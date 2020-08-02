August 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1291

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This guy is a total idiot. Proves you don’t have to be sane to get somewhere. All you need is enough insane people to listen to you.
I’ve felt that about Biden’s run for president all along. I mean, seriously, we have grown men and women pretending that he’s dispensing pearls of wisdom when, in fact, the guy’s
obviously suffering from advanced dementia. If it were not for who it is and the entire progressive-fascist political apparatus being on board with the charade, Biden would be a prime candidate for an elder-abuse investigation.
FIRE FAUXI! Death and disease profiteer! Traitor!
I saw this earlier today about Dr. Fake.
I’m not on Twatter. Does the hyperlink go to a reputable journal or at least a newspaper article?
As someone who reads loads of research I don’t take these things at face value. If we’re going to go out and tell The People soon, this would be well worth including. Perhaps a jumping off point for some.
Interesting wording by SeeBS news. They say Faux Xi said Europe shut down 95% of their economy. I am not defending Faux Xi, but he actually said they shut down 95% of the country.
He may have said the economy in other parts of the same video. Or he may have implied shutting down an economy is what is needed.
If he did, it suggests what he and SeeBS are thinking. Shutting down the economy.
And I always thought medical people would be concerned with medicine rather than an economy.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ The TRUMPeters and musicians joined in unison to give praise and thanks to the Lord. Accompanied by trumpets, cymbals and other instruments, the singers raised their voices in praise to the Lord and sang: “He is good; his love endures forever.” ” 🌟
—-2 Chron 5:13
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ Dow is up more than 7800 points since March 2020
✅ SpaceX Dragon has safely undocked from the Space Station. Splashdown is today (SUN) off the coast of Pensacola, FL at 2:41pm ET
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Storm/Hurricane Isaias veer righteous back out to sea with little to no damages along American beautiful eastern seaboard-Praying for Fl, GA, SC, NC, prepping for next 24 hrs.
— Trump Admin wins against ACLU’s case forcing illegal aliens to be counted in Census Report
— for the TCTH site, the managers for the site and all Treepers to be safe
— for protection for Federal Agents and their eyes, as they surge into siege cities
— for protection for America–and all buildings and landmarks
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting-
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ and the VP-selected to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.8M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 256/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ In God We Trust ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”While others want to destroy opportunity, shut down businesses, and send our jobs overseas, we are hiring Americans and we are buying American product. We want to build factories in Baltimore, not Beijing. We want to make our products in Chicago, not Shanghai”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son.” 🌟 —John 14:13
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, August 2, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 93 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
🙏 Our heart-felt condolences and prayers to Herman Cain’s family and his loved ones.
Herman led an amazing life–he was an author, businessman, radio host, syndicated columnist, Tea Party activist, Presidential candidate, associate minister and a cancer survivor. He was a mentor and a friend to many.
Herman Cain will be best remembered as a True Patriot who loved his country 🇺🇸 and his love of the Lord. We’ll miss this ever cheerful Herman Cain…. We love You, Herman.
With LOVE, The Treepers
Amen.
*** Like***
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Amen!
Amen!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/01/august-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1290/comment-page-1/#comment-8559748)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on at least 95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 7/31/20 – (See link above.)
– John Solomon tweet w/ article: Supreme Court hands Trump win, refuses to stop border wall construction
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 8/1/20
– Tweet with short clip mentioning Trump’s recent win in the Supreme Court where the court refuses to stop border wall construction.
– FreeRepublic post by BeauBo breaking down Monday’s border wall update.
– Updated TusconStar article: CBP considers outsourcing border wall construction to ‘private entities’ near Tucson
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models which can pour 20 to 25 loads of fresh concrete each day (vs. 2 to 5 loads with a traditional drum mixer) without exceeding required temperatures.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September.
– for the site inspection of Project 2 which is currently scheduled for Monday, Aug 3, unless something changes
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established and able to hold the sand/soil in place
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
FreeRepublic post by BeauBo breaking down Monday’s border wall update.
