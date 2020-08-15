Saturday August 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
This scrappy little kitty is fearless despite being tiny. . .
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Garrison, going straight to my cataholic daughter! 😉
LikeLike
I’m a sucker for cute kitties. We have two, although at 14 Boots doesn’t really qualify as a kitty. Little Tinkerbell, a way too cute little black furball, definitely does, however. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Bible On The Floor
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“…Thou hast magnified Thy Word above all Thy name” (Psa. 138:2).
As I passed by my study the other night, I noticed that I had left a Bible lying on the floor next to a chair. In studying I had put it down momentarily to consult a reference book and had neglected to pick it up again.
Now, as I caught a fleeting glimpse of that blessed Book lying there, it bothered me; in fact it bothered me enough to make me go back and pick it up and put it where it belonged.
Then I began wondering why so trivial a matter had troubled me. Was it because I remembered how dad would never allow anything to lie on top of the Bible? Had mere sentiment confused my thinking?
Surely the Word of God is forever settled in heaven and that book lying on the floor was only paper, ink and a leather cover. Or was it? Was it not also the Word of God as given to us? And as such, was it not representative of God Himself? If our country’s flag must be treated with honor and respect; if it is sacrilege to treat it as mere cloth, how much more is this so where the Holy Bible is concerned!
No, it was not merely dad’s example that came to mind as I saw the Bible lying there: certainly it was not only that. Rather it was a Scripture passage of which he often reminded us; the inspired words of David quoted above:
“Thou hast magnified Thy Word above all Thy name.”
To be sure God would have us use His Word as a textbook from which to learn His will. It is no sign of reverence for this great Book to leave it lying untouched on the shelf. He would have us use it and study it, perhaps underlining important passages and marking significant connections. But with all this we must never forget to treat it with the reverence and honor due the written Word of God.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-bible-on-the-floor/
Psalm 138:2 I will worship toward thy holy temple, and praise thy name for thy lovingkindness and for thy truth: for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This needs to be seen. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=84&v=9HFxVvrXjCg&feature=emb_title
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing this! It was mind-blowing–please listen if you can. It’s 1 hour and 22 minutes long, but well worth it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is being banned and shadow banned…
LikeLike
This song is dedicated to those two FBI lovebirds, Pete n’ Lisa: Sammy Kershaw, Third Rate Romance
LikeLike
LORD,i thank you that you continue to keep President Donald John Trump in your hands,we cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them with the fire of your glory according to Zachariah 2;5 ,that no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will prosper.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way and that no weapon formed against him or his family and this nation shall prosper.Lord we thank you and glorify your holy name,in Jesus name we pray,Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure who is more impressive, the child whose got such rhythm, or the adult who can still bounce around on their knees like that! People in comments say this is NOLA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just say’n… 😉
Dr. Paul Cottrell update on
covid-19 contents and creation…
LikeLike
One of Magabear’s irrefutable truths of life: A tooth will always break after 5pm on a Friday when you have no hope of getting hold of a dentist until Monday morning. 😒
LikeLike
I just read another article about another church in California refusing to adhere to the state closure mandates. I know many conservatives are quick to write off the state, but I believe God is moving over it. I believe He is using these pastors as beacons in the darkness. Couple this with many counties pushing back. I am hoping this move of God washes over them, their neighbors to the north, and across this nation and the world. In Jesus’ Name. Thank You Lord. Amen and Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just read another article about another church in California refusing to adhere to the state closure mandates. I know many conservatives are quick to write off the state, but I believe God is moving over it. I believe He is using these pastors as beacons in the darkness. Couple this with many counties pushing back. I am hoping this move of God washes over them, their neighbors to the north, and across this nation and the world. In Jesus’ Name. Thank You Lord. Amen and Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cat Bench Caturday….
Have a blessed day!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Blessings in return Lucille!
LikeLike
Hello Everyone,
I would like to share some thoughts. It is unfortunate that we, as a people, as a culture, have forgotten our Christian heritage to the point where we cannot recognize when it is right in front of us. For example, the snake around the pole is from the Book of Numbers, the saying ‘fly in the ointment’ is also from the Bible, names like Shiloh, etc. A great many people do not recognize these concepts as being biblical.
It is not only with the English language that this is happening. It is happening in other languages, as well. For example, when we say ‘Adios’ in Spanish. It is not good bye. Rather, it is ‘A Dios’. As in, I give you ‘to G-d’ for safe keeping while you travel. The same idea applies to the French word ‘Adieu’, which means ‘To G-d’. ‘Adieu’ is ‘A Dieu’ To say your welcomed in these languages is Gracias and Merci, which are the Christian concepts of grace and mercy. I told this to a French speaking person the other day and mentioned the obvious origins of adios and adieu. That person was actually surprised by it. We use it everyday and miss what is in front of us.
There was a time when our cultural lives were steeped within the Christian ideas and reverence as shown by the very language itself. We are surrounded by Christian ideas, like to be judged by 12, to argue the facts of the crime and only the facts which is straight out of the Book of Deuteronomy, to be helpful to a stranger, which is also from the Book of D. There is so much more.
But, just like the Book of Judges, when Israel fervently worshipped her G-d, G-d rewarded Israel with peace and plenty, and Israel got fat, dumb, and lazy and forgot her G-d, G-d has a way of reminding us of his magnificent presence. I do hope that we, as a people, snap out of it and get back to the one, true G-d before He takes action.
I think that it was Larry Elder who said the in the 60’s the blacks had an out of wedlock birthrate of 40 percent and whites was like 5 percent. Now, it is 70 percent and 40 percent, respectively. These numbers can only go down by returning to the Christian Faith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such as the tradition of saying “God bless you” when someone sneezes…that’s been shrunk to just “Bless you.” I make a point of referencing God and not censoring his name. With the scamdemic hysteria…if anyone sneezes now it’s a glaring stare and run for the hills response. We need to hold true to uplifting God honoring traditions.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Is this for real? https://www.pscp.tv/w/1RDGlrYynRgxL
LikeLike
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLike
[3 / 5]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver uploaded a livestream video of a police officer showing up to her home claiming a grand jury indicted her and that she is under arrest.
In the video, Weaver said she never received any notice in the mail and had “no idea why” she was being arrested.
“Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now and I’m being arrested,” she told the camera.
Millie’s husband, Gavin, can be heard off-camera telling her, “We’re being charged with burglary.”
“Burglary?” she responded. “For what?”
“They won’t say,” he answered.
LikeLike
The teaser for the Documentary that Millie Weaver was about to drop.
The material presented in this documentary should concern people of all political affiliations given elected officials are not the shadow government. This is about real players who’s names never come up but should. Corrupt carrier politicians are definitely part of the beltway swamp, even aspects of the deep state, but they are not the shadow government. Two whistleblowers, who worked extensively within the Shadow Government as contractors have come forward with revelations that may be the biggest whistleblowing event to date.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f28394268370e02f2ab7b2d
LikeLike
What They Don’t Want You To See
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry! To watch the video see “thrawlbrauna says:” above
LikeLike
Four Tankers Carrying Iranian Oil ‘Confiscated’ By Trump’s DOJ
https://lidblog.com/cargo-ships-iranian-oil/
For the first time, the United States confiscated cargo in ships loaded with Iran fuel in violation of sanctions and it was the largest confiscation of its kind from anywhere. At the beginning of July, the DOJ sued to get permission to seize the four tankers of oil that Iran was sending to Venezuela. The court gave the DOJ the go-ahead and the US Centcom seized the ships on Aug. 12th.
LikeLike