President Trump Meets With Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump met with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in the oval office. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. It’s an honor to be with the governor of a fabulous state, Arizona. It’s Doug Ducey, and we know him well. And we’ve had a tremendous relationship. He had a tremendous, big, very big election victory. And he has done an incredible job on COVID, or COVID-19, or about 19 other names we can call it. It’s got probably more names than anything else you can think of. And he was hit very hard, and he’s — and he hit back even harder.
And I’d like to have Doug explain it a little bit. And you — perhaps you both want to explain it, but you’ve done a fantastic job. We’re very proud of you. We love the people of Arizona, and they are very proud of the job you’ve done also, Doug.
So maybe you can — and this is some of the things that we’ve provided, which is a lot. When Doug would call, I’d take his call, and he was always asking for a lot for Arizona, and that’s the way a good governor should be.
So, Doug, please.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: Well, I want to say thank you, Mr. President. This has really been a partnership between Arizona and your administration. I want to thank Dr. Deborah Birx, who actually came to Arizona and sat with leaders. The — the COVID-19 crisis didn’t hit Arizona until later.
THE PRESIDENT: Right.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: We had a very difficult June. We’ve had a much better July. We sat down with Dr. Birx and the Coronavirus Task Force and talked about mitigation steps — things like wearing masks. And we’ve got masks in over 90 percent of our states right now. And then the simple things like physical distancing —
THE PRESIDENT: Right.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: — washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick.
And we did take some further steps. We were in the unhappy but responsible position of dispersing large crowds. So bars and nightclubs and gyms all closed temporarily. But upon putting those steps out there, we’ve seen improvement every week, week over week, for four weeks.
We’re going to keep our guard up. We’re going to stay vigilant, but there’s a real path forward and a commonsense approach that we can apply in Arizona not only around saving lives, but also safely and successfully getting our kids back to school at the appropriate time.
THE PRESIDENT: And what are you down — because the percentage down is incredible. What — how much did you go down, percentage-wise?
GOVERNOR DUCEY: Well, we saw our positivity get as high as 21.
THE PRESIDENT: Right.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: Now, upon reopening — and we were part of the White House “Slow the Spread” —
THE PRESIDENT: Right.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: — for four weeks. We extended it for two more weeks. We had our positivity as low as 4 percent. Just yesterday, it was 10 percent. The week before, it was 11. So it’s on a downward trajectory.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. Right. Right.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: And I think with the steps that we’re having, the good decisions that Arizonans are making — the face — the face masks and physical distancing, and the fact that people are embracing it.
And I also want to say, our private sector folks have been terrific.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s great.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: All of the businesses — if you want to participate in any good or service in Arizona, you’re going to wear a mask before you go in there, and that’s been a positive.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s really great. Great job.
Deborah, you said something really great about Arizona before. What would it be?
DR. BIRX: Yeah. I said they just really did a great job putting these pieces together and really creating that path forward.
Arizona was the first state — obviously, we’ve been writing your governors report for six weeks. We went to Arizona. We had a model that showed if you did these five commonsense things, you could drive what we call the “replication rate,” the R1, under one and really decrease cases, hospitalizations, and critically, mortality.
Governor Ducey walked that with us, and we’ve demonstrated now that you can keep a state open and retail open if you do these five commonsense pieces. And it’s created a safe — saved the hospitals and saved a lot of Arizonans.
And we’ve taken that model, sir, all the way across the South and up into Tennessee and Kentucky and Ohio and Indiana. And we’ll be going to six states in the Heartland next week because we think this is a way to really decrease cases, decrease hospitalizations, decrease mortality while still keeping things safe through this commonsense approach.
THE PRESIDENT: So you’re proud of the governor, you said before.
DR. BIRX: Very proud of the governor. He was our — he was willing to be the first example of how to move forward together.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. No, you really did.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: Well, we listened to your team. I mean, and Dr. Birx came and spent a lot of time — drove to Arizona from Texas, through New Mexico; gave me a tutorial on the R0. I’ve been talking about it in my press conferences. We’ve been under 1 — the day we talked about this, and you said this would be the equivalent of a stay-at-home order —
DR. BIRX: Yeah.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: — if we were able to wear masks and shut down these large gatherings. We were at 1.18 on the R0. We got as low as any state in the country — 0.9. It stays —
THE PRESIDENT: Right. It’s amazing.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: — under 1, to date.
So, like I said, no celebration, no victory lap. We’re going to stay the course and stay vigilant and keep our guard up. But we have a path forward in Arizona, and we’re going to keep pressing.
THE PRESIDENT: And you had a great representative over here, and you taught us a lot. You really came up with some —
GOVERNOR DUCEY: I’ve got a great advisor here in Gretchen Conger. She’s been with us since the first year of the administration, and she sits in on all these meetings. And, yes, her, along with Dr. Cara Christ and General Mick McGuire have been top-tier, in terms of advising.
MS. CONGER: Thank you, Governor.
