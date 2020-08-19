President Trump Holds a Press Conference – 5:30pm ET Livestream

President Donald Trump holds a press briefing from the White House. Anticipated start time 5:30pm ET. – Livestream Links Below
turn off the ac while they wait
😂😂😂
PDJT should announce he will be pardoning someone tomorrow. No name given at this time.
Yeah, I really liked how he played the Susan B Anthony troll
Hook, line, and sinker!
Reminiscent of that caper where he announced he’d be making a very important announcement at Trump Hotel and the entire press corpse walked over there to attend, expecting something about one of the foreign policy or military crises that were going on at the time …
… only to hear him announce the grand opening of his new hotel
Hook, line, and sinker!
Smarter than the average bear
The “entire press corpse” ya say? Lol!
yeah, I sent that one out with a nod and a wink, glad you caught it
Just figured it was on omaje to O bamboozler
Perhaps a nod to their brain-dead zombie natures? 😁
The hotel gag was the best! Total marketing mastery.
Oh I like the one that after making fun of Trump mentioning all the things he sold…..whatz he do… call a press conference with all his products on display….Trump Steaks…Trump wine…..didn’t think I could stop laughing….classic……Trump…..Maybe you can ask Russia where the 33000 emails are. Hey Putin/ Russia if you are listening. Gosh so miss all the fun.
Thanks for the reminder! Laughing again!!!
I forgot about the Trump Brand display. It was hilarious. Thanks for the reminder.
There were spots of fun at the Campaign Peaceful Protest Events. I am sure there will be more to come.
Then there was the time he announced a presser about making a statement about Obama’s birth while he was campaigning for POTUS. After the press sat through endorsement after endorsement from military brass, VSG said “oh yeah, Obama was born in Hawaii. The never learn. Talk about Charlie Brown and the football. LOL
PWN3D !
It’s part of why they hate him.
It’s a another reason we love the guy.
How predictable that the left would be against pardoning Susan B Anthony only because Trump did it? The moment I heard her name I knew it wouldn’t be long before some demented leftist would contrive an absurd reason to be against it.
Here’s a great explanation of why the Susan B. Anthony pardon REALLY matter more than what meets the eye. (7:26min)
I like Styx666. He will be a Christian in 5 years.
Ya think?
All that Satan imagery, just go poof?
Been following hims for 4 years. He use to only say vile stuff about the any Christian. Now he only says nice thing about them.
I was just thinking that. CNN NBC and everyone else except Fox and a few others stayed with his entire news conference. He should announce tomorrow something like what you said:
1. Tomorrow Mexico will pay for the wall.
2. I will pardon someone tomorrow, stay tuned.
3. Tomorrow Americans will start receiving their checks. (By the way if he said this while Congress was on recess the election would be over, Dems lose in a landslide).
Just something that takes away coverage of the DNC side show and brings it back to Trump. Trump and his team are smart, they just need to get more press savvy.
better idea…turn on heat….
I would like the media to be required to wear hazmat level 10 suits if there is such a thing. Make the suits to be lime green and purple with the hazard warning on it, no AC breathers.
MAGA on the suit’s fronts.
Lay down the law – IF you shout or ask ANY questions after PDJT says “Thank you” and turns to leave , then you are OUT of any press events. Period, full stop, no reprieves, no anything. Put that in writing, delivered to each one of them so as to forestall any more judge bs.
Why does Kayleigh allow this ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roger, Excellent question! I really believe kids from the old Art Linkletter show would have better questions and absolutely better manners than these PIGS at the trough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too true Daniel.
For those like me who don’t have much of an internet connection it looks like c-span2 will have this on once President Trump comes out to the podium.
Over 60K people on YT just waiting for this PC to start. Probably more viewers than DNC had last nite
Wow! Probably more people than will vote for Creepy Uncle Joe!
Expecting big things to start dropping this week.
here we go!
All Iran sanctions back in place…..woot
Because 0bama/Byden were the worst ever, LOL! These turds in the media must HATE that they basically handed him the opportunity to campaign at every presser.
Trump pressers are not filled with China Communist and Democrat venom from the so called press any more. Is it possible that Trump after so many years has put the dog collar on these hate filled idiots?
Even the press that Kayleigh faces are nicer and actually from time to time ask decent questions. How is it possible?
