Tuesday August 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I couldn’t resist…..
FIFY…You YouTube needs to be posted on its own line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Sundance …
Taizé – Alleluia 17
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just say’n… 😉
Leonard Cohen
version of Hallelujah
LikeLike
Just say’n… 😉
Actually, prefer the longer version…
LikeLike
God Bless Sundance, thanks for your Patriotism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, thank you and may God continue to
Bless you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Won’t be long until summer is over. Let’s hope Indian Summer is better.
The Dream Academy – Indian Summer
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haven’t herd this before. Thanks! 🙂
LikeLike
Ummmmm…Native American summer?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummmmm…Nope!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Sioux me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll just Chocitawl up to a misunderstanding
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice comeback, Osage one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ready for an epic day!
LikeLike
Yes!
LikeLike
Today’s the day.
LikeLike
Prayers to the Holy Spirit Third Person of the Trinity sent to be our advocate and guide:
COME, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful, and kindle in them the fire of Thy love.
V. Send forth Thy Spirit, and they shall be created;
R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.
Let Us Pray O God, Who has instructed the hearts of the faithful by the light of the Holy Ghost, grant that by the same Spirit we may be always truly wise, and ever rejoice in His consolation. Through Christ our Lord. Amen. (From the Roman Missal)
O HOLY SPIRIT, Spirit of the Father and the Son, let the might of Thy love be more and more felt in the hearts of men. Let Thy light shine more and more on souls that are wandering in the darkness far away from God. Turn them to the light-giving Heart of Jesus and to the healing stream of His Precious Blood. Strengthen souls that love Thee. Perfect in them Thy Seven Gifts and Thy Twelve Fruits, and so make them Thy temples here that Thou may be adored in them forever. Amen.
God help us, and save our country and world for Your glory. Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almighty God has blessed our president mightily.We the people who love Our God,Our Country and Our President must pray everyday for this nation and our president.Father ,we thank you for blessing this land so much and that you have given us for such a time as this man Donald John Trump.Father we lift him up before you that you give him all that he needs to help bring this nation back to you completely.We cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 around them Father that a wall of fire with your glory in the center of it that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex no vex,no word curse,,no power,no principality and no demon in hell can penetrate.Father,your hand is upon this president and we decree and declare that he will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any wayand that no weapon formed against him or his family will prosper.Father we ask that your angelic hosts of warring angels are dispatched to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy completely.Father we pray in the name above every name Jesus Christ who is the captain of your heavenly hosts and our savior.Father we thank you that you hear and answer us.In Jesus Christ name we pray,Amen
LikeLiked by 5 people
High lonesome . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Memories, indeed! Nostalgia galore! Thank you for sharing!
LikeLike
Comics, crosswords, and coffee.
LikeLike
I suppose most have heard that President Trump is going to pardon someone today who in his own words is very important?
He also said it would not be General Flynn or Snowden.
Any idea?
My understanding is that a pardon may be granted for crimes one has not been convicted of at the time of the pardon.
I want to believe it will be a person knee deep in the coup who has already given up everything. But who knows?
LikeLike
Could be that only our ESG President knows right about now I guess, Parker… but rest assured it will mean something and end up significant to many in the long run!
And, while I’m here… thank you Puddy, your work here is always appreciated! 🙂
Go Get’em SD, and Onward to Our Best Life!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Epstein got a gag order put out on him didn’t he?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just went to the Twitter feed of Sundance and he has posted a older article about Julian Assange.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m probably blinded by hope that the big pardon is Assange. I’ve even convinced myself that the mention of the Phil Collins song “In the Air Tonight” is literally JA in the plane flying here to the US. He sure would fill in lots of missing pieces of the puzzle.
LikeLike
Love your active mind TexasTreeper! Its wonderful to have hope!
LikeLike
Did Paul Lose His Ability to Heal?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“We say that Paul lost his ability to heal since he didn’t heal anyone in his later ministry. But is this a good proof? If he was in prison during his later ministry, how could he have healed anyone?”
Well, first of all, people in prison need healing just as much as other people! Sometimes even more so, due to the harsh conditions found in prisons in those days, and the “stripes” and other beatings that were often laid on Roman prisoners (Acts 16:23; 18:17).
But Paul was under a sort of house arrest during his first imprisonment, as we see in Acts 28:30:
“And Paul dwelt two whole years in his own hired house, and received all that came in unto him.“
Under this house arrest type of incarceration, he was able to receive “all that came in unto him.” That would have afforded him plenty of opportunity to heal people if he still had that ability. And he seemed to be in the same kind of bonds during his second imprisonment, with people being able to visit him, and even stay with him (2 Tim. 4:9-13).
