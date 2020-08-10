Senator Ron Johnson Subpoenas FBI Records From Director Wray…

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson has issued a subpoena for records from FBI Director Christopher Wray. [pdf here] The subpoena is a demand for documents, not testimony. Specifically, Johnson is asking for “all documents related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

Unfortunately, given what CTH knows of this specific committee, this approach seems a little like loading the horse into the starting gate after the race is over. They are all good people, but it’s the system that keeps everything compartmentalized by design.