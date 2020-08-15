President Trump Holds a Press Briefing – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

Posted on August 15, 2020 by

President Trump will be holding a press conference from Bedminister New Jersey today at 5:00pm – Update, moved to 5:30pm ET [Livestream Links Below]

WH Livestream LInkNBC Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

131 Responses to President Trump Holds a Press Briefing – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

  1. sundance says:
    August 15, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. Nigella says:
    August 15, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    I’m waiting for Bidens press conference….. waiting………………….

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. KT Prayer Warrior says:
    August 15, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I am so excited I can’t stop snacking! Better go walk the dog first! I’ll see how many neighbors I can get to go watch!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. deeperinfo says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    This is how the Hard Left are using front organizations to game the ballots… BallotReady is one of their schemes, collecting contact info and rights (selling or misusing info) in the guise of ‘non-partisan’ voter registration.

    DO NOT USE THIS SITE or GIVE THEM REAL INFO.

    https://highergroundlabs.com/portfolio/

    Look at the troubling array of camoflaged political action groups disguised as non-partisan.

    https://www.ballotready.org

    Funded, in part, by U. of Chicago

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. montanamel says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Maybe BARR is up there with him today ??? Maybe some words “of interest” for us???

    Maybe he shot a 62 today ??? (Maybe he shot 62 for treason today ??).

    Maybe he’ll have the Fouci punching bag up there with him ???

    Maybe he’ll dump on the FDA again about HCQ use with zinc ??? (still blocked from use)…

    With the Oregon St Troopers now gone from Portland…maybe the Marines going in ??

    Maybe the family mutt ate Biden/Harris in the basement and wants out to puke now?

    Only the SHADOW KNOWS…..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Blue Wildflower says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Sundance has my attention. News Conference at 5:30 PM Enjoy! That sounds interesting and encouraging!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Kay123 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    I’d like to take a moment here before things start.

    Fauxsee now says masks don’t work, well no sh!t Sherlock !
    We don’t need you to tell US ANYTHING.!

    These masks only stifle sneezes slightly….. but it DOES SUPPRESS
    OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM FROM WORKING PROPERLY.

    Masks keep us from breathing properly…. fresh air.
    Masks collect all kinds of bacteria, germs, viruses and dirt.
    Masks are not healthy… especially when worn in toilet areas
    because the “flush bacteria” collects on mask as one inhales.

    Faux cee admits that “temperature tests” are bogus tests.
    It has been proven that “testing with swabs” are unreliable.
    But … what it DOES DO … is PROVIDE RIOTERS AND
    CRIMINALS FROM BEING RECOGNIZED BY
    CAMERAS… AND “FACIAL RECOGNITION”.

    Makes more money for Bezozs (amazon)
    Bill Gates ( microsoft)
    mark zuckerberg (fakeBook)
    and the COMMIE OBUTTHOLE…. to subvert the USA.
    and this is only the tip of the iceberg.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      August 15, 2020 at 6:17 pm

      Swabbing for saliva is more invasive so of course Fauci likes the idea. Next up is a blood sample, a tissue biopsy – – they will never stop. Sad thing is some brain dead zombie will volunteer to be first for his testing no matter how intrusive it is.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. WhiteBoard says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    today is 8/15!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Abster says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I did catch that “enjoy!” Interesting…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Shop says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Weissman is busy tweeting about Clinesmith plea deal. His latest line that Durham has it wrong that predicate was only FARA. That it also was a counter-intel investigation. Of course completely sidesteps that Clinesmith tampered with evidence by editing a letter.

    Could Weissman be indicted for prosecutorial misconduct? Are there any laws around that or prosecutors have blanket immunity to do any shit they want?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Debra says:
      August 15, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      Yeah, wise man.