We know he lost his power to heal during his first imprisonment, however, when he gave Timothy medical advice (1 Tim. 5:23) instead of sending him a blessed handkerchief as he’d done before (Acts 19:11,12). And during his second imprisonment, he mentioned having to leave a beloved co-worker behind “sick” in between his two incarcerations (2 Tim. 4:20).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/did-paul-lose-his-ability-to-heal/%5D
Acts 16:23 And when they had laid many stripes upon them, they cast them into prison, charging the jailor to keep them safely:
Acts 18:17 Then all the Greeks took Sosthenes, the chief ruler of the synagogue, and beat him before the judgment seat. And Gallio cared for none of those things.
Acts 28:30 And Paul dwelt two whole years in his own hired house, and received all that came in unto him,
2 Timothy 4:9 Do thy diligence to come shortly unto me:
10 For Demas hath forsaken me, having loved this present world, and is departed unto Thessalonica; Crescens to Galatia, Titus unto Dalmatia.
11 Only Luke is with me. Take Mark, and bring him with thee: for he is profitable to me for the ministry.
12 And Tychicus have I sent to Ephesus.
13 The cloke that I left at Troas with Carpus, when thou comest, bring with thee, and the books, but especially the parchments.
1 Timothy 5:23 Drink no longer water, but use a little wine for thy stomach’s sake and thine often infirmities.
Acts 19:11 And God wrought special miracles by the hands of Paul:
12 So that from his body were brought unto the sick handkerchiefs or aprons, and the diseases departed from them, and the evil spirits went out of them.
2 Timothy 4:20 Erastus abode at Corinth: but Trophimus have I left at Miletum sick.
LikeLike
“We know he lost his power to heal during his first imprisonment, however, when he gave Timothy medical advice (1 Tim. 5:23) instead of sending him a blessed handkerchief as he’d done before (Acts 19:11,12). And during his second imprisonment, he mentioned having to leave a beloved co-worker behind “sick” in between his two incarcerations (2 Tim. 4:20).”
Further context for afflictions is given regarding Paul and a thorn in his flesh (cf. 2 Cor. 12:7):
”Three times I begged the Lord for this, that it might depart from me. And He said to me, “My grace suffices you, for the power is perfected in weakness.” Therefore will I boast rather most gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, and difficulties for Christ; for when I might be weak, then I am strong” (2 Cor. 12:8-10).
Paul first shared the gospel at a relatively early point in his ministry with the Galatians, apparently amongst the first noted in Scripture of those churches to whom Paul wrote (cf. Acts 16:6, Galatians 4:13). It is notable that infirmity or weakness in the flesh evidently marked that occasion for Paul (cf. Galatians 4:13-16). There’s also no indication that Gospel workers during Paul’s
ministry were always kept free from maladies. Was a loss of ability to heal at issue, or were there occasions where healing on demand was not going to be the case?
Paul’s lack of healing in the case of Timothy and Trophimus is never directly attributed to a loss of power. It may well be a matter of trials needing to be faced just as Paul had to do. It is wise not to cast something as known without Scriptural proof versus evidence circumstantial and otherwise. This includes if it may be used by some towards explanations as to why they think certain spiritual gifts active in the time of Paul’s ministry (cf. 1 Cor. 11-15) may not be active in like manner to churches today despite Paul’s specific teachings on the matter to churches then.
LikeLike
I’m leaving this here because the complaint I hear about the President is about his character, and the response given in this letter is soooo perfect, for what to tell your anti-Trump friends, neighbors and.or family:
:https://townhall.com/columnists/waynegrudem/2020/08/08/letter-to-an-antitrump-christian-friend-n2573909
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had to have surgery to remove large adenomas (pre-cancerous growths). I asked my primary doctor who he would go to, ie who is the best, and he sent me to Dr X. Well Dr X was an obnoxious, temperamental jerk who made ethnic jokes. Did I like him – no. Was he technically the best surgeon for a delicate operation – yes. I did not go to him to be my friend. I went to him because it was the best chance to save my life. That is perhaps the way to convince emotional people that Trump is worth voting for – to save themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ShadowGate Documentary by Millie Weaver with whistleblowers Tore and Patrick Bergy (PsyOp Program Developer) has been scrubbed from YouTube and Tore’s site.
The ShadowGate Documentary is still and will remain available on Banned.video:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f37fcc2df77c4044ee2eb03
LikeLiked by 2 people
The choir likes to call Shadowgate a tinfoil-hat conspiracy but if you look at the individual components…
Sen Frank Church was a Democrat who investigated CIA abuses including regime change. Jimmy Carter tried to ‘reinvent’ the CIA. There’s any number of Democrats who’ve blasted the CIA for illegal activities and all of a sudden they’re carrying the Company’s water. With decades of Democratic seeding of the CIA, coupled with its affinity for hiring from elitist universities is it any wonder it could have elements involved in a potential domestic coup attempt? If you know anything about the Agency you know it was THE instrument through which the US government under both Democrats and Republicans effected regime change abroad – could the vultures have come home to roost?
