Saturday August 1st – Open Thread

Caturday…
I have a cat that looks just like him, His name is Sid Vicious.
she like a panther on the prowl ..
who you gonna… hoodoo now ….
he likes the drop. those running leaps hold no room for error with that shelf you’ve got to clear. I can see someone not making it.
This guy has BEYOND guts! That’s serious juevos!
I wouldn’t have done that in my twenties!
The Word Of Truth
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In Eph. 1:13 the Apostle Paul declares that men are saved and sealed by hearing and believing “the Word of truth, the gospel of your salvation.” This declaration is substantiated by many other passages of Scripture. Our Lord said: “He that heareth… and believeth… hath everlasting life” (John 5:24). This at a time when sacrifices and baptism were still required for the remission of sins. Even then men had to hear and believe to be saved, for “faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God” (Rom. 10:17).
Now, however, salvation is received by hearing and believing alone. Works for salvation are not merely unnecessary; they are forbidden. Today salvation is “to him that worketh not, but believeth” (Rom. 4:5). “For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:8,9).
God has changed His dealings with men from time to time down through the ages, teaching one lesson at a time. This is why it is so important to note the dispensational distinctions in Scripture, “rightly dividing the Word of truth.”
Once the works of the Law were required for salvation: “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested” (Rom. 3:21) and men are saved solely by faith in Christ, “being justified freely by [God’s] grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24). We are saved, then, as we hear and believe what Paul calls, “the Word of truth, the gospel of your salvation” (Eph. 1:13), and we are established in the faith as we obey II Tim. 2:15: “rightly dividing the Word of truth.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-word-of-truth/
Ephesians 1:13 In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,
John 5:24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.
Romans 10:17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
Rom 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Rom 3:21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
Rom 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
“Our Lord said: “He that heareth… and believeth… hath everlasting life” (John 5:24). This at a time when sacrifices and baptism were still required for the remission of sins.”
Hebrews 10:1-4 gives needed context as to what was required: “For the Law, having a shadow of the good things coming, not the form of the things themselves, never is able each year, with the same sacrifices which they offer continually, to perfect those drawing near. Otherwise, would they not have ceased being offered, because of those serving having been cleansed once, no longer having conscience of sins? But in these, there is a reminder of sins every year. For it is impossible for the blood of bulls and of goats to take away sins.”
This is good to bear this in mind in the cases of those with whom Jesus interacted in his earthly ministry such as the criminal on the cross (Luke 23:39:43), the centurion (Luke 7:1-10), the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37) and the grateful healed Samaritan leper (Luke 17:11-19), as well as those in the other Gospel accounts like the Canaanite woman (Matthew 15:22-28) and the woman at the well (John 4).
“Once the works of the Law were required for salvation: “But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested” (Rom. 3:21) and men are saved solely by faith in Christ, “being justified freely by [God’s] grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24). We are saved, then, as we hear and believe what Paul calls, “the Word of truth, the gospel of your salvation” (Eph. 1:13), and we are established in the faith as we obey II Tim. 2:15: “rightly dividing the Word of truth.””
Paul and the other apostles had experience with those contending that works of the Law were required were salvation, which was apparently at issue in Galatia and elsewhere:
Acts 15:1 — “But certain ones having come down from Judea were teaching the brothers, “Unless you are circumcised according to the custom of Moses, you are not able to be saved.”
Acts 15:5 — “Now certain of those who believed, from the sect of the Pharisees, rose up, saying, “It is necessary to circumcise them, and to command them to keep the Law of Moses”.
The rest of Acts 15 made clear how all believers were saved: “Now therefore, why are you testing God, to put upon the neck of the disciples a yoke that neither our fathers nor we have been able to bear? But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are” Acts 15:10-11).
