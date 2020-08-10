Senator Ron Johnson Subpoenas FBI Records From Director Wray…

Posted on August 10, 2020 by

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson has issued a subpoena for records from FBI Director Christopher Wray.  [pdf here] The subpoena is a demand for documents, not testimony. Specifically, Johnson is asking for “all documents related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

[More Details]

Unfortunately, given what CTH knows of this specific committee, this approach seems a little like loading the horse into the starting gate after the race is over.   They are all good people, but it’s the system that keeps everything compartmentalized by design.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to Senator Ron Johnson Subpoenas FBI Records From Director Wray…

  1. sundance says:
    August 10, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • jediphantom says:
      August 10, 2020 at 10:59 pm

      “YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED” warms the cockles of my COLD ANGERED HEART.

      DEPLORABLE JEDI.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
        August 10, 2020 at 11:59 pm

        Simply put, when is the last time you ever read Official Government Documents with such words?

        My favorite is, “Whereof fail not, as you will answer for your default under the pains and penalties in such cases made and provided.”

        Dated this 6th day of August, 2020.

        Love it!

        Like

        Reply
    • Fubu says:
      August 10, 2020 at 11:02 pm

      Who you gonna call? Call Sundance.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • H.R. says:
      August 10, 2020 at 11:04 pm

      Everybody knows the truth.

      Everybody knows the answers.

      Everybody is waiting for perp walks, Senator Johnson. Do your part to make it happen.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • joebkonobi says:
        August 10, 2020 at 11:27 pm

        I have alway enjoyed Sundance’s pic with caption of “start asking the right effing questions”. That’s exactly the right instructions the rino’s should be following. However they do not have the balls, excuse me ladies, to follow through. Chaff & counter measures. Not looking for truth, just votes. Same ole same ole.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:40 am

      Ha Ha, look no further than recess appointments during the time frame and known facts here within the time frame so eloquently explained by Sundance. Great time to post the updated timeline again based on what’s known to date for future reference and reconciliation Patriot! I’m hanging but it’s hard.

      Like

      Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:52 am

      Gateway pundit namedropped Nora today as Durhams 2nd in command.

      Like

      Reply
  2. WhiteBoard says:
    August 10, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Ron Johnson was reprimanded for bringing up the Secret Society.

    I think that indicates he wants to jump ship (not be a part of the NSA database abuse) but he also knows to tow the Executioner’s line.

    Ron will join with the liberator people are taking the land.

    Like

    Reply
  3. trump20162024 says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Which stinking RINO recommended “Director” Wray to the Trumpster in the first place?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. zozz1 says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    To quote President Trump on matters such as this: “We’ll see what happens.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Parker Longbaugh says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    If Eric Holder was not required to honor a subponea, why would ” I am not worried ” Wray honor one?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jay Wiz says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:11 am

      Trump has a bit more sway, considering it was only several months ago that he was put on trial for not responding to a subpoena. While not pleasantly acquired, that is what he calls leverage, and he would be happy to use it, or give some of it to Barr to use.

      Like

      Reply
  6. jambo says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Too little too late.

    Is everybody manoeuvring to pretend to have been on the side of truth and justice all along?

    Sorry, actions and inactions have already been weighed and measured and those found wanting will be held to account.

    Attempting to change teams as the final whistle approaches will not help.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. jmclever says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Starts an investigation…presents Sundance’s work as results…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. The Boss says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    I wouldn’t expect anything from this committee – if at all – until after the election, when they can start a new MeToo hashtag for all the Johnies-Come-Lately to investigating the Obama spy ring.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. offtv says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Im sure you will Ronnie, just like the little fairy Graham is going to do.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. L4grasshopper says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Why now? Why not 6 months ago? A year ago?

    More “image over substance” dancing meant to provide the appearance of “doing something” when, in fact, Johnson really doesn’t.

    Such frauds……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      August 10, 2020 at 11:15 pm

      6 months ago was impeachment moving straight into pandemic and shutdowns. They were hamstrung during the impeachmen and then by the virus. How convenient.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Sentient says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Wray will get the stuff to Johnson sometime in 2021, if then.

