President Trump Wears a Protective Mask Visiting Walter Reed Hospital – Duh, It’s a Hospital…

Much ado is being made over President Trump wearing a mask while visiting wounded soldiers and veterans at Walter Reed hospital earlier today. It seems a little silly to build a media narrative around taking precautions in the #1 place you would take prudent precautions, but whatever. It’s always better with theme music:
.
President Trump was accompanied by: Colonel Andrew Barr, Director, WRNMMC; Master Chief Randy Swanson; Command Master Chief Captain Gerard Woelkers, NMRTC Commander; Colonel Marion Jefferson, Troop Command; and Sergeant Major Jeffrey Zak, Command Sergeant Major.
I must say Our President looks pretty cool in that mask!
LikeLiked by 30 people
I’ll bet it’s made to order, perfect fit, fabric that he approved of and soon others will be available in the campaign gift shop! Must be washable, sterilized before each use, etc., etc.
Man, this guy can really troll these idiots..
He looks like he is leading a very dangerous mission……
LikeLiked by 24 people
Doesn’t he? Awesome!!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Biden looks like he is hiding behind his mask. Oops, he is hiding!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t it amazing how one winner and one loser are so apparent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is all in the eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😎
LikeLike
Biden wears the same black mask that the Antifa violent mob wears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
$29.95 in TrumpJet Black, or MAGA TrumpTrain Red. First run of 80,000 sold out by 8:30 pm. Back orders 5 days. //S//
LikeLiked by 11 people
Very handsome. The Zorro effect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I LOVED that TV show as a kid and Guy Williams (in retrospect – was a hunk 😉).
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump, in the front of his entourage, stairs right at the camera (second 23 on the video) like a Boss! “Take me on!” I love it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A badass mask for a Badass Man…. Complete with the Presidential Seal — of course!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Love it!!!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I was going to post the pic, but you noticed it – the presidential seal. Cool.
BTW, I rode my bike to the YMCA in Minneapolis today. I forgot my mask. They only make you wear it in the lobby (Mayor Jacob Frey’s edict) and nobody wears one in the weights area. They wouldn’t cut me a break, and I didn’t want to ride home to get one, so I went outside and found a piece of litter and tied it to my face with a long weed. Swear to God. They let me in. I think they could tell I was in no mood to be trifled with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our handsome POTUS!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
You bet!!!! He knows how to wear anything, and how to be BATman!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
He is the man of our time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Reverse Zorro 🦊
He looks BAD A$$!
Love the mask Mr President. Sophisticated, elegant, classy, totally 5th Avenue!
Watch, he’ll be praised blah blah blah. He did it. He wore the thing. And it’s a WINNER. WE HAVE A WINNER!! HE LOOKS GREAT! ANOTHER WINNER! And now the media will shut-the-f-up with their mask BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it. Music to play as they approach through lobby en masse. Long camera lens
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfection!
LikeLike
I like
In fact 6 minute version is great with the hanging noose at 1:04 mark
LikeLiked by 1 person
RIP Ennio Morricone
LikeLike
The media will spend a full day that the President has a gold Presidential seal on the side of his mask. Trump should say the democrats paid for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha I love the theme music!! I wonder how many will show him in his mask tomorrow morning?😷
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ride of the Valkyries by Richard Wagner…it’s perfect.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The presstitutes?
I love the smell of facepalm in the morning….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha!
LikeLike
I’m sure visiting our wounded soldiers and seeing the sacrifice they make for all of us touches President Trump deeply.
LikeLiked by 11 people
This…
God bless these men and women for their sacrafice. Eternally grateful to them and our Lord for our fearless leader… POTUS TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Turn out the lights, the party’s over….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m currently pregnant, and must wear a mask to all my weekly appointments. It’s a pain, but I respect the rules of the hospital because I love the staff.
