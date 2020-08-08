Earlier today President Trump held a press conference (with supporters in attendance) from Bedminister New Jersey. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
Keeping America Great
It’s a peaceful protest.
It was heartwarming to hear supporters cheer our President when he shut down the fake media. He knows we are behind him.
It may be time for Sundance to alter his slogan: Bedminster pressers are the best pressers.
That witch at then end is probably a low totem spirit cooker. They need to send out higher class presstitutes.
I’m watching my dvr recording from earlier. I love it.
Trump shows what enemies want to see – weak, disarray, confused and no control. When enemy is sleeping with confidence, boom PTrump attacks. Enemy has no idea what happened as he was never fully ready.
The Enemy of the People Strikes Again
The announcements the president made today were incredible and important; especially for those that will directly benefit from them. But the sleazy CBS reporter and other Dem media planned and created a “diversionary controversy” to negate all of these announcements.
CNN–“President Donald Trump abruptly ended a Saturday news conference after a reporter challenged him on a lie about veterans health care he has told more than 150 times.”
CNN and the rest of the corrupt media are contending that Obama signed the original Sanders/ McCain bi-partisan Veteran’s Choice program into law in 2014 but what Trump signed was a 2018 law, the VA MISSION Act, that modified and expanded the eligibility criteria from the Choice program.
This is another deliberate and conniving obfuscating dirty trick intended to hide the great EO’s that were signed today. Trump’s campaign must fight back hard on this sabotaging of his press conference by exposing all the abuses the veterans were enduring UNTIL his meaningful changes took effect–not Obama’s. I like all his campaign staff that go on air and they serve him well to a point but where is his pit bull or shark to takes on their pit bulls and sharks. Another treeper suggested someone like Stephen Miller. (or Corey at least)
Note–You can barely hear the whiny CBS reporter saying something about “it’s a lie Sir” or something similar about the Choice program so I doubt PT even heard her. He cut her off for being snarly or pushy it appears. It appeared to me that every reporter was trying to sabotage the positive announcements.
And there are 3 months to go to election day. How combative will it be then?
Presidential Prayer Team
Pray the Vote
https://www.presidentialprayerteam.org/pray-the-vote/
POTUS hoisted the dems and rinos on their own petard in a brilliant move of political jujitsu. Let Roberts clean up the mess he made either before or after the election. This move shows who has been obstructing and who really cares about the welfare of American workers. If it means we avoid a biden depression and a uniparty power grab to change America permanently into Animal Farm, POTUS’s move is for the greater good whether it is technically Constitutional or not.
Troll level: Genius. Very Stable Genius.
Here’s the video of the ending seconds. Feel free to share: https://youtu.be/15J82hjZQmI
“Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’”
OK, so this quote has been used by many to highlight many individuals…but, right now I can’t think of anyone more deserving than President Donald J. Trump.
The reporters sounded like they were in a frenzy of rage and discontent because PT has rocked DC with these “possibly unprecedented” EO’s that will provide needed funds to Americans still unemployed by the Covid restrictions. The media is having a mass fit.
Every time they think he’s cornered he strikes back and escapes their traps or hits them hard.
Best part: “Unprecedented” ELEVATES his actions!
In his own way, President Trump is so eloquent. And everything comes across as so understandable. Love it. The Man is GREAT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
DJT is turning the screws down tighter every day on the Potomac Swamp Thing.
I remember a former president who said “I have a pen and a phone.” He did DACA. Were any of the fake news phonies outraged then? No, of course not. Hey fake news, you can’t have it both ways. When are you going to learn?
At least he didn’t continue the $600 wiindfall. But now nothing whatsoever for the seniors. By far the most vulnerable to the virus, most likely to have considerable expenses, costs not remotely offset by the COLA. People living on $15,000 social security totally left out of the freebies. Not even getting the $1,200.
He better realize that or somebody needs to tell him. Seniors vote in huge numbers and believe me they will remember. Am I one ? …. You damn right.
And this response exemplifies everything wrong with this country… it’s all about what’s in it for me. Trump is doing the best he can to help as many people as possible, but there will always be another group out there with their hands out.
This is a pretty pathetic response. I have little doubt you’re not a senior and included in the benefits. Maybe if you weren’t, you would have a different outlook.
President Trump cannot unilaterally cut Seniors a check for $1,200 from the Treasury without Congressional approval!
save your memory for the dems. The President has limited power to ‘give’ money to people. He can instruct Executive Branch action, but can’t write you a check.
Give nancy and chuck schemer a call.
For seniors, PDJT should direct teh NIH to immediately, on a war-footing basis, develop drugs to moderate and prevent the china virus in seniors, with specific attention to the metabolism of seniors and other vulnerable people, so the China virus is prevented or no worse than the ordinary flu. That gets the country back to normal, very quickly.
HE can do that, under the war powers act.
Are you getting EBT food? My brother is on disability. He was receiving $16.00 a month; since Corona they bumped it to $178.00. I’m not saying milk the system, but a little help with your food bill wouldn’t hurt…
So you gonna vote for Joe? You don’t need the $1200 for Covid. You live on social security and are not missing any income. Sorry, Champagne Ready. Drink plain wine instead.
When you understand whose money social security beniefits received are, get back to me.
President Trump reading the Communist Democrat ridiculous obstruction bill so we know whats in it BEFORE it passes. Just opposite of the Marxist Democrats and San Fran Nans philosophy ” we have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.”
I just watched the video and all I can say is the video I watched bears no resemblance to the bleating on Twitter saying Paula Reid caused our President to storm off the stage in a snit. I had expected to see a back and forth between the President and this news babe. Not even close. You can see POTUS respond to a request to end the questioning.
Just a reminder folks, Twitter is not real!!
Trump in a landslide 2020!!!
