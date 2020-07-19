July 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1277

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
~~~The Warrior Prayer~~~
🌟 “.He shall cover you with His feathers,
And under His wings you shall take refuge;
His truth shall be your shield and buckler. ” 🌟
—-Psalm 91:4
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ The Ways of the DC Swamp are not the Ways of America
✅ AG Barr plans to send out Black Ops to go after Domestic Terrorists, now called Commies
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Sunday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Special prayers for quick recovery and healing for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross who has been hospitalized–America Loves Wilburine
— for Bevelyn Beatty and her friend who have been arrested for painting over graffiti–May the Lard release them from jail quickly
— for Treepers and Trump Supporters as they make their moves to resist Communist takeover of our country–Prayer & Action is needed to reclaim our country
— For LEOs as they are being attacked by Commies, who have now called for removal of our system
— for protection for all the Repub candidates, esp the MAGA candidates as they continue to campaign
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks in USA and our churches
— for Voter ID we need it now and “No” to voter-by-mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— Dem Pres. Candidate and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for 17.3M unemployed Americans for their needs to be met and to seek jobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 235/450-500 miles of WALL
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na, and for those being persecuted by CCP
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Against Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We will protect, preserve, and promote the American way of life. And we will always stand strong for God, country, family, and freedom. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————————————————————-
🌟🙏🌟 Special Prayer for Sundance and all Treepers on their ‘Walking Towards The Fire’ Mission:
****We stand with you Sundance, wherever you go or do, the Treepers’ prayers follow you.
🌟 “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain. ” 🌟—1Cor 15:58
“The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, July 19, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 107 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Strength–
Blessings, Grandma 🙏
Love this picture.
My President.
Like a Boss.
Stay strong Patriots, we have a Republic to save.
God Bless President Trump. 🙏
I LOVE that pic! My badazz President! ❤
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Joining Grandma Covfefe in prayer. Jesus you are our Lord and Savior, we bow our heads and kneel for you .Please hear our prayers for the many we pray for in your Holy Precious name. Amen. Glory be to God our Father.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen!
Liberty & The Patriot
Bless you Grandma for that photo and the perfect Prayers….you are awesome.
Walking Towards The Fire……It’s Time….
Prayers for Sundance and his Mission…and other Patriots who will take up their missions to take back America
Open Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Thank you Grandma 🙏🙏
Praying and a big Amen !
I didn’t hear about Barr and Black Ops???
From Sundance’s twitter:
Thank you, Grandma!
The HK protesters are fighting our enemy, and for the same reason.
May God remove the scourge that is the CCP from this earth.
Amen
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/18/july-18th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1276/comment-page-1/#comment-8493505)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 7/17/20 – (See link above.)
– General Spaulding retweets a Marine’s message to the President.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 7/18/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: (7/26/19) Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle visited Project 1 and showed their support during the Wall Symposium.
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totaling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
***Praise: (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.” Holcombe is providing one Holcombe HM10H and seven HM12H volumetric models.
(“Working with Holcombe Mixers has been a game changer,” said Tommy Fisher, President and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel. “We made a commitment to President Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Army Corps of Engineers to get the wall up faster, and do it financially smarter. Generally, you’re pouring 2-5 loads per day. With Holcombe Mixers, we can pour 20-25 loads of fresh concrete each day and not have to worry about it exceeding required temperatures.”)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
• Representative’s for Fisher admits “there are overgrown grass and weeds and soil erosion at the site.”
• “Fisher Industries, is working to smooth out the embankment and re-seed grass that hasn’t taken…”
• Engineers from both sides haven’t been able to come together yet for a hydrology meeting.
• “Both sides expressed frustration at the lack of input from Mexican officials but blamed it on the ongoing pandemic that has struck Mexico particularly hard. ”
• “Crane — who in January ruled that the government had not provided enough evidence to stop construction of the private border wall — said he would reset the hearing for 30 more days.”
• Crane said “I really do expect by then engineers will have gotten together and I hope there is some progress on areas where grass didn’t take.”
• Fisher told BorderReport that “it takes time for the grass to grow in the sand and so areas where the grass hasn’t taken hold yet we’ll fix” … “And then if there’s any spots that it looks like it’s going to just becoming a problem then that’s where we’ll put riprap (rubble).”
– for Fisher crews to be able fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying riprap (rubble) or concrete where necessary at Project 2
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– (May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW &/or Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Praying and Praising !