      Counter intelligence = idiocy

      Like

      Reply
    • cboldt says:
      August 15, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      For FISA on a US person, there is a need for both, probable cause for counterintelligence, and probable cause of a US crime.
      The possibility of prosecutorial misconduct kicks in when a person is charged, not before. That give prosecutors all sorts or room to abuse (leak, innuendo, etc.) with complete impunity.
      Even if a charge is brought, the hurdle to win a prosecutorial claim is really high. Not a crime under the label “prosecutorial misconduct,” but there is a deprivation of rights under color of law crime. 18 USC 242

      Like

      Reply
  12. hillariousclinton says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    I’m soooo glad to see him finally using these charts. Supports the business-like strength he brings to the office. Visuals are much easier for people to digest the facts. Awesome! 😊🇺🇸👍🏻

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  13. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    I noted the prediction about consumer spending. I wasn’t deliberately holding back on spending in the first half of this year, it just happened because I felt so lackluster about everything due to COVID insanity. I’m feeling better now though and already loosening my purse strings, so to speak. 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. WhiteBoard says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Question fellow smart people (obviously DEMS arent):

    Why does mail in ballots only affect Democrat voters? seems suspicious right lol

    Like

    Reply
  15. Blue Wildflower says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    A purple tie? Has anyone seen him wear a purple tie in the past?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Lion2017 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    What is being done for us to vote in person?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Henry says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Tell them to shut up and deal with it…asshole press

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. PaulCohen says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Sen. Johnson has a nice thread on the Bidens and Burisma/Ukraine…. maybe he really will turn up the heat??

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. WhiteBoard says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    POTUS never submits.

    he will use the birther issue (everyone is terrified of, to stand tall) and have the topic transferred to anchor babies.

    maestro

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. garavaglia1 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    “Don’t tell me what I know” lol

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  21. KT Prayer Warrior says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    “I consider firing everyone! “. PDJT

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  22. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    “Don’t tell me what I know.”

    LOVE IT!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. paper doll says:
    August 15, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    I agree with PT, I’m even more on board than 2016

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  24. barnabusduke says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    I want a boat!!! 😉 I LOVE his positivity!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. jleonard14 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    If you can’t love this guy now, you’ll never love him. EPIC!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. Og Oggilby says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    “Joe has no control over anybody. Joe has no control over himself. Thank you very much….”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  27. cjzak says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    That was great! He has some funny put downs against the clowns of the press that made me, lol. Sounded very confident and relaxed and in control. Same as always!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  28. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    “Joe has control over nothing. Not even himself.” Paraphrasing, but you get the idea. HA!

    Like

    Reply
  29. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    President Trump is clearly stating the difference between the parties.

    Like

    Reply
  30. garavaglia1 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Anyone else hear the cheering at the end?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    At first I thought the vote by mail thing was to allow Dems an easier time to steal votes. But now I wonder if it was yet another plan to try show that Trump is incompetent. The USPS has been failing for many years but now suddenly the Dems want to overload it and now Trump is the problem? What a joke. It’s one of the few times I’m not upset that the Dems have the House because it’s easy for Trump to legitimately put the blame on them.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      August 15, 2020 at 6:16 pm

      Trump know this was coming that is why he placed a new leader at the PO and he is cleaning out the deadwood and tech, the dems are in a panic and now are going to try to use Trump PO changes for their next impeachment.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
        August 15, 2020 at 6:20 pm

        I’ll bet you’re right. They’re setting him up to falsely accuse him of stealing the election. lol The thieves will accuse the honest person of theft. These Dems, they’re too much.

        We need to get the House majority back. That will shut down any more shampeachments.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • dawg says:
      August 15, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      No. Its definitely about stealing the election.

      Like

      Reply
  32. visage13 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    How Pres Trump runs the Post Office. As if it is his. lol My friend who is a Rep turned independent who cannot stand POTUS (we no longer discuss politics) anyway she said to me today, i don’t understand if we can wear masks to go out and shop why can’t we put on a mask and vote. I think people are starting to wake up. She even commented about the living with the virus instead of the way we are “living now” I didn’t say too much but she gets it. I thank God every day that I live in FL and we got DeSantis and dodged a bullet with Gillum. If we had him we would be locked down and the state would be destroyed right now just like NY,

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      August 15, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      visage13,
      Everyone is wired differently, (which is Great, otherwise this would be so boring). What makes an AHA moment for one will be different for everyone else.

