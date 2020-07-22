July 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1280

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Armed kids as young as 10 carjack more than a dozen people, police say, including CPS teacher left ‘traumatized’ in Calumet Heights
https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2020/7/20/21327232/calumet-heights-carjacking-alyssa-blanchard-trinity-hospital
Lori Lightfoot expanding opportunities for all.
Lori Lightfoot is an insurrection General. and it leading an insurrection in this country.
she is shielding thugs under her Color of Law and knows what she is doing.
POTUS is actively get the citizens to request- before entering and ending the insurrection to keep the republic,
“Armed kids as young as 10…..”
—“MS-13 recruits?
What a hot mess this summer is going to be.
It is not difficult to see the results of police departments in various inner cities being told to stand down. A power vacuum has resulted and this is the fight for supremacy. It will only get worse as those that can leave, do leave. And they will take their tax $$ with them. It’s a vicious downward spiral.
My dad wouldn’t let me carry a single-shot .22 rifle until was twelve.
I guess hunting in the city is different.
My dad bought me a 22 long at 9 or 10. It was all a trick because cleaning guns became house chores and his guns were included in house chores. After he bought the 22 longs, he never cleaned his guns again… LOL
You probably weren’t hunting for big game, like Cadillac deer and BMW Elk.
.22 might work for a VW Beetle, though.
Wait until the Violence Prevention Social Workers get a load o’ that.
If anyone wants to know what temperature H3LL feels like, just hang out with a Democrat or a RINO like President Trump just did.
(Oooops…I may have broken two or maybe three of Sundance’s comment rules)
” how many questions did Trump get?”
“how many questions did Biden get?”
The President acquitted himself well in that interview. His responses were quick and sharply focused. No… “uh uh uh uh uh uh” like somebody we know.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “ A thousand may fall at your side,
And ten thousand at your right hand;
But it shall not come near you. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:7
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump and MAGA Team
✅ President Trump signed an EO banning undocumented individuals from 2020 census count that would determine numbers of congressional representation.
✅ In his first virtual fundraiser on Tues night, Pres. Trump raised $20 million-Winning!
✅ Finally! Rep. Matt Gaetz and others Repubs called out GOP Conf Chairman Liz Cheney for working against Pres. Trump’s MAGA Agenda. Gaetz demand Cheney step-down from Chair–Like father, like daughter decepticons
✅ Trilat trade deal (USA, Japan, India) is coming together (SD)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for the TCTH–for those who protect this site, do the work they do, and keep us connected–Thank You, Sundance, Adrem, Menagerie and the crew!
— for protection for Ghislaine Maxwell in jail so that she will be able to testify
— for protection for all of America–we are entering into a new stage of violence-Commies now declares “Every city, every town, burn down the precincts to the ground”
— Special prayers for quick recovery/healing for Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross
— for Treepers and Trump Supporters as they make their moves to resist Communist takeover of our country–Prayer & Action is needed to reclaim our country-May the Lord protect us and be with us all
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates as they continue to campaign–Some are being threatened.
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
— for Voter ID– we need it now
— “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 245/450-500 miles of WALL
— for persecuted Christians here in USA and world wide.
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ We Ride At Midnight ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The enduring commitment to the ideals of liberty and justice that have come to define our American spirit stem from our Nation’s founding. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏,,, Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers in ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission fighting for ‘Merica!…..
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “ For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. ” 🌟—Eph 6:12
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, July 22, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 104 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
Blessings to you, Grandma 🙏
Our Lion,
Into the fray
And all for us
God Bless and Protect our President Donald J Trump 🙏
Dear Lord, let us save Our Republic
*For all of us
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Lord, let us find a new strength, a new exuberance, a fresh purpose, a steel determination and a hardened tenacity, let us experience the fullness and joy of our God-given life and talents and go forth in the confidence of Your generous grace and boundless love. – Charlie Daniels prayer from his twitter, in memory
Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” – John 14:27
Liberty & The Patriot
Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
#Free Hong Kong
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Amen to all!
Thank you Grandma🙏🙏🙏
Hong Kong is listening and praying👇
Amen
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/21/july-21st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1279/comment-page-1/#comment-8511377)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding private wall content until the next project(s) are near completion. However, Fisher Industries is proceeding full speed ahead on ~95 miles of federal border wall contracts.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 7/20/20 – (See link above.)
– Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ Border Wall System update: 245 miles completed.
(10 miles more since last week…)
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 7/21/20
– FreeRepublic post by BeauBo breaking down Monday’s border wall update.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19)… Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models.
