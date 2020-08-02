Sunday Talks: Jason Miller -vs- Insufferable Chris Wallace…

While CTH is not necessarily a fan of Jason Miller, this is the time to put all factions aside and focus on winning the election.  That said, Miller pushes back accurately and effectively against the intentional and manipulative media spin by swamp guardian Chris Wallace.

  1. WSB says:
    August 2, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Oh, yes he did!!!!

  2. Zimbalistjunior says:
    August 2, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    I’m sorry Jason I can’t let you simply answer a question. I will intrude whenever possible and reclaim my time or something.
    The important thing is to make this contentious. Because I must prove to the MSM deep state and all my buddies that I’m part of the resistance.
    Oh hey did you know who my day was?

  3. Kay123 says:
    August 2, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Wallace is a weasel… not a conservative… a sneaky snarky
    backbiter….. who streches the truth so thin it nearly snaps.

    Other than that….. He is ok for a liberal. Not MY FRIEND!

  4. Sentient says:
    August 2, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Biden’s running mate will be his political living will. I really don’t think he’ll be able to remember who he picked, though. He’ll probably just call her “the black lady – you know the one!”

  5. drg13miami says:
    August 2, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Jason was terrific. Chris couldn’t shut him up, even seemed a bit stifled when Jason stated the facts. Really entertaining!

  6. Cathy M. says:
    August 2, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    I can’t believe Wallace brought up foreign assistance. . . Never mind, I can believe it.
    What a jerk.

  7. Reaganite says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Biden promises he will not run for a second term.

    But he also is seemingly promising not to run for a FIRST term.
    A promise he is keeping so far…

    Running and hiding FROM the Biden record, while duly elected President
    competently runs ON his continuing accomplishments.
    But the Trump landslide will make the cheating futile,
    as we Make An merica Great Again, AGAIN.

  8. RedBallExpress says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:02 am

    What Wallace tried to say:
    Obviously the Democrats can count multiple absentee ballots since the Postmaster General is a Trump supporter.

  9. CA M says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Jason Miller mopped the floor with the insufferable Chris Wallace

  10. Reaganite says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Note: Chris Wallace just about has to admit that massive cheating is the
    real D-Rat strategy this year. And Miller nails that down here.
    Miller scores: “The thing you are missing” is that chaos election
    is clearly the Rats plan now. Wallace looks absurd as he demands
    “answer my question!” As his question is answered with stuning
    logic and authority.

    • Reaganite says:
      August 3, 2020 at 12:15 am

      Oops I mean stunning.
      Wallace is a weasel, and a sound signifying nothing.
      But a good foil for P45 and his troops- A contrast
      backdrop , so that some honesty can shine against the
      arrogant ignorance of the insufferable Wallace.

      Thx to CT for peoviding highlights so we don’t have to see
      Wallace’s ehtire “episode.”

  11. livefreeordieguy says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:07 am

    I pay attention when Sundance says he is “not necessarily a fan of Jason Miller”, but I have to say I’ve liked what I’ve heard from Miller on many outlets and I LOVED what I heard from him in combating Comrade Chrissie and actually leaving Chrissie speechless a couple of times… As Sundance concedes, all hands on deck and let’s “focus on winning”….

  12. Mr. Morris says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:09 am

    I think the press often refers to Joe Biden as the presumptive Democrat candidate. Don Trump Jr. thinks it is elder abuse to have Joe Biden as the Democrat candidate for President as Joe’s cognitive functions have obviously slipped.
    Why is the Democrat functunary handling Biden’s vp choice delaying the selection? On another thread it was suggested that a Biden nomination may not occur .The Democrats may pull a Torricelli and dump Biden for somebody else. Bernie would be the logical choice because he was runner up to Biden and Biden has endorsed his platform.

  13. Alleycats says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:09 am

    Notice Wallace’s visible hostility to Jason’s statements. It was interesting to watch his reaction to being told basically – we know that’s all bullshit and we aren’t letting you get by with pushing your narrative anymore. Eff that noise.

    hehehehe. More please.

  14. Alec Rawls says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Wallace is perfectly overt in positioning himself as hostile to Trump and Miller. Nothing is shocking anymore but I’m still a little surprised.

  15. patti says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:12 am

    LOL…Jason won’t be invited back, EVER!

    Here’s a handy list of VP picks

    Biden has no good VP choices in the field under consideration

    The pickings are slim in a campaign where the Dem VP nominee is the presumptive president due to Biden’s clear mental infirmities.

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/08/biden-has-no-good-vp-choices-in-the-field-under-consideration/

    • delighteddeplorable says:
      August 3, 2020 at 12:41 am

      It will be interesting to see who ends up hitching their star to that dog faced pony soldier mess. Step right up to be the sacrificial lamb! 🐑

  16. Elric VIII says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:14 am

    At the very last, when Commie Wallace tries to stifles the answer, Jason comes through it all and nails it in a way that cannot be answered with or without spin.

  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Watching Insufferable Wallace gave me an insufferable headache.

  18. OW21 says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Hmmm, have tried to ‘like” and post replies but seem to be locked out. Looks like WordPress is still up to its little tricks – any advice?

  19. abigailstraight says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Team Trump Nationalists have it on the ready.
    Jason is not my favorite BUT he did quite well today and Wallace was insufferable at best.
    “I’m not going to allow you to give a political speech Jason”…(or something to that effect), However “Jason, Republicans in 2016 won the election based on “mail-in ballots”……”
    I call BS on that Chrissy: There is a big difference between “Mail-In Ballots” and “Absentee Ballots”.
    Just get it straight.

  20. joebkonobi says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:22 am

    I think Jason did a pretty good job but he should not let Creepy Chris shout him down. Anytime Wallace hears a valid point being made he doesn’t agree with he shouts down the guest because it does not follow Wallace’s prog narrative. It’s disgusting, as is Fox in general, save a few actual reporters.

  21. George S says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:35 am

    “Can you unequivocally state that President Trump will not instruct his FBI to spy on the Biden campaign? Can you do that now?”

  22. valuethetruth says:
    August 3, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Yayyyy Jason Miller! The look on Wallace’s face at the end is priceless. He had nothing left after Jason said, “That’s the issue, Chris. You can’t go and change it away!”

  23. GGHD says:
    August 3, 2020 at 1:16 am

    Under his make-up, Mike Wallace looked like he was beet red, and his blood pressure was off the scale, when the ‘interview’ ended, with Jason Miller.