THE PRESIDENT: Would you like to say something in front of all of these wonderful people?
MS. CONGER: Sure. Mr. President, I would just like to say that the partnership that we have with your administration is the best that we could ask for. You always pick up the phone. What we need, we’ve gotten — the remdesivir treatments. We can’t say enough about how grateful we are for everything that you sent.
THE PRESIDENT: How is that working, the remdesivir? How is it going?
MS. CONGER: It’s working well, thankfully.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s what I’m hearing.
MS. CONGER: Yeah. With the Coronavirus Task Force, you guys have really been able to dig into where they’re needed most with the daily reports that we send out. And so we’ve been able to really target it to the folks who need it most.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: And in addition to the remdesivir, the resources for Navajo Nation and the tribal nations in excess of $1.1 billion, along with the surge testing sites that have happened in Maryvale and South Phoenix —
THE PRESIDENT: Right.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: — some of our areas where many of the free- and reduced-lunch kids are, they needed this testing. Five thousand tests, twelve days in a row with good turnaround time.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s fantastic. Huh? Wow. Proud of you. That’s a great — that’s a great success.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: More to do, but thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, more to do, but that’s a really —
DR. BIRX: Stay the course.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: Yeah, stay the course.
DR. BIRX: Keep those cases coming down.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: We like the trajectory, and we’re going to keep pressing, Doctor.
THE PRESIDENT: Fantas- — really, a fantastic job in Arizona. We appreciate it.
Does anybody have any question for the governor? And we’re going to have a news conference at 5:30, so you can ask a little bit there.
Please.
Q Mr. President, in your estimation, is mail-in voting safe in Arizona as it is, as you say, in Florida?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I haven’t discussed it with the Governor. I can tell you: In Florida, they’ve done a very good job with it. In Nevada, it would be a disaster. In New York, it’s been a disaster. In many other places, it’s been a total catastrophe.
You know what’s going on in New York with the Carolyn Maloney. I think they have to have a new election. They’ve — you have no idea. That fraud, all sorts of many ballots. Paterson, New Jersey, I guess it’s 25 percent or 20 percent of the vote is tainted.
You can’t have that. You can’t have that. So it’s okay — absentee voting: Great. But this mail-in voting where they mail, indiscriminately, millions and millions of ballots to people, you’re never going to know who won the election. You can’t have that.
And Nevada is a big state. It’s an important state. It’s a very political state, and the governor happens to be a Democrat. And I don’t believe the Post Office can be set up. They were given no notice. I mean, you’re talking about millions of votes. No, it’ll be a — it’s a catastrophe waiting to happen.
Again, all you have to do is look at the vote that took place on a simple congressional district, in an area that should be able to do it very easily, in Manhattan. It’s a total — it’s a total — what’s happened, it’s a nightmare. Nobody has ever seen anything like it.
Look at Paterson, New Jersey, and look at other locations. We can’t have that. You’ll never know who the winner is, but the winner is going to be me.
So we’ll see you at 5:30, and we can talk about it a little bit more.
I just want to finish by saying: We’re very proud of the Governor and we are very proud of Arizona, because, in addition, the people had to help you, and they did. They’re really great people.
GOVERNOR DUCEY: They did.
Q I have a question for Governor Ducey. Governor Ducey, you vote mostly by mail in your state. Are you proud of your mail-in system in the state?
GOVERNOR DUCEY: In Arizona, we’re going to do it right. It will be free and fair. It will be difficult, if not impossible, to cheat. And it will be easy to vote. Seventy-eight percent of the citizens already vote by mail in Arizona. But we’ve been doing this since 1992. So over the course of decades, we’ve established a system that works and can be trusted. We’re 90 days before the election.
In Arizona, early ballots are going to be mailed in 60 days. This is no time to experiment. This is a time to go with the tried and true, and in Arizona, our system works very well.
Q Are you sharing with the President what are some of the best practices in your state so that he can apply to — he can look at it in terms of other states?
GOVERNOR DUCEY: Well, our state has been a model for this type of voting, for providing options and choice to our citizens. We’re not going to disenfranchise anyone. We’ve actually allocated an additional $9 million to make certain that Election Day voters can go safely in proper sanitized places that are well staffed on Election Day. We want to make sure that everyone that wants to vote can vote, and they will in Arizona.
THE PRESIDENT: And don’t forget, if you look at what they’re doing in Nevada: no signature. You take a look at the signature, and there’s no verification of signature allowed. I don’t know if you do that —
GOVERNOR DUCEY: We do.
THE PRESIDENT: — but there’s no verification of signatures. So they don’t even know who’s going to sign this. They have literally a clause that you don’t have to verify the signatures — that they don’t have to do it.
So right there, it’s no good; it’s defective. Two — two votes in an envelope — in a single envelope. It — this is a thing that will be a disaster like never before. So we’ll see what the court has to say about it.
