August 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1294

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/03/august-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1292/comment-page-1/#comment-8566282)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 8/4/20
***PRAISE: 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas… across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. (Valued at about $17 million per mile…)
– Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ Border Wall System update: 265 miles completed.
(9 miles more since last week; 10 miles average per week over the last 3 weeks…)
– BorderReport article: Private border-wall company wins CBP contract to build 17 new miles in Laredo
– CBP News Release: Contract Award for Additional Border Wall System in Laredo, Texas
– Laredo Morning Times Article: CBP approves another huge contract to build the border wall in Webb County
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– for Fisher crews as they (1)regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete toward the river.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
• Brainstorming possible solutions: Compost erosion control blanket, pneumatically blown in w/ seeds & other ingredients to a depth of at least 2”. Rapid growth & resistance to erosion from the start. Consistent outcome over variable soil/site conditions. Not sure how affordable/scalable the approach is though…
• Possible companies/products ?… (1) Rexius certified Terraseeding®/Ecoblanket®/Microblend® process; (2) Filtrexx® Compost Erosion Control Blanket™, etc.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tweet w/ wall update.
– 9 miles more since last week…
– 10 miles average per week over the last 3 weeks…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The WALL moving along good!
Back when Donald Trump won the election in 2016, we all thought the WALL would be up and done withing a year or two. Never did we dream that our determined President Trump would have to fight every day for every single “brick” for our beautiful Trump WALL, esp when all the opposition was hounding and attacking Pres. Trump from all sides..
The Dems may have thought they won by stalling as long as they could, but they underestimated WeThePeople. We are determined & resilient —Never Give Up, Never Give in, Never Back down. We have the true American Spirit!
Thank You, President Trump, for showing us the Way. And Thank You, Sundance, for your relentless in seeking the truth about the Anti-American Greedy Cabals. We hold the Winning Formula in our hands. May God Bless America, always.
MAGA! Trump Monster Vote Coming in November. Let’s Roll and make it happen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well said Grandma Covfefe ~
President Trump is reawakening an indomitable spirit in Americans. Reminds me of one of my favorite words:
indefatigable:
1. Having or showing a capacity for persistent effort; not tiring or relenting
2. incapable of being tired out; not yielding to fatigue; untiring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect word! I’m snitching it from you. (wink)
LikeLike
Like
LikeLike
Border Report Article – 8/3/20
Note: The “private border-wall company” referenced below is referring to Fisher, not WBTW.
Private border-wall company wins CBP contract to build 17 new miles in Laredo
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/private-border-wall-company-wins-contract-to-build-17-new-miles-in-laredo/
Excerpts:
– U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday announced that the same company that built a private border wall in South Texas has been chosen to build an additional 17 miles of border wall in Laredo, Texas.
– Fisher Sand & Gravel Company was awarded the $289.5 million contract to build the 17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo.
– Tommy Fisher, CEO of Fisher Sand & Gravel, told Border Report on Tuesday that he couldn’t elaborate on the specifics but said: “I’m just happy to be working with DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) but I can’t really say much about the job.”
– Fisher’s company earlier this year was awarded the most lucrative contract ever by DHS — a $1.3 billion contract to build a 42-mile section of border wall in Arizona. Fisher said that contract includes steep terrain that makes construction more costly.
– Fisher said the border wall his company will be building will be on the south-end of Laredo.
– The new border wall contract is valued at about $17 million per mile built in Laredo, which is across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CBP News Release – 8/3/20
Contract Award for Additional Border Wall System in Laredo, Texas
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/contract-award-additional-border-wall-system-laredo-texas
News Release:
– U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded a contract to construct approximately 17 miles of contiguous new border wall system within U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas. Construction will occur where no barriers currently exist.
– The contract was awarded to Fisher Sand and Gravel Company, DBA Fisher Industries, for a total contract value including options of $289,500,000.00. This project is funded by CBP’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 appropriations.