In a letter evidently dealing with more of the same issue (cf. Galatians 3:1-6), Paul noted the following: “Now I say this: The Law, having come four hundred and thirty years afterward, does not annul the covenant having been confirmed beforehand by God, so as to nullify the promise. For if the inheritance is by the Law, it is no longer by a promise. But God has granted it to Abraham through a promise” (Galatians 3:17-18).
As in his letter to the Galatians, Paul again cited the occurrences in Genesis 15:6 when addressing the Romans on this matter: “So also, ‘Abraham believed God, and it was reckoned to him as righteousness’” (Galatians 3:6). Paul continued to be very specific and intentional about what was confirmed beforehand and how, lest they added the works of the Law to how they were saved:
“Is this blessing then on the circumcision, or also on the uncircumcision? For we are saying faith was credited to Abraham as righteousness. How then was it credited? Being in circumcision, or in uncircumcision? Not in circumcision, but in uncircumcision.
“And he received the sign of circumcision, a seal of the righteousness of the faith that he had while in the uncircumcision, for him to be father of all those believing while in uncircumcision, for the righteousness to be credited also to them, and the father of circumcision to those not only of circumcision, but also to those walking in the steps of the faith of our father Abraham during uncircumcision. For the promise was to Abraham or his descendants that he should be heir of the world, not through the Law, but through the righteousness of faith. For if those of the Law are heirs, faith has been made void and the promise made of no effect. For Law brings wrath; and where there is no Law, neither is transgression” (Romans 4:9-15).
Just say’n… 😉
Remember “the kneel”?
USA has done a 180.
Priorities
I remember it well! I’m STILL pissed off about it.
I guess because all these leftists lack brains, they lack memory also.
HAPPY CAT BENCH CATURDAY….
beautiful, all
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MASK BULLCRAP – PASS THIS ON TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW
The virus is unfortunately very real although the numbers are obviously being falsified. The worst part of the commie left push is to make us wear useless masks.
Why useless? Well the space between the woven threads of a typical mask range from approximately 20-100 microns. The covid-19 virus is 200 to1000 times smaller than that, at 0.1 microns. It is incredibly small with a diameter of about 0.000003937 of an inch.
To quote an eminent doctor (Dr. Simone Gold) “Putting up a chain link fence will not keep out a mosquito. Even the most esteemed medical journals admit the purpose of masks is to calm anxiety.” Now Dr. Birx wants us to wear goggles. What fun!!!
The BS over mask wearing is one of the chief reasons the entire public health establishment has lost credibility with the American public. Listening to their constant blather you can’t help but realizing that, for the very first, they had no idea how to deal with the Covid-19 virus. So instead,they started telling us fairy-tails.
Garrison Hall, I believe there is a far more sinister reason for making people wear masks. It is likely a psyops operation to control people. They started by making us take our shoes off at the airport. This is the same kind of thing. Make them wear masks and social distance as well as keeping people isolated at home is part of a scheme to depress people and break their will. It is in many ways identical to the old Soviet torture techniques.
The very independent “River Cities’ Reader” has an article on several studies of masks by Denis Rancourt that was removed from an earlier site plus other articles critical of policies in response to the virus.
“Masks Don’t Work” by Denis Rancourt on June 11, 2020.
http://www.rcreader.com/commentary
I equate all this to the TSA fiasco 80%+ failure rate. Billions of $$$ burning yearly.
Masks for Wuhan Flu, shutdowns, bailouts = Trillions of $$$ burning now & future ??? = TSA 2.0.
Makes us all feel better but does not do much other than burn $$$.
Let us hope that this has a magic cure in November.
https://www.heritage.org/transportation/commentary/heres-how-bad-the-tsa-failing-airport-security-its-time-privatization
Happy Caterday, Treepers!!! This doesn’t rank up there with a swimmin’ kitten but, every morning when I sit down to read the paper and drink a cup of coffee (Bustelo, btw) little Tink. our black foundling kitty. comes and sits next to my leg so I can pet her. Cats become very attached to their people.
love that video
I found this interesting. Mayor Lightfoot is one of your typical messed up democrats. She resides in the Logan Square neighborhood, on Chicago’s North Side. She is married to Amy Eshleman, a former Chicago Public Library employee, who is now a full-time parent to the couple’s adopted daughter, Vivian. Poor little Vivian!!!
