August 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1293

Where is the self castrated FEC and the justification of their $79.100.000 annual budget and the 300+ employees while one election interference after another happens ?
I am pretty sure they are in on it.Everybody is, it seems.
Repost from rarcangelo,
August 3, 2020 at 1:42 am
Biggest scandal in the history of the world…..fact-based data in this piece..
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/02/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus-president-of-the-bulgarian-pathology-association
My dear fellow Treepers. Please read the above article. For me it put all the pieces of the puzzle that I had untill now together as one big clear picture. Please read it.
I always had the gut feeling that we were lied to about the number of cases and the number of deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2. Did you feel the same?
Well, you were right.
According to Dr. Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association,
European pathologists haven’t identified any antibodies that are specific for SARS-CoV-2. Let that sink in for a while.
This means, that there is NO TEST that can prove that a person has Covid-19! The best that a test can reveal, is that a person carries anti-bodies agains a SARS virus. Everybody who in the past came into contact with a SARS virus and developed antibodies is now tested positive for Covid-19!
Ad up the fact that this season there are virtually no deaths reported caused by the ‘normal’ flu, compared to well over 100.000 in a bad fluseason.
That’s only logical, because according to the rules of the CDC, not only deaths related to carcrashes or shootings are to be counted as Covid-19 deaths when the victems carry SARS-anti-bodies, (not Covid-19 anti-bodies, because specific SARS-CoV-2 anti-bodies do not excist) but also when a patiënt is not tested, but there is only a ‘suspicion’ of Covid-19.
So there are no proven deaths related to SARS-CoV-2.
Then the big picture. Trump imposed duties in imported Chinese steel of 25%
China did not like that at all and released the Corona-virus in Wuhan. Many Chinese were infected. But because the virus was released on purpose, China did not warn the world. They let the virus spread under their own population. They needed a lot of infected chinese, in order to spread it atound the world via travel, that was not restricted in early 2020.
The district of Lombardy in Italy was the most heavely Covid-19 infested place in entire Europe. Why? Because Lombardy has a clothing industry with thausends of Chinese workers. A lot of them went back to China for bij the Chinese New Year and brought back the virus on their return to Europe.
The director of the W.H.O.,Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian POLITICIAN with NO medical background whatsoever, put in that position by China,
seeded the worldwide panic by launching the completely unsubstanciated claim, that the Wuhan virus had a mortalityrate of 3,4% and and would cause millions of deaths.
Deep state pawns Dr. Fauci and Brix than stormed the oval office and persuaded President Trump to shot down the US economy. Unfortunately, he fell for the lies Fauvi and Brix told him.
Mission accompliced, looking through the eyes of chinese president Xi. They dealth a devastating blow to Trump and the flourishing US economy and possibly blocked a 2nd term for enemy Trump.
Covid-19 in China is over. China knew from the beginning that HCQ was the cure for Covid-19 as it was to it’s predecessor SARS. Guess who in 2005 claimed that HCQ was the cure for SARS?
Dr. Fauci. The same Fauci that now claims that HCQ is no effect on Covid-19, just another SARS virus.
Chinese economy, who also suffered from the virus, has now fully recovered. Chinese exports in June and July 2020 were better than the same period in 2019!
The democrats now using the Covid-19 hoax to keep dementia Joe in his basement and trying to kill the US economy by complete lockdowns, hoping that that will cause Trump to loose on November 3rd.
Meanwhile, the Chinese are wetting themselves, because their plan worked out far better than in their wildest dreams.
Can there be any doubt now the Democrats had a hand in the spread of the coronavirus for the expressed purpose of implementing mail in balloting for the November election? We know vote by mail is ripe with fraud The Democrats are not going to any lengths to hide the fact they’re going to CHEAT big time this election!
There is no doubt. The other motivation is to force Bill Gates’ and Fauci’s vaccine on every American so ‘the country can open back up’. There will be enormous pressure placed on Americans to take the vaccine or there will be consequences to suffer. See the Robert Kennedy vidéo posted further down this page. It is extremely interesting and an eye-opener.
