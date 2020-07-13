Comrade Cuomo Announces Visitors into New York Must Show Papers and Register With State or Face $2,000 Fine..

Comrade citizens, those who travel in the Northeast zone should beware, Minister Cuomo is going all-in with the COVID compliance mandates. All travelers into New York from “high-COVID” states, must provide their papers upon arrival or face a summons and $2,000 fine.
(Source)
This violates the constitution, as established by the decision of Saenz v. Roe, does it not? Oh yeah…I forgot…It’s [D]ifferent this time
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s just being a jerk to get back at other states who wanted to restrict NY and acting all tough and trying to make it look like he managed covid better than others. After he objected to NY being restricted and allowed New Yorkers to spread out and infect the rest of the country, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Death Angel himself of old folks, “T4” Cuomo.
Needs to be put on trial for crimes against humanity..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. WordPress sux
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mengela Cuomo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assuming Biden makes it to the election, I expect him to try to attack the president by comparing the US to places like New Zealand. If so, I hope the president says “New Zealand? You mean that tiny island nation of 5 million people that has no neighbors and is 700 miles away from anything? You know, Joe, nobody ever has a layover in Auckland.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There MUST be exceptions for illegal aliens and those traveling to participate in an antifa/blm protest
LikeLiked by 2 people
As well as for those going to Mosque or Meca.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone who lives in NY know how this will be enforced? Are they depending on Karen’s to snitch of rule breakers.?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We will find out tomorrow.
Wish us luck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
if states are going to act like this let’s just return to the Articles of Confederation!
LikeLike
After all the President did for him.. https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/07/13/cuomo-trump-covid-scandal-makes-watergate-look-innocent-trump-was-wrong-from-day-one/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deal! I’ll stay out of New York if New York will stay out of Florida
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who are all these people GOING to NY?
LikeLike
i have to in a few days, As my mother who lived on Long Island and died from delayed operations due to Komrade Diblasio and King Cuomo’s edicts and I am the executor of the estate and have to go there to do those duties.
I may go all in on this, and do it the Italian way.
I am that pissed off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Feeling your righteous anger. God bless you.
LikeLike
I’m so sorry for the loss of your mother, jb.
Especially under the circumstances.
Please be assured of my prayers.
LikeLike
We have family.
LikeLike
My husband`s ex was a Cuomo victim. We will be seeing his daughter and hopefully have a small memorial. F died in April. They have had no closure, none.
LikeLike
Deal! I’ll stay out of New York if New York will stay out of #NorthCarolina! 😉
LikeLike
North Carolina has its own problems. My folks live there. Sounds pretty awful as well.
LikeLike
Obviously, Pharaoh Gruesome and Pharaoh CowMoo are in a contest to see which can most enslave anyone who comes to his state. Even XI could take lessons from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, Hello Bondo Bagpipes Barr, wherever you are, do you care about the Nation and its Constitution and Bill of Rights at all? Your inaction is deafening, you derelict worthless jerk.
LikeLike
I thought Cuomo was going for President in 2020 (snicker, eye roll). The cartoon version of Cuomo and Wilheim…..aka Pinkie and the Brain.
LikeLike
Is this a spoof? We drove through NY on I84 Friday (returning from Virginia, on way to Massachusetts). No one stopped us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe if you keep moving no one takes notice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attention conservatives and libertarian friends thereof: very seriously consider leaving your blue state and heading to California. Nuts, you say? Consider…
Blue states are not likely to revert to red states; it’s just a time-proven fact of human social evolution that metropolitan areas breed limp-wristed liberals. It has to do with living in a virtual hive and depending 100% on everyone else and an efficient ecosystem to provide for every want and need. The metro dwellers are conditioned to be helpless, and thus, they worship their caretakers like a crippled pet does its doting owner.
California is a destination state. Geographically, it’s a profound creation. Until not too long ago, it was one of THE places to seek out for quality of life–not for everyone, but for a lot of people, and certainly those who could afford it. To this day, it is desired by those who can afford it. To those who must fight the daily grind to stay above water, it can be a very difficult treading experience that takes its toll on endurance.
All that said, California is not as bad as the reputation would have people believe. The other open secret is that a substantial population within California is of the old culture, the plugger, salt of the earth type–you know, flyover country rubes, in the liberal vernacular…the kind of people that normal people like and consider normal, likable people.
California has a healthy but not challenge-free business climate. Sacramento is, by and large over the years, apparently checked to some degree by business interests against doing heavy damage to the business economy. It’s the only reason I can surmise for why a state with such a poor reputation would nevertheless have a thriving business economy that is the envy of the world. Even if employees may prefer not to live or go to California, the business proper and its executives clearly see value in being in California. That says something. It may be a laughing stock, but it’s a pretty steadfast one thus far.
