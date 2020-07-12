Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan Discusses Durham Probe – Findings Released Before Election?…

Representative Jim Jordan is a good guy and a great congressman, immensely so, but “hoping to see” is not a successful strategy. We are in a moment of great consequence. Act or be acted upon. Do, or do not, there can be no room for try. [More on that later]
Jordan outlines his view on the John Durham investigation, and gives his perspective on the time-frame for the completion of that review.
If you hope in one hand and pee in the other, what’s left when you put your hands together?
I am at the point where I do not want to hear about any of this anymore. Sundance could come out with a tape recording of these people actually talking about how they are going to take Trump down and still nothing would happen. Our goal right now is to make sure Trump wins a 2nd term. Everything else can wait.
I agree FrankieZee, all of the congress politicians do is talk. We need to see some action from them or for them to get this information out to the public. They could try the North Korean deserters’ idea of dropping flyers. But I guess the left would charge them with littering.
I agree FrankieZ. “Hope” is not going to cut it anymore with me. Sundance-unleash the dogs of war because no one else is willing to help this President.
I said it earlier…This is not happening…they are going to run the clock own…Same goes for Flynn. We need to move on from this to make sure the president has a decisive victory.
The Problem we now have is the southern states with this Wuhan BS…
What needs to be done from here on out…is fact or fiction on the ground in those places….
and take it from there… I’m afraid to say if texas and florida are lost to this virus and the number of deaths raise to horrifying levels.. Its going to be tough for our president to win.
We need to concentrate on those efforts.
And what needs to be done to contain it… the clock is ticking…
Were are where Nunes was in 2018 with this stuff…
we can;t expect it to happen now…
Time to change gears folks or all will be lost…forever
Away from the USA and hot as hell here in Ontario, Canada, I continue my prayers for PDJT, Lt.Gen Flynn, Sidney Powell, Ric Grenell and last but not least our wonderful treasure Sundance. God Bless all.
H&HC,2nd-16th, IIRC, My coach had a saying something to the effect strech your arms out, palms up, placing one hand behind an elephant, the other in open air. Then come back when either one is filled.🤗😁
This is starting to stink with no answer to the #1 Question: “When is someone going to jail?”
Almost for Flynn and Stone don’t count.
The word ‘hope’ implies doubt. I rarely use the word.
This use of “hope” to me sounds like more of the same BS. The treasonous coup participants and plotters need to be served up some cold hard justice. I’m sick of the games.
I am starting to think rooster-head 2.0
rooster-head 2.0, yup, I agree with you. Just talk, talk, talk.
It’s a “review” now? I thought it was a criminal investigation!
California Joe;
(Don’t take offence, I am teeing off your comment, to be fascescious).
No, see FIRST it was a review, and it dragged on for some months, with occasional excited rumors of grand juries and even eminent indictments that never materialised.
Then as more and more started to express doubt/scepticism,…they announced;
“STOP THE PRESSES!!”
Durhams review is NOW a criminal investigation! NOW he can empanel Grand Juries,…NOW he can INDICT,…Now we are GETTING somewhere, and perp walks are COMING!”
The thing many forgot, as they got swept up in the B.S.;
John Durham is a FEDERAL PROSECUTOR; as such, from DAY ONE he had the authority to empanel grand juries, seek and announce indictments.
THATS WHAT FEDERAL PROSECUTORS DO!
I.G.’s conduct “reviews”, and if they find evidence of criminality, turn it over to?,….
Federal Prosecutors!
Point being this whole big announcement that “NOW its a criminal investigation, and not just a review!” was a head fake, and for those who set aside their desire, and look at it objectively, a “tell” as they say in poker.
As was PDJT initiating the concept of Durham issueing a “report”.
Again, I.G.’s write and issue “reports”.
Prosecutors write either indictments, or declination memos,…thats IT.
Given the scope of this case, a declination memo would understandably grow to a report, but still a report is NOT an indictment, or series of indictments.
Again, a “Tell” for those paying attention; PDJT reached the conclusion that Durham was a headfake, and made it clear when HE introduced the idea of a “Durham report”.
Dutchman, Thank you for your history of the events and the powers that they have. As more people come here, beside the regulars, maybe a light will go on.
We have to get President Donald J Trump reelected for another four year term or all is gone. Even if elected the UniParty will still be against him,
We The People need to march into DC chanting “No justice, No peace”
I’ll be there!
Would be nice to see Patriots show up and make the million man march look small…
These politicians need to be reminded they work for us.
Would the President be silent against bagpipes if he knew no action was gonna be taken against ALL of these seditious treasonous traitors ?
I doubt it.
Of coarse he would, sanjak.
Unless he is prepared to fire Barr, he gains NOTHING by openly “calling out” Barr, at this stage.