Maybe the press has figured out that if Zombie-Brain Biden were elected there would not be peace in the Middle East? Maybe the hate America and American press corporations are owned by Muslim enslaved countries? Maybe these countries are tired of the mess and it has dawned on them that peace means more money? Could be other foreign interests too in ownership and control of these $BigCorpMedia companies, certainly not America loving owners and lovers of Americans.
Anyway, something has changed.
Or Sundance has yanked on a powerful chain???
Getting closer to an election and voters are starting to tune in. They need to act like journalists.
Maybe they’re hestitating, second thoughts –
BAT-wings with their Corona? chowing down on FIDO?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Snap back…FU united nations
If the UN was worth the time of day, the General Assembly would be cheering with pom-poms: Normalization of the Arab Middle East with the Nation State of the Jewish people!
::::::::!! MAGIC !!::::::::
Now it looks like Sudan, of all places, wants to join up with the UAE, Bahrain, Oman. Even Saudi Arabia is making friendly noises!
~ ~ UNEXIT ~ ~
restore Sanctions on IRAN …. haha take THAT JoeySleepyJoe
Was a story pulled down from earlier today?
BTW, Lou Dobbs has been very good this week. Last night he was all over the Assange arrest. He gave the Treehouse and Sundance credit and he is not holding any punches on RINOs and the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Tony, this thread is for the presser. POTUS is speaking. The post you’re likely referencing was moved down. Just scroll down the home page, and you’ll find it. It was still quite active with comments today.
Though there is some satisfaction in tit for tat.. all i really want is a single standard for all. Not one for them and one for us. We get through God, but I’m strictly talking about on Earth right now in our Government.
Yea when Barr mentioned not doing anything inappropriate before the election…Hannity should have been all over that …..like why was it OK for them to interfere in the 2016 election…avoiding that tit for tat ?…..Why do we find ourselves 78 days out from an election after all this time to investigate when there was enough evidence already known and nothing to show for it?. Hey Barr why all these rules about keeping the investigations non political….when Mueller/Comey obviously had no rules hampering their investigation….How many indictments did Mueller hand out? Why is an obvious crook being allowed to run for President and not let the voters know they could possibly put a crook in office. I could go on and on about the things Barr should be doing during this Panscam. FURIOUS sorry.
The contrast between a BOSS running the greatest country in the world, with amazing foreign relations successes, versus commies running failed cities Zooming at the DNC virtual convention .. is YUGE.
are you saving the world from santanic people and pedophiles mr president?
” in a way we are”
LikeLiked by 13 people
“Is that a bad thing?”
(saving us from a world of pedophiles and leftist disaster)
Great answer to an attempted gotcha Q.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great way to put it.
He should put it back on the questioner more, make them explain
“No, I really haven’t heard much about that, why don’t you explain what’s going on for us?”
He did a bit of that, should strengthen that approach
I LOVE when he does that. And they fall for it every time. Dumb coyotes.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like the “gotcha” questions of yore, asked by the scribes and Pharisees.
nimrodman,
Saving us from a world of Pedophiles and Cannibals?
This would be a bad thing?
Do wish PDJT, would have asked her to explain the Q movement.
Appears that the presstitutes have gotten a little more respectful. 🤔🤔
No questions on Clinesmith, interesting.
Indeed! The dog that didn’t bark.
So much is said in the silence if you can hear it.
Good catch, Ninja7!
Nice turn of phrase, Kirsty.
Do wish PDJT, would have asked her to explain the Q movement
I’m a bit more interested in the pedophile bit
“I haven’t heard much about that, could you tell us what’s going on with all this pedophile talk? What’s going on with that, that you would ask a question about it here?
“Please tell us more about this pedophile topic that’s got you spun up so.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
(WaPo headline, tomorrow, probably.)
Watch the MSM now rush to support satanic pedophile cannibals.
If Trump is against it, they must be for it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nimrodman, that was the greatest troll ever!!!! He showed them ( the urinalists) who they really are!
Despite what some cry about here, I believe we are winning and although I’m an optimistic person these last few years have worn me down…. until Sundance stepped up
and confronted the ugly beast head on!!!
I don’t know about the rest of you Treepers but I am done with the mask, the lies and the media.
I will follow Sundance, President Trump and any other Constitutionalist into the darkness to save Our Country. If not for me then for my grandkids and their grandkids!!