It’s a dual-purpose pandemic. Mail-in voting and compulsory vaccine.
This is illegal on its face. Ballots require registration, and voters may only obtain a ballot by walking in in-person and attesting to identity (ID, address, name) or registering for an absentee ballot–a deliberate and regulated process. To do otherwise over-produces ballots which are then lost from any chain of custody. It is fundamentally illegal.
Know your rights guaranteed by the Nevada State Constitution.
NRS 293.2546 Legislative declaration of voters’ rights.
The Legislature hereby declares that each voter has the right:
1. To receive and cast a ballot that:
(a) Is written in a format that allows the clear identification of candidates; and
(b) Accurately records the voter’s preference in the selection of candidates.
2. To have questions concerning voting procedures answered and to have an explanation of the procedures for voting posted in a conspicuous place at the polling place.
3. To vote without being intimidated, threatened or coerced.
4. To vote on election day if the voter is waiting in line at his or her polling place to vote before 7 p.m. and the voter has not already cast a vote in that election.
5. To return a spoiled ballot and is entitled to receive another ballot in its place.
6. To request assistance in voting, if necessary.
7. To a sample ballot which is accurate, informative and delivered in a timely manner as provided by law.
8. To receive instruction in the use of the equipment for voting during early voting or on election day.
9. To have nondiscriminatory equal access to the elections system, including, without limitation, a voter who is elderly, disabled, a member of a minority group, employed by the military or a citizen who is overseas.
10. To have a uniform, statewide standard for counting and recounting all votes accurately.
11. To have complaints about elections and election contests resolved fairly, accurately and efficiently.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ It is good to give thanks to the Lord,
And to sing praises to Your name, O Most High;” 🌟 —-Psalm 92:1
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ President Trump’s approval rating is 51% (Rasmussen)
✅ Pres. Trump signed EO curbing H-1B outsourcing of jobs at gov’t agencies including auditing them***American Workers First***
✅ Pres. Trump has EO to keep TeleHealth available, and has also expanded coverage of more than 135 new services
✅ Pres. Trump announced he will release new Health Care Plan soon
✅ President Trump said he can EO to (1) Bar Americans’ evictions (2) Suspend Payroll Taxes (3) Deal with Mail-in Ballots (4) Do Coronavirus Bill #4
✅
✅ Rep. Jordan and 2 other Reps. now demands 6 universities to hand over all records of foreign donations (gifts, contracts, agreements)-Harvard, NYU, Yale, U of Chicago, U of Delaware, U of Penn are targeted.
✅ Nasdaq has another new all time high. Winning
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Now Hurricane again/Tropical Storm Isaias to fizzle out–Pray for NC, VA, MD, Del, NJ and other northern states for protection from possible excessIve rain/winds
— for AdRem, Menagerie, Stella, WeeWeed-they’re busy fishing treepers out of bin. Be patient if your post doesn’t show up right away and they’ll not have time to respond with you.
— for Herman Cain’s family/friends–RIP Herman.
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for America–and all buildings and landmarks
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting-
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.8M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 265/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Withstand Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We believe jobs must be offered to American workers first.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”.” 🌟 —John 8:32
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 91 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen.
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
Praying and a Big Amen !
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1290267685117460481
Anyone could see that Pelosi was just telling Birx to get back on the Dem plantation… and like a coward Birx jumped to Piglosi’s command.
Pathetic is too kind.
(I was hoping that PDJT would use Piglosi’s ‘no confidence’ salvo as a reason to dump Fauxi, Birx and Redmond and bring in a team of real medicos. Oh well, can’t have everything.)
Not going to happen. Because then Trump will get pinned with every death.
Indeed.
Thank You, Robert, for that insight. I couldn’t figure out that “set-up”.
Beautiful…and I’m feeling better about that and will explain it to some family members as they’re whining about it.
Time to grit our teeth and Stand with our President.
