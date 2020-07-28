Peter Navarro Outlines White House White House Initiative on Critical Supply Chains….

Earlier today White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro discussed an initiative to lunch a new program spearheading new critical supply chains. The goal is to return manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medicines and equipment back to America.
The White House provided the following outline:
SUPPORTING AMERICAN SUPPLY CHAINS: The Trump Administration is signing a Letter of Interest in support of a deal that will help ensure essential medicines are produced in America.
* The Trump Administration is signing a Letter of Interest supporting a deal to transform Kodak into a pharmaceutical company that can help produce essential medicines in the United States.
* When the deal is final, the CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will use his delegated Defense Production Act (DPA) loan authority to provide a $765 million loan to launch Kodak Pharmaceuticals, which will create at least 360 jobs.
* With this loan, the company can build the capacity to produce essential medicines that have lapsed into chronic national shortage.
+ Once fully operational, Kodak will have the capacity to produce 25% of the generic active pharmaceutical ingredients necessary for all non-biologic and non-antibacterial pharmaceuticals used in the United States.
* Kodak will work with the Administration and drug product manufacturers to identify the products that are most needed to meet national security requirements.
INVESTING IN CRITICAL INDUSTRY: President Trump has taken bold action to ensure that Americans are no longer reliant on foreign countries for critical, generic medications.
* President Trump is working to ensure that America produces the critical goods necessary to combat COVID-19 here at home.
* Thanks to President Trump’s actions, the CEO of the DFC—formerly the Overseas Private Investment Corporation—is now using DPA loan authority delegated by the President to invest in America in addition to its work overseas.
* DFC is working with the private sector to address critical issues facing our Nation, particularly the issue of how we can bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States.
+ Only a small proportion of generic active pharmaceutical ingredients are actually manufactured in the United States, and the majority come from India and China.
* American reliance on foreign countries for critical, generic drugs is not sustainable and leaves the American people incredibly vulnerable.
* President Trump’s actions reflect his commitment to ending America’s dangerous reliance on foreign countries for vital drugs.
LEVERAGING THE PRIVATE SECTOR: President Trump has leveraged the power of the private sector to fight COVID-19 and provide Americans with the resources they need.
* President Trump has effectively leveraged the DPA to mobilize the private sector and secure massive amounts of personal protective equipment and ventilators.
* The Administration has taken 33 DPA actions totaling almost $3.2 billion to provide critical support for essential medical resources and our defense industrial base.
* The President has used the DPA to contract with companies like General Electric, Honeywell, Puritan, and 3M to ramp up production of ventilators, swabs, and masks.
* The Trump Administration has partnered with the private sector to speed vaccine and therapeutic research, while preparing for the mass production of a safe, effective vaccine.
Winning is so energizing !
Saving and repurposing a great American company with established workforce.
That is MAGA YUGE!
a good step in the right direction!
25% is a good starting point, but let’s strive for pharmaceutical independence.
Still not tired of winning.
Underpromise and overdeliver… rinse and repeat.
Rather than lending my money to support corporate interests, I would prefer that he use similar tools as USMCA and autos. Require a certain amount of North American content for the Pharma industry. Or say that Medicare will only pay for drugs with X% of domestic content. (Kodak stock up 200% after hours…who on the hill bought call options this week?)
I don’t care that its our team. If he had done that, then either Pharma funds its own supply chain or private capital sets up shop. Sorry, I am MAGA, but the Feds track record of “investing” is a long story over decades of throwing money down the toilet. Nobody loves hearing: “Hi, I am from the Government and am here to help.”
I know I said I would sit this one out, but this has me more than a bit agitated.
It is a wonder the White House hasn’t beaten a path to your door, rather than use one of the finest Macro Economists in the world.
Have you researched the differences between a Trade Deal – USMCA – and an Executive Order using a Congressional-passed law?
Honestly, one might suspect you as being a deliberate Eeyore.
smh
Ohhh, that’s right…I forgot one of the key lessons of the past few years: experts are always right and citizens never are…thanks for the reminder.
“Require a certain amount of North American content for the Pharma industry.”
Result: – Key pharmacuticals instantly become unavailable. It’s not like cars, where you have the choice to buy or not. It’s life or death. Big Pharma quickly wins the standoff.
“… say that Medicare will only pay for drugs with X% of domestic content.”
Result: – Medicare stops paying for prescriptions overnight. Retirees are assed out immediatley. Biden is given the gift of a lifetime and wins the presidency.
President Trump is setting up national competition against big pharma. It’s utter genius.