The time is upon us….may we use it wisely.
This^^^
Yeah, count me in too.
and Keep praying
nimrod…to be a specific- bolshevik anarchy and terorr….leftist is waaay tooooooooo mild…
that was awesome!
That was great! 😂
President handling question about whatever the QANON movement is very well.
Now the entire world is aware of the perverted sickness stemming from Epstein & associates.
LikeLiked by 13 people
QANON not so much anymore but that guy Sundance over at The Conservative Treehouse, now he’s spot on!
I wonder if we email that line to Kayleigh if she might pass it on to PT?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I honestly don’t think Sundance wants that kind of notoriety. I believe our host only wants government to stop the corruption and punish the treasonous agents that conspired to frame the President and have him removed on false evidence.
…for a start…
If all Sundance wanted was notoriety, he would use his real name
Which email list is doing the talking points for the press today?
Excellent, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020 on multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of young women and girls by Jeffrey Epstein. It seems as if she has dropped off the face of the earth. Not sure IF that is a good or bad thing?
The Constitution requires a speedy trial.
The speedy trial Act provides that “Trial must commence within 70 days from the date the information or indictment was filed, or from the date the defendant appears before an officer of the court in which the charge is pending, whichever is later. 18 U.S.C. § 3161(c)(1).
So why is the trial set for a year from now? To provide time to kill her? To try to track down all the video of politicicians like slick willie clinton?
Defendant must specifically request the Speedy Trial, by particular motion. It means you’re ready to go to trial tomorrow.
Very rarely invoked. Typically, like here, her case was added to the end of that particular court’s Trial Calendar.
And in a sex trafficking case, seventy days would feel like tomorrow.
Instantly, the banner on Fox news:
“Trump: QANON people love our country”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
good for you, that’s fabulous
Even RSBN does banners so I moved to WH.gov. Still watch the Campaign Peaceful Protests on RSBN though.
“Campaign Peaceful Protests” 😀 They need to give us room!
All well and good
What you’re missing is I’m reporting back on the instant media manipulation that goes on
I said above “they want to get him on tape as “leader of the Qanon wingnut world”
The instant banner that showed up, “Trump: QANON people love our country”
… is an instant example of that manipulation
… one step shy of “Trump loves QANON and is their figurehead and leader”
… or “Trump thinks QANON are swell people”
… maybe check around later and see how it’s reported on MSM like CNN etc
… in reply to Act of War
Nimrod, I understand where you are coming from. It is an important observation and appreciate bringing it to everyone’s attention.
thx, War
Taking one for the Team!
Much appreciated.
thx, Maquis
The Fake News always does this, answering differently would not change that. What President Trump is a master at, is he can more often control what they choose to talk about. He made a long answer, he wants the FakeNews to talk about it. seriously? what will they report? “President Trump hates pedophile cannibals”, and just like that 10,000 people are convinced it really is “fake news”.
Yep. Otherwise they’d be claiming he said something positive about “Fine Young Cannibals.”
He seems them coming a mile away.
Fine Young Cannibals: I’m Not The Man I Used To Be
Maquis, I’m replying to both you and Cowboy79 who didn’t have a reply prompt?!?
I still listen to “Fine Young Cannibals” on my cassette player as well as Spotify. They “Drove me Crazy” and I loved how they got a little nitch in the 80’s music scene.
“Suspicious Minds” is THE song for the current debacle we face today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Daniel & Maquis: I was responding to the phrase ” Fine Young Cannibals” and it just jogged my memories. Roland Gift is the lead singer. Creative group. Some very good music. “She Drives Me Crazy”, “Suspicious Minds”. Good Stuff. 🙂
Daniel, I don’t think I know their music at all, but I know their name, and considering that the press was fishing for a “fine people on both sides” clip to weaponize in regards to their Q-sez pedophiles and cannibals meme baiting there was simply no resisting the temptation to post it.
“Suspicious Minds,” if consistent with Elvis, surely has promise describing our times, though more and more I think we are dealing with “Suspect Minds” of whom our own suspicions have become hard won evidence based rock solid convictions. They could use a new play book, but, serving always the same damned master, it still couldn’t conceal their natures nor intents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cowboy, Music is Magic, I wouldn’t be here today without it, wouldn’t want to be.