– The Laredo Sector is an area of high illegal activity, with over 21,750 illegal alien apprehensions and over 30,150 pounds of drugs seized this FY to date. The majority of its activity is occurring in areas where Laredo Sector lacks infrastructure, access and mobility, and technology. These projects will improve Laredo Sector’s ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug and human smuggling activities of transnational criminal organizations.
– CBP continues to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 13767 – also known as Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements – taking steps to expeditiously plan, design, and construct a physical wall using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve operational control of the southern border.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laredo Morning Times Article – 8/3/20
CBP approves another huge contract to build the border wall in Webb County
https://www.lmtonline.com/news/article/CBP-approves-another-huge-contract-to-build-the-15455413.php
Excerpts:
– Another border wall construction contract has been awarded in the Laredo area.
– U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that Fisher Industries won the bid to build 17 miles of fencing through Webb County for $289,500,000, or about $17 million per mile.
– A CBP official told LMT that this project area includes south Laredo and the one-mile bulkhead downtown, which would create a sort of levee wall with a promenade above — a “friendlier” looking alternative to the 30-foot bollard fencing that will make up the wall elsewhere in the city.
– With CBP’s first announcement of a construction contract awarded in May, this totals 31 miles of Webb County and Laredo’s riverfront — from El Pico Road to southern Webb County — that has been slated for construction, pending the government’s access to and right to enter these private or city-owned properties.
– All told the combined cost is over $564 million.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Operations and contract are speeding up. The contracts speeding up due to the overall contract on top? I forgot what you called them previously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The contract is called a MATOC (Multiple Award Task Order Contract).
I tried to go back and search for my posts on the MATOC contract but I haven’t been able to find them yet.
LikeLike
Hi Robert, I just found the my posts on the MATOC.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/08/june-8th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1236/comment-page-1/#comment-8322120
LikeLike
Excellent reports Stillwater. You are the loyal, dedicated, supporter, scribe and reliable information expert for the Wall builders that have faced numerous political and terrain challenges. As I said before, your reports are becoming a chronicle of the historic wall’s construction.
I’m glad the wall has (hopefully) reduced the enormous pressures and criticism that the CBP agents and others were enduring from the corrupt media and the Dems for simply doing their job of protecting the U.S. border from hordes of illegal aliens. The CBP’s political support for candidate and then President Trump no doubt was a factor in the abuse the border agents faced. But they didn’t fold and turn on him and it seems to be paying off.
I believe much of the abuse police officers, sheriff’s etc are confronting today is also partly rooted in their strong support for P Trump. If they stand firm as CBP did, the pendulum should swing back into the sanity zone when the majority become fed up with the rising crime stats. Unfortunately, the Dems manage many of the police forces unlike CBP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Hawkins6 ~ 🙂
You are probably onto something about the abuse toward CBP & (law enforcement in general) being partly due to their support of Trump. But I also remember reading 10 or 15 years ago that the attack on police was part of the plan for communists/marxists destroying our country and replacing it with their own system.
Some of the steps involved…
Create chaos, arm the gangs, reduce support for police get police to retreat to their police stations to protect themselves which results in society being unprotected.
LikeLike
That is also true about Marxists.
LikeLike
It was only the other day I was saying they would need another to contract to keep them busy form September onward. It looks like they now that work.
Before they started the 3 miles on the river, project #2. I remember seeing Forman Mike showing a levy bank in Texas where work had been awarded to another company, but nothing had happened for 12 months. Fisher was trying to pick up that work.
I wonder if that is the same area where they have just won the contract?
LikeLike
On at video Foreman Mike mentioned he was at RGV-03. The Laredo project Fisher was just awarded is located further NW.
If you click on the red lines on the CBP’s interactive map it will list the location names. I couldn’t locate RGV-3, but I found RGV-2 and RGV-04.
Foreman Mike videos you referenced: Video 1, Video 2
I guess congress was holding things up at the time.
LikeLike
👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for all your efforts Ad rem (and I appreciate all the other moderators efforts as well) ~ 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just in case, I’m c/p-ing all of yours from now on. No more risk-taking. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you all for the great work.
LikeLike
This is great news. Much thanks for posting!
