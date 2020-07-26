Sunday July 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
🙂 Sunday Blessings to All 😊
Father ,we lift up our nation before you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.We cover our nation with the precious blood of Jesus Christ and that the fire of your Holy Spirit come upon our land as never before.Father,we ask that you loose the warring angelic legions of heaven upon these evil events and that they are shut down in the spirit realm,because we know that what we see is a manifestation of what is going on in the spirit realm.Father ,we thank you for the deliverance of our nation from this onslaught of evil,in the name above all names we pray,Jesus Christ,King of Kings and Lord of Lords,Amen.