Biden is lucky to have 3,000 views for his “millennial cocktail hour” of whatever it is he does 🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
*or whatever he does
haha. He’s *right* about the Joe Biden thang. This is Sacramento .
Trump Retweet
Not a Trojan Horse, a Trojan Donkey.
Inside Biden is Obama’s army of Stalinists.
If the Dems are allowed to cheat their way into office, by this time next year the USA will have morphed into the Democratic People’s Republic of America.
Easter Sunday, very early morning, 2000 – a van pulled up in front of the home of Elian’s relatives – I think the driver and perhaps others were wearing face masks – balaclavas – to disguise their identities –
the Cubans who had found refuge in America were frightened to see this, too reminiscent of that which they themselves escaped –
they burst into the home and at the point of a gun, took the boy, Elian – whisked him away to be reunited with his father, to return to Cuba –
the Clinton administration would not answer any questions about WHO those people were in the van, going into an American home – American sanctuary – and wresting the child away at the point of a gun –
he’s with his father again! oh wonderful day – what about those guys in the balaclavas?
they were rescuing Elian to take him back to Cuba –
were they American soldiers, FBI agents, US marshals, what were they?
were they straight from Castro’s Cuba, given sanction to do that by the Clinton administration? Where is the attorney general on this – Janet Reno? What does she have to say –
no, no more coverage, no more of that, the story is OVER, the boy is back where he belongs, in Cuba – now on to other things –
Constitutional protections? For you Cuban people who kept a little boy from his dad?
And Gregory Craig, working on behalf of the father – when years before, he had represented Alexsander Solzhenitsyn – what a sad thing that was, to contemplate
Now I know people are concerned about efforts by our government to get Portland’s domestic tranquility restored – they were not worried about innocent, law-abiding Portlanders being besieged, as they have been even before this recent wave –
they are more worried about US agents – not readily identifiable – so they can’t be doxxed by Antifa? But I daresay they gave not one damn about the “rescue” of Elian on Easter Sunday morning in 2000, to take him back to Cuba!
Trump Retweet
They send their prayers to he??
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1284586459358466048
“This tweet is not available.” – says Twitter. I just opened the link, citizen, and nothing to see there. I’ve never subscribed to Twitter so am out of that loop, but I really want to see them driven out of business for their brazen abridgment of subscribers’ 1st Amendment Rights.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow.
The people who run Twitter are absolutely disgusting.
Waiting for some of these……people (?) ….. to repent.
It’s *gotta* happen at some point…………….for at least SOME of them.
One way to help is homeschooling.
Starve the beast.
Yes, indeed!!!!!
Ackman- in Cali I’m forced to homeschool- I’m nervous but happy to be teaching my kids the real and awesome America we live in 😬🤓
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m in Ca. as well. since the schools are closed does that mean that I only have to pay 40% of my property tax? I think Newsom shut schools to pocket money…
Think about it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
How about none of the property taxes- that’s what I was thinking 🤔 😇
Pressed send to fast, Ono. I think Gavin closed the schools because that’s where a LOT of polling places end up being. Since moving to Cali in 2009 I’ve ONLY been given a school to vote in. Obvi I agree that he would likely pocket whatever money he can get his greaseball hands on 💯
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree; however, many parents/ babysitters are not equipped to teach. I’m fortunate that my daughter is a rising high school senior. I will not enroll her in the public school curriculum if they decide to do online only.
I still have to work, and will not fight with her under their thumb… Which would unpresidentally happen despite her always being a great student. Not sure yet about the college classes she’s supposed to take.
It’s really unfortunate that we are here.
There ARE national charter schools, that are online, and unlike public schools, where they are trying to adapt to online, these schools have ALWAYS been online.
Its their business, and they know what they are doing. Worth checking out?
Didn’t know N.M. has been Dem for so long. Yup. Time for a change!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was perfect; Rawhide, the Blues Brother’s rendition!
Everyone’s marching away to the beat of the song, AntiFa and the cops! Fullscreen it – it’s awesome.
Has this kind of thing ever happened before?
Not that I know of. PT made have made a great deal.
It sounds like they are preparing for a serious war with a certain someone really close by. Strategic reserves out-of-country? Holy crap!
So. How about those chemtrails huh? 😛 In my travels around the net I have noticed a few places discussing how these ‘chemtrails’ are not being sighted by devotees since President Trump’s election. Different stories from around the planet reporting that almost daily occurrences of ‘chemtrails’ have all but stopped. Interesting if true.
What is a chem trail and what is its significance?
