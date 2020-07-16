Rebel Alliance Ground Reports – What’s Your Current COVID Status…

Red States, Blue States, Red Regions and Blue Regions present an incredible disparity within our republic; I’m curious what is the current status of the COVID lifestyle near you. What is going on in/around your town, city, region or hamlet?
This isn’t just a typical request for ground reports, it’s also a little selfish. You are helping with advanced recon for an ongoing travel itinerary. East Coast, mid-west, then west. Trying to travel during this COVID crisis is a hot mess of frustrated puddle jumping, changes and cancellations. It is quite amazing the scale of difference between cities and states. The media has been reporting in large generic terms, but the stuff that matters is how it impacts your life; your daily function. That’s what we are all interested in.
It is remarkable how different life amid COVID is within each state, even when two states are right next to each other. So how is it your area?
Report from Northern Virginia – Loudoun Co. Most things are opened, albeit at limited capacity. Lots of anxiety for parent this fall as the public schools are offering only limited in-school instruction. Our local catholic school will be opened full-time, 5x per week so long as Governor Blackface does not come over the top and shut every school down this fall (a likely possibility).
LikeLike
Here in Nowhere Az, no one wears a mask. Seeing a lot more when I go to Prescott for supplies.
LikeLike
ARIZONA here! 😦
“BLUE” state w/Governor DUCEY @ the helm using MARXISTS MAYORS he counted on to ROB AZ citizens of our liberties w/HUGE fines, jail THREATS (one business owner in his 70s just got off in court after being arrested for reopening his shop to earn a living) and small businesses owners ORDERED to close their doors.
MASK MANDATES in ALL businesses.
★Oh and locals stand in line for hours to get tested after filling out paperwork but leave PRIOR to getting tested due to heat … YET hear back via mail or phone call stating they’re POSITIVE. Yes, WITHOUT being tested.
★DUCEY forbids physicians who’ve asked for his ‘approval’ to prescribe “Hydroxychloroquine” to their patients, but DUCEY’s promoting the excessively expensive drug “Remdesivir” . . .
★★★BUT WAIT ~
★Arizona Governor Sits on Board of Group Doing Testing, Affiliate of Prospective Coronavirus Vaccine Maker ~ National File ~ 4/28/20
https://nationalfile.com/arizona-governor-sits-on-board-of-group-doing-testing-affiliate-of-prospective-coronavirus-vaccine-maker/
★Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey sits on the Board of Governors for an institute that is accepting state health department funding to conduct Coronavirus testing in the state of Arizona. That institute happens to be an affiliate of a nonprofit that is working to develop a Coronavirus vaccine that is not expected to begin clinical trials until late 2020.
★Insiders tell NATIONAL FILE that Ducey might not be a trustworthy leader in the cause of re-opening the state economy. Ducey is delaying setting a firm date on re-opening the state, citing safety concerns while testing is underway. Ducey presides over legislature-approved state emergency spending and also a portion of his state’s $1.5 billion from the federal government.
★★★It’s Just a Mask~
LikeLike
DeceptionStinks- Tucson here. I agree. Ducey is a huge failure and RINO never Trumper. I’m expecting more surrender from him and a new lock down order.
LikeLike
North Texas (DFW area) here. Abbott has disappointed by buying into the idiotic panic about hospitalizations, which are largely manufactured statistics. Masks are required in stores, public spaces, etc. We wear masks, but resent it greatly and my nurse wife and other health care providers in the family all agree that masks are useless. Abbott has set himself up for a primary next time around, and frankly, I would welcome it if we could get a real conservative with balls in the Governor’s mansion.
LikeLike
They just assume that masks work. But do they really care if they work, or do they just wanna make our lives as miserable as theirs?
LikeLike
Oklahoma City here. It’s difficult to describe how annoyingly Democrat the local news is and they’re in fear monger mode big time. Worse than 1984.
When Governor Stitt contradicted Covid, the Dems and media here were excited and pushed the usual psyops and propaganda.
Today I couldn’t go inside McDonalds or Chicken Express. The obsession over covid19 cases is having it’s intended effect.