I’m glad he called out Dr.Scarf 😂 He actually is giving a trolling lesson in that tweet. Don’t take the bate! Pathetic of her indeed.
So did President Trump just say Birx is pathetic?
I believe he did.
And she certainly is.
She is up to her neck in O gate and could use the cover of a political campaigne
Tom Cotton seems to agree.
“We need to get the word out to more Americans that Joe Biden and Susan Rice can’t be trusted in the White House, or we’re going to wake up to the reality of Vice President Susan Rice.
I’ve started a fund to stop Vice President Susan Rice from becoming a reality and I’m asking for your help. I want to put more ads out attacking Joe Biden and I need your help. Will you donate whatever you can to stop Joe Biden and a Vice President Susan Rice?
Donate Now to Stop Susan Rice
In service,
Tom Cotton “
But look at the bright side. Then just about everyone, even AOC and Mad Maxine, would be able to beat the President in an IQ contest. Not very many people can say that now.
LikeLike
Easy question for a Libtard; What do you suppose happens to your retirement if Biden is elected? If they say stays the same. Then ask are you willing to take the risk it does?
Most Libtards cannot think beyond their nose. Not because they are not smart enough, but because they are too stupid enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
👇👇you are not there yet.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the help of ALL of the intelligence agencies and ALL branches of the judicial system are helping too.
Pretty much sums it up but as we know, there are none so blind as those who will not see!!
Not trying to make anybody hurl chunks here, but if you look at the comments on this A hole’s tweet, you can see how the libs really hope Biden won’t have to debate and expose his dementia.
There was no question they were going to try and weasel out. Joe cannot handle 3 minutes on his own. He’s like Peter Sellers in “Being There”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Bill Kristol,
You did SUCH a good job reading and regurgitating your talking points, honey! What a GOOD boy you are….such a Good boy! Here’s a treat for you, you Good boy, you!
Oh, sh*t – he’s licking his balls again in the middle of the living room…stop it, stop it! Dam* mongrel!
Kristol is such a useless turd…. this is no reason not to hold debates. ANY voter can wait until the week before the election to cast a vote. If anything this is just another reason not to allow such a lengthy voting period — what if a candidate says or does something that changes the electoral picture dramatically, or what if something important is revealed??
Yes, we all should hate the idea of “October surprises” for or against any side, get all the relevant facts out much sooner, always.
To say how I really feel about the contemptible insulated elitist neocon Bill Kristol would get me banned from WordPress forever. And it still might be worth it. What a despicable excuse for a human being he is.
Kristol is such a liar.
Sundance recently reminded us of Shawn Henry (FBI now Crowdstrike)… a big muckty muck there.
One web source now estimates his worth at $30 Million.
What did he bring to the table that’s worth $30 Million?
BTW, he stopped tweeting in 2017.
Wow, this cheesy storyline seems so familiar… 🤨
[video src="https://v.maga.host/iPOf3qW.mp4" /]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Authoritarianism Vs Freedom
authoritarianism =
noun
the enforcement or advocacy of strict obedience to authority at the expense of personal freedom.
lack of concern for the wishes or opinions of others.
All but a handful of American State Governors are now practicing this. Some even more than others.
Look no further than what’s been happening in Hong Kong for the month of shame. 👇
https://twitter.com/krislc?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
LikeLiked by 3 people
yeah, the bodycam shows Floyd was defiant, resisting, uncooperative, struggling, obviously drug-addled, and failing to follow police instructions from second one
George Floyd Police Bodycam Footage Released – Floyd Resisted Arrest, Said He ‘Couldn’t Breathe’ While Standing and Breathing (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/george-floyd-police-bodycam-footage-released-floyd-resisted-arrest-said-couldnt-breathe-standing-breathing-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting. I’ve been reading and listening to Robert Kennedy for 10 years on vaccines. He is one of the most knowledgeable individuals on the subject, so no one will have him on TV to debate the subject.