Border Wall System Update: 27 Jul 2020
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3868850/posts
Excerpts:
– 11 Miles Completed!
– Also, there was a new start somewhere, as four more miles entered into construction, from the pre-construction phase (I guess around Mission, Texas, where heavy equipment deliveries were recently reported).
– It looks like ten miles per week, or more, may now be a sustained rate, rather than some exceptional blip. Last week’s ten mile record was a sudden 50% jump in the 6-7 mile per week rate that had seemed stable over the prior couple of months. Speculation is that the Fisher crews in Arizona may be contributing to the surge with their specialized equipment and processes, but other contractors may have deployed more crews.
– New crews are adding to the effort, as new contracts are entering their construction phase. There is a tidal wave of new money going on contract this year – roughly double the total of 2017, 2018 and 2019 combined. More crews must still be in the process forming/training/equipping, for those additional new starts, that are already in the pipeline.
Additional comments by BeauBo:
– Boom time for Border wall construction!
– 11 miles last week, and 10 the week before, indicate that another big plateau has been reached.
– We started the year at about two miles per week, crept upwards gradually, and jumped to a sustained rate of about a mile per day (6-7 miles per week) in May. The last two weeks however, mark another big jump in the rate of construction.
– My guess is that Arizona is the big leader now, in new miles per week. Arizona is also rapidly deploying Integrated Fixed Towers, which are going to provide persistent direct surveillance of the entire Arizona (including the Tohono O’odham Nation) – possibly as soon as the end of this year, but if not, then soon after. Arizona is going to experience a radical operational transformation, from the beginning of this year, to the end.
– Lots of effective work in California and New Mexico as well, But Arizona is getting the Lion’s Share.
The following is an older 6/10/20 article which was updated on 7/18/20.
CBP considers outsourcing border wall construction to ‘private entities’ near Tucson
https://tucson.com/news/local/cbp-considers-outsourcing-border-wall-construction-to-private-entities-near-tucson/article_a314ba64-7b16-5b33-a751-5c4cf88fd382.html
Excerpts:
– Federal officials are asking private groups if they want to build a second layer of wall along 40 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border near Tucson.
– Customs and Border Protection officials posted a request for information on a federal procurement website May 29, saying the agency “recognizes that private entities and non-governmental organizations also have an interest in supporting the mission of border protection, by deploying private wall solutions.”
– The request was aimed at groups that can “arrange private financing, and private acquisition of land” and “may have an interest in devising a wall structure that is consistent with government specifications,” CBP officials wrote in the request, which was first reported by KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
– CBP did not say exactly where private groups might build the wall, but the request included a list of 30 “possible locations” that cover 253 miles, including 114 miles of border near Del Rio, Texas; 70 miles near El Paso; 40 miles near Tucson; 25 miles near San Diego; and 4 miles near Yuma.
– Near Tucson, all 137 miles of wall projects are being built by firms under contract with the federal government. When construction is completed, all but a handful of miles of border near Tucson will have a 30-foot-tall steel wall, with the exception of the roughly 60 miles of border on the Tohono O’odham Nation, where CBP is not allowed to build the wall.
– Those projects generally involve building a single layer of wall, although in a few towns like Naco a second layer is being built. The May 29 request described building a second layer of wall to “complement existing primary barriers” on 40 miles of border that ranged from “urban” to “rocky and mountainous rural areas.”
– CBP declined to say whether the agency plans to add a secondary wall along the entire Arizona-Mexico border. The Yuma area already has two or three layers of walls and fences in some areas.
– The May 29 request did not mention any group by name, but one group has led an aggressive campaign since late 2018 to build the wall with private funds. (WBTW)
– The projects in New Mexico and Texas were built by Fisher Sand and Gravel, which already is building border wall in Arizona under contract with the Army Corps of Engineers.
– Fisher Sand and Gravel was awarded a contract worth up to $400 million in December to build 31 miles of wall on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge southwest of Tucson and $1.28 billion in May to build 42.5 miles of wall near Nogales and Sasabe.
