Ground Reports – What’s Your COVID Status…

Red States, Blue States, Red Regions and Blue Regions present an incredible disparity within our republic; I’m curious what is the current status of the COVID lifestyle near you. What is going on in/around your town, city, region or hamlet?
This isn’t just a typical request for ground reports, it’s also a little selfish. You are helping with advanced recon for an ongoing travel itinerary. East Coast, mid-west, then west. Trying to travel during this COVID crisis is a hot mess of frustrated puddle jumping, changes and cancellations. It is quite amazing the scale of difference between cities and states. The media has been reporting in large generic terms, but the stuff that matters is how it impacts your life; your daily function. That’s what we are all interested in.
It is remarkable how different life amid COVID is within each state, even when two states are right next to each other.
…So how is it your area?
In order to support the most important political objectives of the DNC writ large in the 2020 election, COVID-19 hype is essential:
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have an excuse for cancelling the DNC convention in Milwaukee; thereby blocking Team Bernie Sanders from visible opposition while protecting candidate gibberish from himself.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden sealed in the basement; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
[Comrade Gretchen Whitmer knows this plan, hence she cancelled the Michigan venue]
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Nothing is coincidental.
Everything is political.
Go with the flow
I live in Raleigh North Carolina. All of the response to COVID is being driven by Our Democrat governor Roy Cooper. He has mandated masks for anyone going into stores or restaurants, and the majority of the sheep, I mean people, have complied. The mask mandate is clearly political and is designed to engender fear in the populous. Bars and gyms are still closed probably until after the election. The Gov keeps extending the exec Order every 3 weeks
North Ga Here
Went with my precious children to our favorite locally owned restaurant yesterday.
No masks or social distancing required.
Felt like the “good ole days”.
Low country/South East Georgia…. Savannah area…. mostly normal around here, too, other than most employees wearing masks in businesses …shoppers/people wearing masks at about 50/50….or less…. especially outside of Savannah proper in outlying suburbs, towns and counties.
Minnesota is going all in democrap. As of Monday face masks required everywhere, including your own home. Phu@k that.
I live in the county that won franken his seat in the senate with 300 votes found in the trunk of a car after the election. All happened to be for franken, right. People in MN are nuts.
Not sure if theree is going to be any pushback, I hope so on the masks. I expect the worst.
R governor says to use masks everywhere in Arkansas. The cases are supposedly skyrocketing but there is either something wrong with the data being used or the reporting. Just about everyone has stopped paying attention to the numbers. That sounds like Yogi talk, “nobody goes there anymore because it’s too busy”. I think people have accepted it as just the flu finally.
Dirty South Carolina. More mask ordinances. Major school issues. Know two people who lost jobs for “being a public health risk” which really means “failure to comply.”
Most grocery stores and other businesses are requiring coverings. Private businesses actually open are scared of getting sued.
Schools are in limbo. Lots of confusion and messiness. People aren’t nice. Glares behind masks. No one wants to help others. Our community is settling into cliques and distrust of others is increasing.
Seems to be getting worse instead of better.
On top of that, gas and food prices are soaring. So are rental fees. Probably every third car I see is out of state. GA and NC are normal, but also being flooded with TN, FL, IL, CA, NJ, NY, and MI.
Live about 30 miles from Atlanta and 30 miles from Alabama. Went out for lunch twice this past week. Some tables were removed but capacity still seemed over 50%. Both times people were waiting for tables. Majority of people at stores were not wearing masks before the stores themselves started requiring them.
It a call to action, “the stuff that matters is how it impacts your life; your daily function.Thats what we”re interested in”. Protest -demand indictments and equal justice, let “them” know that we know!
Just read a post on FB, it said six people died of Covid yesterday in the whole state of Illinois, but fourteen people died in Chicago alone yesterday. Make sure you mask up. WTH
So why aren’t conservatives organizing any social media events where we flood a store like Walmart with no one wearing a mask? It is not against the law or Walmart’s regulations now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good idea. Go for it! Don’t expect others to do it. You step up and do it! I’d do it here in central VA but its not needed because most people are already ignoring the covid nonsense.
Everything has become political. It’s a way to separate us from each other. We are Americans first. That doesn’t appear to have much worth today. How can you hate a country that gives you so much opportunity. Heart breaking. I pray for this nation and you Sundance.
Greenville, SC
Stopped in multiple places yesterday. ALL have same signage “No entry without face diapers”.
I walked in without, not one business was enforcing. All employees had masks, 1/2 had their mask pulled down on neck. 25% of fellow shopper patriots did not wear.
Young people, (high school driving age), none were wearing.
Locations: Grocery store, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace, Dollar Tree, Dentist office (all had no entry without mask, none enforced)
FYI: I have a mask at the ready just in case I’m compelled. Against the stark white, in black sharpie is written “USELESS”.
“Region 1” Michigan:
Virus counts down. Deaths negligible.
