President Trump Delivers Remarks Outlining Deregulation Initiatives – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Today at 4:00pm ET President Trump will be delivering remarks on ‘Rolling Back Regulations’ to help Americans. The speech is from the south lawn of the White House. [Livestream Links Below]
Guaranteed…..Media is going to talk about his Purple tie. That will be the story.
Regulators on the RUN !
Jobs for the COMMIE boys vanishing fast lol
“in most places they have no problem with water. Its called rain”
😀
REAL light bulbs! I will see again!
And who was the Trump Adminstrater in charge of taking out 8 regulations for every 1 added?
Why, that would be current D.C. Appeals Court Judge Neomi Rao!
(Gen Flynn…..Atty Sidney Powell…..Weinstein-Mueller Swamp Creatures…..)
Occupational licensing is a really big deal. Thank you POTUS Trump.
Faux news already cut away … Tater Head Cavuto … I went to CSpan
Is teleheath counting possible Chinese Virus without testing? At what point are the cases counted and do they count immediate family and other close members to the one calling teleheath?