      Thoughts are like birds flying overhead. We have to find the right bird /birds to build a nest on the head of the subject. 🤔🤔

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. Ackman419 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Wow, applause at the end.
    That’s a couple times now, recently, that PDJT has spoken and been followed by a round of applause.
    Not something I’m used to hearing from the press. Maybe it’s administration members doing it
    I don’t care. It’s a GREAT sound.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. MicD says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Please somebody post “Slings and Arrow” speech in full, can’t find the link

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. mamadogsite says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Florida is Trump Country. Largest boat parade. At least 1,000

    Biden had one too. 3…a canoe, a kayak and a dinghy. 😂😂😂😂

    Anyway, enjoy.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/largest-boat-parade-ever-trump-boat-parade-clearwater-florida-1000-attendees-video/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    May I offer a suggestion if the opportunity arises? Ask her, “I understand your dislike of the president as a person, but why do you dislike him as a president? He’s accomplished so much to make our country stronger.”

    I wish you luck.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. Publius2016 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Yes, when used cars sell out…New Cars become more affordable…

    Retails sales highest ever!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. visage13 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    And lets be honest, The Dems are not trying to steal the Presidency, they know they cannot beat Pres Trump. It is the down ballots they are trying to steal to keep the House and take the Senate so they can impeach Pres Trump and VP Pence so they can install Pelosi. I think Pres Trump needs to talk about the down ballot races when he talks about mail in voter fraud, because that is the real reason.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      August 15, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      visage13,
      All the the federal, some state, and local candidates would be on the ballot. No one would know who won or lost.

      This may be the ploy to push the country into chaos.
      Just Saying 🤔🤔

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dawg says:
      August 15, 2020 at 6:39 pm

      I disagree 1000%. I dont know why anyone would think they cant steal the Presidency. A few hundred thousand ballots here and there and Voila! They most certainly are trying to steal the Presidency.

      Like

      Reply
  39. duegonzales says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Mail in vote is garbage in (ballots to dead people, ballots with Democrat candidates only, no signature or ID verification, up to 7 days after election to accept the ballots, lost ballots etc etc), garbage out. Does not matter how much money we throw at it, mail in ballots are garbage worthy of 3rd world countries.

    Other solutions to silence this nonsense and highlight the Presidents leadership are only limited by the lefts (pardon, the uniparties) desire to steal the election and create chaos to set up the narrative that the President will have to be forcibly removed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    “Make the Post Office Great Again”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  41. Publius2016 says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Post Master General has been there for 2 months and now its 45 fault???

    Wow just wow

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  42. modspell says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Pence’s handler needs to tell him to lighten up. The trout mouth look is depressing… he looks like he’s concluded he’s losing reelection. Some joy would go a long way, despite the fact his boss did not get impeached. I really wonder if he thinks he’s better than DT. I get that impression watching him as he stands behind the Pres.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Sonia says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Interesting that President Trump is ‘looking at’ a pardon for Edward Snowden. Snowden demonstrated the Obama administration had further expanded the federal government’s reach – and we all know where that ended.The whistleblower before Admiral Rogers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Eric says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. George says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    The Snowden question & response was interesting. Guess I’ll buy a few shares of KMB (Kimberly-Clark). They make Depend Undergarments. Demand for this product by members of “the swamp” should drive-up the share price in the short term and afford us an opportunity to increase the value of our 401k’s.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. KT Prayer Warrior says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Yes! Good approach, in my opinion.

    The other approach is just to say, “I can’t get behind what the dems are selling. I talk about all they oppose. I am big on defending the amendment rights…I talk a lot about all of Gen Flynn’s right are being violated. I say that I want to keep local police in place. I want protected from China’s communist gov’t.

    Dems against school choice. Desecrating free speech.

    I’d rather let Trump have 4 years to build the economy back up.

    I talk about how we have put my Mom in a bubble and causee her not to live! As your friend asks, “is this living ?”. I often Say, ” I can’t what til the gov’t gives our rights back. “

    Like

    Reply
  47. Gunnar says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Actually, something like that should probably go to Kayleigh. Press Secretary would be more in charge of the “look”.

    And don’t necessarily take it as sarcasm…you can always suggest things. We are supposed to be on the same team after all. Whether or not they actually listen is a different story, but none of us, PDJT included, is infallible. The difference between us and the left is supposed to be that we engage our brains, and listen to new data. So what can it hurt?

    Like

    Reply
  48. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 15, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    “I consider firing anybody.” Absolute PDJT! PDJT is a master at bringing specific talent to a specific problem.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s