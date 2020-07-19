Targeted Attempted Assassination – Family of Federal Judge Gunned Down in Their NJ Home – Massive Manhunt Underway…

The husband and son of Federal Judge Esther Salas were gunned down in their home this afternoon in a targeted attack. The gunman rang the doorbell, Judge Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl, opened door and was immediately shot. Her son ran to protect his father and he too was shot. Both are in critical condition. Please lift up this family in prayer.
NBC New York – The husband and son of a New Jersey federal judge were shot at their home Sunday afternoon, and a massive law enforcement response is underway.
Three senior law enforcement officials tell News 4 New York that a gunman shot Judge Esther Salas’s spouse and child at their North Brunswick home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Both are in very critical condition, the sources said.
Preliminary indications are that the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times; the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting.
[…] The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General all have personnel on scene investigating. (more)
They must have security cameras..
It is a sad situation and a dangerous job.. Crazy people commit crimes and blame the judicial system when they get caught up with..
In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act. This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done.”
In other words, even in a state which is already one of the WORST when it comes to infringing the Second Amendment, the gubberner can’t even wait for the blood to dry before mewling “We need to do even more Victim Disarmament.” How close to the front door was the nearest self-defense handgun or shotgun kept? The son heard gun shots and ran to the front door unarmed? And I’ll bet it’s EASIER for a judge to get a “permit” to keep loaded firearms readily accessible in the home than it would be for one of us mere peasants.
And no, “Gun violence” is NOT a crisis in our country. Pew Research reports American gun homicide deaths per 100,000 population fell by HALF — from 7.0 to 3.6 — between 1993 and 2010, even as more and more states adopted the “shall issue” or “Constitutional carry” laws which mean many more law-abiding Americans are now armed for self-defense. Shooting deaths are an ENORMOUSLY bigger problem in Mexico, where “the work to make every community safer” pretty much IS done, Gubberner Murphy — if by that you mean banning private gun ownership, outright. Turning Mexico into a real paradise, isn’t it?
Nor is it even likely that the crime was “senseless.” Evil? Sure. But as others have noted, a gunman dressed as a FedEx driver didn’t just pick that door at random. Targeting that family certainly made “sense” to him and whoever hired or helped him. An idiot shooting the kid next door through careless gun handling is “senseless.” How was this obviously premeditated murder “senseless”? Words have specific meanings. If it was “senseless,” why are police trying to figure out who had a REASON to do it — looking for the person to whom this act made “sense”? — V.S.
Well, this is a shocking incident. I was honored and privileged to serve as a law clerk to a federal judge many decades ago. The case load then was massive and I’m sure has grown since. The number of cases involving truly bad people, and the passions felt on various sides, made for a truly fascinating year. A hit on a federal judge or her husband is very very rare, and will be rippling throughout the federal judiciary, as would a murder in your extended family, or your place of work.
I suspect the agents and marshals looking at this will be looking at all her cases, pending and past, looking to put together a list of potentials. The comments upthread identify the Epstein Deutche Bank case, various New Jersey mob interests, and these will no doubt receive close scrutiny. There are likely many other cases. People she sentence who recently got out, etc.
But the Fedex disguise does speak of a sophisticated hit job.
I do not think, at this point, there is any basis for her to recuse herself from Epstein, or any other case. That may change in light of developments. She may have received or will receive further messages, clarifying the intent.
Shocking, shocking. An assault on our judiciary. A further attack on the foundations of our society.
I suppose the Epstein story is worthy of very close scrutiny, because it is unlikely any other case on her docket involves so many parties with so much power with so much to lose. I will wait for further information before forming any conclusions