To the point: consider moving away from a comparably less desirable blue state and head to another blue state with arguably better prognosis for quality of life for conservatives. How could that be? Well, for one, if every state in the Union becomes California, well, there’s only one California. In such a scenario, why settle for less? Secondly, in a better scenario, conservatives could get conceivably get to within spitting distance of balancing the political demographics. There could be solid red counties and regions that would carry enough heft to be quasi independent–or someday fully independent–but definitely have an impact in the legislature and governorship over time. If illegal voting activities are put out of commission, the odds improve markedly as well. Also, the current virus scare has quite a lot of people primed to consider an alternative to the liberal quagmire that has ensued of late. If and when a momentary glimpse of sunlight shines on the state and a Court rules favorably for conservative values and rights, that pendulum swing could and will need to be captured for a long time, making the state marginally more favorable for regular and decent folk who cherish their rights.
Consider it. Now is probably the BEST time to make that move. I’m guessing U-haul would pay you to rent a trailer INTO California!
Definitely, consider it. Think about it. On the surface it defies sense. On deeper thought, although many will reject it still, it does have merit. Regardless, a demographic shift if it ever occurred and turned California RED would be a game changer for the USA as a whole. Think of the possibilities…9th Circuit, trend-setting culture, politics, morality, congressional representation, electoral college…
LikeLike
Guess the form wasn’t available for the covid infected patients cuomo forced on NY nursing homes resulting in unnecessary mass deaths in NY. Il duce needs to be held accountable.
LikeLike
Provide their papers upon arrival TO WHO EXACTLY ???
LikeLike
The all powerful state.
LikeLike
Am guessing one acceptable type of document is of the green variety, with pictures of presidents on them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we are wearing a BLM or Antifa face mask I’m sure they just save you on.
So sick of these people.
LikeLike
Wave you on. Geez, autocorrect is terrible lately.
LikeLike
I was issued one of these papers. I vowed to go to jail before I used it as I find it abhorrent to have to provide papers to travel anywhere in this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I shared those photos both on Facebook and was instantly tossed into Facebook gulag. Haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released its daily coronavirus testing report showing a statewide positivity rate of 11 percent, but FOX 35 quickly noticed some shocking positivity rates.
Countless labs report 100 percent positivity, which means every single person tested was positive.
FOX 35 sifted through the report to find local testing sites with high numbers, like Centra Care where the report showed 83 people were tested and all tested positive.
The Orlando Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center had a positivity rate of 76 percent, according to the report.A spokesperson for the VA said officials are looking into the numbers.
NCF Diagnostics has a location in Alachua, which reported 88 percent of tests coming back positive and 98 percent for Orlando Health.
How could that be? We investigated these astronomical numbers, contacting every location mentioned. Orlando Health, the only to answer our question, confirmed errors in the report.
Its positivity rate is in fact only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report. FOX 35 haS yet to hear from the other labs or the Florida Department of Health to explain how the error could have been made on an official report. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for updates.”
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/orlando-health-confirms-state-covid-19-report-has-errors?fbclid=Iw
If Thelma sneezes on Louise while they drive off the cliff, they’re both counted as COVID deaths. Now they count the T-Bird, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here in Ohio, our failed governor has mandated masks in at least 12 counties with “inflated” cases that have reached his arbitrary number. Amazingly, the Ohio Capital Journal reported on July 9th that “A spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday said that even though the governor ordered people to wear masks inside Franklin County’s public spaces, that order won’t be enforced against some of the state’s most public people inside the state’s most public building.” The spokesman (Tierney) goes on to say “The governor has been very respectful of the separation of powers.” So apparently the failed governor has created a two-tiered system for his orders, one for legislators for whom he knows he can’t bully and one for the common citizens, those who pay his salary and elected him to office (in other words, “the little people.”) If that just doesn’t say it all, not much else will.
LikeLike
Thank GOD I don’t live in a communist controlled state.
LikeLike
I am neither bothered nor surprised by this. In fact, I thought it probably was already in place after reading that this self-quarantine requirement was under consideration.
The Texas Highway Patrol and the sheriffs’ departments had officers at most of the entry points into Texas from Louisiana for a few weeks after Mardi Gras. I live in a TX/LA border county. The city had a notice on the marquee at the civic center notifying persons from Louisiana that they should self-isolate for 14 days.
One of our retired local doctors has been blogging almost daily on WuFlu. From time to time, he posts gossip from his doctor friends who still are practicing in Texas. I thought this was interesting.
https://iexposed.blog/2020/07/12/coronavirus-info-provided-by-dr-jim-harris-7-12-2020/
LikeLike
“Hey, Gov Sfacim…GFY.”
LikeLike
President Trump should soon release employment and unemployment rates and other relevant stats for each individual state if possible and not just the national economic stats. If it is possible and the results are favorable, it will be an excellent campaign tactic.
Given the Draconian political actions of most Dem governors, their states’ employment should be dismal compared to more open Red states. The venegeful Dems are trying to make President Trump look bad and blame him for the high unemployment and slower recovery. Individual stats from each state should tell a different narrative.
LikeLike
“vengeful”
LikeLike