    Like

    Reply
  12. ericthedeplorable says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Like rats fleeing a sinking ship, these coup enablers and plotters can’t resist exposing themselves. The survival instinct is much too strong. I am highly suspect of anyone and anything Spygate related that has come out in the last week, or that will come out before Sundance makes his move.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. L4grasshopper says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Wray’s boss is Barr.

    Barr can tell Wray to comply as directed, or resign.

    If he doesn’t, then that’s another negative “tell” — especially at this point in time.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Sentient says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    On election night, when the president steps out to make his first comments after being re-elected, after extending special greetings to Alyssa Milano and Meathead, he should announce the replacements for Wray, Pompeo and Haspel.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    NAILED it, Sundance:

    this approach seems a little like loading the horse into the starting gate after the race is over

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Cowboy79 says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    …”All records provided to the Inspector General”…
    Gee. I’m Shocked, Shocked, I tell you……
    More kabuki theater of the absurd. These guys are part and parcel of the distraction team.
    The trial ought be short, and the hangman shan’t be late.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Right to reply says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    I can hear the paper shredders working overtime! Seriously, who commits a crime and keeps the paperwork, unless 1, you’re a complete moron, or 2, to use it as blackmail?

    Where is ALL the paperwork on Wolfe?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Jay Wiz says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:17 am

      The Federal Government is a very large place. It’s not necessary to destroy documents when “losing” them works just as well.

      Like

      Reply
  18. kleen says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. okiedelta says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Is this his move to jump on the caboose of the Sundance train to Truth?

    Like

    Reply
  20. Free Speech says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Wray lost his homework again. But not his hair gel. Eyyy fongool, Mr. Carter.

    Like

    Reply
  21. annieoakley says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    He should just ask Judicial Watch first. They probably had to sue for the documents years ago and finally got them a couple of weeks ago.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. SanJac says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    ALL documents go to the internal guardian (IG) of the DOJ so we can wait years before the guardian does what ?

    Like

    Reply
  23. giveadamn says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    Johnson and Sasse–both supposed Tea Party candidates back in the day. Both major disappointments.

    Like

    Reply
    • corvairfan says:
      August 11, 2020 at 12:04 am

      Just think, in 2008 our standard bearer was John McCain. In 2012, it was Mitt. Before that , GWB. I’m sure most folks here know that practically the entire Bush family has finally admitted they were “with her” in 2016, not PDJT. With the benefit of hindsight from here in 2020, it’s all so obvious now. The DS won no matter who we picked. And it was supposed to be Clinton or Jeb in 2016… if Trump hadn’t upset the apple cart, it would have been a Bush or Clinton from 1988-2008 and 2016-2024. In 36 years, except for 8 years with O, either a Bush or Clinton over the executive branch.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. leon0112 says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    If Trump wins, Wray is fired in November. If Biden wins, Wray is fired in January.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Richie says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    I would prefer a pre dawn raid at his home with OAN on the scene at 4am.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Jay Wiz says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:04 am

    The “SUBPOENA 000002” says everything we need to know about the last several years of Senate Spygate investigations. In a righteous world that would say “SUBPOENA 000296”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Also remember,

    Never a day too soon and never a day too late.

    I also challenge the naysayers to at least read his letter before you completely scoff at his efforts…

    Like

    Reply
  28. jus wundrin says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Democrats have initiated a coordinated disinformation campaign in an effort to personally attack myself and Sen. @ChuckGrassley, but this will not obstruct our investigation. We will find the truth and get answers for the American people.

    Nice bark, so when does the biting begin?

    Like

    Reply
  29. CTH Fan says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Just a gentle reminder! Negativity brings negative results. There are days when negativity permeates the comments section and makes for hard reading.

    Remember that Sundance wants us to be Happy Warriors. Leave negative thoughts and a tendency to depression to the other side. They are good at it.

    As always, Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Genie says:
    August 11, 2020 at 12:43 am

    …and if you don’t want to work too hard at it Director Wray, we would simply like to see the complete Strzok and Page texts un-redacted from October 13 through 16, 2016.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s