god bless our nation. Against all odds he keeps pushing forward. The time is late, and now is the time to do our part. This is an all or none struggle. WE need to get this done. WE owe our survival as Americans to this to one single person, President Trump. if not the best American to ever hold the office of the President, he is darn close.

    Do it! Push forward. Let’s get this done!

    God Bless….

    • nimrodman says:
      August 19, 2020 at 7:59 pm

      Amen, JAS
      thx for that uplifting testimonial

      • Mariposa323 says:
        August 19, 2020 at 8:39 pm

        Amén ! Well stated . Only by divine intervention is he there and only by divine intervention can he remain ! Many groups praying as we speak a 54 day Novena of the rosary for the elections . It’s a monumental spiritual battle that we are in , never forget .

    • L4grasshopper says:
      August 19, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      Ever?

      Abe Lincoln might take issue with that.

      So might FDR.

      • JAS says:
        August 19, 2020 at 9:11 pm

        Guess you did not read the qualifier, “,he is darn close”…. History will tell. And forget FDR. Read the real history. He was an Anglophobe. Didn’t help no matter what. Britain is on I’s way to being a third world country unless something dramatic changes there. Empires are history.

        Britain became a second world country the second we stepped into WWII. It’s never come back. Britain was a little island Empire that made all their wealth through their Navy. How many of those are left these days? They needed the Empire model because that gave them all the raw materials they never had onshore. FDR did saved their ass, and pushed hard on that, and mostly under the radar at the beginning.

        Britain’s main thrust in the last 30 years has been full Globalist. And they need that for obvious reasons. Ask me nice and I will show it to you in their own recent words. I don’t blame them. I would advocate the same in their “little country with no resources” position.

        Real history, It’s out there still but there are a lot of people desperately wanting to change that.

      • LivingWithDogs says:
        August 19, 2020 at 9:23 pm

        Grasshopper: Really?? Here is the quote:

        ” President Trump. if not the best American to ever hold the office of the President, he is darn close.”

        But I’ll go ahead and predict that by 2024, President Donald J Trump will be considered the best president EVER. He not only had to deal with the cesspool in the USA but he has also begun neutering Chi-na and is beginning to stabilize the Middle East. What a man. What a president.

  33. TheLoneRanger says:
    August 19, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Two things I wish President Trump and Kayleigh McEnany would keep in mind for future press conferences….
    1) China is not a race. China is a country. Calling COVID-19 the “China flu“ is not racist. Neither is German measles, the Hong Kong flu or the Spanish flu.
    2) in mid-March Drs. Fauci and Brix told President Trump that, based on the Imperial College projection, as many as 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19 if he did not take (additional) action. (He had already stopped incoming travelers from China). To date we have lost approximately 170,000 (.17 million) Americans (which includes many who have actually dies from other causes….). That means that, so far, our President has SAVED an estimated TWO MILLION American lives.

    Maybe that will shut the Gimmiecrats up for a while. 😊

  34. nimrodman says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    First rule of press-conference jiu jitsu:

    1 – Question or disagree with the premise

    Q: “Qanon yada yada pedophiles yada yada save the world yada yada”

    A: “I don’t know much about that … is that supposed to be a bad thing?”

    Bwa ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha !!!

    Whatta guy

    • RyderLee says:
      August 19, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      Nim ,
      YOU are Rollin Today !
      Stay With It !
      Sounds like You are Having an Awesome Wednesday !
      💫Hooray💫 for You 🤩

  35. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    We are the Sons and Daughters of Liberty.

    Sundance refers to Samuel Adams and Paul Revere who were part of the 9…..

    The Swamp and their Globalist masters are our modern-day British oppressors.

    The Stamp Act is digital now, Facebook/Twitter/UTube…and all the Fake News media are executing the Intolerable Acts proscribed by the Globalists. We are silenced by these oppressive beasts.

    I can’t believe that the piss-ant reporter had the nerve to question POTUS about QAnon because Q. was banned today by Facebook for alleged ‘violence’. But there has been no violence by QAnon….however, 4 Chan within a day did identify the Antifa/BLM attacker that beat an unconscious man in Portland OR. Posted his name and picture.

    Due to the timing, safe to assume this must be their “crime”. They didn’t stay silent.

    We’re next.

    Get ready.

    • JAS says:
      August 19, 2020 at 8:47 pm

      These are the times we live in. Media censorship. Nothing new there. Go back in history. Whoever controls the media controls the people. WE must not let that stand, EVER! Impartial media or else send them packin. This is long overdue!

    • Kent says:
      August 19, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      ….I wouldn’t be surprised if the guy who assaulted the citizen…Marquise Love….is somewhere in Texas as I type this…headed to Miami….

  36. Lady in Red says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Henceforth, I think each press conference should begin with the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem. Maybe play the National Anthem while the rats squirm in their seats waiting for PDJT.

  37. RJ says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    That was a “killer” finish President Trump provided in this news conference!

  38. Rockindubya says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    I LOVE my President. Cajones as big as the Liberty Bell. My sadness is only that he has been obstructed in every endeavor. His successes positively influence every American, except the ones that seek her destruction.

  39. elf4truth says:
    August 19, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    WTH isn’t there another Church commission? If it’s because PDJT and Barr want to control the timing and narrative fine, but any whiffs here and everyone should be demanding that a full and proper accounting should take place!

  40. cheryl says:
    August 19, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    A guy over at Breitbart posted this in response to that idiot’s QAnon questions. Perfect.

    Ha Ha Ha!

    She’s closing in for the kill, going over and over in her mind, how she’s going to frame the question, so that she’s GOT him, and he can’t escape. Accolades and adulation play in her mind, as she readies and steadys herself….this is HER time, HER moment, to shine, and at the same time, expose the SOB for the conspiracy loon he is, once and for all.

    Now comes her moment…she raises her hand…he sees her…and gives her the moment she’s dreamed of, for so long.

    It seems like another person, not her, asking this question…she’s going numb…here comes his answer..

    WHAT? What did he just say? She wasn’t prepared for an answer like that! Panic sets in…he’s made a fool out of her, like all the others!…..S hi t! She thinks to herself…I blew it, I failed!

    Geez…they’re going to send me right back to covering the bookstore openings and dog show videos……

  41. Jlwary says:
    August 19, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Like a boss! Love the ending about Obama.

  42. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 19, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    I wrote POTUS and asked him to leave Portland, Oregon. Today I was glad to hear him say that when ASKED he would send Federal help. This is important because the consequences lay solely at the feet of Oregonians Governor Kate Brown, Portland Mayor Wheeler and the entire Multnomah County Board of Supervisors.

    The people that live in Portland are experiencing what they wish for, this is their dream come true,

    Portland Official as City Burns: ‘There Is a Violent and Tragic History of Oppression in Our County’

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/19/portland-official-as-city-burns-there-is-a-violent-and-tragic-history-of-oppression-in-our-county/

  43. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 19, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Sheesh, the Q questions. lol We’re probably going to hear more til it’s finally revealed why they’re asking him about it.

  44. trnathens says:
    August 19, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Job 5:12-13 Modem English Version

    12 He frustrates the schemes of the crafty,
    so that their hands cannot perform their plans.
    13 He catches the wise in their own craftiness,
    and the scheme of the shrewd is swiftly stopped

  45. Oldretiredguy says:
    August 19, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    PDT’s description of Obama at the end of the press conference was priceless. Pretty hard for even ignorant libbys to argue with the examples PDT gave of the utter failures of the most criminally corrupt piece of human waste to ever stink up the White House

