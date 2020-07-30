Thursday July 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Because you just can’t fix stupid.
Bed and Breakfast Removes Norwegian Flag After People Confuse it With Confederate Battle Flag
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/07/bed-and-breakfast-removes-norwegian-flag-after-people-confuse-it-with-confederate-battle-flag/#more-324737
I feel like Mozart was happier than usual when he wrote this piano concerto. I really like this one because it took me a while to get through all 27. I got stuck for a while in the “popular ones”, so this was a real gem where I didn’t expect it.
W.A.Mozart – Piano Concerto No27 in B-Flat Major KV595
Splendid! 🙂
what a treat, beautiful in many ways!
I’ve always liked Pat Metheny’s “Letter From Home” for it’s sense of sweetness tinged with just the right amount a melancholy that always seems to accompany being far away from home. I think Pat’s piece sounds even better when played on a really good classical guitar.
Here’s another beautiful piece that Kevin recorded recently . . .
I got a call tonight, my brother tested positive for Chicom19. He started thinking he had a sinus issue over the weekend and woke up Monday with a fever. His results came back positive. He is on the road since he works in various states in the energy industry, so he has been ordered to quarantine in the hotel.
The county where he is contacted the county where he lives, and he has to quarantine til early August. In a hotel. With no idea how he is supposed to get food. His crew delivered food one day, but they are packing up and leaving since the job is done.
His lungs started feeling slightly congested, and today he had pain all over.
He is in good spirits and is feeling better than he had the past few days.
The most infuriating thing about this is that the doctor who tested him prescribed the HCQ Zpack. He went to a local pharmacy (CVS) to get it filled, and they refused to do it. They said CDC guidelines prohibited them from providing the prescription. I assume because there has not been years of studies and piles of bodies to prove it works.
Anyway, he made some phone calls and finally got it this afternoon. Again, he was already feeling better, and feeling better with his lungs clearing after just a short treatment of the medicine.
I just can’t fathom the evil it takes to politicize a medical treatment to the point a federal agency gets between a doctor and the patient they are caring for.
That kind of evil would be much more widespread if Obamacare/Socialized medicine were more significantly in place. If that were the case, there would be nobody he could call. He would be left to live or die on his own.
The left and their enablers in the media and bureaucracy are easy to despise. But I despise just as much those supposedly on our side representing us standing by and letting this happen.
“They said CDC guidelines prohibited them from providing the prescription.”
Nice, a random pharmacy overruling a doctor cuz new “guidelines”. Prepare for more of the same.
The state of Alabama allows HQC to be prescribed. You can check the Alabama Pharmacy Bord for their directive. It’s important for him to get the HQC as soon as possible. Prayers for your brother.
“He went to a local pharmacy (CVS) to get it filled, and they refused to do it. They said CDC guidelines prohibited them from providing the prescription.”
What state is he currently stuck in? Here in NY, the Governor (Cuomo) has decried an imperial edict prohibiting doctors from prescribing, as well as pharmacists from dispensing, Hydroxyquiniline- outside of a hospital or medical research study.
You cannot get admitted to a hospital until you are too sick for the HCQ Zpack to be effective.
Dr. Faustus is now suggesting googles to accompany your face masks.
Meanwhile, these shenanigan signs were largely ignored when presented more than a month ago…
Hold the phone, that “goggles” not “googles.” Oy.
That’s what you get for posting on the same site that I post on. Don’t you realize that dyslexia is catching?
“Dyslexics Untie!”
A Friend in Seed is God’s Friend Indeed
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“It seemed good to me… to write unto thee… most excellent Theophilus” (Luke 1:3).
“The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus…” (Acts 1:1).
As you can see, both the Book of Luke and the Book of Acts were written by Luke to a man named Theophilus. We’re not really sure who Theophilus was, since the Bible only mentions him in these two references. But all names have meanings, and in the Bible, the meaning of names often has spiritual significance. Of course, Pastor Harland Shriver used to joke that Theophilus got his name when he was born, and his father said, “That’s the-awful-est looking kid I’ve ever seen!”
The name Theophilus actually means “Friend of God.” That’s significant, for in the Bible, only “Abraham… was called the friend of God” (James 2:23 cf. 2 Chron. 20:7). So when Luke wrote his gospel to a man named Theophilus, that’s one of the many ways God tells us that Luke’s gospel is written to Jews, the seed of Abraham, the friend of God.
Now I know that that’s not what most Christians believe. Most Christians think that Luke was written for us, members of the Body of Christ, living in the dispensation of grace. But the Book of Luke describes the earthly life of the Lord Jesus, and Paul tells us that “Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision…” (Rom. 15:8). So the Gospel of Luke is written to and for and about the Jews.
