President Trump Delivers Remarks Outlining Deregulation Initiatives – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on July 16, 2020 by

Today at 4:00pm ET President Trump will be delivering remarks on ‘Rolling Back Regulations’ to help Americans. The speech is from the south lawn of the White House. [Livestream Links Below]

White House LivestreamFox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks Outlining Deregulation Initiatives – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. magaskook says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Guaranteed…..Media is going to talk about his Purple tie. That will be the story.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. MicD says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Regulators on the RUN !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. sDee says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    “in most places they have no problem with water. Its called rain”
    😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Right to reply says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    REAL light bulbs! I will see again!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. jeans2nd says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    And who was the Trump Adminstrater in charge of taking out 8 regulations for every 1 added?

    Why, that would be current D.C. Appeals Court Judge Neomi Rao!
    (Gen Flynn…..Atty Sidney Powell…..Weinstein-Mueller Swamp Creatures…..)

    Like

    Reply
  6. All Too Much says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Occupational licensing is a really big deal. Thank you POTUS Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  7. realeyecandy1 says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Faux news already cut away … Tater Head Cavuto … I went to CSpan

    Like

    Reply
  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 16, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Is teleheath counting possible Chinese Virus without testing? At what point are the cases counted and do they count immediate family and other close members to the one calling teleheath?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s