Targeted Attempted Assassination – Family of Federal Judge Gunned Down in Their NJ Home – Massive Manhunt Underway…

The husband and son of Federal Judge Esther Salas were gunned down in their home this afternoon in a targeted attack. The gunman rang the doorbell, Judge Salas’s husband, Mark Anderl, opened door and was immediately shot. Her son ran to protect his father and he too was shot. Both are in critical condition. Please lift up this family in prayer.

NBC New York – The husband and son of a New Jersey federal judge were shot at their home Sunday afternoon, and a massive law enforcement response is underway. Three senior law enforcement officials tell News 4 New York that a gunman shot Judge Esther Salas’s spouse and child at their North Brunswick home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Both are in very critical condition, the sources said.

Preliminary indications are that the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times; the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting. […] The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General all have personnel on scene investigating. (more)