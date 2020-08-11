Full Audio – Oral Arguments in U.S. DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Petition For Writ of Mandamus…

Today the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit held a full panel hearing to decide the outcome of the unopposed DOJ and defense motion to drop the case against Michael Flynn.
Panel Judges include Judge Srinivasan, Judge Henderson, Judge Rogers, Judge Tatel, Judge Garland, Judge Griffith, Judge Millett, Judge Pillard, Judge Wilkins and Judge Rao.
The arguments spanned approximately four hours. Margot Cleveland has a solid breakdown of the arguments – SEE HERE – Full audio below:
Someone needs drive a stake in the heart of this evil and end it.
I’d settle for Flynn leading an army into DC to raze it in the next few years
Could Trump do EO to make this razing of DC happen this week, do you think? Also, where would one enlist? Asking for a friend.
Yes, Margot simple, light touch overview with a good final summary of likely outcome.
From Margot’s notes it sounds as though the acting solicitor general Wall did a good job.
I thought he was brilliant.
indeed he was very solid and professional and respectful.
Sidney also represented REALITY in her closing remarks.
The reason that I personally admire Sidney Powell, is that she has never lost the human touch..what this case means….how it has caused harm to a real human being.
In doing so, authentically, it is a very compelling way to advocate for an end to this hellish and unreasonable abuse of the courts at Flynn’s expense.
She gets it. I love that about this patriot woman from Texas.
Cynically, I very much doubt a single one of these DC court Judges were moved.
and THAT folks is why I will never support anyone in power who does not believe and act in accordance with a righteous Godly purpose, judges, and especially judges!
Prayer and Sidney by your side CAN move mountains — I still believe, and always will.
Agree with your assessment. I thought Sidney Powell and Acting SG Wall were a very good balance. Bookends.
This is so outrageous. I don’t know how she keeps her composure.
One really brilliant tough lady.
She’s another one that doesn’t get rattled.
I think at the end of the interview she was just On the brink of losing it. Her tone…How much can a body take. ‘Just love her to death.
I listened to the entire hearing. I am a total layman, but my guess is that Sullivan will be allowed his hearing, but no amicus or any new info (other and by DOJ) will be allowed.
The law seems clear that Sullivan is out of order, but the majority of those judges are Dems, so what does the law matter?
I was wondering if they could assign another judge, and let them all have a closed door meeting..Sidey said she would be ok with that.. IIRC…
BTW I think Sidney was awesome…
She could argue the stripes off a zebra…
But her being female makes it all the harder for Sullivan to give in. There still are a few “male chauvinist pigs” running around among the judiciary.
Mel, you bring up an interesting fact. I am a white woman who all my life had to deal with bias against women in the workplace (I chose a male dominated field). The older I got, the worse it got. Even now, women with the equivalent education to a man will, in the same position, earn less. We women always said between ourselves that we had to work twice as hard to be considered half as good as a man. So we did because we could &, frankly, it wasn’t that hard (if you get my drift). Somehow I never once let any of that stop me. In fact, I got stronger & tougher & more successful by MY OWN definition. I remember with great fondness the times I stood up to that bias. Those were some of the best moments in my professional career. Often when I stood up, I lost in the conventional sense of that word but my “win” was that I stood up. That took courage . . . more courage than I knew I had. Thank you, Mel, for recognizing what Sidney Powell faces. She keeps standing up & that is why she is so strong. God bless her. We are fortunate to have her on General Flynn’s team. ❤🇺🇸
Overall, the fault is the DOJ for no indictments yet.
Our justice system, particularly in DC is a clusterfark
Any indication of when they might make a decision?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dc-circuit-court-grills-lawyers-michael-flynn-case-dismissal
FTA “Ten out of the 11 active judges on the court’s roster were present for the arguments. Judge Gregory Katsas, who was appointed by Trump and once served in the White House counsel’s office, recused himself.”
