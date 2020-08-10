Senator Ron Johnson Subpoenas FBI Records From Director Wray…

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson has issued a subpoena for records from FBI Director Christopher Wray. [pdf here] The subpoena is a demand for documents, not testimony. Specifically, Johnson is asking for “all documents related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”
Unfortunately, given what CTH knows of this specific committee, this approach seems a little like loading the horse into the starting gate after the race is over. They are all good people, but it’s the system that keeps everything compartmentalized by design.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED” warms the cockles of my COLD ANGERED HEART.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Simply put, when is the last time you ever read Official Government Documents with such words?
My favorite is, “Whereof fail not, as you will answer for your default under the pains and penalties in such cases made and provided.”
Dated this 6th day of August, 2020.
Love it!
LikeLike
Who you gonna call? Call Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everybody knows the truth.
Everybody knows the answers.
Everybody is waiting for perp walks, Senator Johnson. Do your part to make it happen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have alway enjoyed Sundance’s pic with caption of “start asking the right effing questions”. That’s exactly the right instructions the rino’s should be following. However they do not have the balls, excuse me ladies, to follow through. Chaff & counter measures. Not looking for truth, just votes. Same ole same ole.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha Ha, look no further than recess appointments during the time frame and known facts here within the time frame so eloquently explained by Sundance. Great time to post the updated timeline again based on what’s known to date for future reference and reconciliation Patriot! I’m hanging but it’s hard.
LikeLike
Mitchell has allowed President Trump ZERO recess appointments.
LikeLike
Gateway pundit namedropped Nora today as Durhams 2nd in command.
LikeLike
Ron Johnson was reprimanded for bringing up the Secret Society.
I think that indicates he wants to jump ship (not be a part of the NSA database abuse) but he also knows to tow the Executioner’s line.
Ron will join with the liberator people are taking the land.
LikeLike
A day late and a trillion dollars short.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which stinking RINO recommended “Director” Wray to the Trumpster in the first place?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve discovered the answer to this question.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. This, from former U.S. Attorney Joe DiGenova.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Completely believable.
… Christie knows how to butter his own…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not true, Christie eats the whole tub of butter himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True that. He’s two-people’s worth! Yikes!
LikeLike
Don’t make me post the Relaxin’ On The Beach pic… Oh, I’ll do it…
LikeLike
And I believe Senator John McCain immediately endorsed Wray, and McConnell said he could get Wray through the confirmation process.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did Christie also recommend IG Atkinson?
Christie was a former federal prosecutor if I remember right. I wonder what he knew about Atkinson.
LikeLike
Rosenstein. I don’t know if Rosenstein knew that Mueller, Comey, & Wray worked together during Bush, Jr.’s Administration. Certainly, Comey and/or Mueller were looking for someone to cover for them & would have suggested Wray to him, who was working mostly in his law firm’s Atlanta office at the time.
They have a DC office, too, & Yates went to work at Wray’s firm when she got fired from DOJ. Another example of the Uniparty. They’refer all in bed together.
LikeLike
To quote President Trump on matters such as this: “We’ll see what happens.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Eric Holder was not required to honor a subponea, why would ” I am not worried ” Wray honor one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has a bit more sway, considering it was only several months ago that he was put on trial for not responding to a subpoena. While not pleasantly acquired, that is what he calls leverage, and he would be happy to use it, or give some of it to Barr to use.
LikeLike
Too little too late.
Is everybody manoeuvring to pretend to have been on the side of truth and justice all along?
Sorry, actions and inactions have already been weighed and measured and those found wanting will be held to account.
Attempting to change teams as the final whistle approaches will not help.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Russia declared war on Japan after the atom bomb.
But guess what?
We won.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Starts an investigation…presents Sundance’s work as results…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance blasted Ron Johnson during the last election cycle.
Something’s changed.
Something’s up.
LikeLike
Yup he sure jumped right on the cabose when he heard the train a coming, rolling around around the bend…
LikeLike
I wouldn’t expect anything from this committee – if at all – until after the election, when they can start a new MeToo hashtag for all the Johnies-Come-Lately to investigating the Obama spy ring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Im sure you will Ronnie, just like the little fairy Graham is going to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why now? Why not 6 months ago? A year ago?
