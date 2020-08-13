President Trump Announces Normalization of Relations Between Israel and the United Arab Emirates….

Earlier today President Trump announced a significant development toward long-lasting peace in the middle-east. [Video and Transcript}
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. This is very important. This is a big event. And I want to just congratulate all of the people standing behind me because they have done an incredible job. This is something that hasn’t been done in more than 25 years.
Just a few moments ago, I hosted a very special call with two friends — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates — where they agreed to finalize a historical peace agreement. Everybody said this would be impossible. And, as you know, Mohammed is one of the great leaders of the Middle East.
After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas, including tourism, education, healthcare, trade, and security.
This is a truly historic moment. Not since the Israel-Jordan peace treaty was signed more than 25 years ago has so much progress been made towards peace in the Middle East.
By uniting two of America’s closest and most capable partners in the region — something which said could not be done — this deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East.
Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates’ lead. And I want to just thank them for being — it’s not surprising, knowing Mohammed so well. It’s not surprising. They are in that lead position. And normalize relations with Israel. We are already discussing this with other nations — with very powerful, very good nations and people that want to see peace in the Middle East. So you will probably see others of these, but this is the first one in more than 25 years.
This deal will allow much greater access to Muslims from throughout the world to visit the many historic sites in Israel — which the Muslims want to see very badly and have wanted to see for many, many decades — and to peacefully pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a very special place for them.
My first trip as President was to Saudi Arabia in May of 2017. In my speech to the assembled leaders of 54 Muslim countries — every single one was by their leader, their number-one leader. It was an amazing — really, an incredible event. A very important event. I made clear that the problems of the Middle East can only be solved when people of all faiths come together to fight Islamic extremism and pursue economic opportunity for people of all faiths.
And when you look at what’s happening, you’re seeing a lot of progress is being made that nobody thought could possibly be made. And things are happening that I can’t talk about, but they’re extremely positive.
I want to thank the leaders of Israel and the UAE for their courage and for their leadership to forge this tremendous agreement. It will be known as the “Abraham Accord.” And I’d like to ask our ambassador, David Friedman, to please explain why we’re doing and calling it the “Abraham Accord.”
David.
AMBASSADOR FRIEDMAN: Thank you, Mr. President, and congratulations to you on brokering this historic peace agreement.
Abraham, as many of you know, was the father of all three great faiths. He is referred to as “Abraham” in the Christian faith, “Ibrahim” in the Muslim faith, and “Avraham” in the Jewish faith.
And no person better symbolizes the potential for unity among all these three great faiths than Abraham, and that’s why this accord has been given that name.
THE PRESIDENT: It’s a great — great thing. I wanted it to be called the “Donald J. Trump Accord.” (Laughter.) But I didn’t think the press would understand that. I didn’t do that.
Avi, say a few words, please.
MR. BERKOWITZ: Thank you, Mr. President. It’s really been the honor of my life to work in your administration. I think this re- — reaffirms your commitment to Israel, to stability in the region.
It’s just a historic accomplishment, and it’s — it’s peace. Peace is a beautiful thing, and it’s something that everybody in the country should celebrate, I hope. And I’m just so honored to — to be here and to serve in your administration.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, you’ve done a great job. And Jared has done a fantastic job. People don’t really understand the things that he’s able to do. He’s done a fantastic job on this. And you and your team — nobody else could have done it. I don’t think anybody else could have done it.
Jared, say a few words, please.
MR. KUSHNER: Thank you, Mr. President. And I would like to say that — I want to thank the President for his leadership on this historic peace effort.
The President, like with all things, urged us to take an untraditional approach. You can’t solve problems that have gone unsolved by doing it the same way that people before you have tried and failed.
The President takes untraditional approaches. He does things in different ways, but he uses common sense and he tries to unite people by focusing on common interests, as opposed to allowing them to focus on their common grievances.
And what happened was, here — is we were able to achieve results that others were not able to achieve, and this will advance the region, and this will advance the whole world.
I would like to say to the people of the region — Muslims, Jews, Christians — that this does give hope that the problems of the past do not condemn you to a future with conflict. There is a lot of hope and a lot of potential, and this will benefit you and this will also benefit people here in America. Because in America, we used to have a big dependency on the Middle East for gas and for oil. Thanks to your leadership, America is now energy independent. We no longer have that.