I can’t think of an obama appointed Federal or Supreme Court Judge who recused themselves ever for any reason. Why is it only Republican appointed Judges that recuse themselves? So what that Judge Katsas “served in the White House counsel’s office” unless he worked on the Flynn case?
The original judge of the Flynn case recused himself after it came out he was Strzok’s buddy.
no, he “was recused” by the chief judge, IIRC.
You mean Contreras? He didn’t recuse himself, according to our own Sundance; he “was recused.”…
I think that’s a theory. We just know that one way or another he was recused.
and IIRC Contreras also was a FISA judge.
True. But I think that recusal was forced upon Judge Contreras. I don’t believe it was voluntary.
My question is was that before or after the SC was in place, running DOJ?
Because IIRC the recusal happened after released lovers’ text messages.
It was most likely by design.
because most of them wear pinkpussy hats.
Cowardice.
@sessions was no better.
We allow it.
One of the reasons for the American Revolution was the rampant injustice that the colonists incurred from the hack British courts.
Something about illegal search and seizure….no restitution for the Colonists once the “Red Coats” broke into any “man’s castle” with no legal writ. After dealing with taxation without representation, the loss of Liberty by illegal search and seizure by the Brits was the straw that broke the camels back, leading to “Give me Liberty or Give me Death!” as the winds of revolution charged the air.
Flynn is the best example of an illegal search when the FBI interviewed him in the White House without probable cause or predicate to conduct an investigation. All a political sham fit for a “Red Coat.” Did Comey, Brennan, Clapper, etc., have any sense of American Political History and “illegal search and seizure?”
I’m surprised that DOJ did not raise the 4th Amendment Civil Rights violations against Flynn by an improper and illegal investigation. A delay in justice for Flynn is now a great injustice to an innocent man.
I committed some sins last week and as an atonement for them I subjected myself to all 4 hours of these oral arguments. It’s so ridiculous that this case has even reached this point. Sullivan has a lot to atone for. As for me, my soul is now pristine again.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I listened along as well I’m not a lawyer or a judge but these people were wholly and completely awful. I felt like we really did fall down a rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland and several of these judges were playing the part of The Red Queen.
Nails on a chalkboard…I am surprised I made it through it as well. Atonement is the truth!
What a beatdown to listen to, eh? It was an excruciating four hours I’d like back.
It all ends November 3rd. This is the most important election in history. Vote as if your life depends on it. Because it does.
I wish I could figure out what to tell my wife so she doesn’t vote Biden.
Nothing seems to be working.
I honestly don’t know if I could live with someone who supports any Democrat. They’re supporting the destruction of our country. My hat’s off to you.
Absolutely…I have three very close family members who refuse to vote for President Trump. Since things have become so crazy, I have told them that you either are voting for or against America. Period. Family, friends, I don’t care. I want nothing to do with anyone who does not support our President.
Well, if they won’t vote for Trump, at least get them to not vote at all.
That’s how I feel…I cannot even be around these people let alone live with one.
Soldier….I’m with you. I couldn’t do it. Maybe your fall back position would be to tell her she will die like a dog if she voted for slojo and blow.
I feel your pain.
Divorce?
Tell her “Trump never said: ‘Grab them by the p***sy’ KAMALA HARRIS SAID THAT! “
I couldn’t live with someone who was an enemy of America. Tell your wife that kamala was picked by Biden’s handlers to be our next president when biden quits after a month.
LikeLike
You can also tell her that everything (absolutely everything) has been planned and mapped out. Not only was Kamala chosen “to be our next president when biden quits in a month”, but that these people think so little of this country that they feel that they need to *game the system”, by putting Biden up there as the Trojan Horse,
—because they don’t think that Americans would vote for a woman, or an African American woman, regardless of their qualifications.
In short, they don’t have a very high opinion of the American electorate.
rickinhouston https://twitter.com/joshashland1/status/1293348751503958018?s=20
Josh, that’s a wonderful collection of gaffes. Can you send it to the president?
rickinhouston http://www.magapill.com/ See if this will do it! iI’s been reworked.