Arizona has been doing this for a long time, and it’s been refined. Even if — if Nevada wanted to do it well, they wouldn’t have enough time. I’m sure the Post Office doesn’t have enough time. Millions of ballots, all of a sudden, coming out of nowhere. You know, voting starts in a very short period of time.
So, in Florida, they’ve done a good job. In Arizona, they’ve done a good job, but they’ve been doing this thing and refining it for years. This is something that’s put in — but think of this: no verification of the signature. Well, who’s going to sign it? They don’t even verify who’s going to sign it.
So it’s — I’m sure the courts will treat it very fairly. Let’s see what happens. Thank you all very much. I’ll see you in a little while.
Q Mr. President, if governors delay school —
THE PRESIDENT: I’ll see you later. I’ll be talking 5:30. Thank you. Thank you very much.
When we lived in Arizna, we called him Doug Douschbag!!😂😂 I don’t trust him!
I’m still in AZ; and I don’t trust him either.
The mask hysteria has gone on and on TOO LONG — and there is more than enough data to show that they are unnecessary and in fact do more harm than good, and not only physically.
I’m disgusted with Dr. Birx who states we have to have a vaccine in order to secure herd immunity. A Dr. says this. She totally dismisses that herd immunity can be gained by getting out in the fresh air, mingling with other people, and thereby building up your immunity naturally. When was the last time she talked about lifestyle choices and diet which lower our immunity? When did she last venture out of her vaccine-only bubble and tell us to seek out HYDROXYCHLORIQUINE if we begin to have symptoms? WHEN? She and Fauci both are selling fear, not solutions.
Meanwhile the nefarious Gates works feverishly to . . . I’m just too angry to say more about that creature.
If you’re sick stay home. But don’t make the rest of us knuckle under to draconian measures that serve to enslave us, make us dependent on the government — look to the government — instead of looking to ourselves to know what’s best for us.
I’m fuming. And I DON’T LIKE DUCEY.
Ducey has an Executive Order (EO) to FORBID physicians from prescribing HYDROXY-CHLORIQUINE. The physicians wrote Ducey to recind the EO to allow them to treat and save their patients.★ Ducey NEVER responded. He’s no better than Cuomo.
★AAPS Letter Asking Gov. Ducey to Rescind Executive Order concerning hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 – AAPS | Association of American Physicians and Surgeons ~ 4/27/20
https://aapsonline.org/aaps-letter-asking-gov-ducey-to-rescind-executive-order-concerning-hydroxychloroquine-in-covid-19/
“President Trump and his team are now taking “the Arizona model” throughout the
south, and the Administration will continue this path forward across the Midwest.”
★★SERIOUSLY??? Like closing small to medium sized businesses statewide????
President Trump, we LOVE you. And we’re NOT KIDDING when we say DUCEY is
NOT your friend. Just think of McCain and tripple it. Sorry. You’ve been beguiled.
Why is our President still going along with this charade???? #COVID1984. Why is he praising these despot governors??? Why does he still allow Birx and Fauci to be a part of this hoax????
I’m wondering the same thing.
You would think that VP Pence has his ear and could FIND better Drs. whose opinions differ from the current malignant twins serving up disaster.
Why isn’t he?
He is still Doug Douche. He is a weak and pathetic Governor. He IMMEDIATELY bent the knee to the Red for Ed commies, and he’s crumbled under pressure in dealing with Covid. He is a moron and I honestly see no difference between him and some dingbat democrat in his decisions of the last 2 years. I won’t vote for him ever again. He is the same as them.
I’ve never paid attention to the guy, but why is he sitting there spewing with President Trump in the White House? I’m lost on why these bozos like him, Fauci, Brix have a place anywhere near Trump? He’s an idiot. I don’t see Trump as an idiot, why would he entertain these people? Reminds me of Fox News carrying water for CNN by quoting them. Why even recognize them at all?
Anyone mandating masks and all these one sided closings is simply siding with insanity instead of common sense. The positive cases are a ruse, the deaths are BS. How did the flu disappear? Day of the corona virus hitting the flu was number one at the dr.s office then magically it is all gone.
The world of bizzaro. “Dr I have a cancerous tumor on the side of my head the size of a basketball”. “ No,”exclaims fauci, “it’s corona virus.”
He is SO BAD, Arizona has been scratched off our list of escape states. (we are leaving Commiefornia, asap). Makes me sick. We really liked NE Arizona, but I will go swelter in TX before I move there now.
That Red for Ed commies (common core) maneuver — and the harsh treatment he doled out to the lady in charge of education for the state who was working to ban c.c. — was my first clue that Ducey is a snake. And weak as they come, easily bought. Shudder!
Brendan Dilley (https://twitter.com/GeneralDilley) calls him Doug “Drop-A-Ducey”.
Ditto, Susan. Ducey should NEVER EVER be trusted.
Thankfully President Trump did not say of Ducey that “he punches above his weight.” I hate that phrase because Odumbo said it so much.