LikeLike
PresTrump needs to get Meadows and his communications team in a room and kick their asses
He’s losing on this funding standoff
He’s losing on Coronoavirus, esp the latest ramp-up of positive detections
His daily briefing today was not really effective
He droned on and on about the testing we’re doing, the supplies given to States, the respirators we’re building and sending around the world
Respirators? WTF?
It’s August and someone thinks the President should still be talking about respirators?
Here’s an article:
Trump: I Want $600 Unemployment Benefits to Continue
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/08/04/trump-i-want-600-unemployment-benefits-to-continue/
That’s a single task item, the $600 renewal
Add one or two more that are essential, like funding to aid schools reopening
Submit a bill that’s bare bones and limited to ONLY Covid-aimed and unemployed-aid items, not other bullsh#t
And than take it to the public on all frequencies, like the Contract with America
Make your graphic, have the simple message and 2 important items, and then bypass Pelosi
Roll it out with great fanfare and tell everyone interested to ring their Democrat Reps phones off the hook and tell them to make it happen
Because what I hear now is ineffective. It’s all about the negotiation process. Lead negotiators emerge and walk to the cameras an mumble “still far appart on yada yada”, “trying to reach agreement on yada yada”
And I hear phrases like “Dems want this much and Repubs want a lesser amount yada yada”
True or not, that’s how it’s being portrayed
We know Dems want $3 trillion to bail out their cities …
We need moxie and huge publicity to break out of that negotiation track
Blow it up! Blow past that by taking the issue to the people
Straight to the public with as simple a message as ”I want $600 unemployment checks renewed … Call your Democrat leaders and demand it” Put it all on Democrats, paint them as responsible with a strategic media campaign
Because until that happens, there’ll be a LOT of disgruntled people out there and Pres Trump needs to get over the next hump
There’s plenty of time later to think we’d rather taper off to $200 so “people aren’t getting paid more sitting on their asses”, “disincentive to work”, yada yada
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/04/exclusive-mike-braun-democrats-sabotaging-a-strong-economic-recovery-by-holding-coronavirus-aid-hostage/
But right now, the steep rise in positive tests and the re-closures and the controversy over schools has kinda bumped that off the road, onto the shoulder
From what I can see, some big holes are being dug beneath our President and I think he needs so be on offence with a real smart and bold communications strategy
Kayleigh’s great and all, but she’s only one woman. Where’s the back bench of ex- Madison Avenue guys who really know how to assemble an advertising campaign?
Yeah, I know, telling the President what to do and all
But what I’m seeing is really, really not a good look
LikeLike
Here’s an example
This is a graph all the facebook commies are pushing all over facebook. I just saw a 6 o’clock news report and WHO had a big oversize version up on a stage with a WHO looking gentleman waving a big pointer stick
Impression? Makes America look like it’s doing really, really, bad compered to other countries right?
The graph shows “new weekly coronavirus cases per million residents” plotted against time, with separate lines for each country.
That “per million” looks sensible, how else would you compare large to small countries? So take the number of new “cases” and divide by the country’s ENTIRE population, right?
What’s missing?
Hmmmmm … hasn’t the US ramped up testing substantially in recent months?
Hmmmmm … have other countries increased their testing proportionally?
… or maybe some of that apparent US ramp up in “new cases” is a result of “new tests”?
Here ya go, WHO guys, how about
“new weekly coronavirus cases per million TESTED residents”?
Huh?
Now, if Kayleigh has already covered this then I’ll shut up
But if not … if I can sit here and point this out and explain it … why do we not have any Administration expert standing up in front of a press conference and explaining it?
Hello? Graphics guys? Degreed communications specialists? Ex-advertising hotshots?
Who ya got on the team there, Meadows?
LikeLike
correction: “Here ya go Johns Hopkins guys”
Johns Hopkins, right? Medical geniuses there, right?
And they come up with this graph?