But a lot of American soldiers have fought for securing our allies in that region. And making more peace there lessens our need, as a country, to have as many soldiers in that region and lessens our need to have as many conflicts in that region.
And obviously, radical extremism, which we see as a cancer that has infected so many areas in the world — a lot of the extremists have used these conflicts to — to recruit people and to say that the mosque is under attack and that Muslims don’t have access to the mosque.
And now this will enable people to take flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi directly to Tel Aviv. Muslims will be welcome in Israel, and this will create better interfaith exchange.
So this is a tremendous step forward for peace in the world, for — for America, for — for Israel, for Abu Dhabi. And all would not have been possible without your leadership. So I just want to thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Thank you, Jared. What a great job. And what Jared said is so, though — we don’t have to be there anymore. We don’t need oil. We don’t need anything there except friendship. We have some great friends. These are two countries that have been great friends, and we’ve been great friends to them. But we no longer have to be there.
It started off when we had to be there, but as of a few years ago, we don’t have to be there. We don’t have to be patrolling the straits. We’re doing things that other countries wouldn’t do. But we put ourself, over the last few years, in a position where we no longer have to be in areas that, at one point, were vital. And that’s a big statement. But we are there for our friends, and we always will be there for our friends.
Robert, would you say a few words please?
MR. O’BRIEN: Mr. President, thank you. The point I want to make, Mr. President: You inherited a Middle East that was a mess when you came to office, and this is one more historic step in bringing peace to the Middle East.
First of all, there was a caliphate that was raging — an ISIS caliphate. And that physical caliphate was destroyed, and you brought justice to al-Baghdadi. You reassured our friends in Israel, who had suffered at the end of the last administration, with a U.N. resolution. You moved the capital to Jerusalem. You recognized the Golan Heights.
In the broader region, you had a very difficult situation in Afghanistan, where we were — soldiers were — American soldiers were coming home injured; wounded; sadly, in some cases, dead. You brought a — you’ve got a peace agreement now with the Taliban, and we’re going to have less than half the number of troops in Afghanistan that were there when you started your term of office.
And now you’ve brought about this historic peace deal between the UAE and Israel. This is the first time in 25 years that Israel and an Arab country have normalized diplomatic relations and entered into a peace deal. And they’re the two most capable countries in the Middle East — two very capable, very skilled, very innovative allies of the United States. So, it’s great for Israel, it’s great for the UAE, but it’s also great for the American — the American people.
So, you came in — you came into office with a region that was — that was really aflame, and you brought peace to that region, and there’s more to come. And so it’s an honor to be part of your team, Mr. President, and to serve under your leadership.
THE PRESIDENT: We do have a lot more to come in the Middle East. A lot of very positive things are happening, and you’ll be seeing that taking place. But where we can get a leader like UAE to head the band and get along with Israel, that’s a big — that’s a very big step.
Would you please say a few words? You have done such a fantastic job.
MR. HOOK: Thank you, Mr. President. The Trump administration made history today. It’s been an honor to be a part of this team that Jared has led.
Peace between the Arabs and the Israelis is Iran’s worst nightmare. And no one has done more to intensify the conflict between Arabs and Israelis than Iran.
And what we see today is a new Middle East. The trend lines are very different today. And we see the future is very much in the Gulf and with Israel, and the past is with the Iranian regime. It clings to power on the basis of brute force that has lost the — it is facing a crisis of legitimacy and credibility with its own people. And the President’s maximum pressure campaign has achieved historic results.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Great job you’ve done.
Would you like to say something?
MAJOR GENERAL CORREA: Yes, sir. As a — as a soldier who has been in every war since Desert Storm, it is an honor and a privilege for your leadership, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and Prime Minister Netanyahu to get to peace.
So, your vision and those leaders’ vision on what we can do in the future is just incredible. So, I would thank you, as a soldier.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. I appreciate it.
Would anybody like to say a few words? Anybody here? Because you were saying plenty of words during that negotiation. (Laughter.) So they got very quiet in front of the media.
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: That happens — that happens on occasion.
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: Yes, Steve.
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: It’s a historic moment. Thank you for being — letting us all be part of this. It is really extraordinary. Nothing is more important than peace. This is an unbelievable moment.