The lefts new faux morality, “they weren’t wearing masks or socially distancing”.
Burn federal buildings…..cool. Don’t wear a mask……😱
Canada envies your leadership
Well those of us who have a clue
Alberta? Or are you located in a cesspool of communists?
A smile.
A smile is a window to the soul. Whether it is wide, warm and welcoming, or tight-lipped and tentative.
Smiles are universal. As you travel the world, you do not need a Google app to interpret it’s meaning.
When all around you is in flux, dark and threatening, a smile is like a tropical isle beckoning you to it’s shore.
Walking the street, I encounter soulless eyes peering out behind cloth barriers.
I smile to them, before realizing that this simple gesture of understanding, compassion, and vital human connectivity, goes unseen.
As we silently pass, l mourn the loss of the unifying humanity of giving and receiving a smile.
“You smile at me, and I will understand,
Cause that is something everybody everywhere says in the same
LANGUAGE,…”
Do they make a mask, with a smile on it?
Or, would that be a faux-i smile?
Thought I had posted something that put me in moderation, so relieved to see its not just me!
Hang in there, ad rem. Sounds like an attack of the proxies!
Thanks again for all you DO! 🙂
Thank you Grandma, as always, for the lovely prayer.
I’m posting early mainly to see whether the wholesale disappearance of comments is still happening… It’s most disturbing.
LikeLike
Treepers…
For the past four hours, I’ve found an inordinate number of posts landing in our trash bin…for NO discernible reason. We are also experiencing high numbers of spam coming from a company called “dream proxies” mixed in.
I’m going to fish you out as quickly as possible, and no longer take the time to explain with…”found you in the bin”. It just takes too long.
Appreciate your patience!
Now, there are a whole bunch of people (including Citizen817 and Stillwater) who I have to spring from the bin!
TY, Puddy! I am so far Teflon today…but, wow, what an afternoon you have had!!!
Many thanks for keeping the comments coming!!!
LOL…I know. I’ve been seeing you sail through, and thinking to myself…..”Who does she know?” 😅
I can’t like comments.
Me too ! And I like so many comments here !
In fact, to merely “like” the statements of SD
and of so many his readers/contributors would
be IMMODERATE. Or inadequate ( ?).
But my “like” function either doesn’t work,
or I need to learn how.
Please note: “Reaganite” and family “likes”
everyone who is praying for Sundance,
everyone checking here supportively
at this momentous time.
Sundance is Information and Spirit Central now.
His posts, readers, and ongoing mission
are an Archimedes lever that will Move the world,
for the better.
Crazy, huh?! Apple, Safari and AdBlok!!!
Watch…there will be a new attack later!
😻
test
I think i am a casualty.
Ignore my comment below. I neglected to see your comment here. Thanks Ad rem.
Thank you!
😘
😁
Thank you.
I’ll limit my posts tonight. Done
You’re doing God’s work, Ad rem. Bless you for it.
Ad rem, I’ve also been experiencing a malfunctioning “like” button today. It won’t record my “likes.” Are you getting any other complaints about this problem? (I’ve made sure I’m signed into WP, too.) Thanks.
Same…Same…
Everything conservative has been going into the junk folder on the computer the last week and notices from CTH have also been going there.
God Bless You, Ad rem… You are doing God’s work and never worry for a single minute that any True Treeper is sweating the technical inconveniences… We know… We all know.
Thank you…muchly appreciated.
***Like***
Ad rem🇺🇸
God bless you. What a night you’ve had.
I noticed my replies weren’t showing up and then noticed how many you were pulling out of the bin. I just lurked after that. Figured you had enough to fish out. 😉
Thank you for your vigilance.
This was from about a year ago. But still applicable, and making the rounds again:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s the full vid. From a Trump Rally in Ohio last August.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a fantastic video. I guess I’ve never seen the whole thing before.
Pretty sure that Marcos is a Trump supporter by now. hehe
That Doilie on his head shows what kind of enemy he is.
