President Trump Holds a Press Briefing – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

President Trump will be holding a press conference from Bedminister New Jersey today at 5:00pm – Update, moved to 5:30pm ET [Livestream Links Below]
WH Livestream LInk – NBC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream
.
.
I sense some hard core trolling coming….lol
I predict the Sith Lord from the Zeta Troll-iculi Galaxy will be squashing more Resistance Warriors and give them a one way ticket to the darkside.
I wanna help the Sith Lord.
That’s too deep for me………………but I’m gathering its not a good place to be heading to.
Excellent job PDT. I know I get a little excited. Was very concerned when Jill Stein went for the recount in 16. Hindsight tells me the left had been hit by a Mack truck. I suspected they were crazy; confirmed 2020. These bastards are rabid and some may need to be euthanized in the end. I suspect our Prez gets it too. Will stay alert and be ready to roll in a minute 😉.
I’m waiting for Bidens press conference….. waiting………………….
They started out by giving Biden pre selected names to call on for questions. Now they just shoo the Demo friendly reporters out of the room when he is done speaking. No questions allowed.
Joe and Camel Toe are the pick of the democrat litter. It goes downhill from there.
you should pack a snack … I think you’re gonna be waiting awhile
Waiting for Sleepy Jo and $2 dolla ho.
Who?
Mini Rally
Peaceful protest. No masks required!
Yes….it’s another “political event”.😊👍🏻🇺🇸
One way or another we get our rallies
I am so excited I can’t stop snacking! Better go walk the dog first! I’ll see how many neighbors I can get to go watch!
you are so funny!!
Blushing!
Hey, I am on it too. Eating a huge bowl of whipped cream (real whippy cream) with some blue berries and strawberries. Today is a great day!!
What a cheery post! Much appreciated.😀 I never bother with a bowl—just squirt it in the mouth from the aerosol can. I am sure no one else has ever done such a thing.
Perfect!
Careful it comes out the nose!
This is how the Hard Left are using front organizations to game the ballots… BallotReady is one of their schemes, collecting contact info and rights (selling or misusing info) in the guise of ‘non-partisan’ voter registration.
DO NOT USE THIS SITE or GIVE THEM REAL INFO.
https://highergroundlabs.com/portfolio/
Look at the troubling array of camoflaged political action groups disguised as non-partisan.
https://www.ballotready.org
Funded, in part, by U. of Chicago
https://ash.harvard.edu/people/shomik-dutta
a haarvaard fellow
Yep-good old Shomik—what a guy.
https://sojo.net/biography/betsy-hoover
Obama ‘for’ America 2012 digitial organizing
https://cyber.harvard.edu/people/amclaughlin
Deputy Chief Tecnology Office, obama Whitehouse
https://youtu.be/9HFxVvrXjCg You must watch this to learn what is really happening
I Posted that on the Trump’s feed LOL.
After a 2 min wait I see the video I already watched. Thanks for summary and run time 1 hour and 22 min before anyone else clicks on it. It’s the Millie release of what they don’t want you to see movie.
Watch out for this:
Protectthevote.com is an RNC site. Protectthevote.net is a left wing site. Be very careful.
Reminiscent of the old days NASA.gov was the actual NASA website, NASA.com was a porn site. Er…or so THEY tell me. 😉 !!!!
Thanks for the heads up on that one. I was thinking about doing some rocket research today.
Good tip~thanks!
So many reeellly nice peeple though https://highergroundlabs.com/people/
Don’t give them any info.
Maybe BARR is up there with him today ??? Maybe some words “of interest” for us???
Maybe he shot a 62 today ??? (Maybe he shot 62 for treason today ??).
Maybe he’ll have the Fouci punching bag up there with him ???
Maybe he’ll dump on the FDA again about HCQ use with zinc ??? (still blocked from use)…
With the Oregon St Troopers now gone from Portland…maybe the Marines going in ??
Maybe the family mutt ate Biden/Harris in the basement and wants out to puke now?
Only the SHADOW KNOWS…..
If Trump appeared with Barr, the press would spin it as collusion.
Sundance has my attention. News Conference at 5:30 PM Enjoy! That sounds interesting and encouraging!
I’d like to take a moment here before things start.
Fauxsee now says masks don’t work, well no sh!t Sherlock !
We don’t need you to tell US ANYTHING.!