C’mon, man …
LikeLike
… and that graph needs to be re-computed by replacing “per million residents” with “per million TESTED residents” (or positive detections per million TESTS)
C’mon, Pence – you’ve got some alleged scientists on that task force, right? Put ’em to work on something useful for a change
LikeLike
You make great points nimrod. I still don’t know why we are testing people without symptoms. The media is now talking about when will rapid tests be available to all Americans. How about a symptomatic people only get the nose test, and those with symptoms get a rapid test. I best all these drive through test sites at cosco or wherever wouldn’t have 1/2 the line they do now 💯
LikeLiked by 2 people
I consider your comments to be thoughtful, constructive criticisms based on a strong desire to help re-elect President Trump. The stakes are as high as I’ve ever seen them so passions will rise.
When we go outside the pro Trump bubble websites and check out the lefty media’s propaganda, it is unsettling especially when much of it is on FNC in addition to all the usual Dem networks. I can’t accurately determine how effective the constant fake and evil narratives and lies about PT from the corrupt multi media compare to the overall positive news most voters are absorbing from pro Trump sources including his 84.5 million supporter Twitter site and all the blogs and websites like Last Refuge.
But PT’s campaign does seem to be missing something compared to 2016. He has many competent and bright people working his campaign but I can’t point to a grizzly or a great white shark type. Where is Corey Lewandowski or another Pit Bull like him. His touring of the country might be wise and effective but I haven’t seen him on air for awhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corey’s previous tweet. Has he been sent to Coventry by the new, young, well groomed gentlemanly campaign manager Bill Stepien?
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN–“Kushner recruited Stepien to join the Trump campaign and the two enjoy a close relationship.” If true, I hope this isn’t an election mistake based on biased family relations. I have no idea either way.
LikeLike
thx, hawkins, I’m with ya
I want sharks
I want alpha males
I want people as sharp and cutting as Stephen Miller on the comms and public relations teams
I want Stephen Miller cloned into little Stephen Millers
I want Meadows to be a guy who knocks heads
I want sharks
LikeLike
Cheer Up!!!
Only three months
of stalling ’til D Day</b.
D Day = demonrats win;
USA becomes USSA.
Then, the crocodile tears flow!
Re-education camp for some;
and death for the rest of us.
Fortunately, there are more of
us. If we each take two of them
with us, as we die, they will soon
be no more of them. The good
news, there will still be a bunch
of Wolverines to rebuild the USA.
Remember the Thanksgiving story!
Socialism killed the Colonists; but
Free Markets allowed Prosperity
to flourish and saved the Colonists.
NEVER SURRENDER!!!
LikeLike
Just say’n… 😉
Wrong video posted. ???????
Try, again, for Thanksgiving Story.
LikeLike
You made a very good point. Try to get it to Meadows?
LikeLike
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ To declare Your lovingkindness in the morning,
And Your faithfulness every night,” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:2
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ Pres. Trump signed “Great American Outdoors Act”…the most significant conservation in a generation
✅ Team Trump is registering more new voters than Team Dems in swing states
✅ Enthusiasm and support for President Trump is very high.
✅ Advocates for American workers praised President Trump for his EO to hire “Americans First” for federal jobs–America is United
✅ Seattle locals blocked BLM from going to Seattle Police Chief’s home. America is pushing back,
✅ Huntington Beach, CA had a rally-over 2,000 came to worship our Heavenly Father.
✅ Chinese Amb. to Somalia visited Somalialand’s Pres Bihi. Amb put on Chi-Na Attitude (threatening) to Pres. Bihi. Pres. Bihi ordered Amb out of Somalialand and turned to his team and told them to being the process to recognize Taiwan….winning
✅ Nasdaq has another new all time high
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Beirut people after that terrible explosion (about 40% are Christians)
— for Trump Supporters to recover from Storm Isaias which is now in Canada
— for AdRem, Menagerie, Stella, WeeWeed-Be patient if your post doesn’t show up right away
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for America–and all buildings and landmarks
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.8M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 265/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Trump Country ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We’re preserving our land. We’re making our land better and cleaner and safer.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, August 5, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 90 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 9 people
—Resilience & Strength–
LikeLiked by 6 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 5 people
So awesome to read through the list of praises! What great news that worship events such as the one in Huntington Beach are happening in California!