And I would just echo what Brian Hook said: Your maximum-pressure campaign — under your leadership, we’ve had the strongest sanctions on Iran. And your commitment to make sure that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon is part of the most important legacy for peace in the Middle East.
THE PRESIDENT: So, which is easier: dealing with the Democrats or dealing with the Middle East? (Laughter.)
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Well, a lot of people never thought you’d get a — this type of deal.
THE PRESIDENT: I tell you, I think —
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: So I’ll be hopeful that we can deal with the Democrats.
THE PRESIDENT: I think the Middle East is more reasonable, actually. (Laughter.)
I’d like you two guys to say a couple of words. You’ve been so instrumental. Please.
MR. GREENWAY: Sir, it’s a privilege to serve in your administration. This is a remarkable achievement that’ll stand the test of time, and we look forward to the prosperity and the peace this brings the Middle East and the ways we’ll be able to leverage that for the United States’ national interest.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.
MR. GREENWAY: So, it’s a privilege, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
MR. VANDROFF: And I would just echo what Rob said. It’s — thank you for the opportunity to be part — and especially, I want to thank Avi and the opportunity to serve in his negotiating team to do something so historic. That — thank you for this opportunity, Mr. President. This really changes the world.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you all very much. This is very exciting. Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Do you have any questions? Do you have any questions on this accord?
Q Mr. President —
THE PRESIDENT: Steve, go ahead, please.
Q Could you just describe the tenor of the conversation you had with the two other leaders? Was there any hesitation on their part —
THE PRESIDENT: No.
Q — in reaching this deal?
THE PRESIDENT: No. It was like and love. It was a tremendous relationship that’s been built up over the last, I would say, year. Before that, it was very tense, as everything in the Middle East is. It’s very tense. It’s a very tense place. But it’s becoming less tense, and I have great relationships with all of the leaders. And some of — some are enemies against each other, and I get along with both.
That’s, I guess, the big thing; people don’t understand that about me. I actually — I’ve gotten along. Remember, when I was elected, they said the war will start with somebody within days, and I’ve kept us out of war.
You look at North Korea. Everybody said, including President Obama, that’s the biggest problem. Everybody said you’d be at war. Well, we’re not at war. It would have been a war if I wasn’t elected, if it was somebody else.
No, we’re — we’re doing very well in the Middle East. And I’ll tell you what: It’s been an incredible thing.
But, no, it was tense, but the relationship has become a very good one with — between UAE and Israel — and also with other countries, many other countries.
And I think you’ll be seeing some very exciting things, including ultimately with the Palestinians. I think that’s going to be happening at some point because it makes a lot of sense for them to let it happen.
Q Do you support annexation of Palestinian land by Israelis at this point?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re talking to Israel about that right now, actually.
Q What about the snapback option on Iran? Do you support that?
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, you really know you’re stuff, don’t you? (Laughter.) Well, we’re not going to talk to you about that. We’re going to work something out, and then we’ll talk after it’s completed. But it’ll be a very satisfactory —
Q Why now did they come to an agreement?
THE PRESIDENT: We’ve been working on this for a long time. It’s been a labor of love for a lot of the people in this room. And a lot of them love Israel, and a lot of them love the Middle East, and they love the countries that we’re talking about —
MAJOR GENERAL CORREA: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: — like UAE, as an example — standing right here. And it’s been a labor of love. They know it has to happen.
And I don’t want to be speaking too much about it, but if you look, what’s happened since I broke up that ridiculous Iran nuclear deal — money isn’t going to some horrible, horrible groups. And you haven’t seen the kind of terrorism that you saw before.
Now, I don’t like saying it, because all of a sudden, they’ll say, “We’ve got to do something.” But you know what? They’re not getting money because Iran isn’t giving money, and I appreciate that. But Iran is going through very difficult times, and I appreciate that.
And I’ll say this, and I can say it very publicly, that if I win the election, I will have a deal made with Iran within 30 days. They make a very fast deal. They’re dying to make a deal, but they’d much rather negotiate with Sleepy Joe Biden than with us.
Q Why haven’t you already done that, sir?
THE PRESIDENT: But we’ll — we’ll be having a deal made very, very quickly. But, you know, rightfully, they’re waiting until after the election because they would — there’s nothing China, Iran, Russia, all of them would like to see more than have Trump be defeated, where they could deal with Joe Biden, because that would be like a dream.