I see people in masks everywhere off and on, but the perpetually aggrieved Democrats pretend nobody is wearing them so they can always be a victim and be the puritan.
They literally think Trump’s rally “stirred this up”, even though it’s across the entire south edge of US.
Anyway, here in Oklahoma there’s a clear unity between the shrieking and aggrieved Democrats and the media. They work in sync to make everyone’s life as miserable as possible. Everyone else hates them.
LikeLike
South central PA, not in any city, 18 miles removed from Harrisburg. Masks on in stores, immediately off once outside. Social distancing is becoming less noticeable. Red area, most people despise the Wolfman. Saw a couple of bikers,yesterday, flip off a snowflake with a Bernie sticker on his car who was wearing a mask while driving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
analyzing selected specific metrics relating to DIAGNOSED CASES, here is a result that may be worth considering.
there are variables to contemplate:
how open or how closed is a society: USA vs. China, for example?
how heavily politicized is the national dialogue within any given nation
use your imagination
USA has:
10,707 cases per million people
420 deaths per million people
THE WHOLE WORLD has:
1725 cases/million people
74.4 deaths per million people
dividing deaths per million by cases per million, we come up with cases per death, which strikes me as a metric that is telling.
I see this metric as being indicative of how well the country is treating coronavirus, as compared to the overall performance of the entire world. I think that this is more telling than comparing the USA to any given country, since looking at the whole world presumably, “averages out”, for any existent intangible, or semi tangible variables that differ from one country to the next.
My results:
USA:
420 deaths/mil. divided by 10,707 cases/mil. =.0392 deaths per case(slightly less than 4% deaths per case)
Whole world:
74.4 deaths per mil. divided by 420 deaths per mil. =.043 deaths per case, world-wide.
Guess what?
If you get covid-19 in the USA, you are approximately 10% more likely to survive, than the average covid victim from all other countries throughout the world!
.0392 deaths per diagnosed case in USA
.0430 deaths per diagnosed case, in the entire planet earth
.0038 more deaths per diagnosed case, worldwide, when compared to the USA.
.0038/.0392 = .0969 that’s 9.69% better chance of survival in the USA
.0038/.0392=
SOURCE: Coronavirus Update (Live): 13,434,459 Cases and 580,047 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic – Worldometer
LikeLike
I live an hour NW of Minneapolis and we don’t wear masks when we are out unless required which is salons and medical. Went to Cub, Lunds, Hi-Vee, Fed Ex, Home Depot, Target, bank, Holiday gas station and employees wear masks, but I didn’t and didn’t get hassled. We go out to eat on Fridays and again we don’t get hassled if we don’t wear a mask.
The company I work for is down sizing our office and requiring everyone to work from home. If you come into the office you have to wear a mask and social distance. No one has a cubicle anymore, you have to find a spot to work for the day.
LikeLike
People’s Covid Republic of New York- 50 miles north of Manhattan, a Lib/Commie/Dem suburb. Tomorrow evening a bunch of local high school kids are staging a BLM “demonstration” in our town park. They are connected with a bunch of Downstate BLM groups so there could be trouble.
We are in Stage 4 which is the final phase of the make believe “re-opening.” If it wasn’t for the muzzle masks, everything would almost seem normal, but that is a big “if” and the majority of the idiots are wearing masks around town, even in cars by themselves, or on boats, or bike riding besides of course in the stores. Some of the towns are now putting mask laws into effect with heavy fines and possible arrest. Seriously.
Our small businesses around here have been devastated except for the deli’s and places that were allowed to stay open. Restaurants are having a hard time with the new rules and regs which keep changing sometimes on a daily basis. Killer Cuomo is trying to shut down the bars again. Just came out with another illegal “order” today.
If you’re driving through, be prepared to get hassled if you have out of state plates. I have no idea how bad enforcement will be or if they will put you in a Covid Quarantine Concentration Camp. No kidding. Keep you mask handy too. You are definitely in enemy territory.
Wishing you all the best and praying constantly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our friends have invited a couple from PA to visit tomorrow for the weekend.
Will report back to see if they have any issues.
I just realized that we could make money by shuttling people from Other States.
