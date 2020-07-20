Recipe For Perfect Pancakes….

Making good pancakes is one of the easiest processes; however, you need just the right ingredients.  Consider this recipe next time:

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups whole milk

4 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 3/4 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

CTH will be locking down to new commentators effective Tuesday night midnight.  So if there are lurkers out there who want to participate in the conversation, now is a good time to step forward.  Adding additional accounts commenting privileges will resume at a later date depending on the situation as it unfolds.

The password for ‘password protected’ posts is “Wolverines” this will not be repeated.

Live your best life, it’s the only one you have.

Abiding love to all.

Steadfast,

~ Sundance

ADMINS: This post auto-deletes at midnight.

3,149 Responses to Recipe For Perfect Pancakes….

  1. Mike Connor says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Can’t wait to try the pancakes!

    Reply
  2. pjl1221 says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Peace. Blessings. Prayers.
    Godspeed Sundance.
    Thank you.

    Reply
  3. Buster says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I love the word “steadfast.”
    I am relieved to know steadfast people still live.
    I love these verses of hope from Lamentations 3:
    22 The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases;
    his mercies never come to an end;
    23 they are new every morning;
    great is your faithfulness.
    Amen – and may God be our steadfast refuge in the days to come.

    Reply
  4. totemjim says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Lurker since the Trayvon scam. Reader every day. Very first post. Press on!

    Reply
  5. Vince Gambina says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    My reply. Don’t want to miss a thing.

    Reply
  6. manhattanmel says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Love this site. Blessings

    Reply
  7. Jenna (@jenn_mallory) says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Been following with what seems like forever. I’m on board.

    Reply
  8. Trumpstumper says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Never thought 3K + lurkers would make my heart feel full to bursting!

    Let’s roll !

    Reply
  9. Ur Huckleberry says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Test – trying to sign up.

    Reply
  10. digforgood says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Long time lurker, second time commenter, first time donator : ). Never felt better donating to a cause. Thank you Sundance for everything!!!

    Reply
  11. Rdrdtheta says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    God bless.

    Reply
  12. sasjag says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Thanks for all you do!

    Reply
  13. glennmillerxxxx says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Test

    Reply
  14. Queen o’universe says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Am here!

    Reply
  15. Goomi says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Maybe I’m registered under this name too from way back. Can’t keep all the names, passwords straight.

    Reply
  16. michael patrick obrien says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    done

    Reply
  17. Nancy Schreiber says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    This is my first. Long time lurker.

    Reply
  18. Ellis says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    And here I was to talk about Aretha Frankensteins pancake mix.

    Let’s do this dance!

    Reply
  19. Bradley says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Looking forward to reading what you have to share!

    Reply
  20. Jeff says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Sundance has built a lovely house here. But a house is just a building, without a family. Sundance is Sundance, words cannot express. Sundance is like Trump – not so much a person, as a force of nature. But the regulars here – who are too many to list and if I try I’ll surely undeservedly neglect some – well, as I said, Sundance built this house, but the Treepers make it a home. I’ve come to rely upon the wisdom of the Treehouse Family, and I can’t imagine being without it.

    Reply
  21. Texaspeach says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    I live in the most liberal city in what used to be a solid freedom and liberty loving state. I started reading here four years ago- it was the only place I found hope in a sea of fear porn. There is hardly a person in this city I would feel comfortable sharing my views.. the few I have had resulted in more strained or lost relationships.. but when I read here (especially in the comments) I feel like there is a chance that sanity, liberty and freedom will be preserved. There are people that see what is really happening; more than that, there is someone that has been helping others (Including myself) to understand the larger picture. I have never posted, but I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. I have started praying and include Sundance in those prayers. Thank you for providing the hope, a light to seek, in these dark times.

    *I like Texas peaches on my pancakes*

    Reply
  22. Banana Bread says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Testing123…

    Reply
  23. oze says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Glad to be here. Many prayers!

    Reply
  24. Art&Books says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Lurker testing a post – Hillbillies like pancakes too!

    Reply
  25. Redhotrugmama says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Been commenting here on and off for a couple of years. Tried the password as specified above and it isnt working:(

    Reply
  26. fedupinma says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    lurking to long, time to speak up

    Reply
  27. oze says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Glad to be here. Many prayers!

    Reply
  28. Tagalong says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    I don’t comment often though I perhaps follow daily to excess.

    Reply
  29. dunewall says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Signed up with WordPress so I could comment here and Now get a pancake recipe as a bonus.

    Reply
  30. JoAnn Ryan says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Test

    Reply
  31. net geek says:
    July 20, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Wolverine flavored pancakes. Delicious!

    Reply