And this was something that was very exciting. We thought this would be the first country. He’s a great leader; Mohammed is a great leader. And we’re very happy that he was the first country, I would say. And you can see many other things happening in the Middle East over a fairly short period of time. But this is the first time in more than 25 years and — and UAE is big stuff.
The UAE is very powerful, very strong —
Q Do you know when the dele- —
THE PRESIDENT: — has one of the strongest militaries. It’s big stuff.
Q Do you know when the delegations are going to meet specifically?
THE PRESIDENT: Very soon. I guess they’ll be setting up the meetings. Do you have any time?
MR. O’BRIEN: I think in the next several weeks, Mr. President. And then we expect that there will be a meeting here at the White House, with the — the leaders as well.
THE PRESIDENT: There will be an official signing at the White House over the next few weeks. Okay?
And other than that, we’ll meet you at 5:30 or so, and we’ll talk, and we’ll actually take one of your questions. Okay? Thank you. Thank you everybody. (Applause.)
Worst Nazi ever!
God bless our VSG President Donald J Trump!
😂😂😂
If this were Obama, the MSM would spend weeks on this and put a second halo on his head.
Obama *definitely* would’ve gotten the Nobel Peace Prize if he’d done this. Oh….wait……
All President Trump needs to do is use America’s military drones armed with high explosive Hellfire missiles to hunt down and blow up American citizens and their American citizen teenage sons without giving the American citizen father any due process whatsoever, and without showing the American citizen teenage son any mercy whatsoever — then the Nobel Peace Prize shall be his.
Someday, hopefully soon, the MSM people themselves will be held accountable for what they have done. I would bet it does not end well for them.
If this were Obama he’d have had his Iranian bros nuke/infect Israel by now making this diplomatic placeholding unnecessary.
Try and Trump that Joe!
I think Biden (his handlers) said that he and Obama provided the roadway for this ….or something like that. LOL Same thing they tried with the economy….that POTUS was just building on what they started. They are without shame.
You mean when they had Netenyahu walk through the garbage entrance of the White House?
BINGO! That sums up the Ozero legacy with Israel in a single sentence.
Yes…I am still fuming over that…pun intended!
UAE, Oman, & Bahrain. I would bet that at least Egypt will be soon to follow if not Saudi Arabia as well. As if President Trump’s current accomplishments weren’t enough to guarantee re-election, he decided to go ahead and toss peace in the middle east on the pile as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Link for the Oman and Bahrain part for anyone curious. https://twitter.com/yosefyisrael25/status/1294001194931822592
Egypt and Jordon already have peace treaties with Israel.
Was thinking more in the line of normal relations, trade, travel, etc, but you are right, Egypt already has a good baseline with Israel.
That should be a piece of broadcast genius. Given their past geographic acumen, isn’t Israel just outside New York City, and if memory recalls, they think UAE is a suburb of Austin.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great POTUS and family, especially Jared. Our Lion never rests and is the most incredible multi-tasker in the WH that we have ever seen. Peter Rabbit
It’s almost like there is peace in Mid-East. Imagine that. I’m sure we’ll be duly informed by the media that Trump had nothing to do with it
UAE is important in the Horn of Africa
See how the Washington Post tried to disrupt this relationship:
“In recent months, congressional critics of Saudi Arabia have grown increasingly vocal over that country’s disastrous war in Yemen and the premeditated murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Yet the essential role played by the UAE in Yemen and in other grievous human rights violations goes largely unnoticed.”
Khashoggi killed on the 1 year anniversary of the Vegas Shooting “Harvest”
Yemen – Horn of Africa …
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/07/09/how-united-arab-emirates-contribute-mess-after-mess-middle-east/
Don’t understand the “Horn of Africa” reference. Do you mean the tip of the Arabian Peninsula? The Horn in Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti.
Uh oh, the Squad won’t like this
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL!
I cannot wait to see how the MSM reacts to this huge accomplishment. Now there’s a possibility that Oman and Bahrain will follow suit. Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Deep State not gonna be happy with peace in the Middle East and the U.S. removing its presence.
Wonder in what form their push back will be?
Now there’s a possibility that Oman and Bahrain will follow suit. Wow!
