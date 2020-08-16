Sunday August 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What happened to the Saturday info dumps? That get pushed to Tuesday? What did I miss?
R. I. P. Robert Trump. Condolences to the Trump family.
I hope we all have a blessed Sunday, Treepers . . ..
Text from Saint Patrick’s Breastplate:
“Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me,
Christ in me, Christ beneath me, Christ above me,
Christ on my right, Christ on my left,
Christ when I lie down, Christ when I sit down,
Christ in me, Christ when I arise,
Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me,
Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me,
Christ in every eye that sees me,
Christ in every ear that hears me,
Christ with me.”
Hauntingly (in a good way) beautiful, was a bit hard to follow with the text, but superb vocals! The best part is that Christ is WITH all of us that follow HIM!
Amen till the end of time.
The relentless deep state and the communist news are going to step up their campaign against the man who just lost his younger brother.
I hope and pray like many the President takes time away from these individuals.
Where exactly are the warriors in this administration other then the President who has his back and cares ?
I truly believe that we are to stand in the gap for our president and our nation at this time when there may not be as many of those individuals that you are describing.I believe that there are more for us and our president than we realize.
They are in the background. Please. Consider how he has gotten 95% achieved while the media and the rest of us were distracted. He is an amazing man but it has taken a huge team of workers who do not provide quotes for the press and do not seek out the limelight.
it is actually an easily answered question.
There too is where are found those who will take on the mantle after Trump leaves office. Those worrying that he is one of a kind have no thought that a man like Trump does not make open ended ‘deals’. He is not content to make as slipshod deal for a short term that disintegrates without his touch.
Which means that he is mentoring and those who are learning from him are wise enough not to draw a target to themselves…aside from helping Trump and Barr in their race to save the nation.
I pray for all of these.
Just read that Robert Trump passed away.Father I thank you that receive Robert Trump into your kingdom this evening,I ask that you comfort all of his family and friends.Bless all of them Father.Keep your mighty hand upon our President Donald John Trump and his entire family.We cover all of them with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and ask for the fire of your glory surround all of them continually.Father,we thank you that no weapon formed against them shall prosper and that every plot and plan of the enemy is brought down and destroyed completely.Father,we praise you,we worship you and we glorify your Great name,for you are the great I AM.We pray and thank you in the name above all names,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords,soon to return Messiah,Amen.
I hope his niece is squirming and that the family makes that ungrateful wretch remorseful.
Please let us pray for the Father’s hand and the Holy Spirit’s comfort on our wonderful President this night and in the coming days as he lays his brother to rest and continues to lead our country.
What did YOU do during quarantine 2020?
Worked on pro life, saving California, praying for a zillion causes and searching for the groups like those that Sundance is traipsing across the country to discover and ignite and unify
i LOVE that.
( F.D.R.)
I am so grateful that he got to spend an hour with him on Friday.
Totally different topic, but as I was mentioning that a new technology that brings us back our privacy is actually well into development, and BIG TECH knows it but has been blocking our knowing it, I brought up Brendan Eich, one of its architects, along with George Gilder (Life After Google).
AS I was bringing up Eich’s forced resignation, I realized something:
…and also Brendan Eich’s TED talk. (Brendan is the former CEO of Mozilla and inventor of Java who was forced to resign because a PRIVATE donation of $1000 that he gave to prop 8 (CA protection of traditional marriage, which we passed but courts overturned) caused a BLM like mob to harass him into resignation).
These mobs on the streets have been cancelling in our work cultures for years now.
The campfire is dying. The wolves are closing in.
I’m needed elsewhere. Good wishes to you all.
I hope he is not there. I hope that somebody prayed so well that as he died he experienced an awakening to his evil deeds and truly repented.
With St. Paul’s history as a past Christian persecutor it’s kind of difficult to not extend some forgiveness to others.
And also, after working at a few big pharmas and having to deal with CDC, FDA and the flow overseas jobs from America, my opinion on our drug industry has become rather sharp:
If everything causes cancer
Then why isn’t curing cancer the priority
TREATMENT affords big pharma endless profit
While we are subject to ever increasing authority
The present day treatment for this disease
is both expensive and full of risk
While research seems to lack urgency still
As stalled now as dating back to the floppy disk
What is more the fleecing of the suffering
Is all the more diabolical for it being on home turf
Our breakthroughs are offered elsewhere cheaply
But when charged with gauging here they surf
I used to excuse big pharma based on lawsuits
But doing everything overseas protects from regulation
So there is really no excuse for medicine not cure oriented
While the afflicted die from bureaucratic strangulation
~//~. Usjkash2
8/15/20
I’m so grateful for this treehouse..
