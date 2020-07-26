Lessons From the U.S.S. Indianapolis….

Long time Treehouse friend Zurich Mike asked some interesting questions earlier. Perhaps there are intervals, metaphors per se’, when we see history repeat.

Consider the story of the U.S.S. Indianapolis.

In June 1945 the Indianapolis received orders to undertake a top-secret mission of the utmost significance to national security. The objective was to proceed to Tinian island carrying the enriched uranium (about half of the world’s supply of uranium-235 at the time) and other parts required for the assembly of the atomic bomb codenamed “Little Boy”, which would be dropped on Hiroshima a few weeks later.

The mission was a success, and the material to assemble the Atomic bomb was delivered in June 1945. However, even the crew of the ship had no idea just how vital their mission was. Due to the sensitivity of the objective, the captain was under strict instructions to keep the mission a total secret. The outcome of their mission was not visible until August 6, 1945 when the atomic bomb was detonated over Hiroshima, Japan.

Given the nature of the toxic tribal environment surrounding current U.S. politics, it is critical for John Durham to protect his mission from even the appearance of impropriety. One can easily imagine how everyone in/around the purposefully tight group would demand utmost confidence and security with any aspect of their investigation.

Certainly, if a special prosecutor like John Durham was to receive critical material to assemble a political “Little Boy”, anyone in/around the delivery process would be required to go completely silent thereafter. It is the only safe way to ensure the objective.

The U.S.S. Indianapolis was vital to the overall mission. However, building “Little Boy” was not the objective; detonating it was.