Suffering under overblown, intentionally spurious mandates enforced by a willing local LE presence.
On the other hand, where the LE don’t roam the mandates are ignored.
It’s a powder keg. Most people act as if they’d something to say but can’t (because they do, and they can’t) and the lefties are openly and proudly displaying their doublethink.
Whatever is in mind to do, get on with it already. December is too late.
NE GA. here, (Collins district #9). People here very independent types. Only the elderly mostly are wearing mask and I’m totally in agreement with that. Only restrictions I see are from national store chains which are mostly just mask requirements, no one follows the stupid floor arrows. Life is not completely normal, but it’s close.
Central VA reporting in. Counties around Lynchburg — people are mostly ignoring the China virus “mandates” from our Governor Ralph (Blackface) Northam. I’ve been to a dozen restaurants and stores in the last several days and the majority of staff and customers are mask-less. We just aren’t as brainwashed out in here in real-life America.
Total confusion is the goal can’t win in the arena of idea’s never can pit groups against each other great for silent majority to watch then landslide Nov 3 this will be the most contentious election ever be prepared everyday will be a new challenge stay strong informed resolute we are with Sundance till the final victory the defeat of these communists in our country
Danang66.
Rural central Nebraska: blessed with a decent governor, who all along has reminded us this is about preserving hospital capacity, and if those numbers look good (as they have for quite awhile), life here can be pretty normal. Even more so in the rural areas. Some of the hot spots involving meat processing plants are very much contained.
Very upsetting here in Miami . Now mayor of Miami Suarez is asking everyone to wear masks IN THEIR HOMES ! What is wrong with these people ???
I see this as more division , creating the communist spy network on the level of families now . Nothing could be more unhealthy than being afraid of your own family members . It’s a common cold , you’re supposed to get sick and strengthen your immune system . This virus is not a death sentence !
https://www.businessinsider.com/miami-mayor-encourage-wear-masks-home-reduce-family-spread-2020-7
NC Wake Cty (triangle area)… people walking, jogging sans masks… most stores don’t question if you’re not wearing a mask,(I don’t) but I’d say 90% now wear them in stores… I just brought my Van in for service, no one questioned that I didn’t wear a mask.
Teenagers & their friends to not wear masks, hardly social distance and pretty much go on about their lives like normal. 18 yo going off to college (open), HS & MS 100% virtual so far.
Pups are refusing to wear a mask… (me too)! Safe *journey* Sundance!!
I live in Saratoga Springs, NY. Normally our city would be in full tourist mode with the Saratoga Race track in the middle of season, the horses are running every day with no fans. We do have visitors, but nothing compared to a “normal” meet. People are betting. Dining out is outside or at half capacity, hoping they can hang on. Seems the people around me all have good days and bad ones myself included. Usually our house is very busy entertaining friends and family in August and oh do I miss them. We will get passed this, sooner rather than later I pray. Much love to all-Moe.
Vacationland is fairly open. We have a quarantine or “certify you have tested negative w/in 72 hours,” but enforcement is spotty. In southern part of the state, people are mostly masked.
I flew to Minneapolis a month ago, no issues getting in or out or getting a car or a room.
Travel safe. God keep and bless you and your efforts.
Central Texas, inland from Rockport: Panicked and silly local Mayors mandating masks, locals not really heeding their edicts. 5 members of my family came down with the CCP virus three weeks ago, vector unknown, and recovered within 36 hours. Sore throats and lack of appetite, mainly. All perfectly fine now.
Overall, the people seem to understand that the Plague doesn’t seem to be as dangerous as they keep making it out to be. Once asked, most people explain that they only wear masks because they have to.The Media and Government lying to them has done nothing but erode already fragile trust.
Many Trump signs and banners.
Wishing our puss faced Governor would wear a mask here in Montana, God gave him the face of a smirking rat.
In Chicago Suburbs, Ace Hardware has a sign “Wearing a mask is encouraged”. I never wear one, But 90 percent of customers do. I stopped shopping at Menards after being told that I had to wear one.
In upstate SC….all chain stores require masks. We have traveled to Savannah, Asheville, Virginia, New Jersey, PA….since Georgia opened. When I comment that no masks will be required AFTER Election Day, all but 1 out of 50 people READILY AGREE. We only wear masks when mandated (establishments have been ordered, no reason to give them grief)…and to date THERE IS NO WELL CONTROLLED SCIENTIFIC STUDY supporting wearing a mask or for quarantining us. Most people agree that the reports are misleading and usually bogus. People tell me they signed up to be tested, lines too long, NO TEST, but they get POSITIVE RESULTS FOR COVID!
Richmond, Va…practically everyone I see in grocery stores and retail is wearing a mask. There are also people outside walking, biking in masks. I was driving, had to stop for funeral procession.
Gave a silent prayer, looked up, hearse passed, with lone driver in mask! I had to howl. People seem brainwashed and some very angry if you are without mask.