More “image over substance” dancing meant to provide the appearance of “doing something” when, in fact, Johnson really doesn’t.
Such frauds……
LikeLiked by 2 people
6 months ago was impeachment moving straight into pandemic and shutdowns. They were hamstrung during the impeachmen and then by the virus. How convenient.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray will get the stuff to Johnson sometime in 2021, if then.
LikeLike
25.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like rats fleeing a sinking ship, these coup enablers and plotters can’t resist exposing themselves. The survival instinct is much too strong. I am highly suspect of anyone and anything Spygate related that has come out in the last week, or that will come out before Sundance makes his move.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wray’s boss is Barr.
Barr can tell Wray to comply as directed, or resign.
If he doesn’t, then that’s another negative “tell” — especially at this point in time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
On election night, when the president steps out to make his first comments after being re-elected, after extending special greetings to Alyssa Milano and Meathead, he should announce the replacements for Wray, Pompeo and Haspel.
LikeLiked by 6 people
NAILED it, Sundance:
this approach seems a little like loading the horse into the starting gate after the race is over
LikeLiked by 3 people
…”All records provided to the Inspector General”…
Gee. I’m Shocked, Shocked, I tell you……
More kabuki theater of the absurd. These guys are part and parcel of the distraction team.
The trial ought be short, and the hangman shan’t be late.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the time Wary responds the elections will be over. Pretend to do something rather than actually do something that would potential expose the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can hear the paper shredders working overtime! Seriously, who commits a crime and keeps the paperwork, unless 1, you’re a complete moron, or 2, to use it as blackmail?
Where is ALL the paperwork on Wolfe?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Federal Government is a very large place. It’s not necessary to destroy documents when “losing” them works just as well.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want Brennan’s ass even more than Comey’s. Ah, hell, throw ’em in the same damn cell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I like the idea of an Elevator headed down to the burn room TI.
LikeLike
Is this his move to jump on the caboose of the Sundance train to Truth?
LikeLike
I love this Okie!
LikeLike
Yup, riding a fast quarter horse…
LikeLike
Wray lost his homework again. But not his hair gel. Eyyy fongool, Mr. Carter.
LikeLike
He should just ask Judicial Watch first. They probably had to sue for the documents years ago and finally got them a couple of weeks ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALL documents go to the internal guardian (IG) of the DOJ so we can wait years before the guardian does what ?
LikeLike
Johnson and Sasse–both supposed Tea Party candidates back in the day. Both major disappointments.
LikeLike
Just think, in 2008 our standard bearer was John McCain. In 2012, it was Mitt. Before that , GWB. I’m sure most folks here know that practically the entire Bush family has finally admitted they were “with her” in 2016, not PDJT. With the benefit of hindsight from here in 2020, it’s all so obvious now. The DS won no matter who we picked. And it was supposed to be Clinton or Jeb in 2016… if Trump hadn’t upset the apple cart, it would have been a Bush or Clinton from 1988-2008 and 2016-2024. In 36 years, except for 8 years with O, either a Bush or Clinton over the executive branch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump wins, Wray is fired in November. If Biden wins, Wray is fired in January.
LikeLike
I would prefer a pre dawn raid at his home with OAN on the scene at 4am.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “SUBPOENA 000002” says everything we need to know about the last several years of Senate Spygate investigations. In a righteous world that would say “SUBPOENA 000296”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also remember,
Never a day too soon and never a day too late.
I also challenge the naysayers to at least read his letter before you completely scoff at his efforts…
LikeLike
Democrats have initiated a coordinated disinformation campaign in an effort to personally attack myself and Sen. @ChuckGrassley, but this will not obstruct our investigation. We will find the truth and get answers for the American people.
Nice bark, so when does the biting begin?
LikeLike
Just a gentle reminder! Negativity brings negative results. There are days when negativity permeates the comments section and makes for hard reading.
Remember that Sundance wants us to be Happy Warriors. Leave negative thoughts and a tendency to depression to the other side. They are good at it.
As always, Stay Strong, Never Give Up and Never Give In.
LikeLike
…and if you don’t want to work too hard at it Director Wray, we would simply like to see the complete Strzok and Page texts un-redacted from October 13 through 16, 2016.
LikeLike