Status Update: Meet At The Old Mill, We Ride at Midnight…

A quote from Sam Adams is a good way to encapsulate the week ahead:

“If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or your arms.”

“Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.” ~ Samuel Adams



First, my sincere appreciation for all of your support as we have worked through a complex process of information assembly, travel, and briefings to those who we hope will step forward.

Mid-August was always the most visible date to determine whether or not DC still retained any functional way to self-correct from the severity of corruption that so many people are now familiar with. That date has stuck with me for almost two years; and so it will remain.

Long gone are the ‘hopes’ and ‘trusts’ attached to Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, Michael Horowitz, John Huber, Matt Whitaker, John Laush, the House of Representatives or Senate;… all futile in their efforts, perhaps purposefully so. That leaves John Durham and AG Bill Barr… and hope is not a strategy as we enter the final stretch.

If no progress is made by Friday 5pm CTH will first share the names of the primary Durham investigator to media previously briefed on the documents we assembled. From there, and within 24 hrs, we will make that name public and direct inquires can begin.

Barring some unforeseen shift in approach; and based on recent Senate responses to Sally Yates during testimony; there’s going to be no help in the delivery of sunlight from anyone on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator Ron Johnson and the Senate Homeland Security Committee is equally useless; and by now every American should know the Senate Intelligence Committee was an active participant; no help there.

♦ A note of warning and preparation. Familiar names that have covered the Spygate fiasco are also not necessarily allies in this fight to deliver sunlight. “Spygate” is a lucrative financial business, lots of books have been sold. Expose the real scale of the DC fraud and Spygate is peanuts; therefore there are friendly elements who could actually defend their prior interests. It is predictably unfortunate; and no energy should be wasted.

Additionally, media voices paid by Wall Street corporations will offer little sunlight assistance. There are too many vested financial interests; too many issues of credibility at risk, and too many long-standing reputations exposed. In many ways, directly and indirectly, as you well know, corporate media have participated in the effort to remove President Trump.

♦ Phase-2 is to deliver the briefing material we have assembled to larger audiences. The brief is complex, because the operation outlined within it was/is complex. Therefore it actually takes two reviews to understand it:

• The first review is a timeline of when documents controlled by the Mueller special counsel were made public; the disparate public releases -and the controlled non releases- were/was a method used by the special counsel to keep people from easily connecting the dots. This was by design. [Review takes about 45 mins]

• The second review encompasses an additional timeline from material within the publicly released documents. That second approach connects the dots and clears up the remaining confusion. Both reviews are not easy to absorb; but when that mental lightbulb turns on, it can never be turned off… and, most importantly, everything reconciles; including the purposeful inaction of congress. [About 45 minutes]

A set of 30 briefs costs roughly $900 to produce; this material is heavy. Stunningly, and I laugh about this often, there’s only about 20 pages within the documents that are needed to tell the whole story. However, with today’s level of political skepticism the brief has to contain every page of every document lest anyone be accused of selective editing.

Mid-week a group of good people are gathering to review and discuss the best methods to blast the information into the public consciousness. This has been planned for a long time. Delivery to public is not an easy task; the information is intellectually heavy and the ramifications are considerable. However, on an optimistic note, despite numerous opportunities, no-one has yet been able to challenge either the material or the conclusions based almost entirely on direct evidence; and some very obvious circumstantial evidence.

♦ Dissemination – Will a video work… will a Zoom network work…. will livestreaming work… will in-person public briefings work… or will it take a combination of all of those. Personally, the latter seems the most effective, but it also reaches the least. One real issue with video is the briefing material has to be in the viewers hand to make sense. Regardless, I am committed to travel and share the information with as many people as possible until I run out of briefing material… which is a forward issue.

Following a logical plan those public/group briefings will likely start about this time next week. If you have a group who would like to have a briefing, we’ll let you know how to contact and schedule.

As a result of this week’s final discussions, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday CTH will likely be very quiet as these details are worked out. Friday night, if no action has been taken by the DOJ or AG Bill Barr, I will release the name of Durham’s #1. Then on Saturday that name will go public and then we go quickly right into phase-2.

On one hand I still hold hope that Durham/Barr will deliver…. on the other hand, well, the pressure to preserve the institutions might be too much. However, at a certain point; well beyond all the oft-repeated comments about “sensitivity” and “delicate balances”; the brutal truth has to come out – or be forced out.

Oddly, I have yet to find a person who believes Durham’s investigative unit has this information; it’s always the last question I ask a group or individual. Investigators who have worked on these issues for years also give the same reply. Unfortunately, and despite direct contact, that lack of knowledge appears intentional.

So that’s where things stand. If things change I will keep you updated.

REMINDER – When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the COVID and leftist onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee.

Do not allow this effort to succeed.

You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.

That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages and recognize the scale of our assembly.

Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.

If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.

It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.

We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.

This approach is how we win the larger battle.

All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.

Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again. God knows we need it.

Lift your spirits. I cannot tell you how much of a difference it makes right now; not only to this internet community, but to our nation as a whole. Choose to be optimistic. Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, there are people working furiously and with great purpose. Remember, this is the only life we have – so seize this day, and then the next, and then keep going.

We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of. Our opposition has nothing but false witness, fear and lies. Push on them, they are weak and shallow.

We are Americans…. Those who are working against our interests thrive in an atmosphere of despair and disenfranchisement – do not give it to them. Carry an optimistic spirit, regardless of how challenging. I cannot explain it, but that makes success more certain.

Do not fuel our opposition with the power of fear. Be strong right now; be happy right now; demand action, you are worth it. Do not give evil elements an inch of space within your heart. Expect and demand accountability. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…

If some feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.

They can do that.

And when they are done doing that, they’ll still be in the same place. However, you can choose to be positive and take action.

Rally your spirits to a standard of worthiness; because you are worth so much more. We are on the right side of history. We are being guided. It is rather remarkable.

Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference. I’m seriously humbled. Prayerfully so… But remember, failure must never been in our national lexicon. Life is good…. now, get to livin’ it.

Hopefully, I’ll see you soon…