In some of my facebook groups (for gardening, etc) they have started to push heavy on the Qanon is a cult theme. In the Victory Garden Revival group, the admin has started posting about the child trafficking issue and says we can’t be silent anymore, etc. She (I’m pretty sure she’s a lefty) won’t let up and is receiving push back, but also A LOT of support for bringing this issue to people’s attention.
The point: many of the haters are screaming Qanon cult this and that. I hope the Q haters on the conservative side don’t get caught up in that. After watching that ShadowGate documentary, you have to wonder how many “influencers” they have out there trying to protect their pedo lifestyles.
Anyway, interesting times and she gets my support every time she posts about it.
Good for her, and you, there should be no divisions amongst Americans on the issue of child exploitation; demonizing those that call it out illustrates and condemns those who refuse to resist evil and who serve its ends.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Then white nationalists been giving you a hard time this week? Crowd you off the sidewalk? Cut line in front of you?
“Burn any crosses in your lawn?”
That kinda thing.
They’re tilting at windmills … at imaginary demons … that have no – zero – effect on their actual lives
Why?
Virtue signalling … makes ’em feel self-righteous
“I’m against fascists and nazis and white nationalists and KKK and … and … and …”
“That makes me so much more virtuous than you … i don’t see you condemning fascists!”
Liberals self-anoint themselves with high-minded attributes … wholly undeservedly
“We’re the open-minded ones … we’re the virtuous ones … when they go low we go high … yada yada yada”
Wholly unearned and unwarranted sense of self-superiority
Hey, but don’t get me started …
2nd paragraph:
““Them white nationalists been giving you a hard time …
Dude, you da Troll!
Dims planing a false flag blaming Q sometime soon?
LikeLiked by 6 people
***Planning
good supposition
Magic 8-Ball says: “Likely”
Let’s see. RNC starts next week. What would take the Dim’s Lapdog Media off that RNC message? 🧐🤔 Gosh, with Nancy returning from vacation- she would be able straight to the (waiting) microphones.
***She would be able to run straight to the (waiting) microphones.
Ugh! These typos. Heck of headache today.
Good question. My old irrelevant tech site SlashDot had a QAnon post earlier today, with a gotcha headline of Hate groups being removed from Facebook. The real story was it was QAnon and Antifa (conflating them together). So, there’s some propaganda going on.
My guess too. Who on the Left needs their reputation repaired right now?
…I could talk like a lion…but the truth is that I sacrifice like a lamb….I would if I could, but…I have no power….my only power now is Sundance and PDJT…..both on the side of truth and faced with seemingly insurmountable odds…
I have your backs if it ever comes my way, guys……can’t imagine it happening…but one can hope…
We are ALL ready willing and hope we are able top help in any way possible,Kent.
Whatever President Trump says, I agree…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was thinking of how good he looks after four years in the toughest job in the world.
Look at the images of past, living Presidents.
That is what cheating America, and lying to Americans, does to them.
MAGA2020
President Trump looks amazing! He thrives when he is solving problems. Remember he has had a grand plan for saving America for decades.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I could just hear PT as he calls on Sundance…….
Yes the gentleman from The Conservative Treehouse your question please…..
LikeLiked by 14 people
SD cannot confirm or deny attendance at any presser.
From the past few weeks it sounds like SD is many places we cannot confirm or deny.
prefer “the gentleman from Florida”
… leaves people to wonder who this guy is and start looking into it (bait)
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Florida man”
jk jk
….good one…”And in breaking news…a Florida man asked President Trump a question today contradicting the mainstream news narrative…film at five”…
LikeLiked by 4 people
good one, Paul
I’d forgotten about that “Florida Man” riff for quite a long time until you dropped it here
I LOLd, as the kids say …
That’s clever.
Q questions becoming more frequent. I don’t care how the evil people are described they’re f^cking EVIL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why would the press hide his relationship with Farrakhan?
Hell no, too busy fawning all over him
yeah, why the Qanon question in fhe first place?
are they in the news or something?
for what?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure if you’re being cheeky or not 🙂 My guess is the same as sunnyflower5….. FF in the works and they’ll want to blame POTUS for not condemning it as a crazy conspiracy theory with dangerous followers. Scott Adams on Twitter is cracking up about it. The pandemic didn’t pan out the way they planned, more people boarding the Trump train, SD is their second biggest problem (Trump first). If I didn’t hate those demons so much I’d feel sorry for them.