But if the Book of Acts is also written to Theophilus, that tells you that it too was written with the Jews in mind. That’s important to remember, for most Christians believe that the first two chapters of Acts are not a continuation of what had come before, but the start of something new. They believe it was the beginning of “the church, which is His Body” (Eph. 1:22,23).
But if Luke says that his first treatise was about “all that Jesus began to do and teach” the Jews (Acts 1:1), then this second treatise must be about all that the Lord continued to do and teach the Jews — through the twelve apostles. It is only after the Lord’s friends in the house of Israel stoned Stephen, showing that they refused to repent of wounding Him in the house of His friends (cf. Zech. 13:6), that Luke records how God interrupted His ministry to Israel by saving Paul and sending him to the Gentiles.
That means that Paul’s conversion marks the beginning of the church of today, not Pentecost! And that means that the specific information you need to live your Christian life is found in his epistles.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-friend-in-seed-is-gods-friend-indeed/
Luke 1:3 It seemed good to me also, having had perfect understanding of all things from the very first, to write unto thee in order, most excellent Theophilus,
Acts 1:1 The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach,
James 2:23 And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God, and it was imputed unto him for righteousness: and he was called the Friend of God.
2 Chronicles 20:7 Art not thou our God, who didst drive out the inhabitants of this land before thy people Israel, and gavest it to the seed of Abraham thy friend for ever?
Romans 15:8 Now I say that Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made unto the fathers:
Ephesians 1:22 And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church,
23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
Zechariah 13:6 And one shall say unto him, What are these wounds in thine hands? Then he shall answer, Those with which I was wounded in the house of my friends.
“Most Christians think that Luke was written for us, members of the Body of Christ, living in the dispensation of grace. But the Book of Luke describes the earthly life of the Lord Jesus, and Paul tells us that “Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision…” (Rom. 15:8). So the Gospel of Luke is written to and for and about the Jews.”
Of course, in the Gospel of Luke, Simeon described how Jesus had other purposes and work than as “a minister of the circumcision”:
“Led by the Spirit, he went into the temple courts. And when the parents brought in the child Jesus to do for Him what was customary under the Law, Simeon took Him in his arms and blessed God, saying: ““Sovereign Lord, as You have promised,
You now dismiss Your servant in peace. For my eyes have seen Your salvation, which You have prepared in the sight of all people, a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and for glory to Your people Israel” (Luke 2:27-32).
One would hope that most Christians believe that Simeon was prophesying about Jesus as “a light for revelation to the Gentiles”, not Paul. Christians also may believe that the Gospel of Luke showcases for us today how that manifested even in Christ’s earthly ministry, such as with the centurion (Luke 7:1-10), the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37) and the grateful healed Samaritan leper (Luke 17:11-19), as well as those in the other Gospel accounts like the Canaanite woman (Matthew 15:22-28) and the woman at the well (John 4).
“It is only after the Lord’s friends in the house of Israel stoned Stephen, showing that they refused to repent of wounding Him in the house of His friends (cf. Zech. 13:6), that Luke records how God interrupted His ministry to Israel by saving Paul and sending him to the Gentiles.”
Notwithstanding the take on applying the above cited verse to both Jesus and Stephen, it’s notable that the Ethiopian in Acts 8 and the centurion and Gentiles in Acts 10 received the “good news” (cf. Acts 8:35, also Acts 10:34-43).
“That means that Paul’s conversion marks the beginning of the church of today, not Pentecost! And that means that the specific information you need to live your Christian life is found in his epistles.”
Given the focus on when and what Luke recorded, it is noteworthy that while Paul was told he would be bearing Christ’s name to the Gentiles — and the children of Israel (cf. Acts 9:15), Luke’s first references in Acts to the “Gentiles” observed as receiving the Holy Spirit and being “granted repentance unto life” occur in Acts 10 and 11.
Weren’t those clearly acknowledged there by Luke as “Gentiles” made part of the body of Christ right at that moment? It would certainly seem so given descriptions of it by Paul as he wrote in to the Corinthians: “For just as the body is one, and has many members, and all the members of the body being many are one body, so also is Christ. For also in one Spirit we all were baptized into one body, whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free, and we were all made to drink one Spirit” (1 Cor. 12:12-13).
Luke recorded Peter’s words shared with Paul and others about the significance of what occurred with the Gentiles as the gospel had moved forth from Jerusalem to Judea and so forth: “Men, brothers, you know that from the early days God chose among you for the Gentiles to hear by my mouth the word of the gospel, and to believe. And the heart-knowing God bore witness to them, having given them the Holy Spirit, as also to us. And He made no distinction between both us and them, having purified their hearts by the faith” (cf. Acts 15:7-9).