It’s the crap that is spewed across the sky and makes a deep haze that blots everything out.
You can watch the lines as they spew them and then as they “grow” and blot out the real sky.
They don’t disappear, like the regular trails from planes did when we were kids, they grow and grow. Pretty soon, blue sky and distinct cloud structures are gone, buried in the mist.
If you spend any time looking up at the sky in the daytime, they are really obvious.
Just look for the crazy “scribbles” across the sky, and then observe how they filter out/grow over the blue sky, instead of disappearing.
And I have no idea what they “do” Linda, aside from completely f*cking up my view and enjoyment of the once beautiful blue sky and clouds that I remember so fondly and dearly MISS.
And some believe there is also metallic particles in them for the HAARP program to use as a control for the weather.
The disappearance of them since 2016 has caught the attention of many and anyone who knows about combustion engines and temperature knows steam from engines will not hang in the air and spread out no matter what the temp at 30.000 feet is.
It’s typically fine nano particles of barium & or aluminum. It builds up in the environment, affects health and mind(diminishing will and drive). It causes forest fires to be very hot and difficult to put out where these chemicals built up in the trees. Sort of like a metallic fire.
There may be other applications as well.
They’ve been gone in NE FL. for a few days. Sooooo nice to see the real sky and beautiful clouds again!
But they were here earlier in Trump’s term, for sure.
Would be awesome to see real clouds Every. Day. again. I know a lot of little kids who don’t even know what they look like!
Since covid I notice way less chem trails over my house in SoCal…. must be a budget thing 🤣
Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News.July 18, 2020, #258
I’m a gentle giant… but when I read twits like this, I want to backhand this pompous traitor.
Don’t forget, Dan Jones & $50 Million. And probably another $50 Million on the down low.
Like Sundance said. Trillions are at stake. My contention has always been that the $50 Million is at least partly – an advance of legal defense funds for the coup plotters.
It angers me that Laufman and associates think you and I are stupid.
I am a rancher, and I recognize bs when I see it.
Trump was always right about China.
https://spectator.us/trump-right-china-years-uighurs/
Magic Pretzel. Eat it and you’ll be safe in a NYC bar. Amazing!
Democrats are getting desperate as they accuse the president of being lawless in sending federal officers to Portland who are acting as a secret police force in arresting protestors. Idiot Pelosi referred to them as “stormtroopers”. The ACLU is getting involved and preparing to sue the federal government. They’re all afraid that these paid communist agitators will be discovered and their links to the Democrat Party will be exposed. They’re cracking up on the left as more Americans realize the real danger to the country is a homegrown political organization whose symbol is appropriately represented by a jackass!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/17/reports-federal-officers-detain-portland-protesters-unmarked-vans/5457471002/
I read that they actually had badges but no names due to doxing of late. They did use an unmarked car tho- WELCOME TO REAL LIFE. These feds are also working closely with the state- sorry I don’t have the link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All,
We need to Wilbur Ross in our prayers!
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-wilbur-ross-hospitalized/
Sooo glad this idea of Scott Presler’s is SPREADING!!!
MANY thankyous to all who participate in this!!!!
You. Are. Appreciated. !!!!
What idea?
Registering voters. He teaches people how to do it if you message him, and at these sessions like the one in Sac. today.
Ms Beatty and team visited Harlem tonight bearing “gifts”🇺🇸:
Bevelyn and Edemme are amazing!
They were just released a couple hours ago and they’re back at it!
I posted her “release message” on the last page of the Prez Open tonite.
aaaargghhhh….
Her message is on last page of SD’s post about Bevelyn, not Prez Open.
They got the paint rollers this time 🙂 Yeah!!!
Adding these ladies and their organization to the daily prayer list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m hoping that pretty soon they’ll get some bystanders who will jump in and help them, instead of just talking!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hoping that too.
That was a good interview. However, Watters lost me shortly thereafter when he had some…Dr…On telling me how great it was to wear masks. Actually demonstrating how to it one on.
UGH….
https://www.foxnews.com/media/st-louis-home-defender-mark-mccloskey-updates-watters-world-on-possible-charges
St. Louis home defender Mark McCloskey updates ‘Watters’ World’ on possible charges
McCloskey also criticized the local media, saying they have “been slandering and maligning us”
Mandatory. $200 fine if caught by police for not wearing a mask. Melbourne, Australia.
‘We are going to be wearing masks in Victoria, and potentially in other parts of the country, for a very long time.’ -Daniel Andrews, State Premier.
