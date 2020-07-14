Tuberville Crushes Sessions in Alabama Primary Senate Race…

President Trump supported republican candidate Tommy Tuberville has crushed former AG Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate primary run-off. Margin holding at approximately 63-36 with over half of the precincts now reporting.
Done is done. No time for gloating. Thank you Jeff Sessions for everything you have done throughout your career (sans AG). As a former Senator Mr. Sessions was a valuable supporter for the MAGA agenda and a kind person. Done is done. Now we move on.
Unite the clans. We’ve got a general election to win.
Congratulations Tommy Tuberville and President Trump. Celebrate tonight and wake up tomorrow going full-bore against the communists.
Even though I left 24 years ago to chase my dreams, I’m very proud to be born and raised in Alabama. We always try to do the right thing. Jeff Sessions was no RINO in the Senate, I have personal and direct knowledge of him comporting himself honorably and scrupulously as an AUSA many moons ago. I was a Democrat it was so long ago, and was still impressed at the risk he took….Alabamians are solid, again, we try to do right. I have no doubt his initial support of PDJT was genuine, not some deep state conspiracy. And the President rewarded Jeff with the plum of AG appointment.
But Sessions got punked by Rosenstein, Mueller/Weissman, Comey et al…and paid dearly.
Well said, and Roll Tide.
I like many think Sessions was a plant.
Fully appreciate that Sessions was duped by the cabal, but praying fervently Tuberville is the conservative hard liner on immigration that Sessions was. We may lose Collins in Maine and milquetoast McSally in Arizona. Trump needs to move forward on this no more tweets.
“TRUST SESSIONS”
What a joke.