• “Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. “We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring 2-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures.”
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
***Praise:… Update: Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
FreeRepublic post breaking down Monday’s border wall update…
Border Wall System Update (20 July 2020)
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3866702/posts
Excerpts:
– Ten miles completed last week, the most ever, by far!
– That is about a 50% increase in the pace that we have been running the last few months. Ten miles a week is roughly the pace needed for the rest of the year, to make the goal of 450 miles completed.
– In last week’s report, we saw 22 miles go from the “pre-construction” to “under construction” category, indicating more crews starting work. But Wow! That is still a big jump in the rate of construction. At the beginning of this year, all the crews together were not totaling what just the increase was this last week.
– One theory to explain this, might be that the Fisher crews now at work in Arizona, are in fact coming through with the faster pace that they projected, with their different techniques and specialized equipment. They partnered with a concrete company who claim to be able to deliver 5-10 times the volume per day of conventional mixers.
– Also last week, heavy equipment started showing up around Mission,Texas, just West of McAllen, in the Rio Grand Valley Sector, indicating new segments about to break ground in that ultra-high priority area.
– Additionally, waivers were issued for segments at the far Western edge of the Rio Grande Valley Sector (starting from the dam at the base of Falcon Lake).
– The issuance of waivers is usually the last public indicator before crews show up to start construction. The contract has already been awarded.
Amen.
So excited to see the uptick on the WALL progress.
Thank you, Stillwater, for keeping us all updated.
Thank you Grandma C ~ 🙂
With the great surge in wall building the open border trolls will have no opportunity to push the narrative that nothing is being built.
Pro Sports want us to kneel and get muzzled for Chi-Na. Forget it. We have better things to do, like, keep up with Sundance’s University.
New Game in Town:
Sports Loses
Trump USA Wins
Oh, yeah, cheat by mail … yeah, that’s the ticket …
Suspicious California voter registrations led FBI to Back of the Yards home in 2018
https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2020/7/21/21327557/suspicious-california-voter-registrations-led-fbi-back-of-the-yards-home-2018
It’s very lucrative for leftist women to come forward with sexual harassment charges against Republicans, conservatives and Christians! Awards, GoFundMe accounts, speaking gigs, high paying job offers in the end being set for life!
Oh man. Between this and the Kamala thang on MSNBC the other day…..we’re entering Twilight Zone territory….soon to be smack in the middle of a Hieronymus Bosch painting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What has she accused Tucker Carlson of doing?
LikeLike
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/20/lawsuit-accuses-former-fox-news-reporter-ed-henry-of-rape.html
“Following the show, Mr. Carlson, hardly making any effort to hide his intentions, began telling Ms. Areu that he would be alone in New York City that night, and specifically said that he would be staying alone in his hotel room without any wife or kids,” the suit said. “Without question, Mr. Carlson was probing to see whether Ms. Areu was interested in a sexual relationship. Ms. Areu awkwardly sidestepped Mr. Carlson’s advances and declined to spend the night at his hotel.”
LikeLike
Remember. Just as “racist” has a different, all-encompassing definition these days, so too does “sexual harassment”.
You may have committed sexual harassment anytime a “victim” says so. Without you even been aware you did!
We looked away and didn’t take these jokers seriously. Suddenly, the lunatics took over because we thought no one would accept their ludicrous, topsy turvy reality. Then, suddenly, it was mainstream.
Or so they would have you believe. Through force and intimidation by the mob.
FTA “”All the evidence is actually good for it when it is used in outpatient uses. Nevertheless, the only people who actually say that are a whole pile of doctors who are on the front lines treating those patients across the country and they are the ones who are at risk being forced not to do it,” Risch added, arguing that the MSM refuses to cover the benefits of the drug, and is actively silencing those trying to address the efficacy of HCQ. Imagine how many people have died thanks to the media’s ‘propaganda war.'”
More vindication of President Trump with emphasis on “when used in outpatient uses” to be ignored by the corrupt leftist msm. I still favor making HCQ an over the counter drug. If that happened the air would be let out of the pandemic balloon quickly. But anything that helps President Trump is vilified and ignored! Godspeed President Trump!
He is singing my tune.
Treatment costs. Remdisivir ~$2000. Hydrochloroquine ~$10. Follow the money.
Are the Democrats planning to inaugurate their own president, even if Trump is re-elected?