These masks only stifle sneezes slightly….. but it DOES SUPPRESS
OUR IMMUNE SYSTEM FROM WORKING PROPERLY.
Masks keep us from breathing properly…. fresh air.
Masks collect all kinds of bacteria, germs, viruses and dirt.
Masks are not healthy… especially when worn in toilet areas
because the “flush bacteria” collects on mask as one inhales.
Faux cee admits that “temperature tests” are bogus tests.
It has been proven that “testing with swabs” are unreliable.
But … what it DOES DO … is PROVIDE RIOTERS AND
CRIMINALS FROM BEING RECOGNIZED BY
CAMERAS… AND “FACIAL RECOGNITION”.
Makes more money for Bezozs (amazon)
Bill Gates ( microsoft)
mark zuckerberg (fakeBook)
and the COMMIE OBUTTHOLE…. to subvert the USA.
and this is only the tip of the iceberg.
Swabbing for saliva is more invasive so of course Fauci likes the idea. Next up is a blood sample, a tissue biopsy – – they will never stop. Sad thing is some brain dead zombie will volunteer to be first for his testing no matter how intrusive it is.
today is 8/15!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I did catch that “enjoy!” Interesting…
Weissman is busy tweeting about Clinesmith plea deal. His latest line that Durham has it wrong that predicate was only FARA. That it also was a counter-intel investigation. Of course completely sidesteps that Clinesmith tampered with evidence by editing a letter.
Could Weissman be indicted for prosecutorial misconduct? Are there any laws around that or prosecutors have blanket immunity to do any shit they want?
Yeah, wise man.
Counter intelligence = idiocy
For FISA on a US person, there is a need for both, probable cause for counterintelligence, and probable cause of a US crime.
The possibility of prosecutorial misconduct kicks in when a person is charged, not before. That give prosecutors all sorts or room to abuse (leak, innuendo, etc.) with complete impunity.
Even if a charge is brought, the hurdle to win a prosecutorial claim is really high. Not a crime under the label “prosecutorial misconduct,” but there is a deprivation of rights under color of law crime. 18 USC 242
I’m soooo glad to see him finally using these charts. Supports the business-like strength he brings to the office. Visuals are much easier for people to digest the facts. Awesome! 😊🇺🇸👍🏻
I noted the prediction about consumer spending. I wasn’t deliberately holding back on spending in the first half of this year, it just happened because I felt so lackluster about everything due to COVID insanity. I’m feeling better now though and already loosening my purse strings, so to speak. 🙂
me too. I actually feel like buying a new car.
Great that PDJT focused so much on the economy.
A reliable source in the business told me just this morning to expect a 20% increase in prices of R.Vs in 2021 as a result of folks staying local cause of the China Virus.
Most expected an increase, but the numbers projected are quite staggering
Manufacturers and raw material suppliers are unable to meet current demand.
As many know campsites both private and public are at capacity.
A relative that runs a prominent automobile dealership had the most successful July in many year their history.
Imagine what would occur sans Dem/Rino roadblocks!
I feel the same way and I’ve redoubled my efforts to buy n o t h i n g made in China. It takes some doing, depending on the item, but it’s possible. 👍
Also more expensive….for now.
Small sacrifice.
Bring our jobs home, and make sure illegals stay where they are.
AMERICA FIRST
MAGA2020
KAG2020
Rally in Oshkosh by Gosh in Wisconsin this week at the airport
Party Party!!!
Oshkosh, WI Trump Rally is Monday. I’ll be there!
Lucky, lucky you! 👍🇺🇸
Mankato, Mn. too.
Short drive on country roads.
I’m going if the only thing I see is AF1 flying in and out.
Question fellow smart people (obviously DEMS arent):
Why does mail in ballots only affect Democrat voters? seems suspicious right lol
Wait! That’s voter suppression!
/s
Seriously, all you need is an ID and your feet in the polling booth.
It’s that simple. There is no conspiracy.
voter suppression of both parties.
unless someone is cheating.
A purple tie? Has anyone seen him wear a purple tie in the past?
Yes
That’s twice in a week he has worn a purple tie.
Please stop the Purple Tie is Evil trope.
I didn’t say anything about evil! Or anything except he was wearing a purple tie and I don’t remember him wearing one.
Then why did you ask?