There have been a couple times in Trump Era where I’ve been accused/asked if I’m a Q follower, simply because I have brought up information I’ve learned HERE!
The implication being that my information on the ongoing coup attempt/Weissmann report/Muh Russia was just conspiracy theory spitballing.
Each time I’ve emphatically responded; “No. My info is actually researched and backed with facts and logic. Check out The Conservative Treehouse and you’ll know the same things I know.”
So you are saying that the anons don’t do deep research and cite their sources? I think you know very little about Q Research and the anons who post there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. The anonymous researchers can be amazingly thorough. Discernment is necessary, but when is it not?
It’s the pedo push-back. They are trying to discredit them and any supporters in order to distract from child/sex traffkicking, etc.
Asking questions about QANON and pedophiles and cannibals.Why are they suddenly bringing this out?Trying to get out ahead of things to come maybe?
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah someone blasted the talking points to them today, clearly. Its so transparent its comedy
LikeLiked by 4 people
the 4am email
are Qanon in the news otherwise?
I have the same question: why the Qanon question in the first place?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same crew who claimed white supremacists were the ones rioting and burning down Minneapolis😂. Left violence is almost always in the press, made out to be right wing PT supporters
Same plays from the same playbook.
Trying to tie discredited entities to PDJT.
Same with white nationalism, KKK, Epstein, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to be macabre, but I’d look soon for a person with a history of mental instability with a therapist that has him on psychotropic drugs to shoot up a school with a big ‘Q’ stenciled on his forehead. To take place in a seriously corrupt Democrat jurisdiction. Gena and Chris on the case!
This. There was an article in the WSJ today conflating qanon with antifa, labeling both as violent groups. Second article in a week after years of zero interest.
I think the Maxwell story is about to shock people and the press is trying to form the foundation of a rebuttal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Years of zero interest? In Q? Hardly! There have been thousands of articles written on Q since December of 2017. Just google Qanon, click the news tab and you get over 6 million hits.
news of rescueing many of thousands kids get somehow to presstitutes ?????? who would think…hmmmm
Nice how Ms Rion from OAN gets a question, and PDJT filibusters beautifully.
We know he is Presidential.
However the world is seeing this in real time.
These pressers are IMO first class.
Fox has so far covered it uninterrupted.
LikeLiked by 10 people
WH press committee shoves OANN (usually Rion) in the back and yet they always ask and get answered a great question. This time Iraq PM visit.
Notice after her question ME peace/Iraq was the most asked.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/saudi-arabia-breaks-silence-tentatively-embraces-israel-uae-peace-deal
Mama, PDJT hinted at an SA peace deal at the Campaign Peaceful Protest Events. Thanks for the supporting information.
If I were a Demmi, I would be asking, where is Joe??
That’s like asking them to do their job.
Joe is still plaguing Delaware.
Please fedup….., I lived there for 30+ years and yes he was, is and will be a plague for Delaware BUT not for us because we are going to send that demented, heathen POS back to Scranton where he came from when our VSGPDJT WINS the 2020 election!
Now I mean no harm to Scranton, PA cuz I’ve got ties to that region as well and let me tell you they are not Slo Joe supporters.
Had a fellow Constitutional member visiting in Jim Thorpe. PA (Mauch Chunk for you PA loyalists) last week and he said he’s never seen so many TRUMP signs around that area which is just south of Scranton.
The Silent Majority is not silent anymore.
“It can’t be my personality “ 😂😂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Best comedian in years. His “Obiden, Obama and Biden, I get confused.” from the other day, was classic top drawer self-deprecating humour.
LikeLiked by 3 people
P.S. One good joke like these two every news conference would also be top drawer.
How’s that border up there between Whatcom Cty. and B.C., Dek?
Are you guys able to cross much/easily? Or what’s the situation like , in general?
Cheers Sunn D.
We just returned from a long walk along the beachfront.
The tide was at full ebb, and I could have waded across the bay and into Washington State.
Our border has a massive arch shaped monument. The inscription aclong its top States “ Children of a common mother” or something very close to that.
The border is still closed..and will be for the foreseeable future.
Some Americans may think that is a good thing, and while it has its benefits, businesses in Northern Washington State are likely being sorely impacted.
Things are good for our family, friends and acquaintances thanks.