True. I would call Peggy a never trumper, before there were never trumpers😂
Trump Retweet
Soooo, they should stay in lockdown? 🤔
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweets
What an ugly eyesore. Are those mounted on the sea beds? or on floating docks?
The fake environmentalists really love ugly landscapes.
The last three times we drove thru Palm Springs, only about 20 windmills were working. Many needed repairs as the parts, esp the blades, had broken off and became scattered junk on the desert floor.. There are about 4,000 windmills in this particular area. Those mills have always made that beautiful part of the desert very ugly. We haven’t been down that way for 5 years now and I shudder to imagine what it looks like now.
We Trump supporters have a real appreciation for the beauty of our world….”This is my Father’s world….” All Lives Matter……All Animals Matter
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
Wow. Brutal.
That President Trump campaign video with English subtitles will in no way prevent me from voting for our VSG, but I expect any person who can legally vote speaks English, so why have them speaking Spanish? Was that ad for all Americans or just Hispanic Americans?
Btw. I just returned from an 11 year old’s bday party an hour ago. Hispanic family. Almost exclusively Hispanic attendees (40 + people). Mexican food including taco cart those flour-based pinwheel crunchy things smothered in tapatio and lemon. They all spoke English the ENTIRE time. One guy i was playing Casino with started counting his points in Spanish and his wife told him to speak English. That’s e pluribus unum. The campaign ad, not so much.
A tree trimmer that cuts the tree off at ground level is responsible for his mess and these Governors are responsible for their mess. Impeach them.
Absurd! And she is an adult? She and the rest of her ilk = embarrassment imo.
Rep. Maxine Waters Fears Trump Won’t Leave White House if He Loses … Could Civil War Follow???
7/29/2020
video-
https://www.tmz.com/2020/07/29/maxine-waters-portland-federal-agents-trump-lose-election/
True Maxine. If the President loses we will be staging a coup to keep him in office. Turnabout is fair. Right? That’s our insurance policy.
The Art of the Deal…the vaccine version
You know many people actually want to take what Dr. Gates cooks up? I suppose the mask huggers etc. My lib family members can’t wait. So here’s The Art of The Deal. They get the vaccine they want and I’m not forced to. That’s fair. So no worries when PT speaks of a vaccine, there are folks who want it. He has said we won’t be forced to take it. I’m banking on that.
LikeLike
And he has also started to play the reverse psychology tactic of saying that the distribution and administration of the vaccine will be a military operation — that should ward off more than a few that do not trust the military . . .
Exactly
Tomorrow the ever-insufferable and execrably mendacious Chris Wallace will be interviewing Jason Miller.
Name ring a bell? My fellow Non-Essential Deplorable Old Guys will remember – AJ Delgado – think that was her name – turned up pregnant towards the very end of the 2016 election and sued the father.
Ya, THAT Jason Miller.
Well, Jason Miller is back, family and marriage rehabilitated, and back on Team Trump as a Senior Campaign Advisor, specialization communications.
Miller was the one who identified Pres Trump as a war-time President, dealing with the CCP China Virus.
Miller most recent;y has spent his time arguing with Bannon on Bannon’s War Room radio/podcast, so Miller should be in top form.
Looks like the old gang is truly getting back together. We must needs guarantee Bannon is not allowed back on Team Trump, though.
We’ve enough probs without that guy hanging around.
Why does Barr and Durham think they have to investigate them all? Why not go for just one sure one and take it from there?
The way they go about it is like trying to herd cats. It is like shooting quail. You single out one out of the whole flushed covey and not try and shoot the whole covey and get nothing. Right now all Barr and Durham has to show anyone is nothing.
Fang Dog, think Rico case. They unseal and indict them all at once.
There is all of this concern for peoples health, that they are pushing this mail in voting. Why not just set up drive thru voting? First stop check your ID, get your ballet, next you drop your ballet off. I suppose that would be too easy for all of these concerned people. So much is done in this way, why not voting?