I cannot wait to see how the MSM tries to spin or hide this!!!
Goya CEO makes a nice comment about POTUS and the left goes nuts.
Will they boycott the Middle East and Muslims? Lol, now what?
Also, a female reporter asked Trump “why now?” The obvious implied accusation: “you’re only doing this because November election. Absolutely disgusting.
He should have smirked at her and said,”Why not?” Lol.
POTUS back to reporter (I wish): “Did you ask Obama “Why NOT now”?
Or, “Sorry we didn’t get it done while I was busy under a 3 year witch hunt SC investigation and impeachment.”
Last to join will be Saudi Arabia — they may have to execute the entire Wahhabi crew of clerics first.
A true peace will arrive when churches, synagogues, bibles, and torahs are allowed in that $$$$hole of a sandbox. And when Saudi tourists can fly to Jerusalem and Jewish tourists can fly to Mecca (and return safely and routinely.)
I have never understood why Christian countries allow mosques to be built in their countries by a country (SA) that does not allow even bibles to enter, not to mention churches and synagogues to be built. I seem to remember a wise leader saying his favorite word is reciprocity. I agree.
Lou Dobbs gave the President the congratulations and homage that he deserves for such a fine achievement, including pointing out that PDJT should get the Nobel Peace Prize (we all know how worthless it is, but he should anyway).
I’m glad I don’t ever watch yellowstream so I don’t need to hear whatever rotten tack they took with it.
At least he would have accomplished something for his… unlike you know who.
The sad part for the left is that this is news all over the world and they can only control fake news here at home…too bad…so sad
I certainly hope no one misses the press briefing that followed the Oval Office presentation when Kaleigh introduced Jared Kushner, Robert O’Brien, and other State Department personnel.
O’Brien, in particular, gave an extraordinary description of the President’s achievement in pursuing this foreign policy objective, and placed it in a geopolitical context that was truly admirable.
Those that do see this will gain, as I did, a much greater insight into this wonderful National Security Advisor.
What I especially liked was the convincing case he made for why the President should be given the Nobel Peace Prize.
Very eloquent!
(don’t miss!)
I was impressed with how smooth and genuine Jared came off when delivering his remarks, and in fielding questions. I think the people who get a little too harsh on him may want to watch his part of today’s announcement carefully.
The Boss, I totally agree with you. Jared was “…smooth and genuine…” He was extremely humble. Jared doesn’t ever seek the limelight, center stage like so many others do. He doesn’t have to proof himself in any way, shape, form.
…and it was done without Amy Carter doing “shuttle diplomacy” between rooms at Camp David.
Jared very impressive and O’brien impressive at news conference. Great news.
Good observation – I’ve noticed the message carriers in paper form (especially Jared) are the most knowledgeable, since the electronic means are compromised.
Now there’s a suggestion that Oman and Bahrain will follow suit. This is massive!
I cannot wait to see how the MSM tries to hide or spin this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s great! People in the replies to that stupid tweet by Rashida Tlaib that I posted below were predicting this could happen. Fantastic!
Peace and prosperity, God Bless President Trump.
It will be hard to ignore or discount or demonize this
Biblical level achievement. But the US Pravda media
will try all three. You can set your watch by it.
People of Good Will everywhere know the Abraham Accords
are wise, just, and Good- And that only
President Trump could have achieved it.
Maga AGAin 2020
PS Obama and his entire (ex) administration,
and the entire Iran Deal Crowd need our prayers
tonight. And investigations and indictments, as appropriate.
I expect that the media will give it a one line mention and then go silent.
Ahhhh Trump acted without Pelosi’s authority… peach fo di fy!
peach him!
And sleepy joe puts out a presser trying to take credit for himself and that last guy- whasshisname…
Nobel for Trump!
This just hit me as really funny. sorry if it offends anyone
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wouldn’t that make some heads explode?
Do you think the prize committee could bring themselves to do it? I have trouble imagining that.
If it happens, the contrast will be stark: Barry didn’t do a single thing to earn his, but not so here.
https://imgflip.com/gif/4bel91
Quite an accomplishment, Mr President!! Obama did NOTHING and they gave him the NPP. Pres. Trump deserves 100x that just for one day’s work!!!
I love our President!
Well the Middle East doesn’t think that Biden is ahead in the polls by 10 points.