Important state we need to carry. Hope they have their act together.
The Dems stole the election from McSally for Sinema in 2018, and after promising to challenge the fraud — McSally conceded because the machine here in AZ (still controlled by the McCain cabal) promised her McCain’s seat when he died.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “Snow Birds” descended on AZ.
They are organized, and they drive around and vote.
Actually, IMHO the REPUBLICAN party in Az., stole the primary from Dr. Kelly Ward, by running Arpio in the primary, as a “splitter” for the Maga vote.
Neither Kelly or Arpio won (Arpio didn’t even campaign, but pulled enough votes from Kelly, that McSally Rino won the primary, to run against sinalot.
All the enthusiasm was MAGA, so MAGA stayed home in general, and Sinalot won.
State RNC tried to get Doozey to give empty seat to McStain progeny, then gave it to McSally.
The RNC, by and large are,all about the RNC, and keeping the status quo, . .they are RINO, and would rather have a Dem in the seat, than a MAGA.
So, why shouldn’t I take the same view, …
I can’t be loyal to a party thats not loyal to me.
Rinos actively participated in the coup attempt and ongoing efforts to block accountability.
The participated with Dems in creating EXACTLY the immigration system they wanted; it wasn’t “broken” from their point of view.
RINOS participated in all of the public policy disasters over many years, ME wars, Obamacare, etc.
They are the enemy. If an enemy of my enemy is my friend, surely a friend of my enemy is my enemy.
They are working WITH Dems, and CHI-NA, and AGAINST us.
IMHO,..
Yes they did steal the election… The cheating Maricopa County Recorder (a low life from Nogales) allowed late ballots to be counted which is where toots Sinema caught up and passed McSally, who was initially leading when the polls closed…
I wrote and called out to AZ GOP Chair, Jonathon Lines (McCain’s crony) and told them if they didn’t contest the result and fight for the seat they could forever forget about me every sending them another dime…
He was talking about his wife.
That is the most depressing governor I have seen, since my own governor Mike Dewine of Ohio. These pathetic mental midgets pushing masks and social distancing and praising the Marxist slut Dr. Birx. What a total loser who is ruining a once good Republican state.
Re: Dr. Birx. If she truly is a slut that’s fine. But please don’t call her that (if she’s not) unless quoting Akron’s on Weekend Update circa 1980.
I miss Dennis Miller’s weekend update
SW Ohio here and we agree 100%. The only person dewhine cares about is himself!
That is the most depressing governor I have seen, since my own governor Mike Dewine of Ohio. These pathetic mental midgets pushing masks and social distancing and praising the Marxist slut Dr. Birx. What a total loser who is ruining a once good Republican state.
I am a resident of Arizona … and I support this message.
ShainS- I’m a legal resident of Delaware ( Biden doesn’t have a clue where he is) and a resident of PA as well (another Damnocrat Governor controllled state) AND I also support this message as well. First it was Falsi lying about data et al, now it’s Scarfie.
After listening to President Trump’s interview with Dobbs I think he has a pretty good handle now on the “Plandemic”.
Hope springs eternal ……..and that doesn’t work, we got backup. The Silent Army.
Ditto
yes I agree with you, I’m from ohio Too,i vote for him only because he is Republican,
Yep. Vote republican because it’s better than electing a demoncrat. Of course with dewhine we got both…
There are lots of retirees in Arizona.
Gray Lives Matter!
I’ve got one for The Delaware Dud. Bumper sticker this:
“Don’t Vote for Slow Biden — 2020 — Gray Matter Matters”
Copyright Mathias
With a Demoncrap governor you’d have covid-positive patients being sent into nursing homes causing mass deaths. Never forget — and tell everyone!
John McCain ruined that state politically.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is suffering for it as we speak, I’m thinking….
He’s trash. Simple as that. I live out here and noone is happy with the stupid decisions he’s made, most of which make zero sense.
I live here too and it’s sad what is happening out there. Instead of keeping vulnerable people inside they lock us all down. A vibrant downtown and North Scottsdale are dead. CaveCreek and Carefree are dead. Stores are empty.
We almost do not want to go food shopping as masks are required everywhere. The morale is sinking.
Ordering food out is desperate. The order is missing things. Portions are small and it’s cold when you get it. We tried supporting some restaurants but they either do not have skilled people or they are depressed too.
I do not think President Trump knows how Deucey has not been good for the state. But at least McCain isn’t here any longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
He is term limited in 2022 so he has nothing to lose by running the state into the ground through mismanagement of just about everything.
IMO…. DJT has never been a good judge of
character. I wish it weren’t true but too many
picks have been horrible disappointments.
But on the positive side….
Pres. Trump is trying hard to get this swamp under control.
🎼 This time God gave him a mountain…..
a mountain… soooo…. high to climb….🎶
(oh yes…..we are with you, my friend, PT.
I don’t know of anyone, anywhere, who would put up with
all the crapolla you have had to endure.)