If this guy wears a purple tie, maybe it’s time for folks to re-think purple and pink ties? https://a57.foxnews.com/media2.foxnews.com/BrightCove/694940094001/2016/06/02/931/524/694940094001_4925181024001_99f556ea-5f18-4271-b8d9-6ce330d50e8a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
What is being done for us to vote in person?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell them to shut up and deal with it…asshole press
Sen. Johnson has a nice thread on the Bidens and Burisma/Ukraine…. maybe he really will turn up the heat??
He should ask Mittens about Biden and Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He should ask Mittens about Mittens and the Ukraine.
under oath.
POTUS never submits.
he will use the birther issue (everyone is terrified of, to stand tall) and have the topic transferred to anchor babies.
maestro
“Don’t tell me what I know” lol
“I consider firing everyone! “. PDJT
“Don’t tell me what I know.”
LOVE IT!
I agree with PT, I’m even more on board than 2016
DITTOS!
Stay with a proven performer
Me too! I voted against Hillary in 2016. In 2020 and voting FOR Trump!
I want a boat!!! 😉 I LOVE his positivity!!!
Trump Flotiila ……….safer and less likely to capsize than Guam !
If you can’t love this guy now, you’ll never love him. EPIC!
“Joe has no control over anybody. Joe has no control over himself. Thank you very much….”
That was great! He has some funny put downs against the clowns of the press that made me, lol. Sounded very confident and relaxed and in control. Same as always!
“Joe has control over nothing. Not even himself.” Paraphrasing, but you get the idea. HA!
President Trump is clearly stating the difference between the parties.
Anyone else hear the cheering at the end?
Yep!
Bottom line: President Trump can point to what he’s accomplished; Vice-President Biden not only has few to none, but he also promises things that will hurt our country.
Vice-President/Senator Biden and Senator/AG Harris have negative accomplishments wrt/ American interests.
Yes out of 8 years both Biden and his big pal Obuma have nothing to point too ….. no charts
Yep. There must have been some folks there besides the usual press corp.
Likely club members “quietly protesting” 😂
At first I thought the vote by mail thing was to allow Dems an easier time to steal votes. But now I wonder if it was yet another plan to try show that Trump is incompetent. The USPS has been failing for many years but now suddenly the Dems want to overload it and now Trump is the problem? What a joke. It’s one of the few times I’m not upset that the Dems have the House because it’s easy for Trump to legitimately put the blame on them.
Trump know this was coming that is why he placed a new leader at the PO and he is cleaning out the deadwood and tech, the dems are in a panic and now are going to try to use Trump PO changes for their next impeachment.
I’ll bet you’re right. They’re setting him up to falsely accuse him of stealing the election. lol The thieves will accuse the honest person of theft. These Dems, they’re too much.
We need to get the House majority back. That will shut down any more shampeachments.
No. Its definitely about stealing the election.
How Pres Trump runs the Post Office. As if it is his. lol My friend who is a Rep turned independent who cannot stand POTUS (we no longer discuss politics) anyway she said to me today, i don’t understand if we can wear masks to go out and shop why can’t we put on a mask and vote. I think people are starting to wake up. She even commented about the living with the virus instead of the way we are “living now” I didn’t say too much but she gets it. I thank God every day that I live in FL and we got DeSantis and dodged a bullet with Gillum. If we had him we would be locked down and the state would be destroyed right now just like NY,
visage13,
Everyone is wired differently, (which is Great, otherwise this would be so boring). What makes an AHA moment for one will be different for everyone else.
Thoughts are like birds flying overhead. We have to find the right bird /birds to build a nest on the head of the subject. 🤔🤔
Wow, applause at the end.
That’s a couple times now, recently, that PDJT has spoken and been followed by a round of applause.
Not something I’m used to hearing from the press. Maybe it’s administration members doing it
I don’t care. It’s a GREAT sound.
It’s not the press. It’s PTrump friends and members of the golf club there.
Commie Press would never cheer him.
This is being held at PDJT’s Bedminister club/home, the applause is again coming from his friends/club members in attendance I have a hunch.
Please somebody post “Slings and Arrow” speech in full, can’t find the link
Do you mean the original from “Hamlet”?
This is the clip, McD, I think you are asking for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been posted by other treepers (thank you). I can usually find it by the title “the speech that will get Trump elected”. I haven’t heard of it as the “slings and arrows” speech before. I’ve always called it the “Our Movement” speech. I don’t even know if it has an official name besides being a rally speech. It’s easily one of his most important—top 5 for me.
