Never Live Within the Limiting Opinion of Others – That ain’t living….

Well folks, we’ve gotta do something we’ve never done before if we want to achieve something we’ve never had. The power we possess will never surface if we do not put ourselves in the a position to use it. Therefore we must force ourselves into discomfort.

We must put ourselves in a position where we cannot retreat. A position where it’s do or die, sink or swim; for it is only in that uncomfortable and life-altering moment when we force ourselves to develop incredible swimming skills.

…Let the inspiration of desperation drive us to showcase our resolve and commit to throwing our sense of purpose -our whole self- into it. Push forward with every dimension of our lives… Ultimately, the only pain that can hurt us, is the pain of regret…