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/masks-made-mandatory-aged-care-visits-limited-as-363-cases-announced-20200719-p55dew.html
When will this insanity stop?
We Need to Fight the Mask Insanity
As anyone who has followed my posts lately knows, I have decided to take on the Mask Nazis (I hope you join me) and to educate the public that they have a right NOT to wear a mask:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/16/july-16th-2020-presidential-election-trump-administration-day-1274/comment-page-1/#comment-8484559
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/07/17/july-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1275/comment-page-1/#comment-8488904
The law is ultimately on our side against the Mask Nazis as evidenced by the Governor of Georgia and the Attorney General of Louisiana:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/georgias-republican-governor-suspends-local-mask-mandates-unenforceable/
But the legal process is slow and expensive. We need something faster and cheaper.
Some people think standing up against mask tyranny is not important but I disagree strongly. IF we let them get away with this unconstitutional, dictatorial mask order, there will be more dictates coming, one by one. The D-rats are already flexing their dictatorial muscles in more and more areas (can’t attend church, can’t sing in church, etc.). Some people think the mask issue is not the hill to fight on but when is the right time to take a stand? When the fight is at your front door? By then, it will be too late because you will have nothing left to fight with.
Yesterday, I printed Mask Health Exemption cards to hand out and I suggest you do the same. Next week, I have a custom printed T-shirt coming in that has the Mask Health Exemption on it which I intend to wear when I go shopping.
Today, I got an e-mail from Walmart telling me that beginning Monday, the 20th, they will require ALL customers to wear masks, whether there is a local ordinance or not. It’s for our “safety” of course.
So, beginning Monday, Walmart is going to have people whom they call health “ambassadors” in BLACK SHIRTS (they should have made them BROWN!) guarding the doors to “remind” people of their illegal policy demanding you wear a mask to shop which means to deny entry unless you comply.
Let me tell you, it’s at times like these, I wish I were a trial lawyer. I can see so many aspects to sue the crap out of Walmart corporation on this bone-headed SJW stunt and attempt to aid and abet the DNC. From what I see, there are several valid legal avenues to go after them on this outrageous mask order.
I do not know if they will be able to completely get away with this in NW FL. But I will soon find out because I intend to challenge the policy. Since FL is NOT threatening businesses to demand masks like in D-rat states, they really don’t have a sound argument to force mask wear; citing the CDC as authority, after all the contradictory statements the CDC has made will NOT hold up in court. Then there is the Americans with Disabilities Act, which their mask order violates if you have heart or lung problems causing oxygen saturation issues.
Today, I went to a Walmart to see what was happening. No challenge about lack of a mask yet. But 90% of the people were wearing some sort of face covering, even little kids. It was disgusting.
I saw many people with the mask below their nose or even below their chin, so they could breathe, I saw older people with masks having problems walking and a few people, like me, who were mask free. I did not see one mask, not one, that would actually do anything to prevent disease. What I did see was coverings that WILL cause disease for the wearer.
I noticed that the majority of men NOT wearing the “mask of submission” were older guys such as myself. There were some younger families also not wearing these useless, oxygen stealing disease incubators.
Next week, when the Black Shirts (hummm, reminds me of BLM shirts) assume their posts, I intend to challenge them with the fact that the CDC says that if you have a physical/mental issue and would be harmed by wearing a mask, you don’t have to do it and the ADA states that Walmart must help me to shop by myself, not shop for me.
Based on the e-mail I received from Walmart, instead of letting you shop without a mask, they are going to try pushing that THEY will do the shopping for you. However, that violates the ADA whose purpose is to allow people with disabilities, (breathing issues/oxygen saturation issues, are definitely a disability), to function in society. If you can shop for yourself just fine without a mask but are put at risk by wearing a mask, it means that Walmart is putting up artificial barriers to your functioning in society. It’s no different than bathroom stall doors too narrow for wheelchairs, no electric shopping carts or lack of a ramp, etc. Yes, the Americans with Disabilities Act is a goldmine to fight these corporations pushing the mask tyranny to aid the DNC.
For those of you, such as myself, who have breathing problems and cannot safely restrict your air, demand the exemption to the mask and demand to shop for yourself which is your right.
For you healthy sorts who don’t believe you can claim the medical exemption and don’t mind a mask, demand that Walmart supply you with an N95 mask and if they cannot, demand they allow you to shop without one. Since N95 masks are expensive, they will NOT supply them but demand it or let you shop without a mask. They won’t comply because it would cost them too much but they are creating a legal issue for themselves.
