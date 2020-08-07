Epic – Reporter Complains About Social Distancing, POTUS Responds: “It’s a peaceful protest”…

This was a rather funny and epic moment from President Trump’s press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. A member of the press pool complains that the room is not following NJ rules on social distancing. President Trump reminds the reporter that political activity is excluded and this is a form of “peaceful protest”. lol