Here’s my suggestion: Put the crack pipe down and LEARN from this president.
Phased in, not overnight. It of course takes time to change a supply change. He didn’t give GM money to make ventilators, why give money to Kodak to make drug inputs? Why Kodak? Why not any of the dozens of others? Does Kodak now have a domestic monopoly?
I will be very happy to be wrong. I understand this is critical to national/economic security, Just think better tools to use. I find it hypocritical that some rage against corporate welfare but when its our team, somehow ok.
Independence ! Made in America ! Energy, pharma…
Peace through strength. November 2020 is an IQ test,
and a test of resolve to MAGA, again, on steroids.
Winning indeed.
Gotta love the Wolverines and PDJT- and SD.
Yes to all the above, but I would love to export liberals, export them big time!
Forbes article on rare earth elements.
The ccp has an 80% market share.
As I understand it, ccp mining and processing of these elements and minerals has devastated ecologies across their country.
Very messy business.
I wonder if xi is mining in Africa, yet?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimvinoski/2020/05/29/for-near-term-us-decoupling-from-china-for-rare-earth-elements-options-are-limitedbut-theyre-out-there/
Xi has Africans scrambling barehanded through old mine tailings looking for Cobalt.
A toxic business.
China is raping Africa across the board.
A great deal more cost effective when you ignore the planet.
I’m not a tree-hugger, but America cleaned up it’s act almost 50 years ago.
We have Bald Eagles again.
Communists always destroy environments.
They have their priorities.
CA-based mine will offer an alternative –
https://apple.news/AFA_sy2HbRcqYkcKA18SZdQ
Initiated by DoD… I’m glad they are on top of it.
Never let a Coup go to waste.
God Bless President Trump
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
One life is to high a cost so my heart and prayers go out to every family affected by that damn virus.
Perhaps the lesson learned will be not handing over our critical medicine manufacturing to our communist competitors.
Whoever allowed it to happen {all of them} should be taken out back and familiarized w/ a knotted rope.
In the grand scheme this is great news. I’m unsure how I feel about Cuomo’s state getting a tax base of ncrease.
Anyone else think $765 million seems out of whack with 360 jobs? I’m sure as they transition, people will keep being employed. But those “repurposed jobs” would have been nice to see as well.
I would speculate that drug manufacture is highly mechanized and computerized, so the money would be going for facilities and equipment.
The desired output is ending drug dependence on foreign countries, not producing jobs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m with you on that. But I would still like to see how many jobs will be supported by all this money of ours.
This makes so much more sense than what someone here on CTH suggested the other day that we simply move our pharmaceutical supply to a friendly nation. There’s never any guaranty that someone how is friendly today will be friendly tomorrow. Critical industries need to be in this country so we are protected from anyone, even someone we think is our enemy. Remember, it wasn’t more than a year or so ago that Germany and France talked about having to militarily defend themselves against the US. We need to rely on ourselves and no one else. And that’s the beauty of Trump because he clearly understands it. Praise God for POTUS and bless him and his reelection.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is beyond amazing what this POTUS accomplishes in such short order (Trump Time) and against tremendous adversity (Democrats, COVID-19, hostile media).
Where does he get such energy?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heaven. Who could doubt?
I love it that Navarro is so happy and satisfied with himself! He is just beaming all over! Awesome…I believe this is a really good deal and he’s tickled to have pulled it off.
I remember a time when there was at least one Kodak or Polaroid product in every home. Every moderate sized city had a Kodak store. Cameras and projectors, film and processing,flash bulbs,light meters. To me it was similar to walking into a gun shop.Purposeful items of high quality that did what they were supposed to.Now something new and it took a Chinese Communist bio weapon ( more coming) to wake everyone up.
Action, Action, Action, to quote Steve Bannon.
I understand this deal, but isn’t government direction of private enterprise called fascism? I know, Fannie and Freddie are already fascist enterprises. I just wish there was some other way to capitalize this effort.
The name says it all.
Stella, cleanup in isle 6.
Would you prefer the method by which Solyndra was capitalized?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its not about directing it within the country…that is fascism (among other things).
A more apt term for what Trump is doing would be protectionism. And it is 100% warranted.
This is a positive development in the right direction. A part of me is hoping there are other deals happening behind the scenes and there are NDA’s in place and that is why we are not learning of them. I would imagine if PDT let China know we were ramping up to produce our own medicines they might pull the rug out from under our feet before we got things up and running.
EO #4 is the one we need to happen!
Finally. Trump has been talking about this issue for 35+ years
Days are numbered for using the word “chains.” For obvious reasons…
