Tuberville Crushes Sessions in Alabama Primary Senate Race…

President Trump supported republican candidate Tommy Tuberville has crushed former AG Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate primary run-off. Margin holding at approximately 63-36 with over half of the precincts now reporting.

Done is done. No time for gloating. Thank you Jeff Sessions for everything you have done throughout your career (sans AG). As a former Senator Mr. Sessions was a valuable supporter for the MAGA agenda and a kind person. Done is done. Now we move on.

Unite the clans. We’ve got a general election to win.

Congratulations Tommy Tuberville and President Trump. Celebrate tonight and wake up tomorrow going full-bore against the communists.