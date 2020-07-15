Wednesday July 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
That was dogged persistence!
(I’m sorry.)
Oh, Bwhahaha! Good one!!! Very clever, Ragle.
Adherences Can Be Deceiving
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Religious deceivers have always been common, even back in Bible days. That’s what prompted the Apostle Paul to warn Titus,
“…there are many…vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: Whose mouths must be stopped…” (Titus 1:10,11).
Since these “vain talkers” were “specially of the circumcision,” they were probably deceiving people with the Law of Moses, something Paul elsewhere called “vain jangling” (I Tim. 1:6,7). Our Apostle Paul says that “we are not under the law, but under grace” (Rom. 6:15), so the Law shouldn’t be taught as something that is binding on God’s people in the present dispensation of grace. That’s why Paul calls men who adhere to the law “deceivers,” for they are misleading God’s people about the truth for the present dispensation.
But before you decide to look down your nose on those Jews for that, did you notice that Paul says that those vain talkers were “specially” of the circumcision? That means they weren’t all of the circumcision. There were Gentiles who were deceiving people with the Law as well as Jews.
If you’re wondering why Gentiles would teach a law that God gave the Jews for a past dispensation, it is because Satan always makes sure that undispensational things are popular. And things that are popular are also usually very lucrative. So it is no surprise that Paul went on to say that these deceivers were “teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake” (Tit. 1:11). Even today, if you’re a deceitful Gentile preacher who wants to gain a large following and build a big church that can afford to pay you a handsome salary, teaching the Law of Moses is definitely the way to go!
Now if you’re thinking that teaching the law in the dispensation of grace isn’t a serious thing, you’re not thinking like Paul! Speaking of those “deceivers,” Paul wrote, “whose mouths must be stopped!” The Law of Moses may be in the Bible, but it is not in Paul’s epistles, the part of the Bible written to people living today in the dispensation of grace. It has well been said that Satan doesn’t care if you are Biblical in your teaching, as long as you aren’t dispensationally Biblical.
That’s why we here at Berean Bible Society are doing our best to stop the mouths of any and all religious deceivers by standing firmly for the proclamation of “the gospel of the grace of God” committed to Paul (Acts 20:24). If you’d like to join us in our stand, why not consider forwarding some of our Two Minutes devotionals to your friends after reading them? It only takes the touch of a few keyboard keys, and you’ll be eternally glad you did!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/adherences-can-be-deceiving/
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
11 Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake.
1 Timothy 1:6 From which some having swerved have turned aside unto vain jangling;
7 Desiring to be teachers of the law; understanding neither what they say, nor whereof they affirm.
Romans 6:15 What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
“The Law of Moses may be in the Bible, but it is not in Paul’s epistles, the part of the Bible written to people living today in the dispensation of grace. It has well been said that Satan doesn’t care if you are Biblical in your teaching, as long as you aren’t dispensationally Biblical.”
Recently, the contribution from one writer from this group pointed to what’s written for today as being after the book of Acts and narrowed to the “prison epistles”, which lops off quite a bit of “Paul’s epistles, the part of the Bible written to people living today”.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/19/friday-june-19th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#
Yet another writer for the same group has claimed that not just the prison letters but all of “Paul’s letters are the commandments of the Lord which are valid for today under grace” — even though Paul himself distinguishes what are his personal thoughts and convictions rather that “the commandments of the Lord” (cf. 1 Cor. 7:10-12), which appears to work against the stated premise:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/03/sunday-november-3rd-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-7514328
This evidently amounts to three divergent takes as what writers from this group have chosen to cordon off “dispensationally” for readers as valid for people today, which is telling. Thankfully, Paul for his part provided invaluable and inspired guidance in his writings for us. In what is believed to be his final epistle, Paul reminded Timothy of the value of abiding in things such as “the sacred writings” known by Timothy from childhood (cf. 2 Timothy 3:14-15). Near the end of his ministry, Paul affirms their “being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”.
It is notable that Paul then spoke of doctrine — variously translated as teaching or instruction (Gr. didaskalian, cf. Romans 15:4, Titus 2:10). Rather than the focus being turned to things Pauline alone for doctrine etc. per the posting’s assertions above, Paul again pointed not to himself alone, but beyond his own words to further writings where salvation as well as instruction / doctrine and more can be found:
“Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction (Gr. didaskalian), for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
Support Goya foods
https://www.goya.com/en/recipes/creations/easy-delicious-frozen-treats?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Easy+++delicious+frozen+treats+for+the+perfect+summer+%F0%9F%8D%A8&utm_campaign=Frozen+English+%5BNew+Signups%5D#firstPage
The Garden Room Retreat
There has been a lot of talk about garden rooms over the past number of years. Simply put, it is a space that defines special areas of the landscape for specific uses. One of the most important elements in a garden room is creating a sense of enclosure.
http://www.perennials.com/content/garden-room-retreat/
Have a blessed day!
“Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong.” 1 Cor 16:13
Roni – Love this! Thank you!
Once upon a time there was this Thursday night gearhead gathering across the street from a popular burger joint. It was a neat event because nobody actually organized it. It just sort of happened—like it just magically appeared or somethng. There was a protocol that everybody observed: the center of the parking lot was only cool cars. They could be low-riders, street-rods, even the occasional outlaw Porsche or Ferrari. The rest of us respected the rule and parked on the outer circle of the big parking lot. One night this 3 window coupe slowly drove into the center space. It was painted the deepest, blackest, hand-rubbed lacquer with matching black leather interior. The wheels were mirror polished magnesium Halibrands—real knock-offs from an Indy roadster. The engine, from supercharger to headers was entirely chromed and as brilliant as the paint was dark. The whole car was a rolling celebration, the kind that all us little kids in grown-up bodies dreamed about. And suddenly, there is was. And of course ZZ Top was playing.
Garrison, did you see that really fun documentary on Netflix about ZZ? It was so interesting – made me like them even more!
I’ll have to watch it. Agree they’re amazing. Even better they’ve never tried to “grow” beyond their roots. They understand clearly that you can do everything they do and still be Texas. That’s something Natalie Mains (Dixie Chicks) forgot.
Eric Metaxas had a really good interview with Tucker Carlson. The video is linked in the article.
—————-
Metaxas: Attacks on Churches Motivated by Hatred of Authority and Ultimately of God
https://www.westernjournal.com/attacks-churches-motivated-hatred-authority-ultimately-god/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=randydesoto&utm_campaign=manualpost&fbclid=IwAR3vA_wn6E_D5yR83MG7FC91vuBUCOqpxtYD42JCgoc-ajBlMy2D3N7dZNY
Excerpt:
“I think a lot of the nastiness that is being directed at these statues, it really has to do with something deeper,” Metaxas told Carlson. “I hate to say it, but there’s something very dark. You saw this in the French Revolution. There was a hatred at the bottom of it of God, of any kind of authority.
From Explore Live Nature Cams…Wolf enjoys catching salmon at Brooks Falls, Alaska…he has to compete with the Brown bears, though….
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgyIqK2bAfostoFBJoV4AaABCQ