Our lefty government are dopey, and authoritarian. However we are largely able to ignore their stupidity.
Cheers again, and all the best to you.
God bless PDJT
We could learn a few things from you Canadians . Cheers!
Dekester, I applaud your tenacity for supporting our VSGPDJT! I’ve been hanging on a limb here for a few years and you have never wavered from your support for our President, especially during the battle of USMCA and I truly thank you for that support.
Besides being a big hockey fan I’m also a follower of the early explorations of the Canadian coastline and the desire to find the Northwest Passage and ultimately the North Pole.
I’m happy to hear your family is well because unlike what the Communists (Democrats, Enemedia, US Congress et al) try to PSYOP us with, we know that most citizens of both countries want peace, prosperity and liberty to live free.
The politicians directed by the Deep State are the problem and will soon be cornered into a situation that they either have to give up or meet their maker.
They have already made their choice and so have we.
Somebody needs to feed Chanel Rion this question……..
PT you have taken more questions today than Joe Biden has all year, why is that?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wonder if anyone has made a tally
It is amusing how they ask an actual WORKING President about a comment from the figurehead Usurper who used the titular job for a grifting opportunity.
“It’s because they (Obama and Biden) did such a terrible job that I stand before you as President.”
– Then he walks out.
Luv this guy
Derek Hagen,
Just like a BOSS.
🤗😁😀😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Colin Powell commented on the Israel/UAE agreement, and Saudi Arabia giving permission for Israel to overfly to get to UAE?
Powell is such a turd — openly supporting Obama twice merely because he was black, and then as a former Chief of Staff, Sec State wh should know better, campaigning for classified-leaking Hillary in 2016 and now appearing at DNC Zoomfest. Colin is a colon — and not just a punctuation mark.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump is sitting an an approval rating among REPUBLICAN voters of over 90%. Colin, the postman, the frau from Staten island and that other frau has an approval rating among those same voters of of -90%. Now how exactly do they hurt President Trump with REPUBLICAN voters again?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo did a great job shooting them down
On the Bret Baeir show, whatever it’s called
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or however it’s spelled.
Not that he deserves the courtesy… 😁
It was all Colin Powell’s lies, along with Bush’s lies, about a massive amount of WMD in Iraq that got us into a war we never should have gotten into and got almost 5,000 American soldiers dead and thousands more missing one or more limbs. And he was one of the main ones who covered up the My Lai Massacre war crime Covering it up made him an after the fact accomplice to the My Lai Massacre. He should be on trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
His press conferences are beginning to sound a little more like a rally. Very upbeat and natural. He must feel the time is correct. I can feel him almost ready to say “Sundance.” Maybe a question: What is The Conservative Treehouse, has anyone ever seen it because I am hearing that they have put the puzzle together. I’ve never read it but I hear it has all the answers for the DOJ. Might be an interesting thing to check out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blue Wildflower,
Thought that the PC Term is “Peaceful Protest ” (snark)
Totally agree with you on PDJT’s tempo.
There might be a big mess to clean up with the Sundance and CTH. Lots of splodey heads from the presstitutes, Do admit that it would be fun to watch.🤗😁🤣
He is so full of confidence and I know he knows when the time will be right. Yesterday was a bit of a nut kick. That said the best is indeed yet to come.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Sundance said he did not give them pieces of the puzzle – HE GAVE THEM THE COMPLETE PUZZLE
LikeLiked by 3 people
AND THEN EXPLAINED IN DETAIL EXACTLY HOW THE PIECES OF THE PUZZLE FIT TOGETHER (His 45 minute verbal briefings).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then that man got on the step ladder and I was confused, what is he doing? I thought for a brief moment he was going to hang himself.
LikeLike
related china virus news:
Minnesota’s Democrat Governor Quietly Rescinds Hydroxychloroquine Ban
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/19/nolte-minnesotas-democrat-governor-quietly-rescinds-hydroxychloroquine-ban/
The other day I saw a sad story of a ICE border agent catching the WuFlu from a group he rounded up — and he died. Why aren’t our men taking HCQ etc as a prophylactic?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. My doctor does. Every year at flu season.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Karl rove was asked about that and he commented that qanon was a bunch of kooks and ptrump should disavow them. And Donna Brazil’s was swooning over his statement..what a couple of asses.
