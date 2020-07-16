Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – Video

Posted on July 16, 2020 by

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing at the White House.  [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]

This entry was posted in Big Government, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – Video

  1. Henry says:
    July 16, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Hatch act 18min or so.
    Knew someone would cry about the president using the Rosegarden as a campaign platform.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. gabytango says:
    July 16, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Because the President is now saying good things about the new vaccine, the Left will oppose it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. fauxscienceslayer says:
    July 16, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Delightful to see Lady Kayleigh smile in a room

    full of MSM attack parrots wearing UNISEX BURKAS

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. visage13 says:
    July 16, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Oh nos the modelers may not get the numbers in a timely manner!!! You mean the modelers who have gotten NOTHING correct?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    July 16, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Better get up early to try to get ahead of Kaleigh. She can handle them with one hand behind her back. Hate that photographer that always moves to block Chanel Rion. What a turkey, whoops didn’t mean to insult turkeys.

    While on the subject of photographers, why can’t they use digital and not use the noisy single lens reflex SLR? On the other hand, I can understand getting a lot of pictures do Kaleigh 🤪

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Ninja7 says:
    July 16, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Sundance, Thanks for posting this. IMHO appears that the presstitutes have been a little bit more respectful of her. Kayleigh appears to be taking no prisoners, when the second presstitute asked about the other black death, she said something about answered that question already read the transcripts. Love it,🤗😁🤔

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s