He needs to “fire everyone hired” by the maggot,
obunghole. That would reduce PT’s draining
of the swamp…. by half.
Agree! Live in SW Arizona. His decisions makes no sense like his Brilliant decision reference McSally. Let’s appoint the loser to the vacant seat!
My take is that both McSally and Ducey are being controlled by the McCain machine. I know first hand how powerful it is; I’ve witnessed them banding together to utterly destroy a good man, elected by precinct committeemen, and push him out in what I deemed an unscrupulous manner. The McCain machine is vicious.
Puppets.
It was 117 degrees in Arizona on Monday. I am surprised anything lives there– including the COVID……
Frankly, I think it’s safe to say that we KNOW the chinese common cold is NOT living in 117 degree weather.
Not sure when our President will unleash the truth we all know of this crap, but it cannot come soon enough for me. Surely most if not all of you too. We cannot live with a sick lie and society in severe distress act like everything is normal.
That’s why the mask nonsense it especially stupid here. When I see these nutballs wearing them OUTSIDE, walking the dog, or while driving, am not sure whether laughter or pity is the more appropriate response.
“When I see these nutballs wearing them OUTSIDE, walking the dog, or while driving, am not sure whether laughter or pity is the more appropriate response.”
I have friends from our local church that went to Glacier National Park in Montana for a summer vacation this past week.
I asked.
The reply was that about half the people were wearing masks on the 10-12 foot wide trails up in the mountains.
Montana is on NY Governor Cuomo’s “list”, so they will have quarantine upon return.
(employers mandate, too – because they flew in an airplane).
Cuz there is so much virus in dem der mountains…/sarc
Yep. We wonder all the time how the virus can live that long here. We have had some higher humidity than usual. But everyone is inside with airco. Inside. Locked down and masks if you go out.
The metric for success for dealing with Covid keeps changing. Now it is reciprocity rate and positivity according to comments by Doucey and Brix. What happened to flatten the curve so healthcare was not overwhelmed. Trying to get the positive rate down to zero Means there will be no immunity built up. This is all craziness.
Moving the goal posts is an important part of spreading FUD.
“Trying to get the positive rate down to zero means there will be no immunity built up…”
^^^THIS^^^ is the point that is not being covered – we were ALL told in the spring that there would be a surge in cases (not deaths) when we opened back up and we were all told that summer was the BEST time for that to happen as it would then sweep through the population during the hottest months of the year AND herd immunity would be achieved before school started back up in the fall.
But now, we have kept people locked up for close to FIVE MONTHS and no one has any kind of an immune system anymore. I have a friend whose church (in Pennsylvania) complied with EVERY mandate from the Governor and they finally decided to let the youth group have a get together because summer was almost over,,,guess what? THIRTY kids all came down with China Flu…they have been hiding in their house since March so now they all got sick and the church is terrified and wants everyone to go back home and never come out of their houses again!
This is what really bothers me about Trump and this Virus. He is totally against Herd Immunity and supports these idiots about staying inside and away from big crowds. Hell, they even have commercials on TV about what a good thing it is for kids to play in dirt because there are some many germs there, but that is how they develop a good immune system.
Governor Ducey needs to open up the state. If you can shop in person at Walmart, you can go anywhere and vote in person. I want governors to stop acting like tyrants. They don’t care about my health. They do sure like to be in control. Yet, they never talk about how to build up your immune system, so your body can attack the virus and win.
Cassidy: Just put voting booths inside Walmarts. There, I solved the problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lots of retirees in Arizona.
Gray Lives Matter!
I’ve got one better for The Deleware Dud. Bumper sticker this:
“Don’t Elect Slow Biden — 2020 — Gray Matter Matters”
Copyright Mathias
I think the preferred exclamation of most senior citizens after a successful mental endeavor is,
“Gray matter lives!”
I hope so.
I don’t understand the verify signatures part. I just turned in my ballot yesterday and they checked that a signature was on it, but didn’t compare to anything.
Birx is no better than Fauci. Ducey is limiting hydroxychloriquine because Birx pushes remsdevir. I don’t know why Trump still listens to her. She is on a board related to Gates and so is Ducey (he is on TGen, funded in part by Gates). I wish Trump would add the Frontline Doctors to his task force.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Arizona you have to sign the ballot AND give your contact phone #… The signature has to match or at least be close to your signature on your Drivers License… If it is sketchy you will get a call from the recorders office to verify you signature… I have had this happen to me several times… So yes it does work here in AZ because they ballots go out early so the verification takes place before the election date…
The problem is when they give DLs to non citizens… That is what HAS to change…
So your phone # is directly connected to your ballot, which shows how you voted. I want people to know I vote, but not how I voted.