These guys wouldn’t be signing any agreements if they did.
Has anyone checked on Ben Rhoades? He probably needs to be kept on suicide watch.
Here’s his tweet on the subject (blaming it on BiBi):
Hey Ben, you ought to be able to make a lot of whine with all those sour grapes!
sounds a little jealous doesnt he. I thought there werent any countries left that respected Trump much less wanted him in power.
Great news! I wonder if the recent “difficulties” in Iran and the massive explosion in Beirut had anything to do with it?
Trump Again Proves He Cares More for Israel Than Most American Jewsl
So huzzah for Trump, who has again shown himself to be, with Harry Truman, one of the two greatest presidential friends Israel has ever had—and, unlike Truman, one who demonstrates no ambivalence.
But this is an election year and we are constrained to evaluate everything in those terms—how does this pact affect the electorate? Will it move the needle?
I regret to say not much. The mainstream media, as indicated by the AP denigration above, will do their best to ignore or under value what has happened.
Equally important, the American Jewish community is already divided left-right (roughly 70-30) and most are locked into their positions. (One wonders what Kamala Harris’ Jewish husband is thinking.)
Despite the high level of education among Jews, ironically, they seem to have little interest in facts—unless they ratify their previous position. Then they are adhered to like a childhood security blanket.
remember the 30% largely pracices Judaism while the 70% are largely apostates.
so which side do you think Kamala’s husband is on? think Baal Peor
Frankly, I’m hoping that Israel had their fingers crossed behind their backs when they signed this. Not because I don’t want an agreement between them and the UAE, but because I don’t like to see them pressured (or duped) into giving leeway to the Palestinians.
I want peace for Israel, but I agree with your concerns. As a Christian, I have been concerned about whether we are crossing a line biblically in what is being proposed, whether it constitutes dividing God’s land, as Joel 3:1-2 addresses, and God’s wrath on those who do that. Here’s a quote from this article that echoes my concerns:
Others say the Bible warns against giving away land God promised to the Jewish people and changing God’s boundaries.
“It’s difficult to even explain it this way, but I’ve followed the pattern for 20 plus years, Chris, and this pattern fits. That the God of Israel is not pleased about dividing Judea and Samaria for a future Palestinian State, especially Judea and Samaria,” said Bill Koenig, author of Eye to Eye: Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel and founder of Koenig World Watch Daily.
Koenig said he’s witnessed more than a 20-year pattern where the US reaps consequences when it forces Israel to give away its God-given land.
“I’ve been documenting what happens when the United States applies pressure on Israel to divide their covenant land. In my book, Eye to Eye, I had documented 127 events through Hurricane Harvey that happened at the time, or right at – within the first 24 to 48 hours of US pressure on Israel to divide their covenant land, starting with the perfect storm, going to 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Harvey and, unfortunately, life in America before January 28. And then on January 28, when the plan was delivered, and what has happened in America and around the world after January 28th. According to Coronavirus, it has been a very significant event. And it fits the Eye-to-Eye pattern that I’ve documented for 20 years,” said Koenig.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/june/will-trumps-israeli-palestinian-peace-plan-divide-gods-land
Just heard …..Barr on Hannity with breaking news ?
Being duped again ?
I doubt it has anything to do with Spy gate / Obama-Biden gate.
Barr said something cryptic about something happening tomorrow, but it isn’t a big deal. Sundance, maybe?
Right, Back to Dr Pimple Popper Thanks Sean !!
“Announcement“ on the Durham Investigation tomorrow.
A pre-emptive strike, perhaps?
“Why Seven Out Of Ten American Jews Love The Democrats And Hate The Republicans”
by Baruch Pletner ( holds a PhD degree from the Technion in Haifa, Israel and an MBA from Northeastern University in Boston. Born in Kiev to Zionist parents, Baruch spent the first ten years of his life in the Soviet Union getting an education in the evils of communism) March 30, 2019
Seventy percent of American Jews hate Israel and hate Republicans for loving it – that’s why.
Israel is the poster child for all that is most hated by progressive globalists. Seventy percent of American Jews are progressive globalists. And yet, against their will, by virtue of the last names, by virtue of their birth, they are lumped together with these neanderthal people, these throwbacks to the dark ages, Israelis.