“Get out!” Would be a good starter.
Just kidding, I’m apparently not a good communicator (according to the ESL person in my home), so ignore me on this one.
“Yep it’s me… all me” – end of rant
I feel your pain. I have a similar issue. Maybe telling her things won’t work.
In my situation the problem appears to be her hectic work schedule and her getting her news only from NPR and whatever pops up on MSN webpage or facebook. It is all consistent, far left brainwashing. Their primary tools are lies by omission and minimizing the reality of the horrible things the left is doing. If you get your news from the MSM, you don’t see the horrors of the left.
Maybe try to get her to watch some compilations of the riots in Seattle, Portland, NY & Chicago. Make sure that BLM and antifa are prominant. Show her the interview of the two founders of BLM and show her the part where they say that they are “trained marxists”.
BLM FOUNDER VIDEO. WE ARE TRAINED MARXISTS:
A Short History of Black Lives Matter
Point out that these groups have the full support of the democrat party.
Find the video where these groups attack a female homeowner and trash her home in the suburbs and threaten her life in Portland (sorry no link handy).
Find a meme that compares the democrat to the republican platforms (sorry can’t find a link). No normal person would support most of the democrat party positions. They have moved so far left, Karl Marx would blush.
I don’t know. That’s the kind of thing I’ve been trying, but it is near impossible to get my wife to look at anything that shows what is really happening in America today.
My wife is slowly coming around. And no, I take my vows seriously. I would never consider leaving her over this.
I was not too long ago also blind to the marxist takeover of our country and the massive corruption in many of our government institutions and MSM.
It was not too long ago that I was also blind to the marxist takeover of our country and the massive corruption in many of our government institutions and MSM.
I need to slow down and proofread. Or else do my edits in word or something. I’m becoming convinced that WP has an “anti-spellcheck/meaning obfuscation” utility built into it.
Show her the Biden tape with him grouping the little girls. Then put that together with the hairy legs in the pool with kids sitting on his lap. He’s disgusting!
Given how horribly disrespectful he is of women and children I fail to see how any woman can support him. blech.
Just say’n… 😉
Tell her that she is not allowed to use toilet paper,
or any form of tissue, for a month, starting now.
Also, tell her that she will only receive two half
rations of rice and beans, sans corn bread, daily.
Tell her that she will experience unpleasantness
one can only experience in a Biden presidency.
First of all, Harris is a Jamaican Citizen, and secondly, think of anyone you know personally who is suffering from dimentia and ask your wife if she thinks it would be a good idea for that person to be in a position of power.
At some point, reality needs to sink in.
It won’t end. These damned judges will still be on the bench. We need to be in it for the long haul. Four more years.
We have heard that for a long time but in our current political climate I do believe it.
Sullivan and the bent liberal, biased judges on the court are taking the path of delay. It is moot though.
If Trump does not win November 3, the Flynn case, at least to the future of our country, is the least of his worry and ours. If Trump wins, the delay is meaningless other than 2 1/2 more months of waiting out of 4 years.
If Demoncrats steal the election through fake ballots, there will be civil war. Patriots would then win the hard way. If stealing the election fails and therefore they don’t win, the Demons will be finished. Rats are in a corner.
The destruction in Liberal controlled big cash cities is turning the richest of the big city Dems off. They are losing their limousine high society life style. This is serious trouble for vacant Joe’s team, and Kamala is too stoopid to help.
It really is in God’s hands, and we are seeing is hands in action.
Listened to all of it. This, which Sundance posted earlier today, is a good analysis and coincidentally matches my thoughts:
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1zqJVeWmDnlGB
Thank you Sidney for your steadfast devotion to the rule of law being applied equally to all! Otherwise we’re just another banana republic!
They just can’t bear the thought of Flynn walking before the election. It’s really a shame, that politics is allowed to control judicial proceedings so flagrantly.