Also went to Al Jazeera to read a story. I know nothing about them but what a mistake that was. Very anti trump. Felt like I was in another universe. Sickening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Karl Rove should only be allowed to serve in the Trump campaign if he agrees to wear a clown outfit at all times. This way his purpose can be easily identified by others.
You know, like Bolton, he’s leaking everything, and will wind up writing a book trashing POTUS in the end.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like Karl Rove knows what a kook is..hey, Karl, look in a mirrot.
Bozo and the Water Buffalo.
“Everyone loved Donald Trump until he decide to save America”
repeat frequently, it sets Liberals into a tizzy
Breitbart weighs in, love the headline
Donald Trump ‘Happy to Help’ Fight Pedophiles and Cannibals with QAnon
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/19/donald-trump-happy-help-fight-pedophiles-cannibals-qanon/
Ha !!!
This is hilarious! Remember POTUS first EO about seizing assets of traffickers/human rights abusers. I bet some people are unaware of this.
That was a great response..loved it.
It was laughable, I actually I did laugh when the reporter asked about Laura Loomer and the lady in GA supposedly not liking Muslims, pretty sure like the rest of us, they do not like radical Muslims but anyway, has anyone asked the squad about why they are antisemitic? Yea, didn’t think so, sit down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
(just sayin’)
LikeLike
Hummm…does ‘Fuslims’ mean what I think it means?
LikeLike
President Trump Tweeted today: “Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday and Monday, just before and during our Convention[?] Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands! @senatemajldr”
Mitch McConnell is a double dealer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am an old man, and I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime. It is just incredible to me that there could be a person so clean in spirit and the law that would have reached the oval office out of nowhere. I am in awe.
God bless our president and god bless our nation. Against all odds he keeps pushing forward. The time is late, and now is the time to do our part. This is an all or none struggle. WE need to get this done. WE owe our survival as Americans to this to one single person, President Trump. if not the best American to ever hold the office of the President, he is darn close.
Do it! Push forward. Let’s get this done!
God Bless….
LikeLiked by 18 people
Amen, JAS
thx for that uplifting testimonial
Amén ! Well stated . Only by divine intervention is he there and only by divine intervention can he remain ! Many groups praying as we speak a 54 day Novena of the rosary for the elections . It’s a monumental spiritual battle that we are in , never forget .
Ever?
Abe Lincoln might take issue with that.
So might FDR.
Guess you did not read the qualifier, “,he is darn close”…. History will tell. And forget FDR. Read the real history. He was an Anglophobe. Didn’t help no matter what. Britain is on I’s way to being a third world country unless something dramatic changes there. Empires are history.
Britain became a second world country the second we stepped into WWII. It’s never come back. Britain was a little island Empire that made all their wealth through their Navy. How many of those are left these days? They needed the Empire model because that gave them all the raw materials they never had onshore. FDR did saved their ass, and pushed hard on that, and mostly under the radar at the beginning.
Britain’s main thrust in the last 30 years has been full Globalist. And they need that for obvious reasons. Ask me nice and I will show it to you in their own recent words. I don’t blame them. I would advocate the same in their “little country with no resources” position.
Real history, It’s out there still but there are a lot of people desperately wanting to change that.
Grasshopper: Really?? Here is the quote:
” President Trump. if not the best American to ever hold the office of the President, he is darn close.”
But I’ll go ahead and predict that by 2024, President Donald J Trump will be considered the best president EVER. He not only had to deal with the cesspool in the USA but he has also begun neutering Chi-na and is beginning to stabilize the Middle East. What a man. What a president.
Two things I wish President Trump and Kayleigh McEnany would keep in mind for future press conferences….
1) China is not a race. China is a country. Calling COVID-19 the “China flu“ is not racist. Neither is German measles, the Hong Kong flu or the Spanish flu.
2) in mid-March Drs. Fauci and Brix told President Trump that, based on the Imperial College projection, as many as 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19 if he did not take (additional) action. (He had already stopped incoming travelers from China). To date we have lost approximately 170,000 (.17 million) Americans (which includes many who have actually dies from other causes….). That means that, so far, our President has SAVED an estimated TWO MILLION American lives.
Maybe that will shut the Gimmiecrats up for a while. 😊
Game, set and match!!!!!!
And they spent 3 years telling us about “Russian collusion.”