You send in your ballot in two envelopes… The outside one (green) is the prepaid postage and the address to the Recorders office… Inside of that is a second envelope (white) that requires your signature and Phone # in case verification is needed… The Ballot it self is inside of that white envelope does not have your name or phone#…
If that is not to your liking then you need to go to the polling location on election day… You have a choice, which is a good thing, all in all…
Thank you, vatoaz, for mentioning Ducey sitting on the Board of Governors for TGen. How is this conflict allowed? Public-private partnerships promote corruption. Regardless of legality, this should not stand.
https://seeingredaz.wordpress.com/2020/04/29/az-gov-doug-duceys-curious-connection/
Why and how can a “governor” ( who was in the icecream business) limit a medication?????????????
Where are the doctors???? Who is ready to follow their oath??
Upside down it is. Who do we trust?
He did an executive order in it back in April saying a study was needed. That has since happened so the doctors who wrote him a letter in kate April may try again. There are several articles on it. He did want to use it as a preventative method. Probably because the testing done in AZ would show less cases. I don’t trust him. Hospitals get money for positive COVid-19 cases. I expect that they are in cahoots with testing labs, and I imagine TGen benefits somewhere there. I thought of making a sign and standing in front of the capitol building.
Fauxcee, Sore.a$$, and obunghole were colluding
back in Sept. 2019 They need to swing from a tall tree.
This virus was NO ACCIDENT…. it was planned years ago.
Color me disgusted. Face diapers and stupid distancing and shutdowns. Junk science killing businesses, killing people. What happened to the rallies?
We have the Arizona governor’s tone-deaf, dumber-than-a-rock twin here in Vt. — a RINO too. Is there even one Republican governor anywhere standing up for sanity and freedom? For the life of me I don’t get why President Trump didn’t fire or relocate Redfield, Birx, Fauci, and their brethren four months ago. This is like fingernails on a chalkboard, particularly since it seems that chalkboard is endless.
What is the advantage of continuing to follow the Birx-Fauci-Redfield-Gates-Soros Red China Model when you have the Open Up America Model offered by the physicians of the Frontline Doctors’ Summit? Why are we still taking advice from dead mackerel? The Scarf and the rest of ’em are rotting fishheads who retain the power of speech, if not logic. I feel like Clemenza trying to figure out what the Godfather has got going on behind the scenes. Must be one helluva deep game.
I let Bill Stepien know today that I want outdoor rallies and I want them NOW. Let’s get the show back on the road and smash the fascists sick dreams of a dystopian “utopia”.
This is my current WP like function👍
“Is there even one Republican governor anywhere standing up for sanity and freedom?”
The woman Governor of South Dakota.
Yup
Why isn’t the President standing up for freedom? Why is the President doing a roadshow with the Marxist Dr. Birx? Why does the President say masks are “patriotic” and praise the idea everyone should wear them? Why does the President trash the idea of Herd Immunity, instead of the Marxist Social Distance? Why has the President not put a real scientist on the task force, instead of Birx and Fauci whose policies are everything a DNC strategist loves?
Did you see the recent post that showed the results of a poll that said by 59 to 14% people are wearing masks when outside of their house?
The President knows that he can’t fight against those kind of numbers. Most people, including many decided or potential Trump voters, have been spooked by the MSM fear porn. That is just a fact that can’t be changed before the election.
Stay cool. The President is playing rope-a-dope on this issue. He is limiting the political and economic damage in the short term while keeping the main objective, re-election, in his sights.
I am picking her for being the next President after Trump’s 2 terms.
The Edge Is Near.
I’ve never listened to him before but couldn’t listen to him for more than five minutes. He should be a funeral director (no offense to those folks). Mail-in ballots should not be considered except for people who can’t physically make it to a polling place. Too much margin for manipulation. Having signature verification is only one control and doesn’t prevent other additional types of manipulation. It shouldn’t be allowed.
Absentee Ballots only. Proven track record. That is all that is needed for those who are unable to vote in person at one’s precinct polling place.
Couldn’t get past the propaganda which is what it is. A script being followed to the letter. I only got up to the Navajos this and Remsidivir that. Testing? why? How I wish our own county would tell us the details of the last 20 deaths due to uh, Covid. One Monday they threw the news at us that 20 had died in ONE WEEKEND and most if not all were seniors/or in nursing homes. That made 30 total dead. Of those 30 only 2 were in their 40s. Now we are at 50 but no stats. Are they seniors once again? Who knows. So if I am to believe the above nonsense the seniors that died were hanging out in bars or floating the river which are both shut down. The rest of us continue to be punished and no end in sight.
BTW, several people on googletube and twatter, as have I myself in my area, have gone to various hospitals in their home areas, and literally every one of them was EMPTY. No one in the ERs at all.
None of them were “packed” or “over capacity”.
This is infuriating to the nth degree!
If this doesn’t end on November 4th…
That’s because the covid is basically over. It’s “fading away”, as our VSGPDJT said, and which the lamestream media has relentlessly mocked.
“Huh–I remembered this chair being more comfortable.”
And there folks is the rest of the story! It is a club and we don’t belong. Yes, our Elections do Not require even matching signatures, or ID to vote. BS and Trump gets it.