Yes, very sad to see our justice system taken over by politics. We must spread this far and wide. The disparity in treatment under the law is so obvious.
I like remand, dismiss within 5 days, and reassign Sullivan for a new Judge.
10 days for these clowns to write their opinions, 5 days to dismiss.
Flynn free for labor day weekend.
Liberals heads explode. Conservatives party. Nope, not political at all.
Nice crystal ball. It must be related to the mirror on the wall.
Lenny Bruce had an analogy about delaying legal relief in one of his court cases which was heard by then Judge Thurgood Marshall. He likened it to a black man in Alabama trying to find the black bathroom. It’s a funny line, but I dare not use it. Marshall said something equally funny in return and slammed down his gavel. “Motion Denied!”
Look up the quote and you’ll see General Flynn is in very much the same situation. To wait any longer for his freedom could be to deny that freedom forever.
Not easy to find
I saw somewhere that if Sullivan and the Judicial branch can question the motives of the Executive branch dropping the charges, then every Judges ruling can be challenged by the Executive branch for motive. Were they bribed or extorted when they made their rulings?
More chaos. End this charade now.
Very few judges seemed to be concerned about the abuse of the defendant, or the rights of the defendant. They were more concerned with “procedures” and fake hypothetical examples that had NOTHING to do with this case.
I was appalled at their lack of empathy for the defendant. In the future, to get a fair hearing, they should redact the name of the defendant. If they didn’t know it was Flynn, there would be NO QUESTION as to the ruling: Full dismissal and exoneration.
I hope and pray that when General Flynn wins, he sues all of them for malicious prosecution, and wins billions. Plus they all have to declare bankruptcy, and lose their law license.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d also go for jail time for trying to ruin someone via malicious prosecution-persecution. Heck, I’d actually really go for some good old fashioned capital punishment. It’s gruesome, but drawing and quartering might do the trick.
Those punishments do not nearly fit the crime.
Taking out the main “brains” in Lawfare should be the first move. We know they’re dirty.
Whether it’s money-laundering, pedos, domestic abuse, etc. These are just some of the things this evil cabal is most assuredly involved in.
The Thoreau “trout” quote by one of the judges really is the best argument. Sullivan, by appointing amicus and by delaying then en banc petition for 3 weeks, has tipped his hand. He is a partisan and must be removed.
Claiming there is no ground for mandamus because he hasn’t gotten around to ruling is like telling your neighbor that you haven’t stolen his mower because you just haven’t gotten around to returning it yet. “But you will. Eventually. ;-)”
What struck me the most listening today was Michael Flynns rights to a speedy trial didn’t seem to
enter any of the judges arguments. Almost 4 years later they are still ruining this mans life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still don’t understand this. Who is going to prosecute a case that the prosecution has dismissed? Seems to be the only question that matters.
It is 100% politics at this point. The lady of justice should have tears running down her face.
I am absolutely furious. This must end. Everywhere you look, there’s corruption. Enough!
I am absolutely furious. This must end. Everywhere you look, there’s corruption. Enough!
So much respect for this lady. She’d make an awesome POTUS!
What can Sullivan call it? Citizens arrest? Whats the charge again? Trial in a saloon?
blank stares “well he did plead guilty”
Question for you, en banc panel.
What are ya’ll pussyfootin’ around about with all that fancy legal talk?
You, the 3-judge panel, Sullivan, or the Supreme Court needs to dismiss this case against this man, Gen. Flynn, post haste, because we, the DOJ, ain’t gonna prosecute him!
We just flat out ain’t gonna do it!
Ya’ll hear?
Why, you ask?
Well that ain’t none of yorn dad-blamed business.
Just go on and do it.
the manner in which the obama appointed judges REPEATEDLY cut short Sidney Powell’s answers, to THEIR questions, reeked of the treatment that William Barr received at the hands of the democrat members of the house JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, several days ago.