I’m tired of getting pushed around. It’s time to get loud and push back. Not violently, not obnoxiously but using the tools, and there are many, that we have to fight these SJW/DNC corporate stooges.
Sundance is on his mission. I consider fighting the mask issue a flanking operation to aid in his primary mission. There are millions of us and the more ruckus we raise, the faster we will WIN! JMHO
Walmart is simply a huge Chinese outlet and no one should be shopping there anyway. I once bought a pair of leather work gloves at a Cheyenne, Wyoming, store back in the early ’90s when they were advertising “Made in America” and I still wear them. Well made. Today, I wouldn’t go across the street to enrich their coffers if every item was 99% off.
I do like your attitude. The latest reports from the Swiss Policy Research Institute states wearing masks is ineffective public policy.
https://swprs.org/a-covid-19-strategy/
Probably why she siphoned 1 million to husband’s business.
She may get a pink slip and find herself jobless
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1284728158441418754?s=19
💯 🕵️
THX citizen! This has made my whole week.
Finally, America voices being “seen”. SOOOO refreshing. Thanks to our law and order VSGDJTPOTUS.
1.9K Retweets and comments
4.8K Likes
Here is a sampling of uplifting tweets in response. yee-haw!
Umm let me see if I can do this without taking up too much space 👀
—
Yaaaaaas! Get that light out of his face.
—-
Law and order! Plain and simple!
—-
“Mommy, Daddy, I need a new phone.”
—–
So satisfying
——
I can’t stop watching this!!!
—–
I think I watched that 50 times, love it
—–
I have this on loop! This is GREAT!!! LMAO!!!
—-
In Australia it’s illegal to film the police in action. They should enforce that their. It’s called obstructing justice
****
3:05 mark fwd my nerves on edge!
Suddenly, The five chain grocery stores in my little NE GA town have simultaneously mandated that every person who comes into their store has to wear a mask, or they will be escorted from the premises. As of July 21, this is going into effect.
First, the governors and mayors tried this stunt and are experiencing push back from the people. Now whoever is using bureaucracies and businesses. The fact that all of them are doing it at exactly the same time has a creepy Stepford wife quality.
I do not understand what person or group has the kind of clout that they can coerce these businesses to be the enforcers for them.
Y’all need to stop paying attention to the MASK issue and pay attention to this because it is very serious. When several of these grocery stores were contacted, they were all spouting the same mindless mantra. They claimed that the CDC was their source for “truth.“ And when the caller tried to point out alternate issues, they were told resoundingly that the store employees would not listen to “false information.“
Control the food, you control the people. Then the gestapo will go after people’s jobs , which they are already doing. From there, they will control the real estate market because too many people are out of work and cannot pay their mortgages. In a few short months, We are right back where we were just before Hillary was to administer the coup de grace in 2016.
Covid was the catalyst to drive all these manipulations. I would like to know who has the kind of authority that they can twist the arm of these businesses to get them to comply. I’m talking about Publix, Ingles- a local SE chain, Target, Walmart, and Kroger.
Because the businesses are private sector, they can do anything they want and the people who have devised this diabolical plan know that. This was orchestrated and executed, I suspect, to push Trump into declaring martial law.
now that the leftist mob knows it has the PDX mayor, two Senators and Pelosi on their side, they can be a bit more honest about who they are
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/portland-rioters-chant-every-city-every-town-burn-precincts-ground-51st-day-protests/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
sadly many of our cities are ‘governed’ by people who are pretty chill about burning stuff down
at least until Trump is gone
Cassandra Fairbanks is following this closely for GWP
Hello everybody, I do hope that you are doing well, especially under this massive covid fraud is upon us and ruining peoples livelihoods. I know of a good man who has to suspend his business because of this fraud, but, that is not the reason I came here to rant.
My reason to rant is Rep. John Lewis, who betrayed his constituencies, his nation, and the principles that he claimed to cherish. He was the congressman for the 5th district in Georgia. This district encompasses Atlanta where a white police officer legitimately defended himself against an armed black criminal. In the ensuing chaos, an eight year old girl was murdered. There were arson, looting, rapes, and murders. He let this happen to the people he was supposed to defend, gave an oath to defend. This one event alone can be fashioned into fitting epitaph along the lines as “First enslaved by whites, now enslaved by blacks” You get the idea.