First rule of press-conference jiu jitsu:
1 – Question or disagree with the premise
Q: “Qanon yada yada pedophiles yada yada save the world yada yada”
A: “I don’t know much about that … is that supposed to be a bad thing?”
Bwa ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha !!!
Whatta guy
LikeLiked by 5 people
YOU are Rollin Today !
Stay With It !
Sounds like You are Having an Awesome Wednesday !
💫Hooray💫 for You 🤩
We are the Sons and Daughters of Liberty.
Sundance refers to Samuel Adams and Paul Revere who were part of the 9…..
The Swamp and their Globalist masters are our modern-day British oppressors.
The Stamp Act is digital now, Facebook/Twitter/UTube…and all the Fake News media are executing the Intolerable Acts proscribed by the Globalists. We are silenced by these oppressive beasts.
I can’t believe that the piss-ant reporter had the nerve to question POTUS about QAnon because Q. was banned today by Facebook for alleged ‘violence’. But there has been no violence by QAnon….however, 4 Chan within a day did identify the Antifa/BLM attacker that beat an unconscious man in Portland OR. Posted his name and picture.
Due to the timing, safe to assume this must be their “crime”. They didn’t stay silent.
We’re next.
Get ready.
These are the times we live in. Media censorship. Nothing new there. Go back in history. Whoever controls the media controls the people. WE must not let that stand, EVER! Impartial media or else send them packin. This is long overdue!
….I wouldn’t be surprised if the guy who assaulted the citizen…Marquise Love….is somewhere in Texas as I type this…headed to Miami….
Henceforth, I think each press conference should begin with the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem. Maybe play the National Anthem while the rats squirm in their seats waiting for PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can think of a Stones tune suitable for his final mic drops…
Better yet, ask them to stand for a moment of silence to show respect for ALL those who have given their lives so our country can remain free.
Then watch the Bass Turds squirm…………………
Lady….
I also like the idea of the press conference with
the National Anthem, or Stand Up (by Lee Greenwood?)
or better….God Bless America. That is enough to turn the
fingers of Dems backwards… as they melt into a puddle. /s
That was a “killer” finish President Trump provided in this news conference!
I LOVE my President. Cajones as big as the Liberty Bell. My sadness is only that he has been obstructed in every endeavor. His successes positively influence every American, except the ones that seek her destruction.
WTH isn’t there another Church commission? If it’s because PDJT and Barr want to control the timing and narrative fine, but any whiffs here and everyone should be demanding that a full and proper accounting should take place!
A guy over at Breitbart posted this in response to that idiot’s QAnon questions. Perfect.
Ha Ha Ha!
She’s closing in for the kill, going over and over in her mind, how she’s going to frame the question, so that she’s GOT him, and he can’t escape. Accolades and adulation play in her mind, as she readies and steadys herself….this is HER time, HER moment, to shine, and at the same time, expose the SOB for the conspiracy loon he is, once and for all.
Now comes her moment…she raises her hand…he sees her…and gives her the moment she’s dreamed of, for so long.
It seems like another person, not her, asking this question…she’s going numb…here comes his answer..
WHAT? What did he just say? She wasn’t prepared for an answer like that! Panic sets in…he’s made a fool out of her, like all the others!…..S hi t! She thinks to herself…I blew it, I failed!
Geez…they’re going to send me right back to covering the bookstore openings and dog show videos……
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote POTUS and asked him to leave Portland, Oregon. Today I was glad to hear him say that when ASKED he would send Federal help. This is important because the consequences lay solely at the feet of Oregonians Governor Kate Brown, Portland Mayor Wheeler and the entire Multnomah County Board of Supervisors.
The people that live in Portland are experiencing what they wish for, this is their dream come true,
Portland Official as City Burns: ‘There Is a Violent and Tragic History of Oppression in Our County’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/19/portland-official-as-city-burns-there-is-a-violent-and-tragic-history-of-oppression-in-our-county/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
12 He frustrates the schemes of the crafty,
so that their hands cannot perform their plans.
13 He catches the wise in their own craftiness,
and the scheme of the shrewd is swiftly stopped
PDT’s description of Obama at the end of the press conference was priceless. Pretty hard for even ignorant libbys to argue with the examples PDT gave of the utter failures of the most criminally corrupt piece of human waste to ever stink up the White House