GATEWAY PUNDIT
Barr May Have Had Secret Reasons for Dropping Flynn Case: DOJ Lawyer to Appeals Court
By Kristinn Taylor
Published August 11, 2020 at 12:21pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/barr-may-secret-reasons-dropping-flynn-case-doj-lawyer-appeals-court/
Message sent to DC Circuit via Don Altabello in Godfather III:
Ho una pietra nella scarpa…I’ve got a stone in my shoe.
Translation:
Don Altabelo is asking the assassin Mosca to remove this stone from his shoe.
The target is a very important famous person .
Mosca says I will tell you my price
Then they eat bread and dip in olive oil
Such a waste of time and resources for what? Doesn’t the court have work to do? If my case were put aside so that this charade could be put on, I’d be furious.
I hear from Sara Carter that a DOJ attorney intimated that there’s other reasons they have for dropping the case, but they (Barr) are not ready to reveal it yet due to ongoing work. Here’s hoping that Barr decides to drop the bomb on them and completely embarrass the frauds carrying out this farce.
Ok Im no lawyer, but even I can see this corruption is off the charts. Its time for tribunals. Found this article earlier.
I do think that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has a lot of people including the obamanation spooked. He knows way too much for their comfort.
https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2020-08-11/us-appeals-court-to-rehear-ex-trump-aide-flynns-bid-to-end-criminal-case
Seems to me that Barr and Co. would love for this to go to trial. What better way to start the indictments but as nesessary outcomes from evidence that end up coming to light?
Did Wall suggest the scenairio that DOJ had “secret” evidence to put curiosity into Sullivan and cause him to charge ahead?
Remember the reason this is escalated is because Obama came out and said there needed to be some rule of law. Why is he so vested in this? What does Obama care if some dude has charges dropped in the grand scheme of things?
What…Sullivan gets 6 months if he is sentenced? So what? Trump commutes it or Sullivan might just say he is releasing Flynn since the trial more than ate up his sentence.
What is this all about? Is Flynn under a gag order until trial is over.
This is a monster game of chess or political theatre.
If it is the game of chess..I think Barr wants this to end up Sullivan forcing the issue and then Barr can make the dropping of the charges and Flynn railroading… the launchpad for the whole thing he is about to unload. Want to know why Flynn ended up getting framed…well let the defense share with you all this evidence…That way he is not seen as suddenly springing indictments on people during the election.
they’re desperate. for a pardon. thats it.
2 pardons and a double wink wink lutz, revives their Russia ordeal.
ex cia coming out saying they were forced to change their assessments.
these people are all smoke and mirrors.
the NY Deutch bank thing is just to use to try to prove a lie.
Thats their pizza… and their delivery driver is dyslexic.
I got the impressions that:
1) the court dislikes the use of mandamus and wants to discourage any other defense lawyers from using it;
2) Sullivan is out of line with his appointment of amicus to conductg evidentiary hearings and to question what is clearly an appropriate decision by the DOJ to dimiss given the Brady violations;
3) So they have two extremes here – the use of mandamus and a judge who’s strayed way out of his lane.
Thus, they can remand and give Sullivan a deadline and restrict him to the record as it exists now. (If he decides to really go rogue and deny the motions, his own attorney admitted that Flynn took a timely appeal as of right from Sullivan’s final orders, Sullivan would probably be reversed).
Or they can remand and direct the case be assigned to another judge who should promptly rule on the existing record.
There is one wild card. Because of the recusal, we have a ten-member court. What happens if they split 5-5? The three-judge panel’s decision is “affirmed by an equally divided court.” A majority is needed to overrule the panel.
While listening to the legal arguments for hours I somehow thought of the Maoist Chinese “People’s Courts” after the Chinese Revolution. CHICOM Judges were able to investigate “capitalist roaders” and “running dogs of imperialism” at whim. After all, it was a “People’s Court” working from no precedent, but only Maoist ideology from a “Little Red Book.” Political crimes included thought crimes. Such are the whims of a Judiciary without checks and balances. Salem, anyone?