I saw an ad today for a psychic! But our gyms are closed, and the Churches were too until This Sunday. We can meet now but not sing! Our MVD is completely messed up, and 200 + bars and restaurants will never reopen. We are all treated like patients now. BS.
I don’t understand how voting can start so early? I mean a candidate could die between the time someone votes and actual election day. When did early voting start in September? That’s insane.
Early voting. Avoid October surprise. Good and bad for both parties.
But for Dementia Biden. Muy importante!
I keep dreaming that when I awake one morning, first confirming that, Praise the Lord! TCTH was not imploded overnight by Big Tech, I will spot a Breaking News story announcing that President Trump has issued the mother of all executive orders.
This dream wish will:
(1) Revoke the national emergency and its partner state emergencies;
(2) Spin off a proclamation that America is open for business again, and never again will healthy Americans and American businesses be locked down;
(3) Order DOJ to instruct every state to repeal all executive orders which infringe on the rights of Americans to freedom of speech, worship, assembly, and travel; and, finally
(4) Warn all municipalities and states that should they continue to infringe on the above Constitutional liberties, DOJ will do everything in its power to terminate those violations of liberty and prosecute the wrongdoers to the full extent of the law.
One hundred years ago, America fell under a totalitarian impulse when it amended the Constitution to compel Americans to stop drinking alcohol. The feds got to define what constituted “alcohol.” Then the feds got the Volstead Act to drop the hammer.
It took nearly 14 years for America to wake from that nightmare and repeal Prohibition — which was not only one of the nuttiest laws ever conceived, but one with perhaps the most long-lasting unintended consequences, chief among them the fantastic expansion of organized crime.
Americans don’t remember their own history and thus America has learned nothing from that nightmare which began in 1919. Liberty is asleep again in America. The demonRATs have been the catalysts in our current rollback of inalienable rights. The irony is that Republicans have the power to shake America awake again.
Too bad most of ’em are sleepwalkers.
Ducey is done. He will never be elected to another position in this state. He single handedly destroyed sections of this state’s economy. Restaurants can sell alcohol yet bars cannot, shutting down all water parks on the very day they were finally to open this summer, with lines of people waiting to get in. Shutting down tubing on the river. Asenine decisions with no rhyme or reason behind them, all because he was getting pressure from the left to close the state based largely on false data. His has become the one name most cursed by everyone I know here.
President Trump said he was doing a fantastic job, with the President’s “expert” Dr. Fauci smiling next to the President.
Governor Ducey loves masks and he loves Dr. Scarf-R-Us. F him and the team he rode in on.
The only legitimate info I want to hear is from SD and his (and our) battle to assemble, produce, inform and legitimize the overwhelming EVIDENCE that clearly shows Ovomit and his scumlords (Holder is one scum who should hang) committed TREASON/SEDITION….take your pick.
The Lou Dobbs interview with our President gave me pause to realize that not ALL journalists are A-holes. Just 95% of them.
I don’t have enough wood or space in my front yard for building the gallows that these swamp creatures deserve and that goes for Lizzy Graham and his Senate scumbags minus a few Patriots like Josh Hawley, etc.
Sir SUNDANCE: The road less traveled is one few of us take. You, my friend, have taken it and I can only offer my support (Spiritually and monetarily) for now but like many many many Treepers
here we are following you with prayers and more important WITH LOVE.
Take care.
I wish I hadn’t read this. Trump has signed on to the Great Fear Show. He continues to back Birx and her inane advice. I don’t know where this is headed but I don’t intend to follow it.
Yep. Trump is fully supporting the shutdowns, the masks, the Marxist Social Distance insanity, the spending of probably $20 trillion we don’t have on this war against the Common Cold. The President has done not one thing to support the idea of real science (aka Herd Immunity) which would allow us to end all of this madness immediately.
I suppose that I understand the game that Trump thinks he has been forced to play with the Chinese virus, but like many others here at Treehouse have expressed, it’s a very tough pill to swallow. I push back every day…..and we need to continue to push while Trump does what he feels is necessary to win in November.
I’ve struggled with this since March, but I’m not willing to question his political instincts.
GRRRRRRR, for the life of me I can’t figure out why the Republican Governors, President Trump, and We The People are still buying into this mask fallacy.
Forget the fact that we are not in flu season, and the virus cannot thrive at a certain humidity/temperature.
Forget the fact that almost no one except those that have comorbid heath conditions get very sick from Covid-19, (if it exist at all).
Forget that we have a highly effective prophylactic in Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc.
All this aside, there is much evidence that not only are mask totally ineffective at stopping the spread of influenza virus, there is evidence that wearing mask can put on at risk of serious health problems.
I haven’t done it yet, but I plan to do a test whereby I measure my Sp02 level which runs at a consistent 97% bouncing to 98% without mask, then go outside, in Florida summer heat, wear a mask for 30 minutes, and see if indeed my Sp02 level drops to from 5 to 20 (danger zone) points.
