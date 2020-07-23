Thursday July 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It’s Cursday!
The Lancet is supposed to be one of the world’s premier medical journals (although they publish too much politically correct garbage). Anyway, here is the latest from The Lancet, which would seem to suggest that “The Science” does not at all support Draconian measures such as lockdowns:
Purgatory
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“I’m witnessing to my mom, who has questions by the boxcar about Purgatory. Can you help?”
This place where men must go after death to purge their sins is an invention of religion. The word purgatory comes from the word purge, and the Bible says that Christ “by Himself purged our sins” without any help from us (Heb. 1:3).
The Lord told the dying thief, “To day shalt thou be with Me in paradise” (Luke 23:43). This is significant, since the inspired Word of God calls this man a thief, and it was his own testimony to the other thief that “we receive the due reward of our deeds” (v. 41). That is, he was admitting he had not been framed or misjudged, but had indeed committed crimes worthy of the death penalty. If there was a Purgatory, this man would have gone there, yet we have the Lord’s word on it that he did not.
If anyone needed to go to Purgatory, it was the carnal Corinthians! Yet Paul told even these sinful believers that they could be “confident” that “to be absent from the body” is “to be present with the Lord” (II Cor. 5:8).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/purgatory/
Hebrews 1:3 Who being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high;
Luke 23:41 And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss.
42 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.
43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.
2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
Truth pt. 2
I remember a picture posted in Taxicab Depressions some years ago about the longing to see a shaky video after something causes us to finally snap – of Shep Smith in a shaky video trying to describe a crowd of 400,000 – 800,000 pissed off taxpayers filling the DC streets, armed to the teeth, and setting up scaffolds on Capitol Hill…
Please…
Is it really you???? Happy Cursday, Treepers!