Go back and read the FOIA released documents on the Agency’s Project BLUEBIRD and its offshoot, Project ARTICHOKE and see what they bring to mind. They were seen particularly as potential tools in regime change
LikeLike
BTW, in the late 80s the Army moved PsyOps (which does regime change work) under Special Operations (you shoulda see seen those Chairborne Rangers show up at Bragg for Desert Storm) and we took that as a sea change in how not only DoD was seeing/using PsyOps but the government as well. Each government agency has some factor, regardless of what benign name it takes, that does civilian-aimed PsyOps.
LikeLike
I was watching feeds of the rioters – you know, those thinly disguised social justice warriors? – and my mind was thrown back to the recent fascination with zombie culture. We have wildly successful zombie TV series, zombie movies, zombie themed tours -Hornady even came out with a line of Zombie Max ammunition. Considering the close ties between Hollyork glitterati
and fawning Democrat hangers-on, I’m wondering if the Rat bastyards let their 2020 mob riot plans slip and the Hollyorkers capitalized on the ideas?
It’s not that far-fetched. Think of zombies schlepping down vacant streets mumbling “brains…brains…brains…”, can’t you see the Portland rioters shuffling down the street looking for brains?
How about the zombies lumbering down empty streets looking for members of the working class to eat, having eaten just about all of the rich? Having eaten just about all of the normal people and lacking any ability to produce they’re now reduced to wandering around looking for someone else to eat.
The Walking Dead have the Whisperers, those who dress in the skins of zombies, trying to disguise themselves by hiding in the zombie’s stink so that they won’t be eaten…we have Joe Biden. See how this parallels?
BTW, a friend sent me an email telling me to go to Google translate, make the translation ‘English to Finnish’ and under ‘English’ type in the word ‘horrible’. Seems the Finns know something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bought a box of the Hornady Zombie Max just for the box:)
The military actually had exercises centered around zombies. My buddy an ex spec ops said to me: Think about it. If something big happens and the cities are far gone, with no power, no food and perhaps no water, they will be leaving in hordes and after a few days will be exhausted, undernourished and will seem almost like zombies. They did that to normalize us and develop muscle memory. Shooting those people would be just the same as shooting zombies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, we used to dehumanize the potential enemies we expected newbies to shoot and then when video games came along just about all of the Army’s training prayers were answered.
LikeLike
My Dad’s favorite song seems aprapos as Sundance lights the fuse.
“I just found me a brand new box of matches, yeah
And what he knows, you ain’t had time to learn”
LikeLiked by 2 people
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God is doing amazing things
C.E.R.N.O.V.I.C.H is preaching
He starts with DNC, Biden big flop
Age of Pretend: We love our dependable USPS
Silent Majority – Dem secret vote for DJT.
POTUS-DHS Vs Antifa
TRUMP WILL WIN BIGLY
And then he preaches…..
C.E.R.N.O.V.I.C.H is preaching
@ 23.30
– God told me: I cannot look the other way, You must condemm evil.
– God is real.
– God had blessed us and USA.
– We have it ALL
– We F***Up,
– We blew it.
– We all wasted our gift.
– God ask us to love our enemies.
– This is HIS reckoning (judgment)
– We have to repent.
– Do not listen to “inspirational” chapel sh**t.
– Read your Bible. R.E.A.D your B.I.B.L.E
PS That sweet girl has daddy wrapped around her pinkie finger 😉
(Fatherhood had changed Cerno)
– “She stopped crying the first time I spoke to her. That’s what I’ll always remember most about the birth of my daughter. She recognized the sound of my voice.”
MINDSET – 10 Ways Fatherhood has Changed Me
https://www.cernovich.com/10-ways-fatherhood-has-changed-me/
LikeLike
5 Food Sources that AREN’T the grocery store
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is for Sundance!!
LikeLike
Baby Lives Matter.
LikeLike
https://babylonbee.com/news/brilliant-trump-puts-himself-on-all-postage-stamps-forcing-democrats-to-abolish-the-usps
Another excellent suggestion from the Babylon Bee.
LikeLike
The U.S. Post Office and the elections: lies, obfuscation, and dishonesty.
“The facts of the situation simply don’t square with what left-wing politicians and pressure groups are saying – but then, facts never bothered politicians on either side of the aisle. They should bother voters, very much: after all, we’re voting to elect people who have to manage reality, not propaganda..”
https://bayourenaissanceman.blogspot.com/2020/08/the-us-post-office-and-elections-lies.
This falsely manufactured debacle will likely be used a show how President Trump had ‘stolen the election’ and to declare his reelection as illegitimate.
LikeLike
Hope this posts. Haven’t used imgur in a few years. (fingers crossed)
LikeLike