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https://s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com/images.deccanchronicle.com/dc-Cover-jkkks3pjiohu077bsg3a8mkrc5-20190521223407.Medi.jpeg&imgrefurl=https://www.deccanchronicle.com/lifestyle/viral-and-trending/210519/a-battle-half-won.html&docid=U3n_Lie6rmMkjM&tbnid=6wwUlUkNo_gUbM&vet=1&w=800&h=448&hl=en-US&source=sh/x/im
Married “married” ?????? It is a shame when us realists use the enemy vocabulary.
Same as how global warming became climate change.
Ah well at least I am still happy and gay.
for those n hurricane preparation, don’t forget to bring your pets inside
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guy’s lamentation about an 8 year’s bravado. Been there and done that. I was convinced it would work—until it didn’t.
Well, duuh. Should read “8 year old’s bravado”.
Forget where I found this but it was titled “The Wise One”
happy Caturday, y’all
And so the cat misunderstood when told that, were he to want to know the meaning of life, he should go and talk to the lamas.
From Imgur
Home-grown tomato on homemade white bread, with homemade mayo and emulsified pesto–from my own basil plants! Topped with telicherry pepper and flaked Murray River salt.
The plate might have an interesting design.
probably from Australia, with that mention of Murry River
Someone’s been peeking into my fridge. Just picked the last tomatoes off my plants today, the heat finally got them. We have numerous herbs in pots we can move into and out of the heat and we made pesto from both our regular and Thai basils but using cashews and pistachios instead of pine nuts, just don’t like ’em.
Czarina will make challah bread – I ain’t got the patience for that – and it will all come together. I have the Tellicherry peppercorns, found them some years back when I was told that they are one of the signature items Col Sanders used in his original batter spices. Celebrating the end of the summer garden and the beginning of the Fall.
Are you sure that green stuff does not contain any viruses? It looks as if it is very cultural!
That’s a gorgeous meaty tomato, Nimrod! What type is it so I can grow some next year?
I’m nibbling heavily on my cherry tomatoes now but still waiting for my Mr Stripeys to produce.
REVENGE! While we’re at it let’s mail ’em some Cogongrass.
We have them here in Oz, as well, Nim. Not much fun in a pair of woollen work socks.
nim, I believe we (when I lived in NM) referred to these suckers as “goat heads.” REALLY hurt if you stepped one barefoot if it was dried out.
Everybody loved Donald Trump until he decided to save America
JJ has more faces than a clock factory.
Reminds me of a partial line from a 70’s song:
“First you love me, then you hate me, that’s a game, for fools”
Uptown.. love story.. late 1980’s..
(part 1 of 5)
My American friends, I am Israeli and a Trump supporter. Some of you followed my posts which usually either carry information that is not available in the US media or inspirational or educational videos. The following is both educational and inspirational. It’s also introducing the latest Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army who seems like a nice gentle guy but is a decorated warrior of the highest caliber. I love heroes, both American and Israelis. I think you will enjoy it and maybe learn something about leadership. Love!
David, welcome back! Haven’t seen you here in months. Hope all is well with you.
Thanks for caring! I am well. Much Love!
Thanks for posting, David. One of the characteristics most often mentioned by those discussing leadership is “example”…a person leads best by example.
Our 6th President of the United States, John Quincy Adams, said: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”
This Israeli fallen hero seemed to exemplify that quote.
American friends, we can all agree that one of the best moments in life is the marriage proposal.
Here is a collection of such moments from Israel. Most of the people in the video are around 20-21 old. It’s a nice video. Enjoy
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Marine talks about the top anti terror unit of Israel from his experience with them with some cool videos.