After the horrific, insane butchering of World War 2, the world had a radically different view of race. We cannot go back to the days of slaughtering each other based on race, or supposedly base on race (the Nazis killed blonde blue eyed people if they were slavs, Jews, etc.) or even ethnic cleansing. Indeed, because of the valiant fighting of the 442 Infantry Regiment and the Triple Nickels, Japanese and blacks earned their place amongst us. They died for this magnificent country. This part of history, the insanity of race ideas, and the rest accelerated the unwinding of racial striation within the US. Plus, and more importantly, we are a Christian Nation and our laws are based on Biblical tenets. All men are made in the image of G-d. This is what we believe. This is who we are.
Really, the civil rights movement is a consequence of these societal currents and beliefs. And, brave people stepped to the forefront and lead these movements during the 1960’s. Unfortunately, we also had the Great Society Initiatives, which obliterated the black family and put them in a whole that I am not sure that they can climb out of. The only historical event that comes close is the plight of the Hebrews, lead by Moses, away from Pharaoh. The Hebrews were slaves with a slave mentality. G-d put them in the desert for 40 years – two generations – to form a season, desert warrior to fight for the land of Israel. The Hebrews knew how to work hard, even as slaves. The democrats has destroyed any work ethics that blacks had and they had an incredible work ethic. They were, prior to the 60’s, that is, 50’s and before, known and admired for their amazing work ethic. It is now astonishing to read this fact. Thomas Sowell talks about this fact and I am encountered it myself.
Go forward until now. Race hustlers like John Lewis, Elijah Cummings, Jesse Jackson, etc. have used their legacy and the trust and goodwill from the black people to enrich themselves at the harm of blacks themselves! Plus, with using blacks for ethnic cleansing, ie, blacks beating up non-blacks and, thus, getting the non-blacks to move out, violent racial acts have been used to clear out entire city sections to create a democratic voting stronghold. We fought against the idea of ethnic cleansing during WW2 and these so called moral leaders employed it create democratic stronghold. Plus, the black on white crime is out of control. Again, murdering people for racial reasons, a page from the Nazi playbook, was one of the impetus for the 60’s civil rights movements, which lead to the here and now of murdering people for racial reasons and the civil rights leader said nothing! These times are insane!!
My fear is this: When people look at this history whether now or in the distant future, a lesson shall be learned. Never, ever grant a subjugated people rights, because one they do then they shall attack you.
I am not saying that we should not have given blacks right. We should have. They are people made in the image of G-d. They are no less human than me, I am no more human than they.
What I am saying that they destroyed the principles (human rights, men should be freed, respect all men equally, etc.) because they were civil rights icons who went against these principles once they had power. That is, all movements shall now be viewed as a movement not to right a wrong, but, subjugate the other people using pleasant words and ideas. The damage that they have done is lasting and, I think, irreversible.
If this nation were to fall then who would be blamed? In the 50’s America was great. In the 2020’s America was in decline and what changed? People will think along these lines and make conclusions and these fools, the civil rights leaders, will be perceived as the cause. They have done lasting damage and whether it is reversible, that is another question.
By the way, I believe that we will survive bigger and better than ever because we abide by the Holy Writ.
That’s my rant.
What better way to erase evidence of a a Plandemic? Flood.
Wuhan is right in the path…
congress exposed themselves as a uniparty and conspired to unseat Donald J. Trump once elected. Republicans assisted the Dossier to get mainstream and shape public opinion to accept the idea of a special prosecuter/council. Republicans feigned shock and the dossier allegation of Donald J. Trump to provide cover to protect the uniparty and no lose voters in future election.
They failed because of a Leaker – Test messages of Strozk that said “we will stop him” – deleted from the phones during Weisman’s group of 17 reign of control of the entire DOJ due to recusal and then submission of the AG and DAG respectively.
The details are difficult, but this narrative isnt. a Good Leaker (Peter Strozk text after deleted by Weismen 17), and a Leak Tracer (caught Warner who was instruced my Terry Mcaulliffe via Hillary via donations) from a Great FBI agent SSA Brian Dugan has us here with undeniable proof of a uniparty coup.
Donald J. Trump was proven innocent of the most fraudenlent act of people using the law in recent years. That power would take out almost everyone.
men and women put it all on the line – Sydney, Flynn, Ezra, Don Jr, Rogers, Grenell, Ratcliffe, Nunes, Ghomert, Meadows, Jordan… etc…
each of these people lost a relative in ‘accidents’ that is little reported. warnings ignored for us.
This is easy to explain. Balance the life you protect with the end of it if we lose. please.