“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:38-39
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
Awesome Somalia rejecting China and recognizing Taiwan!!!
May all Africa follow suit.
LikeLike
Mainstream media’s power to influence crumbles as nearly 9 in 10 Americans see high or medium level of bias, new poll shows
https://www-rt-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.rt.com/usa/497117-mainstream-media-bias-poll/amp/?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15965987204756&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fusa%2F497117-mainstream-media-bias-poll%2F
Excerpt:
Americans’ trust in the media to report news honestly continues to spiral downward, as 86 percent of respondents in a new Knight Foundation/Gallup poll say they see either “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of political bias.
The ratio of people who see at least a fair amount of bias in the way news is covered has increased by 25 percentage points during the Obama and Trump presidencies, as it stood at 62 percent in 2007, the poll released Tuesday showed. Eighty-four percent of respondents blame the media for political divisions in the country, and 49 percent said news coverage has a great deal of bias.
“Most Americans have lost confidence in the media to deliver the news objectively,” Knight Foundation Senior Vice President Sam Gill said. “This is corrosive for our democracy.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not enough.
Just found the results of the election here in Missouri and the Constitutional Amendment to expand the OblunderCare passed handily. There was a tremendous amount of prime time advertising for it.
We are on a fixed income and the increase in taxes will be devastating; we can’t be the only ones.
I am furious about it, they put it in the form of an amendment so it would be pretty much impossible to ever remedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Classic television. Send this one to The Archives.
Freaking Acosta… the Child-Man…
LikeLike
While eating lunch today, I was thinking about the Civil War and all the current rhetoric about slavery. Then it occurred to me that Caesar enslaved 1,000,000 Gauls. And I thought, should I really be eating a caesar salad?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Caesar Salad. Slaves or no slaves… the man made a good salad.
Question: Anchovies? Or no anchovies?
(N.B. there IS a correct answer)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anchovies! Gotta have the anchovies! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct answer!
LikeLike
Ironically, BLM should be praising the confederacy. Without the secession there would have been no war and slavery could have continued another hundred years or so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s funny. ‘Cuz nearly 90% of voters say government should break up.
LikeLike
Look who is behind the facts at FB
LikeLike
Rush was discussing the quick collapse in TV viewership suffered by the the just-returned professional sports leagues.
With the widespread craving for a return to normalcy during the worldwide pandemic, the sports leagues have thrown away a golden opportunity. Watching them was disorienting, not comforting.
The NBA has removed the players’ names from the jerseys, and replaced them with left-wing slogans (peace, equality, BLM, of course). As a casual fan, I need the information of the player’s names. I wonder about the big sports equipment companies like Nike, who pay these individual players to promote their products. What, exactly, are they getting now: paying $millions to anonymous players?
Most of all, I would warn these leagues about the powerful subliminal message created by playing in empty venues. Intellectually, we know why, but emotionally, it tells us these sports don’t matter.
The presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy said politics was like football; you need to be smart enough to understand the game, but dumb enough to think it matters. America’s sports owners and players are going to learn, that in a time of mass death and sickness, the sports they think are so important don’t ultimately matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…The NBA has removed the players’ names from the jerseys, and replaced them with left-wing slogans (peace, equality, BLM, of course). As a casual fan, I need the information of the player’s names. I wonder about the big sports equipment companies like Nike, who pay these individual players to promote their products. What, exactly, are they getting now: paying $millions to anonymous players?…”
As always, the NBA and other leagues are trying to sell merchandise.
LikeLike
Indeed. Even if it aligned with my politics, the woke stuff would bother me. People want to relax and enjoy a game. Not have woke crap rammed down their throats LIKE EVERYWHERE ELSE!!
LikeLike
In a show of undying devotion to their Chinese Overlords, NBA players should run around the court blindfolded… like those Muslims that were getting loaded onto cattle cars.
I might tune in to watch a few minutes of that, actually.
LikeLike
I think millions of sports fans are finding that they can actually do without sports. And they can definitely do without the political BS and the SJW BS. Millions of fans are done with all pro sports. And soon will be done with college football.
