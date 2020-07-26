Lessons From the U.S.S. Indianapolis….

Long time Treehouse friend Zurich Mike asked some interesting questions earlier. Perhaps there are intervals, metaphors per se’, when we see history repeat.
Consider the story of the U.S.S. Indianapolis.
In June 1945 the Indianapolis received orders to undertake a top-secret mission of the utmost significance to national security. The objective was to proceed to Tinian island carrying the enriched uranium (about half of the world’s supply of uranium-235 at the time) and other parts required for the assembly of the atomic bomb codenamed “Little Boy”, which would be dropped on Hiroshima a few weeks later.
The mission was a success, and the material to assemble the Atomic bomb was delivered in June 1945. However, even the crew of the ship had no idea just how vital their mission was. Due to the sensitivity of the objective, the captain was under strict instructions to keep the mission a total secret. The outcome of their mission was not visible until August 6, 1945 when the atomic bomb was detonated over Hiroshima, Japan.
Given the nature of the toxic tribal environment surrounding current U.S. politics, it is critical for John Durham to protect his mission from even the appearance of impropriety. One can easily imagine how everyone in/around the purposefully tight group would demand utmost confidence and security with any aspect of their investigation.
Certainly, if a special prosecutor like John Durham was to receive critical material to assemble a political “Little Boy”, anyone in/around the delivery process would be required to go completely silent thereafter. It is the only safe way to ensure the objective.
The U.S.S. Indianapolis was vital to the overall mission. However, building “Little Boy” was not the objective; detonating it was.
My thought is that Durham, through the decades, has learned who to trust,
through observation and personal experience.
The Unsinkable Mr. Durham.
The Unsinkable President Donald J. Trump
I wonder if Sundance had a nice conversation over a CUP of COFFEE with Durham.
SD your commitment to the objective is beyond appreciated. I moved from the state I lived in for 25 years to move back home a couple of years ago. Part of that process meant leaving a child as who is still in college there. Prior to COVID I was able to see my child pretty much every 2-3 months. This manufactured crisis has changed all that. Also I was able to see my parents on about the same cycle. Again, not anymore. Not to mention reconnecting with countless friends from my days growing up and the college years.
I do not hate. But I do have cold, turning to hot, anger. I, like the others in this family are behind you. And I mean I am not afraid to sacrifice my life if it goes towards protecting our Republic and the future for my kids and all who love Her.
Again thank you and may the Lord bless you, the Treepers and keep us all safe.
God Bless our Nation this and EVERY day!
Very well said, couldn’t agree more…God bless
The commander of the enemy submarine that torpedoed the Indianapolis actually testified in the court martial of Captain Charles B. McVay III, who had commanded Indianapolis since November 1944.
That would be akin to Clapper or Brennan going to Durham to say they have evidence of a coup attempt on the President of the United States….
yes – an informer from the enemy – we ill never know Dr. Warrens confidential source – strongly suggest the american wife of…
we will never know^
You dont think a wife would save a husband right?
I Pledge Allegiance to the Flag
For Liberty and Justice for All!
April 18 and April 19 1775 – Paul Revere and another Rider. Rode!
(same reason april 19th is the highest death toll of covid – to send a message we better not Revolt again- check it!)
USS Indianapolis!
Do what you have to do.
I hope you/ we win.
I said a couple years ago this would come to a head in august. So that this can used for maximum political exploit.
I’m still not confidant that anything is going to happen, but if it does, I dont expect it for another two weeks and if we dont see anything before labor day…I dont think we will.
If indictments against Stzrok, Paige, Comey, or any of the rest were announced, the liberal media would never willingly report on it. When forced to report on it, they would claim it is all “politics”.
Because they’re degenerate subhuman beings.
the media will be arrested- and they arent the free press.
I am so ready to ride. Way back in spring / summer 2016 I lost a lot of credibility w my friends. As H Clinton kept lying about her emails and server, I was always telling people “just wait till the FBI interviews her”. Her BS will not be tolerated. Then the FBI let her off the hook. I had never imagined that the FBI was rotten all the way to the top. This whole thing is so complex w so many players that the average person doesn’t have time or energy to comprehend. Putting the pieces together in a “Readers Digest” version will be an important effort.
Trump has exposed the snakes for who they really are, and exposing more and more of them all the time, the governors of blue states and mayors! Remember his statement, WE CAUGHT THEM ALL!
