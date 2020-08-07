Epic – Reporter Complains About Social Distancing, POTUS Responds: “It’s a peaceful protest”…

This was a rather funny and epic moment from President Trump’s press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. A member of the press pool complains that the room is not following NJ rules on social distancing. President Trump reminds the reporter that political activity is excluded and this is a form of “peaceful protest”. lol
That was beautiful. (*sniff*).
That’s what I was going to say…beautiful!
You just gotta smile. 😊
President Trump is always quick.
But since they are always trying to nitpick him to death, I wonder if “peaceful protest” gives them an ethics charge that it wasn’t actually a press conference? Or … something … always something.
I wonder how Basement Joe would have responded to that question. Probably with some incoherent rant about being picked up by raccoons and why should he be graded like he was some nun in a seminary.
What difference, at this point, does it make? Basement Joe won’t answer questions. At least he won’t answer them so it has any sense!
C’mon man! 😂
Maybe the Praying Cleric could translate for Joe.
Stone faced pony soldier pushing corn pop, hey hey hey hey, com’on man here’s the deal !
Is it any wonder why Biden wouldn’t debate President Trump? This is a prime example of why. Biden would be sputtering Dog Face Pony President or some such nonsense after a quip from PDJT.
I’ve heard Mr. Trump many times through the years, being in NY and in the NYC area for a long time, he was frequently on the news. He almost always had a quick response to dumb questions or comments. Through his term he has gotten better.
“He almost always had a quick response to dumb questions or comments.”
“Only Rosie O’Donnell.”
To me, that was better than telling Hillary she’d be in jail.
Game, set, match.
See ya!
Like a Boss.
Haha go Trump. Love him or hate him, you gotta love him.
Quite excellent riposte.
Ya gotta love it….
I like the President’s haircut.
And he is so “quick on his feet”.
Biden doesn’t have a prayer!!!
I was sitting here in our living room as he was speaking, and screamed, Yes!
This startled our sleeping Bichon/Poodle.
Your President is the master communicator.
Hard to believe that one man can as accomplished as he is.
God bless PDJT
Bam! Remember when you were young and were told “there’s no such thing as a stupid question”? Well, this guy just proved that tenet wrong. What a fool. 🤓
F your guidelines NJ. There’s a reason Americans don’t speak British.
I loved that moment. Over at The Hill they are gnashing their teeth over it.
Just say’n… 😉
Peaceful Protest!
Cannot get any more accurate!
That’s our guy!
……. and President has only just begun.
>The best IS yet to come
Classic President Trump. I forget how fun he can be sometimes
I would like to see the President hold some type of online rally every Saturday night. Just go over the recent events and take shots at the Puppet Biden.
Even some funny meme stuff, raise money and keep the Hannity et al types away, but he is doing just fine either way
Alex- I still want to see IN PERSON MAGA RALLIES!
How about those outdoor rallies from 2016 in the airplane hangars?
I can’t believe that our magnificent President would agree to not have them.
Anyone see that brief segment at the end of Tucker tonight about the couple who is sabotaging Team Trump Two people I never heard of before.
#MAGA
LMAO….says right here exception for political activity and peaceful protests!!!!!!
I’m starting to see the old Trump Boomerang again!!!
Just Awesome…😅 I swear I 🧡 that President!
notice he looked down for the exact wording of the law to emphasis his answer. he expected that question and was prepared for it. great prep work to have exactly what he needed at hand to support his response.
He was trained by Kayleigh Macenany
Channeling his inner Kayleigh I guess. 😉
I’d say Trump just passed Yet Another Cognitive Assessment test, lol!!
Boom. Play their game better.
Delightful!
GaZING! 🤣
Wow! POTUS takes a page right out of Alinsky and makes the Fakers live by their own rules! Just when you think you can’t love him more, he does this!
And he was so polite about it.
That zinger struck fear into the hearts of Biden’s advisors. Because Biden can’t touch that. He can touch others things. But he can’t touch that.
In recent pressers, it seems he doesn’t entertain all questions as in the past. He hits resistance and either goes to the next questioner and if the next questioner stalls in order to let the rambling previous questioner try to get Trump to respond, he just ends the presser.
Or like Kayleigh has been doing, let a specific question cue up a prepared response and #walkaway. Mic drop, but more apropos: training the kids that the adult in the room is not going to put up with BS so stop playing games. Brilliant.
I agree. Don’t let get their media resistance spotlight. Thanks, Kayleigh!
Wasn’t it delightful to watch a press conference where POTUS has a significant number of supportive people present instead of snakepit full of nasty hateful reporters? When the cheer went up for his response to the doofus reporter, I cheered right with them. Isn’t that refreshing? (as Church Lady used to say)
MAGA = Man Asked God Answered
And he did and gave us PDJT
Nuff said
WOW, I :LOVE what you did there, lotbusyexec. THANKS!
This must be the dumbest group of reporters ev-uh! The media is playing “straight” man and Trump is providing the zingers.
And. They. Can’t. Take. It!!
Ha! I have been waiting for PDJT to say something like this. I use it all the time now
…someone doesn’t like my non-use of masks or my inadequate social distancing I just say I’m protesting.
That’s a Boom! They’ll never learn
After a long week, it was so good to start the weekend with hearty laughter and merriment in admiration of our President’s good-natured quick-witted comeback. 🙂
He just gave a great example for the rest of us to follow …
God Bless President Trump for godsakes. Can you imagine Mittens, Paul Ryan, or John McCain for this simple repudiation of the media freaks?! Me either.
God bless YOU Sundance and the rest of you fine Treepers!