LikeLike
I wonder how many in the minority occupied inner cities wear masks – when not rioting and protesting?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohio. Mask in stores but not everyone. Peaceful. I am in the big box stores daily. I haven’t heard a person cough, sniffle, or hack in months.I haven’t see people smoking in public at all.
LikeLike
“Dutchess County, NY
Molinaro Marks Four Months of COVID-19 Online Town Halls
Seventeen weeks to the day after holding his first online Town Hall Forum about Coronavirus/COVID-19, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro hosted his latest such online conversation this afternoon, providing residents with the latest updates on the pandemic and the County’s “Restarting Dutchess” efforts, as well as answering their questions about the re-opening process. Today’s online discussion emanated from Quiet Cove Riverfront Park in Poughkeepsie, one of Dutchess County’s six award-winning parks.
• County Executive Molinaro reviewed Dutchess County’s most recent COVID-19 data posted on the County’s COVID-19 data dashboard:
o 4,318 total confirmed cases*
o 73,471 tests completed
o 208 current active cases
o 7 hospitalizations
o 152 deaths
o 3,958 recoveries
* The County Executive addressed the apparent jump in total confirmed cases. Of the 39 new cases reported for 7/13/2020 on the Dutchess County COVID-19 data dashboard, at least 13 were false positives resulting from a lab error. 9 cases are from prisons located in Dutchess County, which the County has no role in monitoring. There is no evident connection among any of the remaining 17 cases. False positives were also reported in other neighboring counties and the State is currently investigating. As updates are provided, the County’s data dashboard will be updated to reflect the most current data.
• Mary Kay Vrba, President and CEO of Dutchess Tourism, Inc., joined County Executive Molinaro to discuss the local low-risk, indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment options available to County residents and visitors under Phase 4 of the state’s “NY Forward” re-opening process, which the County entered on July 7th.
• County Executive Molinaro earlier today announced $100 million in rent relief is available to low-income residents whose income has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through New York State’s COVID Rent Relief Navigator. Applications will be available on the state’s website, beginning July 16th. There is a two-week window to apply and eligible residents are encouraged to submit applications quickly.
• Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released updated guidance for re-opening schools with in-person instruction in September for the 2020-21 academic year. For schools to be considered for re-opening, their region must be in Phase 4 of the “NY Forward” process and have a 14-day average daily infection rate of 5 percent or lower. The state has released guidelines for school districts, which must submit their re-opening safety plan by July 31st. The state will approve or disapprove of a school district’s re-opening plan during the first week of August. If approved to open, schools can be closed if their region experiences a 7-day average infection rate above 9 percent after August 1st.
• With the state-provided guidance for in-person instruction for colleges under Phase 4, County Executive Molinaro shared updated plans for students’ return to campus at Marist, Vassar, Bard and Dutchess Community colleges, as well as the Culinary Institute of America. Current guidance for each institution is available on their respective websites.
• On July 10th, following months of advocacy by County Executive Molinaro, the State finally acquiesced and permitted families to visit loved ones living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, provided the facility’s residents and staff are free of COVID-19 for 28 days.”
My take…Poughkepsie Republicans shot down Dimms attempting to shelve a new prison project. Traffic is up. Local papers only want to cover police reform. Our friends were able to reopen their tennis club except the pool. Too many regulations. And, I was shocked to see graffiti on our town mailbox and wall near the bus station/Post Office.
We are not participating in masks. Curbside pickup only. Online ordering. Home cooking, or reheatable restaurant food.
LikeLike
Here in PA, our fascist governor make it easy to see who the boot-lickers are.
It is nearly comedic seeing those that can’t reason for themselves.
LikeLike
I’m in the LA CITY, the Valley. Hospitals are not busy at all- I spent July 4th, 5th and 6th there with my 6yr old (broken arm, he’s perfectly fine). Both parents weren’t allowed in with my son, so dad went in with him and I waited outside for 3 hrs a day. No traffic going in or out, just family/ friends dropping off food to patients. All gyms, camps, play places are closed. Can still shop at stand alone retailers- not sure if malls are open. Masks required outside and inside businesses. Luckily, we can still take off the masks in our own homes.
LikeLike