Note: 3 seconds in:
“Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States”
The Democrats will not accept the results of the election if Trump wins. It sounds like they are going to inaugurate Biden no matter how the election goes. (They can inaugurate him anywhere.)
This may explain her next remark: “You know, I’m second in line to the presidency…”
She is third in line to Trump (after Pence) but she is second in line to Biden’t Veep. They all know Biden is in major cognitive decline. After the inauguration of Biden, they will push him aside (25th amendment) and put in Kamala (or whoever the Veep is). That would make Nancy second in line.
Her remarks about continuity of government briefings become more ominous now. They are deliberately going to create the impression that Biden is the rightful president, complete with inauguration. Depending on who is running the military by then, Biden can then command the military to remove Trump from the White House.
At any other time, I would say that sounds far-fetched, but we are at war now.
This is why PT win must be overwhelming that leaves no doubt!! This woman is crazy!
Even if it is overwhelming, that won’t stop the counter-inauguration. The hints in this video are quite blatant.
bingo. It can’t be close this time or we’re doomed.
It wasn’t close in 2016.
And it seems there may be an even quieter, larger Monster vote arising this year.
We must make it overwhelming. The Dems and DS intend to make a huge manufactured constitutional crisis with the outcome of the election. It sounds like they don’t care how outrageous or obvious the fraudulent vote is. They will throw in as many fake votes as necessary to win. Then use that blatant, fraudulent win to create a constitutional crisis so enormous it will tear the country apart with violence and turmoil.
The Electoral College was acceptable for 240 yrs. until Hillary lost.
Trump is the President. Pence is first in line. Speaker is second in line.
Pelosi is “out of line”.
Pure evil.
I doubt she, or killary, even own a mirror.
Broken shards!
Oh come on folks!
You must admit that mask she is wearing in the above pic is pretty effective at forcing social distancing (from her). Would you stand within 6 feet (or 2 metres) of that?
We need to kick Pelosi to the curb and overwhelmingly take the House. Put a Repub as 2nd in line.
I like JW, but let’s stay laser focused on the election and not get distracted with the little crap. If we do our job and take back the House, a lot of this stuff will self-correct. Let’s keep our eye on the ball and not lose focus.
Oh oh. Trump signed an executive order…what did the US Supreme court just say about O’bama’s EO’s?
In her update after smearing the BLM logo on the roads in Brooklyn and Harlem a couple days ago, Bevelyn Beatty said she thought DeBlasio wouldn’t care so much about those 2. She thought he was more serious about the one in front of Trump Towers- like it was a political statement against Trump more than anything else.
Looks like she may have been right about that. DeBlasios’ got a bunch of cops down there all day long, guarding the Trump Tower BLM sign.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/crime-skyrockets-nyc-mayor-de-blasio-27-police-officers-guarding-blm-mural-trump-tower/
I wonder if you can mix latex paint and water, about 50-50 and siphon it into water balloons. Make a few dozen of those, recruit a few patriots with good arms and you could make a mess of the mural from 50 feet away.
Just sayin.
Launch them with surgical tubing.😂
Drones.
If latex doesn’t work, slightly diluted tempera probably would. And tempera could be hosed off the road easily – for those who are wanting to make a statement more than strictly vandalize.
Just putting forth some knowledge re. paint here. Not advocating.
Or a creative street cleaner.
whoah. Good. For. Her. !!!
This is what you do. The other cities TRAINED these fools that it was A-OK to shut down highways and interstates. They’ve been doing it since 2014 without consequence to themselves in Seattle, Portland, etc etc.
Great job!
GOD Bless our President in these times.
Link for that?
Sounds like she may be referring to the numbers (in a muddled way) out of one of the Orlando clinics a few days ago.
The DeAnn lady is a big talker but never has links to her claims 👎🏼
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
It’s that confusing new math . . . ./S
also
China and Russia burning papers. Hm…..
Nice. If there was a Russian Consulate in Miami… 😉
Same thing I just remembered! LOL!!!
https://www.russianembassy.net/iservice.nsf/namerica!OpenPage&Start=1&Count=50&Expand=16
This is the tell for those that might not immediately recognize it’s a funny:
“….per reports from Orbis Intelligence.”
Many did not see the joke. Orbis is the Christopher Steele intel group.
I’m having a laugh. brilliant
😂😂😂
Indeed.
Got it. Thanks.
An oxymoron Christopher Steele should be proud of.
