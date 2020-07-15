President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. As President Trump departed the White House for a trip to Georgia, he paused to answer questions from the assembled press pool.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So we’re making a trip. You know where we’re going, and it won’t be long. We’ll back here pretty early. Discussing a lot of very interesting topics.
The markets are very good. The country is doing well. Jobs are growing fast. We want schools to be open, and they will be open. And they’ll be open, I think, relatively on time. Hopefully, perfectly on time, most places.
And do you have any question? Yeah.
Q Mr. President, what’s your reaction to your former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s loss in Alabama yesterday?
THE PRESIDENT: I’m very happy that Tommy Tuberville won the race. I think he’s going to be a great senator. We don’t have a good senator in there right now. And Jones, he’s not doing the job. He should be doing a much better job. Certainly he doesn’t represent the views of the people of Alabama — that’s for sure. So we’re not happy about him at all.
I don’t think the people of Alabama are happy with their representation in the Senate. And Tommy Tuberville is going to be a great senator. He was a great coach. I spoke to another coach last night — unrelated — and he said, “Tommy Tuberville was a great coach and he’s a great guy.” Someday I’ll tell you who said that, but he’s somebody respected.
So it was a great — it was a tremendous win for Tommy Tuberville last night. I’m very happy about it.
And also a tremendous win for Ronny Jackson, and it looks like it could be a tremendous win for a gentleman named Gonzales. You know about that too. That race is still a little bit going on. By the time I got involved, a lot of the votes were already cast. But I got involved, really, at the last moment. We think he can easily win that area. So — and two very good candidates. Reyes is a great candidate and so is Gonzales.
But when I got involved, a lot of the votes — early votes were cast, and it was a big comeback. It was a big comeback. So that’s going to be a very interesting race.
The other thing — very, very amazing — somebody you all know is Ronny Jackson. Admiral Ronny and Doc Ronny. We call him a lot of different things. But everybody agrees: They respect Ronny Jackson a lot.
Yeah.
Q Mr. President, you declared MS-13 as a terrorist organization this morning. Are you going to plan to do the same thing with Antifa and leftist organizations that you say cause trouble?
THE PRESIDENT: It could happen. It could happen. Antifa is no good. They’re bad. They’re bad people, and it could very well happen.
Q Mr. President, why do you want coronavirus data going to HHS first instead of the CDC? Why make that change?
THE PRESIDENT: Didn’t change for me. I — look, they’re all on the same team. We’re all on the same team, including Dr. Fauci. I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci. And we’re all on the same team. We want to get rid of this mess that China sent us.
So everybody is working on the same line, and we’re doing very well. We’re doing well in a lot of ways, and our country is coming back very strong. When you look at those job numbers — we’ve never had job numbers like we have right now. So it’s coming back very strongly.
Okay?
Q Has Peter Navarro gone rogue?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, he made a statement representing himself. He shouldn’t be doing that. No, I — I have a very good relationship with Anthony.
Thank you very much. Thank you.
CDC got demoted.
… appropriately so!
Navarro gone rogue……hmmm?
Navarro was absolutely right on everything he said about Faucci. POTUS can never say those things. The controversy has drawn a lot of attention to Navarro’s words.
Good cop/ bad cop maybe ?
Little Fauci just yakkity yaks a streak and wastes your time of day
Does any sane person even believe anymore a thing he has to say?
An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
And this one’ll talk in prevaricating circles til hisr voice is hoarse
You never heard of a talking insufferable ass?
Exact words I used to my wife when I heard that good cop bad cop indeed
Kind of like, yep he should not have kicked Dr Funuchi in the cajones but hey boys will be boys …
.. but hey, he did send Dr Funuchi a bag of ice.
Good Cop Bad Cop routine.
https://taskandpurpose.com/news/duckworth-lifts-promotions-hold-vindman
But Vindman still retired, right? Now as a Colonel rather than Lt. Colonel?
VIndman gets promoted and gets a fat pension. Eddie Gallagher gets jail time and has to fight to get any back pay or compensation–The US Military Brass are political activists not soldiers.
So, looks to me like they are buying him off and outta there!
New improved pension= Pay off
Doesn’t get any dirtier.
I think retirement still based on high three. He may retire as a full bird but clear deserves a middle finger bird.
No he got promoted but has to serve three years in rank .
Vindman gets Lt Col pension
Isn’t Vindman looking to be Defense Secretary for Ukraine? Or did he screw that up too?
Peter Thiel’s company and getting the data on CV-19
https://www.fedscoop.com/palantir-covid-19-coronavirus-data-cdc-hhs/
No, Navarro didn’t go rogue. He’s laying the ground for Fauci’s firing if Fauci goes off script again. Trump and Navarro are doing “good cop/ bad cop”
Fauci has been put on notice.
AceODale says: ‘Trump and Navarro are doing “good cop/ bad cop” ‘
That’s how I’m looking at it too.
Trump is always playing chess. He’s at least two moves ahead of everybody. And at least 10 moves ahead of the press.
In all essence, Fauxci is already gone.
On Navarros statement, for any whovare NOT lifelong Political junkies, like me.
Reagan appointed John Bolton (yes, THAT Bolton) as Ambassoador to the U.N.
As expected, he ruffled feathers, as he is hardly ‘diplomatic’. Eventually the various other U.N. Ambassadors from various countries began talking about moving the U.N. OUT of the U.S.
The media asked Bolton for a comment, and his reply was “I’ll be standing on yhe dock, waving good-bye!”
Officially, Ronald Reagan “reprimanded” him for making the comment, and W.H. spokesman clarified Bolton was NOT Speaking ‘for’ the WH or Reagan.
Privately, Reagan gave him a slap on the back and said “Good one!”
Sometimes, you have to ‘take one for the team”, I do not expect Fauci to be ‘shown the door’ prior to Nov., although he has been angling to get fired, and the press has been with him on that, every step of the way.
But, neither will Navarro get fired, for saying what PDJT is thinking/feeling, but can’t say cause of politics.
Its good to see, even if Fauci stays, PDJT knows damn good and well what Fauci is, while recognising him as a potential trap and avoiding it.
Hopefully, after Nov. a grease spot.
Notice Pres. Trump didn’t call him Dr. Fauci, but Anthony.
By not giving him his title of Dr. Trump made it clear who is boss… all the while saying he has a good relationship with him.
About time they broke up the CDC monopoly scam. Every department need an official gatekeeper and CDC did not have one. The media knows it and exploits.