And firing Barr would trigger ANOTHER impeachment, for Obstruction of Justice, and being just what McConnell has wanted all along, would race thru the House in record time, and there would be NO delay in transmitting the articles over to the Senate.
Agreed, it seems unlikely Trump would keep quiet if Barr was ultimately going to stiff him at the end. Trump has already sat through the spectacle of the Keebler elf sitting on his hands while Mueller and Comey did a two step on his presidency. But even Barr knows that not showing the cards before the election would be the worst thing to do. Like the “Mid term exam” needing to be revealed before the election 0f 2016 so the new president would have legitimacy, What it if turns out Slow Joe was involved in the russian collusion and spying mess during Obama’s presidency. His presidency would be still born from day 1.
Lets just see how things go and hope for the best didn’t work so well in the midterms did it….
Nothing will happen, no matter what the Durham report/probe says. Americans have been scammed by the government for decades. Promises made and Bull shit delivered.
I can count on one hand the DC politicians that even remotely acknowledge what is actually happening in the country. Whether it’s from willful ignorance or truly being clueless, the insipid repetitive talking about what should be done about it is beyond tedious and boring at this point. Nothing illustrates that more than GOP members of Congress dodging questions about the Barr/Durham lack of action on what should be obvious by now.
I associate hope with Obama which means nothing will happen.
He’s just like Ted cruz, trey gowdy, and the rest. They say the right thing but never do anything to fix the problem. Hitler would do the same thing talk about wanting peace but doing the complete opposite.
“hoping to see” is not a successful strategy. We are in a moment of great consequence. Act or be acted upon. Do, or do not, there can be no room for try.” I often tell the guys who work for me, trying means nothing. You either complete the task or not. Pass-fail. Effort without completing the task is wasted effort, and wasted resources. Jim Jordan is a real good guy, but somebody needs to start calling out Barr and Durham. Sometimes you can’t be a pussy, Jim. You’ve got to look straight at the sun.
Sometimes you can’t be a pussy, Jim.
Jordan and the other Republicans in the House would have had more power IF STUPID VOTERS HADN’T LET THE DEMS SEIZE CONTROL OF THE HOUSE.
Sorry for shouting but it’s our own fault! We can’t have nice things if we keep voting stupidly.
Its not simply a matter of calling out Barr and Durham, its the power entity BEHIND them, that is the issue; McConnell and the Republicons with a,stranglehold on D.C.
To open call out Barr, risks the wrath of McConnell, and even Nunes is leary of that.
Its a MUST do, to expose the Uniparty, for ALL to see. Such exposure would deprive the Uniparty (McConnell) of his power,….as he is only effective in stealth mode.
Much like a stealth airplane; devastaingly effective with its stealth capability, but take that away and its just a target, easily shot down.
SOMEBODY has to directly take on, expose, discredit and thereby eliminate McConnell and his cabal, if our movement is to succeed.
We need to get control of the House again. Please everyone, rip it away from the Democrats in November! We’ve had to endure nearly a year and a half of nonsense driven by Pelosi, Nads, Schiff, etc. I would love to see Jordan as SOH.
We need to reelect Trump and get the Dems out. Trump has nothing to lose in his 2nd term, but if the gloves don’t come off then, then something isn’t right
Trump is keenly aware if he were to lose the Democrats would frame him as they did Flynn and put him away to die in prison. He is going to pull out all the stops to win in November. Barr and Durham work for Trump. I believe God used Trump to give America more time to repent. I believe Trump has a master plan for November.
You know, if they could go after Presidnet TRUMP on Obstruction of Justice, they clearly obstructed justice. Arrest them for that for starters. Tampering with a Presidential Election. Spying on political candidates(s) and their entire campaigns. Providing false evidence or false testimony in order to falsely prove someone guilty of a crime.
Who, which entity has standing to arrest them?
Where would they be tried? DC/Jury Nullification…?
If only _1/3_ of America is convinced (or even aware) that their vote means nothing to a Deep State unwilling to participate in a voter-directed transfer of power… what hope for any trial?
Something might come of the road trip by Sundance
I am much more interested in his “more on that later” comment than in anything Jim Jordan, or anyone else, has to say on yet another Sunday talk show!!
Do or do not. There is no try.
Timing.
There must be behind the scenes pressure on Durham to produce.
“Hope” is the recourse of those with no power over events. In one sense, Cong. Jordan is being realistic. He’s not able to indict and try criminals. But he can ask Barr hard and embarrassing questions. He can press Barr for firm commitments on a timetable. Does Durham lack resources? If not, why isn’t he done yet? Why can’t Durham proceed with ANY part of this, even the extremely obvious parts like changing documents to support the FISA renewal — how much investigation does that really take?
Democrats would have arrested people by now. They did, they know who to go to for results.
Our side… we just… you know, we can’t do much, ever.