Today, the Democratic Party is the party of progressive globalists and the Republican Party is split. It’s NeverTrump wing is on its way to join the Democrats and those who remain belong to a nationalist party. America First! To quote the first national American president in a long time, Trump.
It is natural for a nationalist party to align itself with the quintessentially nationalist Israel. It is equally natural for a rabidly progressive, globalist, and anti-nationalist Democratic party to distance itself from Israel.
Seventy percent of American Jews hate what Israel has become. They hate that its doesn’t need them anymore. They hate that it is becoming less and less secular and more and more traditional. They hate it because it is less and less Ashkenazi. They hate it because it loves guns and guns are everywhere in Israel, including the dreaded black ones. They hate it because it is not progressive, or liberal, or inclusive, or diverse. Most of all though, they hate it because it is Israel that owns the global Jewish brand.
Because seventy percent of American Jews hate Israel, the fact that the Republican party today is all in for Israel makes them hate the Republicans more, not less. And because the Democratic Party is now rabidly anti-Israel, it makes them love it more, not less.
here we come to an interesting point. Just like the Germans in 1933 made no distinction between the perfect German speaking and fully assimilated German Jews and the Yiddish-speaking, unassimilated Polish Jews, the Democratic Party today with its strong Jihad membership makes no difference between a “Scott Goldstein” a devoted Democratic voter and a “Gal Tzan’ani”, an Israeli soldier whose grandparents came back to their historic homeland from Yemen in the 1950’s. To the Ilhan Omars and Rashida Tlaibs of this world, just like to the Adolph Eichmanns, they are all Jews and they all deserve to die.
I am hoping, praying that part of the “deal” is certain countries give up intelligence on Obama and his Iranian buddies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance. Please take care of yourself, you carry the hopes of many.
I’d love to be thrilled about this, but I cannot help remembering the Book of Revelation, and how war breaks out unexpectedly just as Israel is thinking that peace is finally here…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s Gods will for those days to begin now, then we can take comfort in the knowledge of how it ends. And if it’s not yet time, then we can be grateful that our President and country is helping Israel and those that seek peace.
I have similar concerns, which I posted above… I’d just hate to see President Trump try to do something good without understanding the biblical ramifications attached to it. This article echoes some of my concerns:
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/june/will-trumps-israeli-palestinian-peace-plan-divide-gods-land
No POTUS in the last 150 years has done more good for Americans and the cause of peace. Yet, it’s the seditious BHO, who created ISIS, who received the Nobel Peace prize. Our Father’s Kingdom clearly is not of this world.
No POTUS in the last 150 years has done more good for Americans and the cause of peace. Yet, it’s the seditious BHO, who created ISIS, who received the Nobel Peace prize. Our Father’s Kingdom clearly is not of this world.
We are seeing a direct approach to a “peace deal” by working to remove sources of cash for the PLO, Hamas and Hezbollah. Heck, this reaches into Afghanistan and parts of Africa as well. Iran and China Inc. will have to essentially over extend themselves financially to replace the cash if this works.
Once again, the focus is on using finance as a weapon before anything stronger is required.
Exactly. Why fight a war and get good men killed when you can accomplish more by hitting ’em in the wallet!
‘(One wonders what Kamala Harris’ Jewish husband is thinking.)’
Orange Man SUPER Bad! Solidarity with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Fatah forever!
He calls her “Kamala, the Mamala “
She is hardly a mamala.
He must be Mr. Magoo Live and personal.
This is amazing! Who would have believed Peace in the Middle East between the United Arab Emirates and Israel! God Bless President Donald J. Trump and his entire administration! Just think of what he could accomplish with Real Republicans behind him for 8 solid years!
Reclaim his time (the last 4 years) and elected for 4 more!!!
No disrespect to the presidents on Mt. Rushmore, but President Trump is going to need his own mountain! 🙂
Fixer Barr JUST ANNOUNCED on Hannity:
“There will be an announcement about the Durham investigation tomorrow.”
Sundance?
Excellent!
LikeLike
On the day that Kamala was expected to appear on the news shoes to be fawned over (Biden is still hidden away, of course), Trump hijacks the news cycle with a Middle East peace agreement that was something different from the usual Israeli-Palestinian “peace process” and quite likely to lead to something better than Clinton, Bush or Obama ever tried.