The left doesn’t realize that we grasp the concept of context.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Right realizes the Left doesn’t grasp the concept of context.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You should buy one of them heart beat monitor/oxygen saturation fingertip things to make sure your oxygen levels don’t drop to much for to long. 👶
LikeLiked by 5 people
Strolling the hallways like the BOSS he is.MAGA/KAGA2020.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love the smell of power in the morning.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“power” – – – nice one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS is Bad Ass!!! WE LOVE YOU Mr. President!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I really don’t like seeing him in a mask; I was denied entrance to a business for no wearing a mask. Makes my life harder..my hill to die on steeper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a medical setting — specifically, a hospital with a range of cases and compromised health, and masks and PPE are not out of place. As with the presser, he contextualized the matter as strongly as possible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
TMonror, in little under 2 weeks I have an appt. at my V.A. Hospital for a full body scan and a visit with one of my physicians. I have no objection to wearing a mask there as we intermingle with in-patients who are being transported (on gurneys or in wheelchairs from other floors) to access the various x-ray and lab facilities on the first floor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Went to the Dentist this Week. No Mask. Went to the Grocery Store. No Mask. Had to get a Haircut. Mask required. 2 out of 3 ain’t bad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. Seeing POTUS in a mask is pretty demoralizing to me. It shows us that he really thinks this whole COVID1984 is a killer…something to be frightened of. I’m sorry but it’s really bad optics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your Royal Highness, I worked for 30 years in a state psychiatric hospital in GA. I was a substance counselor. On occasion I had to fill in for another counselor there on the TB unit in the late 80 and early 90’s.
At that time, the TB unit was there for people non compliant with their TB meds in the community and they were court ordered to treatment there because of their non compliance.
Although they had a specialized air system that constantly brought in fresh air and replaced the air in the building every 30 minutes, each employee and patient were required to wear masks–no exceptions.
If you ever saw a person collapse in front of you and hemorrhage lung tissue from their mouth and nose, I can assure you, you would’nt have a problem with a mask…especially in a hospital setting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snap out of it! This is just dress rehearsal for the next pandemic launched on us by the Left and/or China. Ya really think they’re going to stop w/Wujan?
You expect the rift raft to stop rioting & looting because Democrats tell them to stop, which won’t happen because Democrats embrace violence wholeheartedly.
YRH, we have enough cowards in Congress & the Republican party. Put on your big girl panties & deal with it. And that’s MHAO!!
LikeLike
Michael Dukakis…not!!!!
Like a Boss!!!!’
LikeLiked by 3 people
He said he’d wear a mask at Walter Reed during his Hannity interview this week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he did; a man of his word.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t wear a mask while shopping but do wear it at the check out, because I have a lot of respect for all of the check out people who have been working through the pandemic. ANd I would certainly wear one if I visited a hospital. I don’t wear it for my own protection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So you are ill then? The mask is only necessary if you are sick OR they are sick. If they are sick or concerned about others being sick then they wear a mask.
Putting it on for them is the same crap all conserivatives keep doing… bend to the will of the left.
The “most tested man in America” waering a mask is very bad optics as so many of us push back against this mask insanity.
LikeLike
Look at that close up picture; HE IS NOT ORANGE!!
He has a healthy tan….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I first caught this news via Twitter. The prevailing triggered replies were basically saying “sure, 130, 000 deaths later”.
You know that meme where Homer Simpson recedes backwards to disappear into the bushes? Yep, that was me with the thread at that point. Like he could have spared all those deaths by setting an example of wearing the mask earlier? Even though every other nation’s death rate has been as bad our worse? Even though the death count under his watch came in 1.9 million less than originally predicted? Even though he unprecedentedly shut down the national economy, the crown jewel of the effectiveness of his leadership, to mitigate the virus? TELL me we aren’t the only ones realizing the self serving and slanderous hatred coming form the resistance and their media!
LikeLiked by 1 person
His surgeon general certainly signaled against it:
“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” tweeted Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, on Feb. 29. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus“
https://mobile.twitter.com/Surgeon_General/status/1233725785283932160
“ In an interview with Fox & Friends, Adams said that wearing a mask can even increase your risk of getting the virus. “Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot and actually can increase the spread of coronavirus.”
