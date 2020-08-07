Epic – Reporter Complains About Social Distancing, POTUS Responds: “It’s a peaceful protest”…

Posted on August 7, 2020 by

This was a rather funny and epic moment from President Trump’s press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.   A member of the press pool complains that the room is not following NJ rules on social distancing.  President Trump reminds the reporter that political activity is excluded and this is a form of “peaceful protest”.  lol

52 Responses to Epic – Reporter Complains About Social Distancing, POTUS Responds: “It’s a peaceful protest”…

  1. The Gipper Lives says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    That was beautiful. (*sniff*).

  2. Hrtland says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    You just gotta smile. 😊

  3. cheering4america says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    President Trump is always quick.

    But since they are always trying to nitpick him to death, I wonder if “peaceful protest” gives them an ethics charge that it wasn’t actually a press conference? Or … something … always something.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      August 7, 2020 at 9:26 pm

      I wonder how Basement Joe would have responded to that question. Probably with some incoherent rant about being picked up by raccoons and why should he be graded like he was some nun in a seminary.

    • theoldgoat says:
      August 7, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      Is it any wonder why Biden wouldn’t debate President Trump? This is a prime example of why. Biden would be sputtering Dog Face Pony President or some such nonsense after a quip from PDJT.

      I’ve heard Mr. Trump many times through the years, being in NY and in the NYC area for a long time, he was frequently on the news. He almost always had a quick response to dumb questions or comments. Through his term he has gotten better.

  4. John Davis says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Game, set, match.
    See ya!

  5. CJ of WV says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Like a Boss.

  6. Kirk says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Haha go Trump. Love him or hate him, you gotta love him.

  7. jumpinjarhead says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Quite excellent riposte.

  8. Winning says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Ya gotta love it….

  9. YvonneMarie says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    I like the President’s haircut.
    And he is so “quick on his feet”.

  10. Dekester says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    I was sitting here in our living room as he was speaking, and screamed, Yes!

    This startled our sleeping Bichon/Poodle.

    Your President is the master communicator.

    Hard to believe that one man can as accomplished as he is.

    God bless PDJT

  11. pattykins says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Bam! Remember when you were young and were told “there’s no such thing as a stupid question”? Well, this guy just proved that tenet wrong. What a fool. 🤓

  12. Sporty says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    F your guidelines NJ. There’s a reason Americans don’t speak British.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. dscottv says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    I loved that moment. Over at The Hill they are gnashing their teeth over it.

    Liked by 3 people

  14. ImpeachEmAll says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Just say’n… 😉

    Peaceful Protest!

    Cannot get any more accurate!

    Liked by 2 people

  15. Older/wiser says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    That’s our guy!

  16. Patience says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    ……. and President has only just begun.
    >The best IS yet to come

  17. ALEX says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Classic President Trump. I forget how fun he can be sometimes

    I would like to see the President hold some type of online rally every Saturday night. Just go over the recent events and take shots at the Puppet Biden.

    Even some funny meme stuff, raise money and keep the Hannity et al types away, but he is doing just fine either way

    Liked by 5 people

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      August 7, 2020 at 9:41 pm

      Alex- I still want to see IN PERSON MAGA RALLIES!
      How about those outdoor rallies from 2016 in the airplane hangars?
      I can’t believe that our magnificent President would agree to not have them.
      Anyone see that brief segment at the end of Tucker tonight about the couple who is sabotaging Team Trump Two people I never heard of before.
      #MAGA

  18. Blind no Longer says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    LMAO….says right here exception for political activity and peaceful protests!!!!!!

    I’m starting to see the old Trump Boomerang again!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  19. jusflipthescript says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Just Awesome…😅 I swear I 🧡 that President!

    Liked by 3 people

  20. obamagate time says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    notice he looked down for the exact wording of the law to emphasis his answer. he expected that question and was prepared for it. great prep work to have exactly what he needed at hand to support his response.

    Liked by 6 people

  21. Eric says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    I’d say Trump just passed Yet Another Cognitive Assessment test, lol!!

    Liked by 2 people

  22. Dwayne Diesel says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Boom. Play their game better.

    Liked by 1 person

  25. Patriot1783 says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    GaZING! 🤣

  26. calbear84 says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Wow! POTUS takes a page right out of Alinsky and makes the Fakers live by their own rules! Just when you think you can’t love him more, he does this!

    Liked by 1 person

  27. conversefive says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    And he was so polite about it.

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Pedro says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    That zinger struck fear into the hearts of Biden’s advisors. Because Biden can’t touch that. He can touch others things. But he can’t touch that.

    Liked by 3 people

  30. WillRoll says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    In recent pressers, it seems he doesn’t entertain all questions as in the past. He hits resistance and either goes to the next questioner and if the next questioner stalls in order to let the rambling previous questioner try to get Trump to respond, he just ends the presser.

    Or like Kayleigh has been doing, let a specific question cue up a prepared response and #walkaway. Mic drop, but more apropos: training the kids that the adult in the room is not going to put up with BS so stop playing games. Brilliant.

    Liked by 2 people

  31. The Tundra PA says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Wasn’t it delightful to watch a press conference where POTUS has a significant number of supportive people present instead of snakepit full of nasty hateful reporters? When the cheer went up for his response to the doofus reporter, I cheered right with them. Isn’t that refreshing? (as Church Lady used to say)

    Liked by 3 people

  32. lotbusyexec says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    MAGA = Man Asked God Answered
    And he did and gave us PDJT
    Nuff said

    Liked by 1 person

  33. littleanniesfannie says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    This must be the dumbest group of reporters ev-uh! The media is playing “straight” man and Trump is providing the zingers.
    And. They. Can’t. Take. It!!

    Liked by 3 people

  34. Lady in Red says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Ha! I have been waiting for PDJT to say something like this. I use it all the time now
    …someone doesn’t like my non-use of masks or my inadequate social distancing I just say I’m protesting.

    Liked by 2 people

  35. j'accuse says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    That’s a Boom! They’ll never learn

    Liked by 1 person

  36. the phoenix says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    After a long week, it was so good to start the weekend with hearty laughter and merriment in admiration of our President’s good-natured quick-witted comeback. 🙂

    He just gave a great example for the rest of us to follow …

  37. Danimal28 says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    God Bless President Trump for godsakes. Can you imagine Mittens, Paul Ryan, or John McCain for this simple repudiation of the media freaks?! Me either.

    God bless YOU Sundance and the rest of you fine Treepers!