Does anyone know if there is a lawsuit against Gov. Newsome in California to stop the all mail in voting? I’m walking my ballot into the nearest polling place Nov 3. Every Trump supporter should walk in there ballots especially in California!!
I Can’t post!!
It is only a matter of time before Jaws books and movies are banned because the Great White Shark is a symbol of White Supremacy…..
Candace Owens on BLM
For a little extra entertainment, the president could proclaim that if he’s re-elected – and only if he’s re-elected – he will declassify all information about UFO’s and US government possession of “vehicles not from this world” https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/us/politics/pentagon-ufo-harry-reid-navy.html
From his tweet here, we know what our Sundance has been doing today:
shipwreckedcrew
@shipwreckedcrew
·
10h
Fair enough. Good luck.
Quote Tweet
TheLastRefuge
@TheLastRefuge2
· 10h
Replying to @shipwreckedcrew
I appreciate the fact you will vote for Donald Trump.
Adjust your target fire. I am not the enemy. Now I need to prepare for two more sets of congressional staff briefings; so I cannot debate.
Warmest regards.
As you read the following I want you to keep one thing in mind (there is 123 deaths in my state of over 5 million people) please keep this in mind.
Today the state of Victoria, Australia has been declared ‘A State of Disaster’ by the Premier. Which means after months of Stage 3 lock downs, we are now entering Stage 4 lock downs. What does Stage 4 look like?
Curfew:
There will be a curfew from today – 8pm to 5am with exemptions for work, caregiving, medical and compassionate reasons.
Exercise:
Maximum one hour daily within 5km of home, with one other person – no family/share house groups
Shopping:
Only one person per household per day within 5km or closest supermarket. There is an exemption for caregiving, assisting the elderly.
Education:
All classes return to remote learning statewide
Childcare:
Childcare will be closed. There will be an exemption for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers.
Restaurants/Cafes:
Takeaway and home delivery allowed subject to conditions.
Bottle shops (Alcohol) Will remain open.
Public transport:
Restricted overnight train services – returns to pre-Night Network program.
Some Protective Services Officers deployed from Night Network to enforcement.
Intimate Partners:
Visits allowed within 5km.
Weddings:
Banned from Thursday
Recreation:
Organised sport, recreation, golf and fishing are all banned.
——————————————————————————-
123 deaths. Mostly in nursing homes, yes the same as you guys is the US. This is the same Premier, against the Federal Government, still backs the China One Belt, One Road Initiative. And now we are locked down even harder after months of Stage 3 restrictions. Our state contributes to one third of the countries economy. And we’re being forced to throw it all down the drain over 123 deaths. I forgot to mention, breaking the above rules brings a fine of $1600 dollars, and $200 for not wearing a face mask.
Sorry burg, but it has to be said: Dickhead Dan has been Premier for six years; he’s been elected twice, last time in a landslide.
Everyone knew he was a crook leading a union crime syndicate before the election. Melbourne has gone from a world class city to Trashcanistan during his reign. I feel bad for the Vics, but they are getting what they voted for.
Lots of praise for Congressman Jim Jordan’s grilling of Dr Fauci. Put me in the not particularly impressed column. When are we going to start demanding at these guys start asking real questions. “Dr. Fauci, do you have any financial ties or interests in any of the companies or entities working on therapeutics or vaccines?” Or how about, “Dr Fauci, you recently praised Governor Andrew Cuomo as somebody who’s handled this the right way. Do you think he killed 10,000 people by putting covid-19 infected patients in nursing homes against all government guidelines and common sense?”
Amazing vid from Rockford Ill. where they held a Back the Blue Rally today which- of course- was disrupted by unhinged Democrats. The State’s Attorney for Winnebago Cty.-Marilyn Hite Ross- opens up the session by calmly explaining 1st Amendment rights , then goes on to show large pics on a screen of all who’ve been arrested. haha. Love. It.
Tear up Portland and Seattle, but stay out of Rockford , Illl. w/ your BS.