If you haven’t seen this evidence, you should be aware of this.
See -Wearing a Mask Can Reduce Your Blood Oxygen Level to a Dangerous Level – From US Attorney, Leigh Dundas
https://cvpandemicinvestigation.com/2020/06/hcq-trials-and-murder-masks-are-bad-for-you-predictive-programming-and-a-spoof/
Arizona is another formerly reliable Red State that has been sliding toward sh-thole status thanks to an open border and the migration of retired hippies. It’s really sad, and it’s happening to Texas now as well.
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/
Arizona rated 44th freest state. Pretty damn bad.
Rino Ducey ha been a disaster ere in AZ.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/04/an_effective_covid_treatment_the_media_continues_to_besmirch_143875.html
Dr. Steven Hatfill is THE GUY on pandemics. He was up to speed on Wuhan virus in early January. His resume is impressive and he has made considerably $ suing the media and Feds for defamation. Rest assured, the MSM/Wapo is writing a hit piece on him tonight.
Double talking Ducey is nothing but a McCain sycophant. McCain single-handedly ruined the AZGOP. I have some HCQ secreted away in case I need it because our brain dead Gov. won’t allow it. NO DIAPERS on my face. Ducey is a tyrant and conflicted with Gates. Who ever suggested PDJT praise him needs to be FIRED immediately.
I live in AZ too. ducey is an idiot. He never should have selected mcsally to replace mcshame. like other have said, his covid decisions have not be made using solid data. he can’t be trusted because of that. stupidy is the excuse the democrats use. ducey is one of them.
Ducey cracked me up during this tho. At first, I think he mandated that Golf courses remain open and also hair salons/barbers. So you could golf AND BONUS get a new ‘do’ Those were essential…..SMH.
At least Ducey wasn’t actively plotting the murders of old people like Cuomo. Remember that Michigan Governor Whitmer? Control FREAK and major MORON. Double coupon Marxist. Stupid and over-bearing. Yuck!
Insufferable traits that all these worthless turds possess has a name, definition, explanation of their head trauma 🙂
Narcissism and Politics: A Match Made In…
https://pro.psychcentral.com/exhausted-woman/2016/11/narcissism-and-politics-a-match-made-in/
Nice little comrade, Douche I coordination with Dr. Mengele.
Out guv is just the same with no HCQ. They have blood on their hands.
Nice little comrade, Douche I coordination with Dr. Mengele.
I can’t believe my eyes as I read this report. Guess the President doesn’t know that there is a full throttle recall petition being circulated on El Duche by Conservative Republicans. Last night his empty suit of a Senator McSally won her primary but she will loose to another democrat come November so because of the both of them Arizona will have two democrat senators.
Ducey has a major ,if not illegal, conflict of interest. He is on the board of directors of a pharmaceutical company T Gen.it just so happens they make the virus tests and are in the process of developing a vaccine. In the meantime he has banned doctors and pharmacists from dispensing hydroxichlorquine . You can only get it in a hospital by then it’s usually too late.
Ducey has caved to the socialist democrat female mayors at every turn . He caved to the education establishment and schools are not starting and at best will be virtual. All recreation facilities ,bars,gyms pool Hal’s and I believe churches. Businesses are closing all over the state and major malls are closing. A judge ruled that Ducey has a week to explain why certain businesses have been kept closed. Restaurants are empty And he has let mayors dictate things like masks .
The funniest thing is that everyone knows Ducey does not even really support Trump. He And his buddy Brix is Handing a load of crap to Trump.
If my many friends and Trump supporters would throw up if they read this. When Trump acts like this I loose all faith and want to give up. He makes himself like a real uninformed phony .
As an Arizonan, it makes me want to puke to listen to little lord douchey pat himself on the back while numerous businesses, lives and livelihoods have been decimated by this twerps mandates. He no more represents the people of the state of Arizona than the man in the moon – his ONLY direction has been to close down the state until his investment in a vaccine company can come to fruition and he can make more money on it. He caress NOTHING about the people – only his own pocketbook
Those businesses that depended on the summer to be profitable were all destroyed by little lord douchey, restaurants, bars, gyms, water parks, pools and so many more have been ruined by his self absorbed mandates and directives. The people of this state are at our end with the BS imposed on us and our businesses – on our rights and freedoms – all manipulated by false positive tests, duplicated numbers and falsified test data to make him look good while all the graft and corruption this POS can muster against the people of this state gets buried in red tape. The money allocated to HELP businesses are more than likely in his packet – it has not nor has it been allocated to those businesses who need it most.
He has the audacity to sit there and lie bald faced to the President of the United States with a smug grin plastered to his phony face – he is a back stabbing, crrok and phony who wants to garner prestige for a future run at the Senate – he wouldn’t be able to get elected in this state if he applied for a position as pooper scooper in a clown parade – the people of this state hate him that much.