Florida is Trump Country. Largest boat parade. At least 1,000
Biden had one too. 3…a canoe, a kayak and a dinghy. 😂😂😂😂
Anyway, enjoy.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/largest-boat-parade-ever-trump-boat-parade-clearwater-florida-1000-attendees-video/
Here’s Biden’s boat parade
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EdYbsCwX0AEPdxT?format=jpg&name=small
Best thing about a boat rally, no protesters. This is a slice of the “not silent majority”. Just one of many comments from people on the shores;
I live in the area and most boats, boat docks and homes on the water have Trump flags, American flags and various military unit flags.
I have yet to see a Biden flag.
May I offer a suggestion if the opportunity arises? Ask her, “I understand your dislike of the president as a person, but why do you dislike him as a president? He’s accomplished so much to make our country stronger.”
I wish you luck.
Yes, when used cars sell out…New Cars become more affordable…
Retails sales highest ever!!
And lets be honest, The Dems are not trying to steal the Presidency, they know they cannot beat Pres Trump. It is the down ballots they are trying to steal to keep the House and take the Senate so they can impeach Pres Trump and VP Pence so they can install Pelosi. I think Pres Trump needs to talk about the down ballot races when he talks about mail in voter fraud, because that is the real reason.
visage13,
All the the federal, some state, and local candidates would be on the ballot. No one would know who won or lost.
This may be the ploy to push the country into chaos.
Just Saying 🤔🤔
I disagree 1000%. I dont know why anyone would think they cant steal the Presidency. A few hundred thousand ballots here and there and Voila! They most certainly are trying to steal the Presidency.
Mail in vote is garbage in (ballots to dead people, ballots with Democrat candidates only, no signature or ID verification, up to 7 days after election to accept the ballots, lost ballots etc etc), garbage out. Does not matter how much money we throw at it, mail in ballots are garbage worthy of 3rd world countries.
Other solutions to silence this nonsense and highlight the Presidents leadership are only limited by the lefts (pardon, the uniparties) desire to steal the election and create chaos to set up the narrative that the President will have to be forcibly removed.
“Make the Post Office Great Again”
They don’t even need to achieve greatnesa.
Just breaking even would be amazing.
How much of the money they “need” is actually funding pensions?
Post Master General has been there for 2 months and now its 45 fault???
Wow just wow
Pence’s handler needs to tell him to lighten up. The trout mouth look is depressing… he looks like he’s concluded he’s losing reelection. Some joy would go a long way, despite the fact his boss did not get impeached. I really wonder if he thinks he’s better than DT. I get that impression watching him as he stands behind the Pres.
ModSpell: Why not write directly to President Trump and give him your suggestions?
WhiteHouse.gov/contact
or
WH.gov/contact
Interesting that President Trump is ‘looking at’ a pardon for Edward Snowden. Snowden demonstrated the Obama administration had further expanded the federal government’s reach – and we all know where that ended.The whistleblower before Admiral Rogers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is why the WH brought it to the courts.
The Snowden question & response was interesting. Guess I’ll buy a few shares of KMB (Kimberly-Clark). They make Depend Undergarments. Demand for this product by members of “the swamp” should drive-up the share price in the short term and afford us an opportunity to increase the value of our 401k’s.
Yes! Good approach, in my opinion.
The other approach is just to say, “I can’t get behind what the dems are selling. I talk about all they oppose. I am big on defending the amendment rights…I talk a lot about all of Gen Flynn’s right are being violated. I say that I want to keep local police in place. I want protected from China’s communist gov’t.
Dems against school choice. Desecrating free speech.
I’d rather let Trump have 4 years to build the economy back up.
I talk about how we have put my Mom in a bubble and causee her not to live! As your friend asks, “is this living ?”. I often Say, ” I can’t what til the gov’t gives our rights back. “
Actually, something like that should probably go to Kayleigh. Press Secretary would be more in charge of the “look”.
And don’t necessarily take it as sarcasm…you can always suggest things. We are supposed to be on the same team after all. Whether or not they actually listen is a different story, but none of us, PDJT included, is infallible. The difference between us and the left is supposed to be that we engage our brains, and listen to new data. So what can it hurt?
“I consider firing anybody.” Absolute PDJT! PDJT is a master at bringing specific talent to a specific problem.
