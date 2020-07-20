Recipe For Perfect Pancakes….

Making good pancakes is one of the easiest processes; however, you need just the right ingredients. Consider this recipe next time:
1 1/4 cups whole milk
4 tablespoons melted butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 3/4 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
CTH will be locking down to new commentators effective Tuesday night midnight. So if there are lurkers out there who want to participate in the conversation, now is a good time to step forward. Adding additional accounts commenting privileges will resume at a later date depending on the situation as it unfolds.
The password for ‘password protected’ posts is “Wolverines” this will not be repeated.
Live your best life, it’s the only one you have.
Abiding love to all.
Steadfast,
~ Sundance
Can’t wait to try the pancakes!
Peace. Blessings. Prayers.
Godspeed Sundance.
Thank you.
I love the word “steadfast.”
I am relieved to know steadfast people still live.
I love these verses of hope from Lamentations 3:
22 The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases;
his mercies never come to an end;
23 they are new every morning;
great is your faithfulness.
Amen – and may God be our steadfast refuge in the days to come.
Lurker since the Trayvon scam. Reader every day. Very first post. Press on!
My reply. Don’t want to miss a thing.
Love this site. Blessings
Been following with what seems like forever. I’m on board.
Never thought 3K + lurkers would make my heart feel full to bursting!
Let’s roll !
Test – trying to sign up.
Long time lurker, second time commenter, first time donator : ). Never felt better donating to a cause. Thank you Sundance for everything!!!
God bless.
Thanks for all you do!
Test
Am here!
Maybe I’m registered under this name too from way back. Can’t keep all the names, passwords straight.
done
This is my first. Long time lurker.
And here I was to talk about Aretha Frankensteins pancake mix.
Let’s do this dance!
Looking forward to reading what you have to share!
Sundance has built a lovely house here. But a house is just a building, without a family. Sundance is Sundance, words cannot express. Sundance is like Trump – not so much a person, as a force of nature. But the regulars here – who are too many to list and if I try I’ll surely undeservedly neglect some – well, as I said, Sundance built this house, but the Treepers make it a home. I’ve come to rely upon the wisdom of the Treehouse Family, and I can’t imagine being without it.
I live in the most liberal city in what used to be a solid freedom and liberty loving state. I started reading here four years ago- it was the only place I found hope in a sea of fear porn. There is hardly a person in this city I would feel comfortable sharing my views.. the few I have had resulted in more strained or lost relationships.. but when I read here (especially in the comments) I feel like there is a chance that sanity, liberty and freedom will be preserved. There are people that see what is really happening; more than that, there is someone that has been helping others (Including myself) to understand the larger picture. I have never posted, but I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. I have started praying and include Sundance in those prayers. Thank you for providing the hope, a light to seek, in these dark times.
*I like Texas peaches on my pancakes*
Testing123…
Glad to be here. Many prayers!
Lurker testing a post – Hillbillies like pancakes too!
Been commenting here on and off for a couple of years. Tried the password as specified above and it isnt working:(
lurking to long, time to speak up
Glad to be here. Many prayers!
I don’t comment often though I perhaps follow daily to excess.
Signed up with WordPress so I could comment here and Now get a pancake recipe as a bonus.
Test
Wolverine flavored pancakes. Delicious!