Our side is too nice to the left. Always super cute and respectful even when describing the coup.
“Respectful” doesn’t work so great either. Depends greatly on who one is addressing.
Below, a comment on ABC News “comments section”. T’was promptly _removed_
Felix 21 hours ago
Removed
War is heralded in that time when “reasoning”, “barter”, or any other form of transactional accommodation reaches its limitations.
That is when “WAR” becomes diplomacy pursued through “other means”.
First, America suffered a war on ideology. With “peaceful demonstrators”.
Then, America countenanced a war on societal norms with “Antifa” upping the ante, injecting vandalization and destruction of public [property.
And THEN, we had innocent motorists, home owners, and completely innocent CHILDREN becoming victims of the herd’s stampede.
Revolutions can be slow and organically peaceful. Or they can become both fevered and kinetic, and print an indelible path, best illuminated by the very history today’s Social Justice Warriors seeking to erase our collective history with “cancel culture”.
Be careful what you wish for.
You just might get it.
Good and hard.
We had Barr saying last week that the Russian collusion baloney was the closest we’ve come to an attempt to unjustly remove a president since Lincoln, then we hear reports that he thought the Stone prosecution was just peachy. Cut me a break already.
Barr Is either leading every justice seeking America down the primrose path or he’s got one helluva poker face.
I still think it’s the latter because:
1) He seems to be a devout Christian dedicated and unafraid to do the right thing
AND
2) His first stint as AG predated the Clinton Arkansas mafia & Eric Holder which is when the FBI & DOJ began to get turned into a democrat gestapo.
He is going to testify before the swamp worms on the 28th. Not sure if it relates or not. They are talking about impeaching him. Circus or not( Barr in it or not) , it will grab front pages.
I’m wondering if he will release more swamp damaging information before then just to see the imbeciles cancel the hearing a day before.
He might or might not be a swamp worm as well, but he will want to look good and not be humiliated. he knows they will try.
Pardon me but the DOJ is already ‘controlled’ by a Republican appointed top law ‘enforcement’ officer. Maybe Trump was not specific about appointing a ‘man of integrity’ that understood what they rule of law is’.
Their side has no qualms about using the period prior to and through elections to do anything they feel like. It’s time we start playing by their rules.
There won’t be any indictments on any of this. I am really starting to wonder if there even is an investigation going on at all or have we been lied to again? Durham supposedly has been at this since March 2019 and not a single person held accountable.
There is no middle ground in this, if one person is charged the dominoes start to fall. They all are in jeopardy of being charged then, all the way up the chain to Obama. That’s why zero indictments to date and there will never be any! If the deep state DOJ doesn’t want to hold people accountable they simply won’t do it, regardless of the crimes committed.
Patience grasshopper! Sessions will emerge with 150000000 sealed indictments any day.
s/
Will believe something good will happen when it happens. All I see so far is people losing their jobs for getting caught committing criminal acts of treason and sedition.
What’s it going to be, B2?
…speak the truth…..
I am beginning to believe that Obama’s 4 years was to organize the federal government for a complete undoing. The problem was that Hillary lost and then Trump won. But the resistance was just always about trying to keep Trump from doing TOO MUCH, that could not be reversed. Now they are ALLIN for 2020. They don’t care how they do it, but they want eternal power and that is what they will get with just 4 new Senators and 1 D President. They already have the Bills drafted so that on Day 1, they will have the following:
1) Stop the filibuster in the Senate
2) Make DC a state with two new D Senators
3) Change all Federal voting laws to allow ballot harvesting
4) Make all 11-30MM illegals legal immediately
That will keep them in power for a long time, then they will
5) Eliminate ICE
6) Defund all Federal police
7) Remove all tariffs from China
8) Increase corporate taxes to 28% and stop the US companies from bringing back manufacturing to the US- China has a 25% tax rate
9) They will allow state and local communities to have Sharia Law
10) Reparations for ALL African Americans
11) Free healthcare for all
12) Individual taxes to go up to 80-90% for the top earners
13) Eliminate all fracking and all fossil fuels
14) Censorship everywhere if you are a conservative
15) Pack the Supreme Court with 5-7 ultra liberal justices
16) The National Anthem and American Flag will be redone to reflect an inclusive society (rainbow)
17) Open the borders- or rather not enforce any immigration law
18) Restrict church gatherings because they spread diseases
19) Beef will go to $20/lb because of climate change
20) Don’t get me started on what they are gonna do to education
21) Bailout every state’s pension liabilities
22) Government paid abortion on demand
23) Forgive all student loans
What did I miss?
“Ratcliffe……. Ratcliffe…… Ratcliffe……. ?”
” Findings Released Before Election?…”
My calculator says there is a warren* of a chance that will happen.
* 1/1,024th