In the article you post is a one hour long video that is interesting and immensely informative. I urge everyone to watch. I am not sure of Dersh’s role in the interview other than to provide a counterpoint argument like in law school. Ignore Dershowitz. Pay close attention to Kennedy. Take it in parts if you can’t watch in one sitting.
This is a different video, a bit linger without Dershowitz with more info. Personally I like this better, has tons more info and Kennedy destroys Fauci, Gates, CDC, NIH and FDA. It’s superb.
You need to see at least one of these videos before you decide to take the vaccine. Seriously.
How is it someone who has been an employee of the U.S. taxpayer for 40+ yrs is allowed to own patents on a medication or procedure we paid for ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr, Fauci is as close to being a criminal against the United States it gets. I sometimes wonder what it is Trump can seem as naïve as a baby Harp seal pup when it comes to people as this shyster Fauci.
To all out law enforcement friends here at CTH, may I please ask a favor of you (and please pass this along): don’t visually surveil people while they’re parked and eating food in their vehicle. Having an afterwork/pre-workout coffee and (okay, it was a quarter pounder from McD’s, but I was hungry!) while reading CTH articles may take longer than usual, but it’s quite innocent. How long the squad car was parked diagonally watching me I don’t know, but was it really necessary? 😕
My favorite still was some years ago having a young police officer ask what I was doing while I was munching on my Wendy’s meal. The evidence kinda spoke for itself. 😄
But the point being, we all really want to be on your side of things, but could you maybe let us all eat in peace? Thank you. 🙂
You won’t believe how quickly authoritarian rule takes over your once free society …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when people did this for the flu? I don’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What the hell is going on in the former free world? Are we trying to outdo China?.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is insane.
I don’t want to sit thru the video
Can someone please just tell me why police are smashing car windows? That’s all I’m interested in
Thx
… never mind, there’s a print transcript as a pulldown beneath the video
Sounds like authorities have issued an absolute “stay-at-home” order for EVERYONE except in rare circumstances
So it sounds like police are questioning everybody who’s out and about, and if they get any lip from the driver then the police smash the windows and pull the driver from the car.
““On at least three or four occasions in the past week we’ve had to smash the windows of people in cars and pull them out of there so they could provide us their details because they weren’t telling us where they were going, they weren’t adhering to the chief health officer guidelines, they weren’t providing their name and their address,” Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.
“Mr Patton said the discretion period for COVID-19 rules in Victoria had “virtually closed” and more than 1500 patrolling officers and PSOs would enforce the restrictions every day. “It will only be in an exceptional circumstance – in an exceptional circumstance – that Victoria Police will be using discretion because we just have to stop this movement,” he said.
Trust me. You don’t want to know.
Might as well make it clear that a mail-in election will be null and void no matter the outcome. Mail-in voting is the END of the nation. It is the epitome of fraud.
How can the nation come out of a clearly fraudulent election and maintain the visage of a legitimate enterprise? How can the common man be held to the Law when his leaders break it in order to rule him?
Election integrity is an absolute MUST. It can’t be more elementary than that. The vote means nothing without integrity.
Wonder how many of those employees are black? 🤔
They could have given $80,000 to each employee being laid off.
Ooops….
Illegal actions have consequences.
I don’t know… did they check for CV?
She has nothing on Hong Kong CEO, Puppet Lam. She stopped elections altogether using a bogus excuse of the pandemic. Bogus as been proven by all the countries who held elections during the peak pandemic.
She is doing the bidding of the CCP, disqualifying legislators because they will win. Attacking activists , some US citizens overseas under the NSL.
At least in America you CNA fight back without being tried in the PRC and sent for life imprisonment.
The “404” not found page for the Trump campain web site is a hoot!
Try this: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/asdfg
campaign, sorry.
Is the Mask Insanity Designed for Violence?
Have you wondered why the insane demand for masks during the hot summer months has popped up everywhere?
