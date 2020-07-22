Wednesday July 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Truth . . .
Let It Get You Down
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Eph. 3: 14).
When adversity strikes, the world keeps telling us: “Don’t let it get you down,” but believers in the Lord Jesus Christ have learned that it is good to let troubles and difficulties get them down — down on their knees.
A native evangelist in Africa sat outside his hut discouraged and unhappy. Trouble and disappointment had brought “great coldness” into his heart and he seemed ready to give up. The Lord, he felt, had utterly forsaken him. As he sat there, though, his little girl kept nudging him and saying: “Daddy, go inside and pray .” Finally it worked! The evangelist went inside, poured his heart out to God and arose feeling sure that the Lord would see him through.
It is good for us to get down on our knees before God. There is no attitude more appropriate to the redeemed sinner. And as we pray, often falteringly….
“The Spirit also helpeth our infirmities; for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit Himself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.
“And He that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because He maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose”
(Rom. 8:26-28).
“Be careful [anxious] for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding. shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Phil. 4:6,7).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/let-it-get-you-down/
Mama deer walks, as usual, to blueberry bushes. What should we see behind her but a tiny fawn. Dad deer browses slowly behind them. Treepers, the fawn can’t be more than a few days old and such energy and joi de vivre. The fawn races circles around buck and doe. Anybody have Handel’s Hallelujjah chorus to add. Let us all give thanks for this new happy creature. I weep for joy.
Moe: Does the deer have a little doe?
Curly: Yeah, three bucks!
Truckers report.
Still very busy. Found out that about 20% of the drivers in the fleet never came back when called after the layoffs for Corona virus and that is why I have been kept so busy. I believe the company I drive for is one of the best with excellent equipment and equipment maintenance, good pay, and benefits that are as good as any others that I’m aware of. The only factor that I can think of that may effect driver retention is the installation of driver cams in the trucks.
One of the things that defines a work ethic is showing up and getting it done. Although gettin’ paid is nice, it’s not really about them. It’s about you.
In cab cams, rah, or forward facing only?
Thank you for that ….God bless the U.S. Navy and their Commander in Chief.
……….FIGHTING THROUGH
In flesh I failed to reach my High Ideal,
now looking back it all seems quite surreal;
and yet each single moment I passed through
was one step toward my learning what is True.
That Falsehood now called Knowledge in the schools
is third-hand garbage from old crazy fools
that casts a pall upon inquiring minds,
forestalling them from consequential finds.
With Lifted Spirit I see the Truth arrive!
Now looking forward knowing I’m alive
the Gordian Knot of Falsehood from my youth
I slice asunder with the Sword Of Truth!
I banish lying daemons with their pains.
I swear Deception now no longer reigns!
Though oft my station is not glorious,
I’m sure this Man will be Victorious!
…………………………….Randall Bridges
Hello Everybody,
I feel like griping. When I go to Mass I want to take the Eucharist and drink the wine. We have not drank the wine in months. I will take the risk. Maybe someone can come up with a hard bread container in the shape of a small cup, like an small edible teacup, in which the wine is poured and one can immediately pop the cup and wine into one’s mouth.
I want the wine.
I find myself still a little confused as to why Democratic mayors/city councils in Democratic cities are wringing their hands over the conduct of their police officers. Now you gotta remember that Chiefs of Police are, in the main, appointed by the mayor/council after a lengthy search for the right fitting stooge, a thorough vetting and a lot of applicant backroom meetings.
Once the chief’s in s/he must move to ensure loyalty and discipline from the underlings, the force is large but controlling the controllers ensures a high degree of political compliance or nasty consequence follow. I know from experience that the ‘top’ generally knows what the street cops are doing and as long as control is maintained within limits it’s all good. It’s when you have one of those ‘Oh S**t!’ moments that the brass puts on their ‘morality hats’and express shock and indignation at what their underlings have done.
We now see a lot of Chiefs calling for change, calling in experts to restructure and brainwash their departments – all of the usual CYA smoke blowing we’ve come to expect. Unsaid is that this vetted and hand-picked best-of-the-applicant professional leader didn’t have a grasp on the department after all, the expert dropped the ball. In most agencies the head manager in a monumental screwup gets canned for obvious reasons, for chiefs of police it’s usually a matter of blaming underlings and promising to do better.
I’ve posted on Biden and the Democrats move to eliminate county sheriffs before and I’m starting to see an indication that this allowing appointed chiefs to skate may be part of it. Most likely not the whole reason but a good part of it, the Democrats want sheriffs – the highest ELECTED official in the county, done away with and their duties taken over by appointed chiefs of police in the larger cities in those counties. The exact boundaries of which parts of the county would be taken over by which cities, how the deputies would be transitioned to the city PDs and how county taxes would be apportioned to the cities would have to be worked out but it’s no big deal. It’s already happened in some counties where the largest city’s absorbed the remainder of the county, the counties have retained their sheriffs but it wouldn’t be any problem for a Democratic governor and legislature to eliminate the position.
You’ve seen the maps with the ‘red’ counties far outnumbering the ‘blue’ counties across the US. You look at New York state and you see the overwhelming number of ‘red’ counties in the state but the eight or so ‘blue’ ones wag the dog. Just think how much easier the Rat pols controlling the state would feel with those 54 or so ‘red’ counties were under ‘blue’ city control? Now multiply that by as many of the remaining states as the Rats can put law enforcement not in the hands of a sheriff elected by the people but in the hands of a chief of police appointed by the Rat pols…
The move by the major Rat cities to bring the more conservative counties under their whips has been long ongoing and it picked up with Beau Biden’s attempt about 8 years ago to neuter all of the sheriffs in Delaware. OK, there are only 3 counties in Delaware but the action was symbolic with other Rat governors looking strongly at doing so…I’m watching to see exactly how Joe wants to spay and neuter the police and how he’s going to deal with the Rat’s ‘red sheriff’ problem,
Bribery scheme in Ohio added costs to every user of electricity. House Speaker nailed!
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ohio-house-speaker-arrested-60m-bribery-scheme
John Solomon interviewed Doug Campbell on his podcast today. Doug is the FBI agent that had infiltrated Russian intelligence operating in the USA and working to facilitate the Rosatom/UraniumOne deal. Most of us here know the story, but it is a very good summary of the story and the corruption that was the Obama administration and the Clinton State Dept.
Here is a link. If it doesn’t work, can someone please post a better link?
https://justthenews.com/podcasts/john-solomon-reports/doug-campbell-obama-fbi-heads-turned-their-backs-our-country
Cheers!