When Ol’ Miss refused to enroll African American James Meredith, and the Mississippi Governor defied President Kennedy, and Meredith’s life was in danger, JFK asked the FBI to enroll and protect him. Director Hoover refused. JFK then asked the US Marshals, but there were only about 300 total, mostly older political appointees, not up to such a task. Then he asked Border Patrol. And they came, along with some Bureau of Prisons and US Marshals. They faced an armed, violent crowd, and themselves had only tear gas and clubs. Some were wounded. One or two in the crowd were killed. Some local law enforcement joined the rioters. But in the end they held until the following day, when troops arrived. Eventually 30,000 troops would occupy the Oxford area.
Thirty seconds of awesome (wait for it) They Don’t Kneel in the UFC
Appreciate the sentiment, but that video months old. (May 2020)
Just wish people would either research and post the time frame of the tweet or acknowledge out right they have no idea.
IMHO
Sorry, I didn’t realize everything needed to be completely current to be a good smile. I liked it, hadn’t seen it before now and I keep up.
I appreciate it. Nice reminder!!!
Agreed with the smiles
Said I appreciate the sentiment
Doesn’t change that the tweet is dated today, and the video embedded is months old.
Not a slight at you personally.
Context is important.
To many see a tweet dated yesterday and think it happened yesterday
Here’s your daily dose of Joe Biden. He can’t debate Donald Trump.https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1285356163987656705
Idea: Live Podcast
Hosts: Sundance, Undercover Huber, Robert Barnes, Tracy Beanz & Sidney Powell. 2 hours?
2 hrs? Biden wouldn’t last 5 min.
45 has Press Conference with prepared SLIDES and answers real time questions…Fake News reports more lies and refuses to cover the SLIDES!
Fake News is Truly the Enemy of the People!!
Sorry Americans, you’re going to have to read WH.gov for actual information…no more headlines…
Here are a couple of good pieces on the Flynn/Sullivan mess. The first one from Margot Cleveland gives an overview and some procedural details about what may be happening behind the scenes, and likely timing. The second by shipwreckedcrew over at RedState looks at the legal arguments in depth.
While it doesn’t seem to be the main point, I really enjoyed the part where it’s agrued that Sullivan cannot petition for en banc review unless he has a personal stake in the matter. But, if he did have a personal stake then he woud have to recuse himself and let another judge take over. Catcha-22!
https://thefederalist.com/2020/07/21/whats-in-the-legal-briefs-over-whether-judge-sullivan-can-keep-harassing-michael-flynn/
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/07/21/doj-response-to-judge-sullivans-petition-for-en-banc-review-you-needed-to-seek-doj-permission-to-file-petition/
It doesn’t matter what the legal arguments are. It doesn’t matter what Sullivan is ordered to do, and by whom. He’s 72 years old. He just ain’t going to do it. What are they going to do, retire him?😂😂😂😂😂 He will let the chips fall where they fall. Watch
Oakland , CA. Mayors house vandalized by Antifa/BLM. They did the same to the Mayor of Olympia, WA.(?) several months back. Both are BLM/Antifa supporters. haha.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/far-left-oakland-mayors-house-shot-fireworks-vandalized-mob-30-40-antifa-militants/
Once you create Frankenstein, you had better warch your back.
….” In a statement about the incident, Mayor Schaaf said that ‘an attack at the home of a publicly elected official does not advance democracy.’……”
Oh please, Ms. Mayor, you’re not that special. Sounds like she thinks that vandalizing the Mayors home is somehow worse than vandalizing a We the People home. ugh.
hey!!!!!!! i cant remember my chicago grocery connected poster’s name! Piorina! i apologize for not remembering – Periornia!?
but i remember you getting OPEN to this Psyop – the FRED KLUNTZ advise to use Safety.. SEEeeeeeeeeeeeee?
they use words and deception to tie our ankles before they push us over.
DOMINATE THEM! you are stronger – i cant believe i dont remember your name – sorry.
warren wilhelm – was DeBlasio’s Father’s name.
Why did he take his mother’s name
Are you to scared to see that the weather underground is real.
i ask one man – “cowboybill”- you showed great pride in this site, and referenced conspiracies.
i gauge your mind as what is ready – is this to much crazyness to tell the public?
#butnothingshappening👇
Mobs are being hide from the public, and they are killing citizens and the media is not reporting it.
we have a mob killing peopel every day they exist, every place they go.
FCK christopher wry- he used the magabomber to end the MOB narrative pointing out US BEING KILLED.
use the word MOB or walk into the gas chamber coward.
Mayor Bill “Che” DeBlasio banner hung over NY freeway:
LikeLike