Some countries, such as Holland, have actual scientists using actual data that shows masks are not only useless but likely hazardous:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hollands-top-scientists-say-no-evidence-face-masks-work-may-actually-cause-harm/
This information is NOT new, many health care professionals have been saying the same things for months and yet it is being ignored by most Western governments. So why, during the heat of the summer, which is definitely NOT cold/flu season has this mask crap been pushed. Well, we know that it dehumanizes us and causes social isolation (I mean, when you walk into a store full of mask wearing zombies, do you feel any kinship or connection to them? I don’t) but what if there is another psy-ops factor in operation? For instance, VIOLENCE!
Here are some articles, and there have been a lot the last few days:
Busy body mask NAZI verbally assaults a couple of men not wearing masks OUTSIDE and then throws hot coffee on one of them:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unhinged-woman-throws-coffee-two-men-not-wearing-masks-boyfriend-gets-ass-beat-bloody-video/
They didn’t take kindly to the coffee assault.
In another instance, a restaurant’s business mask police verbally assault and refuse service to a women trying to buy a pizza and get pepper sprayed:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/st-louis-woman-pepper-sprays-pizza-restaurant-employees-told-leave-not-wearing-mask/
In another incident, a couple of obese loudmouths verbally and physically assault a teenage boy for not wearing a mask, when of course the data proves young people are not really at risk:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/crazy-mask-karen-goes-berserk-walmart-screams-punches-teen-boy-not-wearing-face-mask-video/
Thank goodness, the parents are pressing charges.
I believe that one of the reasons for this inane mask demand during the hot summer months is to create violence. People are on edge anyway.
Hot summers are the time when violent and destructive riots usually take place. In the present time, after the economic devastation caused by bureaucrats, people are already in a foul mood due to their economic hardship. Hot weather always makes people on edg and volatile even during the best of times. Having some jackass come and bitch at you about a stupid mask is probably going to be the last straw for a lot of people. I suspect, if this mask crap is not shut down, we are going to see more incidents like the ones cited.
This whole SCAMdemic has been planned for a long time as a world-wide psyops; the Globullists are making their move. You’ll notice only the Western nations are targeted, the nations that stand in the way of a total elitist takeover of the world. There is NO 007 plot that can compare with the real life EVIL we are currently experiencing. Having worked in social psychology experimentation, I can see all the signs of a contrived, manipulative process in action and it is unfolding like a checklist. This is why it’s important for us to push back and not fall for it. The “mask of submission” is their visual sign of success. We must take that away from them. JMHO
yeah, coffee victim decided “well, I don’t hit girls but I’ll sure as hell smack her b1tch up” … and bloodied her boyfiend’s nose … lots of blood on his nice white polo shirt
Ha!
Has anyone heard from “Gunny” lately? He used to comment quite often and seems to have disappeared. As have many of the most inciteful, posters from over a year ago. In addition, the person who turned me into this site disappeared from the local scene.
Mr. Jackson, if you’re out there, we’d love to buy you a scotch at BJs or the aitalian restaurant nearby your apartment complex, by the lake. Walter Payton also says “hi”.
Signed, Sealed, Undelivered: Thousands Of Mail-In Ballots Rejected For Tardiness
July 13, 2020
-snipped-
An NPR analysis has found that in the primary elections held so far this year, at least 65,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been rejected because they arrived past the deadline, often through no fault of the voter.
A rally outside the Montclair, N.J., town hall on July 1. Protesters hung 1,101 absentee ballots to represent the number of votes that weren’t counted in a mayoral election that was decided by just 195 votes —>
——-
Some States Saw High Mail-in Ballot Rejection Rates.
July 13, 2020
https://www.npr.org/2020/07/13/889751095/signed-sealed-undelivered-thousands-of-mail-in-ballots-rejected-for-tardiness
—–
Chaos In Primary Elections Raises Fears For November
https://www.npr.org/2020/06/15/876474124/chaos-in-primary-elections-raises-fears-for-november
———————–
Election 2020
Indy Analysis: What led to thousands of uncounted ballots in Nevada’s 2020 primary election?
June 29th, 2020
https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/analysis-what-led-to-thousands-of-uncounted-ballots-in-nevadas-2020-primary-election