Is this a situation of reverse deep-throat? Rather than an insider giving the goods to an outsider has Sundance delivered the goods to the insider?
It sounds like they might be asking Sundance to hold his fire until they are ready?
There was a Paul Revere plan B that should handle that eventuality.
Treep throat!
there were 2 riders.
Paul Revere.
Paul reveres job was not to scream the british are coming – it was to warn john hancock and ______ that an assassination (Targeting of them) is coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Durham and Barr had better not forget that detonation is the objective, not the process of building the case.
If they fail, we could lose our country. I hope Trump has communicated that message. If Trump loses the election, weaponization of government will return in full.
Objective toward the goal of winning the war.
This war is in its early stages.
We have to re-capture:
– Education
– Media
– Entertainment
– Executive Suites of Corporations (Big Tech and all the others)
– Foundations
– almost every Christian denomination (the religious Left is especially vicious)
and more.
The American “march through the institutions”
But first things first. Godspeed and His watchcare to SD.
And we must must must put God and Family back in homes and schools.
I suspect Bill Barr is in a different frame of mind now than he was when he first became AG. He likely had no idea how corrupt, how far Rosenstein had gone over to the dark side, so at the beginning shielding Rosenstein might have made sense. Once Durham uncovered the depth and breadth of the sedition, things changed.
That is where my mind is at this point in time on the investigation.
Certainly, what China has been doing and the traitors in our Congress and Federal Gruberment, including States Gruberments, Corporations, and Media, coming to light has been another revelation to Bill Barr.
At this point, I suspect Bill Barr is out to clean house.
PRAYING he is! It’s hard for us to trust these DC insiders, we just don’t know who the good guys are anymore! Like Sessions, who would have known he was a snake before he was appointed AG?
Time to Cowboy Up, this is shaping up to be a wild ride.
SD, please bear in mind what happened to the USS Indianapolis after delivering the bomb.
WATCH YOUR SIX! Please!
I thought of that, too. In fact, when I read the title, I thought the post was going to be huge downer.
First time commenting. I’ve always felt Durham was the perfect man to lead the investigation. I equate his integrity and tenacity to Admiral Rogers. Here’s a rare quote I found made by him at a previous time:
“I have great respect for those people struggling to live decent lives and provide their families with a decent upbringing,” he said following a successful organized crime prosecution. “I have no respect for those who could care less about society, children or their community and go outside the law to get ahead. There has to be people out there willing to aggressively affirm that first way of life and make that second less appealing.”
source: https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/John-Durham-takes-on-a-career-making-move-25503.php
May God guide, bless and protect the honorable men and women trying to save our country.
Actually your second. You just made it under the wire with your first comment.
Establish the rule of Constitutional law in all of our judiciary.
PRAYING the snake John Roberts is on the list of those to be arrested! It’s OBVIOUS he needs to be!
Interesting to see the remnants of the early 60s bomb shelters that still exist. Makes you wonder about the lasting affect on the nation regardless of how big or how small any bomb of Durham will have. As strongly we us treepers want to see justice, anything short of total destruction of those involved in the coup attempt will cripple the nation until we’re nothing close to the American the Indianapolis’s mission success depended on
Indict FBI (McCabe Stroke Page Comey) in Aug, DOJ (Rosenstein Gauhar) in Sept, CIA – NSA (Brennan Clapper) in Oct.
Save Obamas incarceration along with the rest of his corrupt administration for after Trumps re-election
trapper: Rush Limbaughs comments from 12/2019 – “They are that powerful and in that much control of things. So don’t give up on this. This is big — bigger than you can possibly imagine, riskier than you can possibly imagine.”
Operative words: “very powerful cabal … most powerful people in the world … you don’t know their names … earth shattering … bigger than you can possibly imagine…”
Is Rush referring to foreign entities; foreign cabals? Or cabals domiciled in the USA?
LikeLiked by 3 people
All of the above. Hillary couldn’t have done nearly as much damage as she did without foreign money.
My thoughts also, our allies, foreign governments assisting Obama to rig our elections, by spying on Americans and helping to “set them up”…. This goes all the way to the rich and powerful in the countries of our allies!
