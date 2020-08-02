Sunday August 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Has a Mad Max feel to it –
The Value Of One Individual Person
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Just imagine! It had been three weeks since a big Air Force plane had disappeared over the Pacific with a crew of eight and a Navy enlisted man.
Now, in that general vicinity, the pilot of an Air Force cargo plane reported sighting a raft with one man standing up in it, waving for help.
Almost immediately the Air Force dispatched sixteen planes to the area and called upon all ships nearby to help, in the hope of finding this one man.
Again and again we have witnessed the almost unlimited effort and expense that men will go to to rescue even one of their fellowmen from death. This is as it should be, for it is only in this life that we can prepare for eternity and it is important that each of us should have the greatest possible opportunity to prepare, in case through carelessness we may have put this important matter off.
It was with eternity in mind that the Lord Jesus Christ paid the greatest possible price to save men from judgment to come, and what the Bible calls “the second death.”
“Christ also hath once suffered for sins,” says I Pet. 3:18, “the Just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God.” Tit. 2:14 says that “He gave Himself for us that He might redeem us from all iniquity.” I Pet. 2:24 declares that He “bore our sins in His own body on the tree,” and in Gal. 2:20 St. Paul exclaims: “He loved me and gave Himself for me.”
After three weeks alone on the ocean, the man referred to above was keenly conscious of his need. He stood up and waved frantically, in the hope that someone on the plane might see him and bring help. Some people, adrift in this world of sin and trouble, go on for many years before they become aware of their need-or at least, before they will acknowledge it. But not until we do acknowledge our sin and our need, can we expect help or salvation. “Christ
Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (1 Tim. 1:15). Good people do not need a Savior, but who is really good? Rom. 3:23 says that “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God,” and our consciences bear witness. But let us rejoice that “Christ died for our sins,” and trust Him for salvation.
“He that believeth on the Son [of God] hath everlasting life” (John 3:36).
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
Have a wonderful and blessed Sunday, Everyone!
I had to post it, Garrison. 😀
🙂
Happy Sunday! We are Alive and Kicking!
Hi treepers, I have never posted on this thread. But my oldest son (8 yrs) has been interested in God and Jesus. I want to read him the good stories, like David and Goliath, Moses 2by 2, and other “Sunday school” type lessons. My husband and I aren’t really religious- so taking him to church might be a little much right now. (If he asked us to take him we totally would). Any recommendations for kids friendly bible books or the like would be appreciated. Thanks in advance 😇👍🏼
It’s hard to beat Bible school. However, that said, this site looks pretty good:
https://parenting.firstcry.com/articles/20-bible-stories-for-children/
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