And so it was today, listening to the hypothetical musings of Judges who all but ignored the 800-pound Gorilla in the Flynn case—the US in the midst of an attempted coup involving the FBI, DOJ, Intel, Congress, etc., and Flynn was and is the fulcrum point. Consequently, the Judges totally ignored the Civil Rights of Flynn in favor of political purposes by postponing the next hearing until after the election. Yes, because of the very political nature of the Flynn case and its impact on 2018, and possibly 2020, election then he should be released immediately instead of being used as political fodder.
Excuse me, but the 2018 election was tainted and “meddled” with by permitting the false and illegal Special Counsel hoax of Russian Collusion! And thanks to SD, we know there is a strong likelihood the criminals were lax and left clues to their crimes involving FISA. At the end of the day, a couple of good guys, Dugan and Rogers, saved the Republic. ‘Would be a shame if the rest of us let ’em down and permitted the coup to continue and succeed. That’s like folding on Little Round Top when all of the marbles are on the table at Gettysburg.
“Stand Firm Ye Boys of Maine!”
I was only able to listen to about 45 minutes of this hearing today, and I will listen to it all tonight.
General Wall was on and fielding many ‘Hypothetical” questions from this panel. I just do not understand why a federal attorney has to answer hypothetical questions that do not pertain to the case presented in court. Are judges not supposed to rule on the facts presented?
And then it dawned on me, this is how ‘precedents are born. Not laws, precedents. And they repeat the empty arguments over 10-20 years until people believe it.
Hypotheticals can be useful in trying to flesh out how the court’s ruling might be applied as precedent in future cases. They have to be careful in drafting their opinion so it is not misinterpreted or applied too broadly or in conflict with other precedent.
The hypotheticals oftern start out with “If we ruled as you request, how would it apply in the case of…[fill in worst case scenario]. Hypotheticals are usually not as wacky as WIlkin’s nuns and priests scenario, but genuinely possible fact situations.
To the nitty gritty now. There are always two sides, and only two sides, in any court case – period. And the judge is not one of them. If you fight a traffic citation and the cop doesn’t show up it is automatically dismissed.This applies to ALL cases. No plaintiff, no case. The government said it’s over and as the executive branch it has that power. And there is nothing the courts can do about that. They MUST dismiss.
What the En Banc judges were trying to do today was to allow Sullivan to have his so called hearing, that’s it. That’s all they can do. Sidney responded that Sullivan gave that up when he called his buddy Amicus. At that point Sullivan inserted himself as a litigation party. That’s not going to fly.
So what happens if the Court decides that Sullivan gets his hearing and then the Government doesn’t show up? Back to the traffic court example.
What I’m getting to here is that there is no way in hell this goes any further. It’s over. The last thing the DC court wants is to get slapped in the ass by the Supreme Court. It is unbelievable to me that they even went this far.
I think Lawfare will petition SCOTUS if they lose. Understood there is no right to be heard, but the point is to stall and keep the narrative more alive – not that the narrative will ever die.
Wall was excellent today and again I believe he carried the argument more effectively than Powell but Powell closed powerfully.
I think they will likely not issue the mandamus. It will come down to Judge Roberts. Surprisingly, Judge Millett may end up being the one who really narrows what Sullivan can ultimately do when he goes back to him to hold his hearing and rule. She was very concerned about how long the process can carry on, so I expect that there will be a time limit and other limitations placed on Sullivan.
The only reason I think they won’t grant the writ is because the liberals are determined and I can’t read Judge Roberts. She did say Wall had “a very strong argument” so if she was swayed, the writ will be granted.
Great job by Wall and Powell today!
Question from the court, “What if the prosector was handed a bribe right in front of the judge”?
Answer, “Are you referring to the Bidens, or the Clintons”?