LikeLike
If a hockey nut like me says “enough, I’m done with this”, I can only imagine how many casual fans switch the channel.
LikeLike
Something I have been having a little fun and I think got the idea from someone here.
I see a woman wearing a mask who looks she is a Libtard Democrat. I politely ask her why she is wearing a mask?
I then say it is none of my business why you are wearing a mask, but what I miss about it is seeing your pretty smile on your face. Wham! off comes the mask every time,
So far everyone I have done this, they have said “I hate it and it is all political. They go on to blame the Democrats and have expressed they will not be voting democrat again. All the while I keep smiling myself and don’t take it any farther beyond us both laughing about it or if they want to take it further.
Americans are by nature a friendly people and have no problem; waving, greeting or smiling at strangers. I have come to the conclusion it easily transcends politics……and yes, one of the joys which comes with being an American. The communist democrat leaders just do not grasp the significance of forcing any American to wear a mask,…….even if a common ordinary Libtard.
LikeLike
But, but, but, the polls tell us that nearly everyone wants to wear a mask:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/04/poll-vast-majority-voters-support-nationwide-mask-mandate/
I don’t buy those poll numbers, but there are lots of Karen’s out there.
LikeLike
Yesterday upon the basement stair
I saw that Joe Biden wasn’t all there
He wasn’t all there again today
Oh how I wish they would just take him away
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why?
Can you imagine any easer candidate to defeat?
My hometown village idiot would be more formidable than Biden as a write-in.
LikeLike
They have taken him away. He is locked in a basement surrounded by caregivers.
LikeLike
Expect that the Deep State, globalist, Coupsters are wary of Eric Prince,but have no idea why.
LikeLike
Expect the Globalist, Deep State, Coupsters are wary of Erik Prince. And they have no idea what is going to hit them. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/07/us/politics/erik-prince-project-veritas.html
LikeLike
“Blackwater USA guards shot at Iraqi civilians as they tried to drive away from a Baghdad square on Sept. 16, according to a report compiled by the first U.S. soldiers to arrive at the scene, where they found no evidence that Iraqis had fired weapons.
“It appeared to me they were fleeing the scene when they were engaged. It had every indication of an excessive shooting,” said Lt. Col. Mike Tarsa, whose soldiers reached Nisoor Square 20 to 25 minutes after the gunfire subsided.
His soldiers’ report — based upon their observations at the scene, eyewitness interviews and discussions with Iraqi police — concluded that there was “no enemy activity involved” and described the shootings as a “criminal event.” Their conclusions mirrored those reached by the Iraqi government, which has said the Blackwater guards killed 17 people.
Tarsa said they found no evidence to indicate that the Blackwater guards were provoked or entered into a confrontation. “I did not see anything that indicated they were fired upon,” said Tarsa, 42, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment of the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. He also said it appeared that several drivers had made U-turns and were moving away from Nisoor Square when their vehicles were hit by gunfire from Blackwater guards.”
———-
The colonel was furious. “Can you believe it? They actually drew their weapons on U.S. soldiers.”
The colonel, who was involved in a follow-up investigation and spoke on the condition he not be named, said the Blackwater guards disarmed the U.S. Army soldiers and made them lie on the ground at gunpoint until they could disentangle the SUV. His account was confirmed by the head of another private security company.
One military contractor, who spoke anonymously for fear of retribution in his industry, recounted the story of a Blackwater operative who answered a Marine officer’s order to put his pistol on safety when entering a base post office by saying, “This is my safety,” and wiggling his trigger finger in the air. “Their attitude was, ‘We’re f—ing security; we don’t have to answer to anyone”
LikeLike
The splitter strategy worked in the Repug primary in Kansas. That is. all. Just venting 😡
The plumber got used
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m liking Cruz more and more; no longer a single term junior senator.
https://mobile.twitter.com/therecount/status/1290767738542133248
LikeLike
I’m liking Cruz more and more; no longer a single term junior senator.
https://mobile.twitter.com/therecount/status/1290767738542133248
LikeLike
LikeLike