Peter summarized by speaking to the sameness of salvation in a way that affirms that Jewish and Gentile believers were of the same body: “But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are.” Again, if we’re going by Luke’s record as the author suggests, the through line between the start of the church / body of Christ is quite apparent going forward from Luke 1:8 as to how it unfolded.
Paul certainly was chosen to share further enlightenment concerning doctrine and the gospel, but there appears no warrant to cast his writings as hedged from Luke’s (especially given his extensive quotations from Paul) and elevated en masse as far as present relevance and worthiness of consideration. As far as the latest permutations of the assertion that “that means the specific information you need to live your Christian life is found in his epistles”, that’s actually something where different writers from this group appear to diverge as to which specific words and/or writings of Paul form this “specific information” for Christians today, as previously noted:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/15/wednesday-july-15th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comments
It is again worth noting that rather than the focus being turned to things Pauline alone for doctrine etc. per the posting’s assertions above, Paul again pointed not to himself alone, but beyond his own words to further writings where salvation as well as instruction / doctrine and more can be found:
“Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction (Gr. didaskalian), for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
“there appears no warrant to cast his writings as hedged from Luke’s (especially given his extensive quotations from Paul) and elevated en masse”
Paul, the “apostle to the gentiles” (not to the nation Israel) lays out for us our doctrine in the dispensation of the grace of God in Romans to Philemon.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
1Corinthians 11:1 Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.
1Timothy 1:16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
Paul did NOT preach the same message as the other 12 apostles:
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter; 8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:) 9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
Israel’s program (the Kingdom) was revealed, Paul’s program (the “mystery”) was kept secret until he was saved – they CANNOT be the same.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) 9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
The events in Acts chapter 2 are clearly in accordance with this, NOT the start of something new:
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
Because Paul is the apostle to the Gentiles (nations)
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Romans 15:16 That I should be the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, ministering the gospel of God, that the offering up of the Gentiles might be acceptable, being sanctified by the Holy Ghost.
1 Timothy 1:16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
The Lord Jesus Christ, during his earthly ministry, was sent only to the Jews. The 12 apostles are apostles of ISRAEL.
Romans 15:8 Now I say that Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made unto the fathers:
Matt 10:5 These twelve Jesus sent forth, and commanded them, saying, Go not into the way of the Gentiles, and into any city of the Samaritans enter ye not:
6 But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
Matthew 15:23 But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.
24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
If you want to “follow Jesus” in his earthly ministry, the Word of God says that you need a temple and you are under the law.
Matthew 8:4 And Jesus saith unto him, See thou tell no man; but go thy way, shew thyself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses commanded, for a testimony unto them.
Matthew 28:20 Teaching them to observe ALL things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
We are not under the law – we are under grace. Paul is the ONLY one that wrote instructions about the dispensation of grace. Peter tells his followers to read what Paul wrote.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
2Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/27/tuesday-november-27th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-6380345
“only quote saul of Tarsus”
Because Paul is the apostle to the Gentiles (nations)
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Romans 15:16 That I should be the minister of Jesus Christ TO THE GENTILES, ministering the gospel of God, that the offering up of the Gentiles might be acceptable, being sanctified by the Holy Ghost.
1 Timothy 1:16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, FOR A PATTERN to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
We are to use the example of the apostle Paul in following the risen, glorified Lord IN HEAVEN to follow Christ. The Lord Jesus Christ, during his earthly ministry, was sent only to the Jews. The 12 apostles are apostles of ISRAEL.
James 1:1 James, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting.
Luke 22:30 That ye may eat and drink at my table in my kingdom, and sit on thrones judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
Romans 15:8 Now I say that Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made unto the fathers:
Matt 10:5 These twelve Jesus sent forth, and commanded them, saying, Go not into the way of the Gentiles, and into any city of the Samaritans enter ye not:
6 But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
Matthew 15:23 But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.
24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
“ever heard of Jesus?”
If you want to “follow Jesus” in his earthly ministry, the Word of God says that you need a temple and you are under the law.
Matthew 8:4 And Jesus saith unto him, See thou tell no man; but go thy way, shew thyself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses commanded, for a testimony unto them.
Matthew 28:20 Teaching them to observe ALL things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
We are not under the law – we are under grace. Paul is the ONLY one that wrote instructions about the dispensation of grace. Peter tells his followers to read what Paul wrote.
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
2Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