Oh, yeah, this came from TIME of all places:
https://time.com/5794729/coronavirus-face-masks/
“The simplicity of those recommendations is likely unsettling to people anxious to do more to protect themselves, so it’s no surprise that face masks are in short supply—despite the CDC specifically not recommending them for healthy people trying to protect against COVID-19. “It seems kind of intuitively obvious that if you put something—whether it’s a scarf or a mask—in front of your nose and mouth, that will filter out some of these viruses that are floating around out there,” says Dr. William Schaffner, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University. The only problem: that’s not likely to be effective against respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19. If it were, “the CDC would have recommended it years ago,” he says. “It doesn’t, because it makes science-based recommendations.””
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if we accepted the premise that masks work, I have issues when the pro-maskers say to not be selfish but wear them to protect others. My point is that if they work then the only ones you are protecting by wearing them are those who themselves also don’t choose to wear them. Essentially, there is a community of people (us) who are willing to bear a greater risk to ourselves but will present *no* threat to the others – yet the nannies can’t have that. They want to get in and direct our behavior for our own good whether we like it our not. Its like the motorcycle helmet issue on super steroids.
Why do liberals not get this??? Others make my point by just replying “well YOU wear a mask if you are worried.” That comes across as petulant to the opposition so I wish I had a different but still succinct way to make the point…
LikeLike
Simpson’s Virus Conspiracy
episode https://www.facebook.com/Nicole.Adams.TechNicole/videos/3838291052848541
LikeLiked by 1 person
That made my day, lol
LikeLike
a mask with the presidential seal…nice!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How long before some CCP company starts making copies of this masks infected with something ?
LikeLike
I’m not sick, haven’t been in years. You’re not sick. Let the sick people stay home.
The only way the masks work is as a sign of submission.
The numbers are BS, the death rates remain typically low. And HCQ works.
This is about control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wear it in a hospital? Fair enough.
Otherwise, this is about abridging your right to peaceful assembly; breaking down our communities; dividing, separating, and demoralizing us.
Broken glass for Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best President in my lifetime. What a fighter. He reminds me so much of General Patton.
Mr. President beware of the Republican traitors listed by Sundance.
A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason within….
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Presidential Seal stamped on the side of it tickles me.
And no, masks are no use against viruses. Only bacteria, somewhat, and only at close range.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. Even N95 masks stop only 95% of particles bigger than 3 microns — like asbestos, fiberglass, dust, etc. Virus particles are 0.5 to 2.0 microns.
Masks give FALSE sense of security and do not protect against spread by hand contact!!!
LikeLike
I have worn masks for thousands of hours in surgery. We wear them when circulating nurses open sterile packs and until the patient is closed. Skin is a bacterial infection barrier.
Masks don’t catch a virus. If a mask could catch a virus, it could also catch an odor which is particulate matter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the info re: reason for wearing masks during surgery
LikeLike
The Trump campaign should be selling red MAGA masks. That would be a big FU to the left and media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wears it like a BOSS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The foto kinda reminds me of the old west.
Next stop . . .Showdown at the OK Corral
LikeLike
Masking … like a boss !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sell the masks, donate money to charity.
Savage.
LikeLike
Looking good, Mr. President!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What are the odds of the following fake news headline?:
; Proof of inner-racism; Trump in black-face
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here in CO western slope I have yet to wear a mask — I shop at 10:30 at night at grocery store.
Only 2 or 3 shoppers in huge store. I follow the one-way signs, but a few masked people don’t !!!
I start using the self-serve check-out stand, and a masked employee invites me to use a human cashier — fine with me. At 10:30, half of the staff is unmasked and stocking shelves. All is fine.
My 1st cousin (blood relative) must have T-cell immunity — her husband was tested positive for CCP virus during a 2 week annoying cough. Two weeks later, both she and husband tested for antibodies. He was positive, she was negative. Maybe another example of people who have great T-cells trained on years of corona viri from colds, etc. and therefore could fight off CCP corona virus with no need to make antibodies and no symptoms.