Attorney General Barr’s statements about no investigation of Biden or Obama came before Sundance presented his documents. Evidence incriminating Comey, Brennan, Clapper, or officials at the Department of Justice might not need top secret protection since there is plenty of public information surrounding those people already and “nailing” those cases would not be Earth shaking. I wonder if Sundance has uncovered something directly tying Obama to crimes. Obama and Company took a very big risk going after President Trump before and after the election. Obama made a choice to pursue taking out President Trump. That decision required an extraordinary amount of motivation. He would not take that risk for politics or world order issues alone. I am betting Sundance has uncovered evidence directly, or at least indirectly, implicating Obama in crimes related to the Iran Nuclear Deal and/or Uranium One … Maybe something else. Taking out Trump was a means to keep things hidden. Some high-level officials may be faced with the option of turning evidence against Obama or facing years in prison. Obama and Biden could be named unindicted co-conspirators. If Gauhar is the center of the Obama Mafia she probably knows too much for her own good and has gone into hiding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tash being named directly by Sundance (while he is still in this secret phase) was huge. Indicates a major piece of the conspiracy but not the biggest. Hard to get much bigger in the scheme of things with the exception of….“The buck stops here”.
And humble Dugan.
FBI blaming DOJ; DOJ blaming FBI.
I find it very demoralizing that if it wasnt for Sundance nothing would happen.
Other Obama crimes of course would include using the NSA intelligence apparatus to spy on political opponents and other US officials/citizens.
Take extra care Sundance! Especially after having those coffees in the belly of the beast.
Unless it is cancelled, Bill Barr will be testifying at a House Judiciary Committee THIS Tuesday July 28th. Perhaps the plan is to get him directly into the belly of the beast, with all networks providing live coverage, when Barr springs the word that Durham has issued a mass of indictments. Barr goes on to categorize those, while deputies haul out some of the culprits from the hearing!
That’s not Barr’s style. I would not hold my breath for that.
If anything, given the existence of indictments or eminent indictments, I would expect no answers from Barr.
I gotta say,I had to force myself to breathe there for a second-read it a second and third time,same effect.
Sir,reporting for duty.Old paratrooper but not a dead one.
Yes, understood and agreed! But: TIME. If Barr and Durham take beyond November 2nd, their announcements become anticlimactic should Trump lose – they and all their work will be discredited, marginalized, then gaslighted. And if they drag past a potential Biden Inauguration Day, it will be promptly and permanently aborted. Timing is everything here, along with getting it bulletproof-right. Need this to break shortly after Labor Day. The American people need time to assimilate before voting. Need it before absentee balloting gets rolling. Or it probably won’t matter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree Markus…there is little time left. Dims are driving hard on their agenda RIGHT NOW. They aren’t waiting for an October surprise. Their kill shots are being taken, over and over. Cheat by mail is the major objective, fueled with economy and voter depression via Covid madness and anarchists. They’ve won the Covid positioning; it’s why the President isn’t trying to fight the masking mantra. I’d still flip that around, and demand people get back to work masked (since that’s the golden ticket to health, right?).
This is a horrifying analogy. Due to the secrecy of the mission, no one missed the Indianapolis after it was torpedoed and sank just days later. There was the homage to the story in Jaws. I hope the analogy stops at mission success, not at the 80% plus crew loss to sharks and the elements
You would need to ask the troops who were staging to invade Japan with an estimated 1 million body bag count. My dad was one of them sitting in the back woods of New Guinea ready to rock and roll with his Thompson. No one supported the bombings more than him and his fellows. They supported the entire program to develop it (as I rattled off hippie bullsh*t to him in the mid 60’s).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I believe what he’s saying is materials have been delivered. I have my own theory of what Sundance is doing..
Im going to just keep that to myself right now.. If I’m right it’s going to fireworks. I’m excited..
Heck even if I’m wrong.. I still hope it’s fireworks/beautiful….
Giddy up Sundance!!
That was a very informative post. Thank you. May God continue to guide and protect you on your mission. God bless.
its time
Sundance wrote, “In the coming weeks you will see more about what CTH can do to support you. There is a network of allied interests working diligently; and we will succeed. I can feel it.”
It is right for us, the Guardians of the Republic, to organize. Open to all races and creeds, the only requirement being loyalty to the Constitution, we will stant strongly united. We must also remember who Paul Revere was calling and for what purpose. It is time for us to organize. Let our voices be heard. I would like to know about these “allied interests”. Action must come.
All I have to say, sundance is “bombs away!”
Watch your back,
avocadodipp
I think little boy would be an understatement when dropped on DC.
