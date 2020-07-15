President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing The White House – Video and Transcript…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  As President Trump departed the White House for a trip to Georgia, he paused to answer questions from the assembled press pool.

[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So we’re making a trip. You know where we’re going, and it won’t be long. We’ll back here pretty early. Discussing a lot of very interesting topics.

The markets are very good. The country is doing well. Jobs are growing fast. We want schools to be open, and they will be open. And they’ll be open, I think, relatively on time. Hopefully, perfectly on time, most places.

And do you have any question? Yeah.

Q Mr. President, what’s your reaction to your former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s loss in Alabama yesterday?

THE PRESIDENT: I’m very happy that Tommy Tuberville won the race. I think he’s going to be a great senator. We don’t have a good senator in there right now. And Jones, he’s not doing the job. He should be doing a much better job. Certainly he doesn’t represent the views of the people of Alabama — that’s for sure. So we’re not happy about him at all.

I don’t think the people of Alabama are happy with their representation in the Senate. And Tommy Tuberville is going to be a great senator. He was a great coach. I spoke to another coach last night — unrelated — and he said, “Tommy Tuberville was a great coach and he’s a great guy.” Someday I’ll tell you who said that, but he’s somebody respected.

So it was a great — it was a tremendous win for Tommy Tuberville last night. I’m very happy about it.

And also a tremendous win for Ronny Jackson, and it looks like it could be a tremendous win for a gentleman named Gonzales. You know about that too. That race is still a little bit going on. By the time I got involved, a lot of the votes were already cast. But I got involved, really, at the last moment. We think he can easily win that area. So — and two very good candidates. Reyes is a great candidate and so is Gonzales.

But when I got involved, a lot of the votes — early votes were cast, and it was a big comeback. It was a big comeback. So that’s going to be a very interesting race.

The other thing — very, very amazing — somebody you all know is Ronny Jackson. Admiral Ronny and Doc Ronny. We call him a lot of different things. But everybody agrees: They respect Ronny Jackson a lot.

Yeah.

Q Mr. President, you declared MS-13 as a terrorist organization this morning. Are you going to plan to do the same thing with Antifa and leftist organizations that you say cause trouble?

THE PRESIDENT: It could happen. It could happen. Antifa is no good. They’re bad. They’re bad people, and it could very well happen.

Q Mr. President, why do you want coronavirus data going to HHS first instead of the CDC? Why make that change?

THE PRESIDENT: Didn’t change for me. I — look, they’re all on the same team. We’re all on the same team, including Dr. Fauci. I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci. And we’re all on the same team. We want to get rid of this mess that China sent us.

So everybody is working on the same line, and we’re doing very well. We’re doing well in a lot of ways, and our country is coming back very strong. When you look at those job numbers — we’ve never had job numbers like we have right now. So it’s coming back very strongly.

Okay?

Q Has Peter Navarro gone rogue?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, he made a statement representing himself. He shouldn’t be doing that. No, I — I have a very good relationship with Anthony.

Thank you very much. Thank you.

END 1:32 P.M. EDT

  1. TonyinLA says:
    July 15, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Boom #1:
    Q Mr. President, you declared MS-13 as a terrorist organization this morning. Are you going to plan to do the same thing with Antifa and leftist organizations that you say cause trouble?
    THE PRESIDENT: It could happen. It could happen. Antifa is no good. They’re bad. They’re bad people, and it could very well happen.
    Boom #2:
    Q Mr. President, why do you want coronavirus data going to HHS first instead of the CDC? Why make that change?
    THE PRESIDENT: ……We want to get rid of this mess that China sent us.

    All in 30 seconds or less. VSGPJT is the Man!

    Reply
  2. Henry says:
    July 15, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Navarro gone rogue……hmmm?

  5. AceODale says:
    July 15, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    No, Navarro didn’t go rogue. He’s laying the ground for Fauci’s firing if Fauci goes off script again. Trump and Navarro are doing “good cop/ bad cop”

    Fauci has been put on notice.

    • iswhatitis says:
      July 15, 2020 at 4:29 pm

      AceODale says: ‘Trump and Navarro are doing “good cop/ bad cop”

      That’s how I’m looking at it too.

    • texasooz57 says:
      July 15, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Trump is always playing chess. He’s at least two moves ahead of everybody. And at least 10 moves ahead of the press.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 15, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      In all essence, Fauxci is already gone.

    • Dutchman says:
      July 15, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      On Navarros statement, for any whovare NOT lifelong Political junkies, like me.

      Reagan appointed John Bolton (yes, THAT Bolton) as Ambassoador to the U.N.
      As expected, he ruffled feathers, as he is hardly ‘diplomatic’. Eventually the various other U.N. Ambassadors from various countries began talking about moving the U.N. OUT of the U.S.

      The media asked Bolton for a comment, and his reply was “I’ll be standing on yhe dock, waving good-bye!”

      Officially, Ronald Reagan “reprimanded” him for making the comment, and W.H. spokesman clarified Bolton was NOT Speaking ‘for’ the WH or Reagan.

      Privately, Reagan gave him a slap on the back and said “Good one!”

      Sometimes, you have to ‘take one for the team”, I do not expect Fauci to be ‘shown the door’ prior to Nov., although he has been angling to get fired, and the press has been with him on that, every step of the way.

      But, neither will Navarro get fired, for saying what PDJT is thinking/feeling, but can’t say cause of politics.

      Its good to see, even if Fauci stays, PDJT knows damn good and well what Fauci is, while recognising him as a potential trap and avoiding it.

      Hopefully, after Nov. a grease spot.

  6. MfM says:
    July 15, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Notice Pres. Trump didn’t call him Dr. Fauci, but Anthony.

    By not giving him his title of Dr. Trump made it clear who is boss… all the while saying he has a good relationship with him.

  7. TradeBait says:
    July 15, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    About time they broke up the CDC monopoly scam. Every department need an official gatekeeper and CDC did not have one. The media knows it and exploits.