LikeLike
Our Texas Governor has gone full communist and joined Whitmer in their effort to resist. https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-governor-warns-of-another-lockdown-if-face-masks-arent-worn_3420606.html Can we recall this maroon?
The only solution to the “election flu” is herd immunity threshold. All they are doing is extending the pain.
These idiots are killing us with their cure!!! FREEDOM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone here got an opinion on masks?
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Yes, in fact I do. I want to buy one with the Presidential Seal on it. I would wear the Presidential Mask every day, with pride, if I can find one.
Other than that, I think they are stupid.
LikeLike
I HATE them. I HATE how I feel in one … like a submissive, compliant dupe of the Democrat party. They DO constrict breathing, and they make my eyes water. I HATE that I can’t smile at people. I HATE that I can’t see people’s entire faces. I HATE what all this anonymity is doing to us psychologically.
LikeLike
Now I wish he’d worn a mask months ago and encouraged them. If he’d done that, we’d no longer be required to wear them (I don’t anyway).:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
July 12 is face Palm Sunday for Fake News
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS looked great in his mask. Can’t say the same about Joe.
I mentioned a few weeks ago that I’ve only worn a mask once when I agreed to tie on a useless piece of porous linen that a Fabric store provided for free. It made the women clerks feel better and I was out of the store in 15 minutes. All other times, I’ve been able to maintain a “safe distance” as do my neighbors that are often in their backyards sitting in a large well spaced circle as they converse. I’ve joined them at times and it isn’t a big deal.
The only time I would wear a mask would be when the “safe distance” can’t be established like a crowded Trump rally or in a hospital. If masks are worthless then why do doctors and nurses wear them during surgeries etc?
Herman Cain didn’t look overly comfortable when he attended the Tulsa rally without a mask. Shortly after he had Covid. I hope he fully recovers.
LikeLike
Glad to see this. About an hour ago, I saw a tweet from someone describing him/herself as a personal friend of Cain’s, saying he’s seriously ill at day 10 in the hospital, and asking for prayers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump ROCKED that mask!! Fierce!
I understand how those of you who are bothered by it feel. My (current and subject to change) perspective is that sometimes it’s simply more important to “comply” than not. POTUS may have felt that way concerning his visit to Walter Reed.
A personal situation: my gym chain just reopened a couple of locations and my (idiot) governor just mandated masks in public. My choices are to continue to forego the gym (haven’t been there since mid-March) so as not to comply with the mask mandate, or get back into the gym with a mask (not worn continuously) for my physical and mental health. I’m trying to mitigate some of the damage done by the lockdowns in my own life, and continuing to stay away from the gym because of the mask mandate seems counter to that.
Hope that makes sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty classy. I’ll bet Melania had something to do with it
LikeLike
Ive only worn a mask when seeing my doctor. Speaking of…
I need surgery. Went to my doctor for a procedure they required prior to the surgery I’ve been waiting months for.
Upon arrival I was told my temp was 100.6 and they were going to reschedule. I insisted I wasn’t sick and asked for an oral thermometer. It read 98.4 and they did the procedure.
I told them those digital thermometers were as good as wearing a mask. Asked if they would be using the oral one in the future before rescheduling someone. They wouldn’t answer me.
China virus is real…The response to it is most definitely a HOAX!
LikeLike
I love it! I just love this President. It just makes laugh because he is a badass at everything he does! Even wearing a snazzy black mask.
LikeLike
*me, makes me laugh 🙄👎 typos
LikeLike
Trump couldn’t had picked a better back-drop, timing and design for his wearing mask display. The Democrats must be about out of their minds by now. Today alone wins Trump supporters from all over the Country. Imagine trying to explain to someone why you prefer Biden over Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will claim its his regular selfish narcissism that he thinks he will get covid from one of the injured US heroes. And probably one of the heroes from the Russia to taliban bounties that he knew about and did nothing to Putin about.
LikeLike