Thanks, Sundance. You are appreciated very much.
“Japanese submarine slammed two torpedoes into her side, Chief. We was comin’ back from the island of Tinian to Leyte. We’d just delivered the bomb. The Hiroshima bomb. Eleven hundred men went into the water. Vessel went down in 12 minutes.
Didn’t see the first shark for about a half-hour. Tiger. 13-footer. You know how you know that in the water, Chief? You can tell by lookin’ from the dorsal to the tail. What we didn’t know, was that our bomb mission was so secret, no distress signal had been sent. They didn’t even list us overdue for a week. Very first light, Chief, sharks come cruisin’ by, so we formed ourselves into tight groups. It was sorta like you see in the calendars, you know the infantry squares in the old calendars like the Battle of Waterloo and the idea was the shark come to the nearest man, that man he starts poundin’ and hollerin’ and sometimes that shark he go away… but sometimes he wouldn’t go away.
Sometimes that shark looks right at ya. Right into your eyes. And the thing about a shark is he’s got lifeless eyes. Black eyes. Like a doll’s eyes. When he comes at ya, he doesn’t even seem to be livin’… ’til he bites ya, and those black eyes roll over white and then… ah then it you hear that terrible high-pitched screamin’. The ocean turns red, and despite all your poundin’ and your hollerin’ those sharks come in and… they rip you to pieces.
You know by the end of that first dawn, lost a hundred men. I don’t know how many sharks there were, maybe a thousand. I do know how many men, they averaged six an hour. Thursday mornin’, Chief, I bumped into a friend of mine, Herbie Robinson from Cleveland. Baseball player. Boson’s mate. I thought he was asleep. I reached over to wake him up. He bobbed up, down in the water, he was like a kinda top. Upended. Well, he’d been bitten in half below the waist.
At noon on the fifth day, a Lockheed Ventura swung in low and he spotted us, a young pilot, lot younger than Mr. Hooper here, anyway he spotted us and a few hours later a big ol’ fat PBY come down and started to pick us up. You know that was the time I was most frightened. Waitin’ for my turn. I’ll never put on a lifejacket again. So, eleven hundred men went into the water. 316 men come out, the sharks took the rest, June the 29th, 1945.
Anyway, we delivered the bomb.”
“His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful slave. You were faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things; enter into the joy of your master.’ Mt 25:23
Will Durham detonate?
Given this event, I expect he will. When is the only question. This is the one waiting game that makes sense to me. If Durham’s team hadn’t discovered the many connecting dots that SD did, then they are very late to the game.
But, if he doesn’t detonate, or if Barr overrules detonation, it will still happen in due time. It will be necessary to have an accurate historical record of the events. Then A Book might be necessary.
Well done Sundance.
We have 100 days left and 0 indictments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At this time……
last time
this is not about indictments.
was the Revolution bout indictments.
the next person that is STUCK ON indictments is going to get REMINDED that they are the future and the time is now.
Reading all the comments. I can’t see how Barr who has been CIA since graduating college can be trusted. There have been some excellent zero hedge articles on a lot of this. Likely from this site Lol.
I don’t see how the swamp can turn on itself.
We the People I am 1000% sure will be the reason if this gets anywhere.
Not only are we in a post Christian nation but now a post truth one as well.
But this is all in His Time line, not ours. In the end Israel will stand alone and the rapture happens. USA something happens to make us not able to be her ally. God will get the glory either way, if this truth bomb explodes or not. This isn’t about justice here on earth, this is our faith and obedience now and then our eternal rewards in Heaven.
Sundance, that has been my concern and have wanted to ask whether you had been able to do what needs to be done in that regard. More of a concern since the Barr/Rosenstein post.
From your fingers to God’s ears! I pray, pray, pray, this is what’s playing out.
On June 24, 1944 Japanese submarine I-52 was sunk off the coast of Lorient, France attempting to take delivery of 560 kilograms of Uranium Oxide. On May 15, 1945 German submarine U-234 surrendered to USN in the Atlantic with 560 kg of UrO2 intended for Japanese dirty bombs on NYC, DC, LA, SF and Panama Canal.
See “The Vacuum under the Soetoro Sombrero” at CanadaFreePress(.)com
The Indianapolis though classified as a cruiser was really a battleship. Point being there is more to it and going on than we will even know. Remember the Deep State covers up it mistakes. You never see their died.
