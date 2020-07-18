Never Live Within the Limiting Opinion of Others – That ain’t living….

Posted on July 18, 2020 by

Well folks, we’ve gotta do something we’ve never done before if we want to achieve something we’ve never had.   The power we possess will never surface if we do not put ourselves in the a position to use it.  Therefore we must force ourselves into discomfort.

We must put ourselves in a position where we cannot retreat. A position where it’s do or die, sink or swim; for it is only in that uncomfortable and life-altering moment when we force ourselves to develop incredible swimming skills.

…Let the inspiration of desperation drive us  to showcase our resolve and commit to throwing our sense of purpose -our whole self- into it.

Push forward with every dimension of our lives…

Ultimately, the only pain that can hurt us, is the pain of regret…

 

  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 18, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    Law abiding patriotic Americans make up the largest “interest group” in the country. The problem is, we don’t know how to use our power

    We don’t organize to use our power in any meaningful and lasting way, and we allow a small minority of radicals and miscreants to scream the loudest, thereby allowing their agenda to take root

    This is our country and our government, but you wouldn’t know it by the way we allow ourselves to be pushed around by our representatives and that small band of screeching radical nitwits

    We pay all the bills, and then allow the children to make the rules. Utterly ridiculous

    As I’ve said before, someone from the Trump Administration should create a website, something along the lines of “The American Peoples Lobby Group”, where people sign up, are verified and plans of action are laid out

    Imagine the weight of 25, 50 or 75 million American citizens. Imagine politicians being bombarded with emails on an issue all leaning the same way

    Imagine “woke” corporations receiving millions of emails informing them those,millions will never buy their products again

    Imagine the pressure that many people could exert

    Imagine the American people standing up for themselves

    Organizing ourselves and using the power that comes from large numbers, that’s how things change

    We are the majority, but we don’t act like it

    President Trump has the power to organize his supporters, along with others simply tired of all the bullsh*t that’s been going on lately. He’s got what, 35 million Twitter followers, and there’s millions more out there

    One central website. Calls to action. Millions respond

    Time is short

    • Mom4Trump2020 says:
      July 19, 2020 at 12:10 am

      This is the best idea I’ve heard yet. And it’s possible to do making it even more attractive. Any ideas guys on how to go about it?

  2. Devils Tower says:
    July 18, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    I have know Harvard, FDA, Pharma have been corrupt for a long time. I try to stay above the politics looking for the truth. I watched this youtube of drbeen interviewing Dr Marik of EVMS this am. It was the last 10 minutes that have cemented my view of just how far the corruption has gone.

    We have a Dr of South African heritage being interviewed by a Dr from India that shines the light on just how corrupt the US medical system is. For personal reasons I have lived this story closely. Seeing the last 10 minutes of this interview confirms and cements every thing about this. If on parler echo #covidcare. It would not surprise me if youtube delets.

  3. Right to reply says:
    July 18, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Amen!

  4. Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
    July 18, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Sounds to me the corrupt snowflakes have kicked the wrong dog!

  5. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    This is such a “raw” moment for you Sundance.

    Mostly,,,,,only people in the military, have experienced these moments.

    But, an attempt to put it in perspective does no justice to the actual action.

    However, let us understand what a moment this is for Sundance.

    He has kept his true identity from being known from the General Public while building the “Best Conservative” site on earth.•

    This site has been used and quoted by people, famous people, from all over the world.
    His privacy has allowed him to continue with his outstanding work without the disadvantages of dealing with the public.

    His neighbors probably think he is just a really nice guy who helps out his neighbors and friends.

    Now, as with Breitbart, he will throw himself to the lions….probably loose this site, and be the subject of ridicule.

    Why?…………For the Truth……
    Individuals tried to eliminate a sitting President.
    Sundance knows exactly who they are…..Most here know exactly who they are.

    Now he will go…..into the breach……to save our country.

    “Be the first one on the battlefield.” “Be the last one off”

    “Leave no one behind”

    Our Prayers are with you

  6. justoldcowboybill says:
    July 19, 2020 at 12:04 am

    If SD asks me to build something, we may be in trouble. If, however, SD asks me to break stuff and kill enemy, or save someone’s life, then hold my beer. This will take just a sec.

  7. kittylenoir says:
    July 19, 2020 at 12:06 am

    I try to follow along but have to admit, I’m lost. What exactly is going on with Sundance? Can I get a hint about the mission?

  8. M Mueller says:
    July 19, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Please, God.

  9. TreeClimber says:
    July 19, 2020 at 12:07 am

    It’s nothing, in the grand scheme of things, but my family made a stand today. We didn’t wear masks to Walmart. There was one black family, and one older black gentleman, and a young white girl also not wearing masks. That was it, we were it. Plenty of people went out of their way to avoid us. We acted normal.

  10. Random Comment says:
    July 19, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Only at the precipice will people find the will to change.

